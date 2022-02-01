Reports: Notre Dame hires RBs coach Deland McCullough from Indiana

By Feb 1, 2022, 6:00 AM EST
NCAA FOOTBALL: NOV 12 Penn State at Indiana
Getty Images
0 Comments

Just two weeks after Notre Dame lost running backs coach Lance Taylor to an offensive coordinator position in the ACC, Irish head coach Marcus Freeman has reportedly found the newest member of his coaching staff. Multiple reports Monday night said Notre Dame will hire Indiana running backs coach Deland McCullough as Taylor’s replacement.

The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman first reported McCullough’s hiring.

McCullough’s current stretch at Indiana lasted just one season, having been the running backs coach for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2018 to 2020.

In 2021 at Indiana, McCullough, 49, coached former USC running back Stephen Carr to a career year, gaining 600 yards and scoring six touchdowns in nine games. In 2020 with the Chiefs, McCullough worked with Clyde Edwards-Helaire in his rookie season, rushing for 803 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games.

McCullough and Carr actually knew each other from Carr’s freshman season at USC, 2017, when McCullough was the running backs coach there. It was during that season that McCullough tracked down his biological parents, a story that defies belief, caught headlines and is worth taking some time to read.

McCullough played at Miami (OH) from 1992 to 1995, setting a school record with 4,368 rushing yards before repeated knee injuries cut short his NFL and eventual Canadian Football League aspirations. He began his collegiate coaching career as an intern at his alma mater in 2010 before beginning his first stint at Indiana, from 2011 to 2016.

Between those two stints at Indiana and the one year at USC, eight years in total, McCullough has coached seven 1,000-yard running backs and two All-Americans.

Inside the Irish

TEs coach John McNulty leaves Notre Dame for 2022 foe, Boston College
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 02 Cincinnati at Notre Dame
Leftovers & Links: Defensive coordinator delay not a concern for Notre...
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 23 USC at Notre Dame
Experience along Notre Dame’s offensive line lies in the eye of the...

With McCullough’s hire — though it may take some time for Notre Dame to actually confirm the personnel decision, consider the multiple Monday reports to be an appropriate amount of assurance this is decided — Freeman still has two vacancies to fill: defensive coordinator and tight ends coach, the latter open after John McNulty headed to Boston College on Monday to become the Eagles offensive coordinator.