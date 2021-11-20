Notre Dame wrecks Georgia Tech, wins on Senior Day for fifth straight year

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The spotlight focused on Notre Dame’s seniors before and after its game against Georgia Tech on Saturday, all part of usual Senior Day festivities, but the Irish underclassmen stole the show during the 55-0 trouncing of the Ramblin’ Wreck.

Only a defensive senior found the end zone on the day recognizing the class, a 70-yard fumble return from fifth-year defensive end Myron Tagovialoa-Amosa that both put a bow on the day and underscored how thoroughly No. 8 Notre Dame (10-1) dominated Georgia Tech (3-8).

Tagovailoa-Amosa owed some thanks to junior defensive end Isaiah Foskey for forcing the fumble, the second defensive touchdown which began with Foskey draping himself over Yellow Jackets quarterback Jordan Yates. His first turnover-inducing pressure sent a defensive underclassman into the end zone, starting the day’s parade across the goal line as well as establishing the theme for the afternoon of highlights from the youth.

Foskey’s pass rush gifted junior linebacker Jack Kiser an interception with no one between him and the end zone, the 57-yard return staking the Irish to a 10-0 lead less than five minutes into the game.

The game could have ended there, with everything that followed serving as mere optics. And a lot followed.

Junior running back Kyren Williams scored twice before the first half had even ended. Between those two, freshman running back Logan Diggs added two touchdowns and junior tight end Michael Mayer caught a 52-yard touchdown pass. No. 8 Notre Dame (10-1) could seemingly do whatever it wanted, except get a senior into the end zone.

Quarterback Jack Coan threw for 285 yards and two touchdowns on 15-of-20 passing, and fifth-year kicker Jonathan Doerer knocked in two field goals, but no senior found the end zone.

A 45-0 halftime lead matched the greatest first-half scoring output from the Irish in the last five years, a stretch in which Notre Dame has won at least 10 games each season and 53 total, reaching back to the first days of the current fifth-year seniors, such as captains Kurt Hinish, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Drew White and Avery Davis.

Those fifth-year players lost just twice at home in their careers, while the Irish seniors finished 25-1 in four years at Notre Dame Stadium, and they have never lost in November, with only one game remaining in the month. The demolition of Georgia Tech marked the 16th straight Irish regular-season win in November or December. That streak may reach 17 at Stanford next weekend, kickoff time and broadcast channel yet to be determined.

Williams ended the day, and quite possibly his career at home in a gold helmet, with 15 total touches from scrimmage for 87 yards. Foskey, with the same disclaimer, had one sack, one quarterback hurry and two forced fumbles. He now has 10 sacks this season, slightly off pace his attempt at Justin Tuck’s single-season record at Notre Dame of 13.5, set in 2003.

The Irish defense did not give up a touchdown for the third straight game, a program first since early in the 2012 when it held four straight opponents out of the end zone.

"You don’t get many of these opportunities as a head coach where you have a Senior Day & you have a resounding victory & it’s not snowing in November in South Bend." — Brian Kelly.

That final qualifier narrows this down since #NotreDame has scored 40+ on 4 straight Senior Days — Douglas Farmer (@D_Farmer) November 20, 2021

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

12:35 — Notre Dame field goal. Jonathan Doerer 41 yards. Notre Dame 3, Georgia Tech 0. (5 plays, 25 yards, 2:25)

10:33 — Notre Dame touchdown. Jack Kiser 57-yard interception return. Doerer PAT good. Notre Dame 10, Georgia Tech 0.

4:57 — Notre Dame touchdown. Kyren Williams 9-yard rush. Doerer PAT good. Notre Dame 17, Georgia Tech 0. (9 plays, 65 yards, 3:29)

0:08 — Notre Dame touchdown. Michael Mayer 52-yard pass from Jack Coan. Doerer PAT good. Notre Dame 24, Georgia Tech 0. (4 plays, 69 yards, 1:22)

Second Quarter

10:41 — Notre Dame touchdown. Logan Diggs 5-yard rush. Doerer PAT good. Notre Dame 31, Georgia Tech 0. (7 plays, 61 yards, 3:45)

7:21 — Notre Dame touchdown. Logan Diggs 22-yard pass from Coan. Doerer PAT good. Notre Dame 38, Georgia Tech 0. (4 plays, 60 yards, 1:47)

1:29 — Notre Dame touchdown. Williams 1-yard rush. Harrison Leonard PAT good. Notre Dame 45, Georgia Tech 0. (7 plays, 89 yards, 3:01)

Third Quarter

6:45 — Notre Dame field goal. Doerer 26 yards. Notre Dame 48, Georgia Tech 0. (6 plays, 86 yards, 3:02)

4:49 — Notre Dame touchdown. Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa 70-yard fumble return. Josh Bryan PAT good. Notre Dame 55, Georgia Tech 0.

