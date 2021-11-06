Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame and Navy picked up Saturday exactly where they left off in 2019, the first year off in the series dating back to 1927 not changing the dynamics of the game at all. The No. 10 Irish slogged to a convincing win against the Midshipmen, 34-6, the game never in doubt or particularly riveting.

The rare moment that genuinely elicited excitement from the crowd, not to mention essentially decided the game, came as the result of a Navy safety woefully mistiming his read on a pass to Kevin Austin, springing the Notre Dame senior receiver for a 70-yard touchdown and a 17-3 lead just before halftime.

Austin finished with six catches for 139 yards, the preferred target of quarterback Jack Coan as Coan finished with an efficient 269 yards on 23-of-29 passing. Junior running back Kyren Williams added 95 yards and two touchdowns on just 17 carries, a 5.6 yards per rush average.

As usual, once the triple-option offense was behind by multiple touchdowns, it never had a sustainable path to catching up, especially since the Midshipmen did not complete a pass in the first half and managed just one the entire game. Navy sophomore quarterback Tai Lavatai was injured in the second quarter and did not return, compounding its passing woes, as he was responsible for 21 of the Midshipmen’s 33 completions entering the weekend and 273 of 472 passing yards.

Navy managed just 166 rushing yards on 55 carries, a 3.02 yards per rush average.

Not making life any easier for Navy’s offense, Irish fifth-year defensive tackle Kurt Hinish finished with 10 tackles, doubling his previous career-high, with eight of those coming unassisted and two coming behind the line of scrimmage. No tackle was officially necessary for Notre Dame to force a Navy safety, but Hinish was right there to hassle Midshipmen quarterback Xavier Arline into a bad pitch in the fourth quarter.

Williams quickly followed that safety with his second touchdown, an effort that is becoming vintage Williams, and the Irish went for two to create a three-touchdown cushion, one expanded by a late touchdown from freshman running back Logan Diggs.

Fifth-year receiver Avery Davis was injured on Williams’ second touchdown, appearing to grab at his left knee. The “ND on NBC” broadcast reported it to be a serious injury.

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

3:03 — Navy field goal. Bijan Nichols 49 yards. Navy 3, Notre Dame 0. (13 plays, 36 yards, 7:36)

Second Quarter

9:47 — Notre Dame field goal. Jonathan Doerer 24 yards. Navy 3, Notre Dame 3. (11 plays, 74 yards, 3:45)

2:46 — Notre Dame touchdown. Kyren Williams 1-yard rush. Doerer PAT good. Notre Dame 10, Navy 3. (11 plays, 66 yards, 5:00)

0:50 — Notre Dame touchdown. Kevin Austin 70-yard pass from Jack Coan. Doerer PAT good. Notre Dame 17, Navy 3. (5 plays, 95 yards, 1:00)

Third Quarter

5:16 — Navy field goal. Nichols 21 yards. Notre Dame 17, Navy 6. (14 plays, 71 yards, 9:36)

Fourth Quarter

13:20 — Notre Dame safety. Notre Dame 19, Navy 6.

10:55 — Notre Dame touchdown. Williams 20-yard rush. Two-point conversion attempt good, Coan pass to Braden Lenzy. Notre Dame 27, Navy 6. (7 plays, 54 yards, 2:18)

3:13 — Notre Dame touchdown. Logan Diggs 8-yard rush. Doerer PAT good. Notre Dame 34, Navy 6. (7 plays, 53 yards, 3:45)

