Jadarian Price

Denison High School; Texas

Measurements: 5-foot-11, 175 pounds.

Accolades: A consensus four-star recruit, rivals.com rates Price as the No. 5 running back in the class of 2022 and the No. 238 prospect overall, as well as the No. 37 player in Texas.

Other notable offers: Price committed to Notre Dame only three weeks after receiving a scholarship offer, much to his homestate flagship’s chagrin, along with Ohio State’s and Stanford’s. One thing made the Irish different than at least two of those programs.

“There’s one thing that really stands out and it’s just the mindset that they’re going to the College Football Playoffs every year,” Price told Irish Illustrated when he committed in February. “That’s just what they’re all about. That’s their motto. That’s their DNA. They’re going to the Playoffs every year.”

Projected position: An all-purpose running back.

Quick take: Price brings an ability to accelerate out of a cut and evasive hips to emphasize that cut, along with enough speed to simply run away from a defender. His game will need some maturing and at 175 pounds — at least, that is his listed weight — he will need to add a bit of muscle, but Price has all the tools Notre Dame looks for.

Short-term roster outlook: With Kyren Williams off to the NFL and C’Bo Flemister likely headed elsewhere as well to find more playing time, Price could suddenly be the fourth Irish running back in 2022. “Fourth” may not seem like a notable spot on the depth chart, but Notre Dame has often used a fourth back to chew up clock in blowouts. Furthermore, current sophomore Chris Tyree may be used more and more on the outside, both to supplement the Irish receivers and to give more opportunity to current freshmen Logan Diggs and Audric Estime. At that point, Price may be Notre Dame’s third genuine running back.

Long-term depth chart impact: Running back depth is crucial in modern college football, and the Irish have slowly built some. Pairing Price with the duo a year ahead of him may tamper some of their stats, but it will best serve all interests.

