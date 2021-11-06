Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Notre Dame and Navy will resume their historic series after missing a year in 2020 for the first time since 1927. Even through World War II, unlike the Irish rivalry with USC, Notre Dame kept playing the Midshipmen.

After 93 years, the 94th meeting just took a little longer. The Irish hold a 79-13-1 record in the series, including winning 43 straight from 1964 to 2006 and eight of the last nine matchups.

Live coverage of today’s game begins at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch. The game kicks off an hour later than most Notre Dame home afternoon games, not coincidentally a day before clocks “fall back” at the end of daylight saving time.

Peacock will stream Notre Dame home games for Premium subscribers. Once signed up, you can find live coverage to all of the streaming service’s premium sports in the “Browse” section of the Peacock app and on PeacockTV.com.

The No. 10 Irish are now 7-1 after picking up a 44-34 win last Saturday against UNC, posting season-bests in points scored (44), total yards (523), and rushing yards (293). Junior running back Kyren Williams rushed for a career-best 199 yards, highlighted by a 91-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to help seal the win. Quarterback Jack Coan went 16-for -24 against the Tar Heels, passing for 213 yards and a touchdown. Coan also rushed for a 21-yard touchdown — his longest with the Irish — in the third quarter.

The Midshipmen are 2-6 after a 20-17 victory at Tulsa last Friday, not needing a single completion to get the win, perhaps the platonic form of a triple-option offense. THat offense averages 222.5 rushing yards per game.

Senior fullback Isaac Ruoss currently leads the team in rushing with 437 yards and two touchdowns on the season but it was Carlinos Acie, a senior slot back, who carried the team with 80 rush yards on three carries against Tulsa last week.

The Midshipmen are led by Ken Niumatalolo, in his 14th season with Navy and perhaps his most tumultuous season after the Academy’s athletic director fired longtime offensive coordinator Ivin Jaspar early in the season before Niumatalolo advocated to bring Jaspar back as the quarterbacks coach

#NotreDame at No. 10 should confirm my belief that the Irish have no chance at the Playoff this year.

"Never say never, but never," as Mike Tomlin would say. — Douglas Farmer (@D_Farmer) November 2, 2021

How to watch Navy vs Notre Dame:

Where : Notre Dame Stadium

When : Saturday, November 6

Start Time : 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel : NBC

Stream live : Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App