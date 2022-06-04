Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 65* Chris Smith, defensive tackle, Harvard transfer

Listed measurements: 6-foot-2, 293 pounds, per Harvard’s 2021 roster.

2022-23 year, eligibility: Smith has one season of eligibility remaining, having played in three seasons for the Crimson.

Depth Chart: Smith was not on Notre Dame’s radar until the spring ACL tear suffered by junior Aidan Keanaaina. If that was the impetus to bring in Smith, then it is safe to presume he fits in at No. 2 or No. 3 on the nose tackle depth chart, behind senior Jacob Lacey and in competition with sophomore Gabriel Rubio, just as Keanaaina had fit.

Recruiting: The Ivy League does not allow graduate students to play, so Smith was seeking a transfer as soon as Harvard’s season ended on Nov. 20. Initially, he committed to Minnesota in January, expecting to enroll there in the summer for the fall semester.

Then Keanaaina was injured and the Irish came calling. Smith flipped his transfer commitment in April.

CAREER TO DATE

In three seasons, Smith racked up a total of 72 tackles across 29 games, earning All-Ivy League first-team honors in 2021.

2018: 9 games; 11 tackles with half a sack.

2019: 10 games; 21 tackles with two for loss including 1.5 sacks and one fumble recovered.

2021: 10 games; 40 tackles with five for loss including 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. Ended his Harvard career with six tackles against Yale, annually the biggest game in Ivy League play. (Full disclosure: This reporter was actively cheering for Yale.)

The Ivy League did not play at all in 2020.

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS

The Human Evolutionary Biology major from Harvard is likely not transferring to Notre Dame because he seeks lucrative NIL deals. Something about him — everything about him — suggests a focus on a quick graduate degree will set Smith up for worthwhile income within the next year.

QUOTES

Smith’s transfer could not have been easier from an admissions standpoint, given his undergraduate background. That played a role in the Irish so quickly and aggressively pursuing him after Keanaaina’s injury.

“We just needed a little bit more depth,” defensive coordinator Al Golden said in April, days after Smith’s commitment. “So when Chris became available — obviously, a kid that met our profile, so we thought the transition would be smooth for him. When he demonstrated he was interested, that obviously piqued our interest.”

Of course, Smith’s solid play at Harvard also played a role.

“Just a big, strong, physical guy,” Golden said. “We needed an inside guy. He played well for them both in his ability to anchor but also in the movement skills.

“He was looking to do this for one year and make an impact somewhere. We think he can help us.”

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN SMITH COMMITTED

“At 6-foot-2 and a shade under 300 pounds, Smith may appear undersized to hold up at the next level of college football, but he sheds his first block quickly with clean hand action. He is disciplined in his pursuit of a quarterback, and on running plays, Smith absorbs his block, allowing the linebackers to track down the ball carrier.”

2022 OUTLOOK

Smith may surprise anyone who dismisses him as an FCS-product. He will not be asked to play every snap of the game. Notre Dame needs 20-30 quality plays from him each week, and he has enough experience that it should not be a problem.

Smith is a quick-twitch player, quicker than the usual nose tackle. He may be undersized, but he is strong and fast. Especially against lesser offensive lines this season — so, anyone outside of Ohio State, BYU and Clemson, with the Tigers the weakest of those three — Smith’s stature will not be a concern.

Lacey was the backup nose tackle last season, making 12 tackles in 11 games with two for loss, though Howard Cross took some of his snaps, as well. Smith should add 15 or so tackles this season, and that will be the tangible measurement of the needed depth he provides.

DOWN THE ROAD

Smith will not rule anything out, but his chances of jumping to the NFL are slim. If more viable, he would have looked for a transfer opportunity where he could start. Barring multiple injuries, he will not start for the Irish.

But, as alluded to up top, something suggests he will be just fine down the road.

WHY NO. 65?

Simply enough, he wore No. 65 at Harvard, and as long as Smith does not line up on the punt or field goal coverage teams, not a usual waystation for a defensive tackle, there is no risk of him overlapping with long snapper Michael “Milk” Vinson, also sporting No. 65.

Congratulations to the Harvard Football Class of 2⃣0⃣2⃣2⃣! Thank you for all you have done for our program!#GoCrimson pic.twitter.com/035qhBzbWe — Harvard Football (@HarvardFootball) May 27, 2022

