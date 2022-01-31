TEs coach John McNulty leaves Notre Dame for 2022 foe, Boston College

When Tommy Rees announced to the Notre Dame offense he was remaining at his alma mater on Dec. 1, he fully expected to have two pieces of his offensive coaching staff staying with him into the 2022 season. Instead, the 29-year-old offensive coordinator will have an entirely new staff under him this year after tight ends coach John McNulty reportedly took the job of offensive coordinator at Boston College on Monday morning.

McNulty confirmed those reports, first suggested as possible by Yahoo’s Pete Thamel on Sunday afternoon, with a farewell tweet Monday afternoon, ending with “On to Boston, See you in November!”

Notre Dame hosts Boston College on Senior Day this year, Nov. 19, also a homecoming of sorts for Eagles quarterback Phil Jurkovec, who spent 2018 and 2019 on the Irish sidelines.

My family and I can not Thank ⁦@NotreDame⁩ and ⁦@NDFootball⁩ enough for your support the past 2 years! For the Players, Coaches and Administrators the Family bonds forged will never be broken!! On to Boston, See you in November! 🙏🙏☘️☘️🦅 pic.twitter.com/dpJNUCAtoI — John McNulty (@CoachJ_Mc) January 31, 2022

McNulty spent two seasons on the Notre Dame coaching staff, brought on board at least in part due to the connection he and Rees established in one year’s overlap with the San Diego Chargers in 2016. McNulty spent the last two years focusing on star tight end Michael Mayer, helping develop Mayer into a record-setting 2021 and a certain first-round pick in a year.

Without McNulty — not to mention running backs coach Lance Taylor jumping to Louisville to become offensive coordinator less than two weeks ago — Rees has yet another position to focus on filling. He and Irish head coach Marcus Freeman have already hired Chansi Stuckey as receivers coach and Harry Hiestand as offensive line coach.

