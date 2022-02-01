Just two weeks after Notre Dame lost running backs coach Lance Taylor to an offensive coordinator position in the ACC, Irish head coach Marcus Freeman has reportedly found the newest member of his coaching staff. Multiple reports Monday night said Notre Dame will hire Indiana running backs coach Deland McCullough as Taylor’s replacement.

The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman first reported McCullough’s hiring.

McCullough’s current stretch at Indiana lasted just one season, having been the running backs coach for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2018 to 2020.

SOURCES: Indiana RB coach/associate head coach Deland McCullough is expected to become the new running backs coach at Notre Dame. Terrific hire for ND. The 49-year-old former NFL RB helped the Chiefs win a Super Bowl and has been on staff at USC, and IU. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 1, 2022

In 2021 at Indiana, McCullough, 49, coached former USC running back Stephen Carr to a career year, gaining 600 yards and scoring six touchdowns in nine games. In 2020 with the Chiefs, McCullough worked with Clyde Edwards-Helaire in his rookie season, rushing for 803 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games.

McCullough and Carr actually knew each other from Carr’s freshman season at USC, 2017, when McCullough was the running backs coach there. It was during that season that McCullough tracked down his biological parents, a story that defies belief, caught headlines and is worth taking some time to read.

On the topic of Deland McCollough – if you haven't read @SarahSpain's feature from a few years ago on his journey to find his biological family, you need to drop what you're doing right now and read it. A truly mind-blowing story. https://t.co/oU4hHTdgjO — Ashton Pollard (@ashtonpollard7) February 1, 2022

McCullough played at Miami (OH) from 1992 to 1995, setting a school record with 4,368 rushing yards before repeated knee injuries cut short his NFL and eventual Canadian Football League aspirations. He began his collegiate coaching career as an intern at his alma mater in 2010 before beginning his first stint at Indiana, from 2011 to 2016.

Between those two stints at Indiana and the one year at USC, eight years in total, McCullough has coached seven 1,000-yard running backs and two All-Americans.

With McCullough’s hire — though it may take some time for Notre Dame to actually confirm the personnel decision, consider the multiple Monday reports to be an appropriate amount of assurance this is decided — Freeman still has two vacancies to fill: defensive coordinator and tight ends coach, the latter open after John McNulty headed to Boston College on Monday to become the Eagles offensive coordinator.

