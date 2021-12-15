Steve Angeli

Bergen Catholic High School; Oradell, N.J.

Measurements: 6-foot-2, 210 pounds.

Accolades: A consensus three-star prospect, rivals.com ranks the Under Armour All-American as the No. 21 quarterback in the class of 2022.

Other notable offers: Angeli held offers from 10 of the schools in the Big Ten, and ignoring the obvious joke there about how numbers no longer hold meaning, that included Angeli’s first offer, from Ohio State. From the Buckeyes to Oregon, Angeli was sought by multiple schools in every Power Five conference. Yet, he sped up his recruitment as the pandemic prolonged the dead period, committing to Notre Dame the first week of March.

Projected position: Quarterback, duh.

Quick take: A pro-style passer, Angeli may be more in the mold of Jack Coan than Tyler Buchner, but he can still get out of the pocket when need be, not afraid to hurdle a defender or spin out of a sack, as his highlight reel makes clear.

Short-term roster outlook: The Irish quarterback room in 2022 currently holds four names, and that includes current freshman Ron Powlus. He was brought into the class of 2021 to give Notre Dame a third healthy quarterback, before Coan transferred from Wisconsin, so there is not an inherent expectation that the Irish will seek another transfer; they already have four healthy passers. But that will also mean Angeli may be one snap away from being one snap away.

Long-term depth chart impact: Buchner should be considered the quarterback of at least 2022 and 2023, and probably 2024, but current sophomore Drew Pyne could opt to find playing time elsewhere by the latter half of that timeline, elevating Angeli to primary backup status and thus every fan’s favorite player.

