The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets take on Notre Dame this Saturday afternoon in South Bend, the final Irish home game this year. Live coverage of Saturday’s game begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch.

Peacock will stream Notre Dame home games for Premium subscribers. Once signed up, you can find live coverage to all of the streaming service’s premium sports in the “Browse” section of the Peacock app and on PeacockTV.com.

The No. 8 Irish (9-1) are just one win away from their fifth consecutive 10-win season after picking up a 28-3 victory at Virginia last Saturday. Notre Dame has won its last five games since losing to still-undefeated Cincinnati in early October. Running back Kyren Williams has been a consistent force for the Irish offense, rushing for 116.6 yards per game and seven touchdowns during that win streak. In last Saturday’s win, quarterback Jack Coan went 15-for-20 for 132 yards with three touchdowns and one interception while star tight end Michael Mayer had seven catches for 84 yards and a touchdown — his first since touchdown catch in eight games.

The Yellow Jackets (3-7) have now lost four straight games after falling to Boston College 41-30 last Saturday, dropping Georgia Tech to its third straight losing season. The team has struggled defensively all year, allowing more than 475 yards in each of the last six games and conceding more than 26 points in each of those games. Additionally, the Yellow Jackets have the ACC’s second-worst passing defense, allowing 271.9 yards per game through the air, including 335.1 yards per game over their last seven games. Offensively, the team has managed to score 30-plus points in four of their last five games despite the losing record. Sophomore running back Jahmyr Gibbs leads the team in rushing yards (687), receptions (35), and receiving yards (474).

Saturday’s match-up will be the 37th meeting between the two teams who first met 99 years ago in 1922, however, this will be only the fifth meeting since 2000 (2006, 2007, 2015, 2020). Notre Dame leads the series 29-6-1 and won their last game in 2020.

How to watch Georgia Tech vs Notre Dame:

Where : Notre Dame Stadium When : Saturday, November 20 Start Time : 2:30 p.m. ET TV Channel : NBC



Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

