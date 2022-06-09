Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This space has a general rule to not report on recruiting developments classes ahead of time. Worrying about the thoughts of high school seniors is enough of an oddity; focusing on juniors and underclassmen is outright absurd.

But exceptions exist to prove rules, and Notre Dame landing the commitment of the No. 3 quarterback in the class of 2024 — prospects entering their junior years of high school — is such an exception.

Still only a consensus four-star largely due to the timing in the recruiting cycle, quarterback CJ Carr (Saline High School; Mich.) chose the Irish on Thursday evening rather than other finalists of Michigan, Michigan State, Georgia, LSU and Wisconsin.

Carr visited Notre Dame’s primary on-campus camp this past weekend, working out in front of Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and head coach Marcus Freeman. Carr’s hometown of Saline is about three hours from South Bend, Ind., and a bit more than an hour from Michigan State. But, the grandson of former Wolverines head coach Lloyd Carr, it is a mere 16-minute drive to Michigan Stadium.

Thus, Carr’s commitment stands out not only for its early timing.

By joining Notre Dame’s class of 2024 already, Carr opens two pathways for his recruitment to follow: He cannot officially sign with the Irish for 18 months, in December of 2023, so other programs will undoubtedly still chase the No. 22 prospect in the class, per rivals.com’s rankings. Or, the 6-foot-3 passer could lead the way in putting together Notre Dame’s class, already with a pair of four-star defensive linemen but no one else yet in the fold.

For that matter, Carr could lean on some class of 2023 recruits, too. The Irish do not yet have a quarterback committed in that class.

On the field, Carr has a strong arm. The very first highlight of his sophomore season reel features him standing up to pressure and throwing a pass 47 yards in the air to his receiver’s breadbasket. His release is quick and part of an orthodox throwing motion, not one that folks will ponder reworking for years to come.

Carr can throw on the move and ably keeps his eyes upfield as he scrambles.

Last season, his only as a starter thus far, Carr completed 64 percent of his passes for 2,696 yards and 28 touchdowns while adding only four interceptions.

He is just the second of the top-20 quarterbacks in the class of 2024 to make a commitment, following No. 4 quarterback Dylan Raiola’s pledge to Ohio State last month. In that regard, the Irish may have gotten out ahead of the field and will not need to worry about the most important position in the class.

By the time Carr gets to Notre Dame, in the summer of 2024, current expected Irish starter Tyler Buchner should be entering his senior season, presumably his last season of collegiate eligibility.

