BRYCE McFERSON

Metrolina Christian Academy; Indian Trail, N.C.

Measurements: 6-foot-1, 181 pounds.

Accolades: Recruiting rankings have never quite figured out how to grade specialists, an undeniable piece of football but never players that will be ranked inside a top-whatever. Perhaps more notable than his two-star status, McFerson will play in the All-American Bowl on Jan. 8.

Other notable offers: McFerson de-committed from Wake Forest just a day before he visited and committed to Notre Dame in mid-November.

Projected position: Punter, duh.

Quick take: As the Irish realized they would need a punter in 2022, they quickly identified and pursued McFerson, more a compliment than anything that would be written here could be.

Short-term roster outlook: Current junior Jay Bramblett is expected to transfer, with immediate eligibility, to play closer to his home of Tuscaloosa, Ala., something former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly essentially confirmed in late November. That created the need for McFerson, as he should be the Irish punter in the 2022 opener at Ohio State.

Long-term depth chart impact: Notre Dame will not sign another punter until it expects McFerson to head elsewhere, barring a complete disaster in his performance. Thus, McFerson should handle these duties through the 2025 season.

