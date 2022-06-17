Listed measurements: 6-foot-2, 268 pounds.

2022-23 year, eligibility: An incoming freshman, Hinish has all four seasons of eligibility remaining.

Depth Chart: Slot Hinish in on the scout team as the nose tackle in 2022. With senior Jacob Lacey, Harvard graduate transfer Chris Smith and sophomore Gabriel Rubio ahead of him, Notre Dame would have to suffer at least one long-term injury for Hinish to move into a contributing role this season.

Recruiting: Some brothers try not to follow their elder siblings’ footsteps. For others, it is only too natural. The consensus three-star prospect and No. 44 defensive tackle in the class, per rivals.com, always seemed likely to head to South Bend after his older brother Kurt had such success, though the expected gap between the two was anticipated to be a season, not mere months thanks to the universal pandemic eligibility waiver keeping Kurt around for a record-setting fifth season.

If anyone would predict greater success for Donovan at Notre Dame than Kurt enjoyed — that is one-time captain, five-year contributor, 61 games played, 20 tackles for loss — it would be Kurt. It may be a bit before anyone offers a better scouting report of Donovan than his older brother did more than a year ago.

“All the coaches out there are always joking around with me and talking about stuff that he’s better at than I am,” Kurt said in April of 2021. “So we’re about the same size, if not, he might be an inch or two taller than I am, give or take. He’s about 275 (pounds) right now. My dad has him in the gym working out, putting some weight on him, he looks real good.

“The one thing my younger brother does a lot better than I do, just naturally he’s a lot more athletic than I am, laterally. He’s a better all-around athlete than me. I kind of got the $%#@ end of the stick. It is what it is. The youngest get it all.”

The youngest get it all.

To be clear, Kurt is not the only one to suggest he is the less talented Hinish brother.

“He’s a more athletic Kurt,” former Irish defensive line coach Mike Elston said in December. “I know he’s a more athletic Kurt, and he’s probably a little bit stronger than Kurt coming out of high school. So I’m super excited for him. He’s going to be a pit bull, bull dog inside, like his brother has been, with maybe a little bit more athleticism in there.

“And I’m not afraid to say that because Kurt knows I would say that.”

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN HINISH SIGNED IN DECEMBER

“If Kurt’s scouting reporting is accurate, than much may be expected from his younger brother, recruiting ranking aside. Donovan will have to channel the same drive that pushed Kurt, but every indication is that blue-collar attitude runs throughout the entire family.”

2022 OUTLOOK

Hinish is so much like his older brother, it could be to his detriment. Just like Kurt sought second opinions to gain medical clearance during the 2021 season after some concussion concerns, Donovan played the entire season with a torn labrum. He injured his shoulder in July but did not get surgery on it until the winter.

He should be recovered from that before the 2022 season, but his weight training may have fallen behind a touch. That, again, is hard to fathom from a Hinish and thus is likely an overreaction, but that possibility is further reason to pace Donovan this season.

That is a distinct difference from Kurt’s freshman season, when an utter lack of depth on the defensive interior forced both Hinish and classmate Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa to play full seasons in 2017, the freshman duo serving as Notre Dame’s second-string tackles.

DOWN THE ROAD

Lacey may enjoy another season in 2023, and at three-technique tackle, senior Howard Cross could conceivably play through the 2024 season at Notre Dame, though any sixth-year moments should be considered unlikely.

But beyond them, the Irish depth on the interior will shift quickly. Smith has only this season at Notre Dame. Fifth-year three-technique Jayson Ademilola will almost certainly head to the NFL following this season.

Thus, in 2023, Hinish could be in a competitive situation to be the backup at either interior position.

If he is as advertised by his older brother, Donovan Hinish forcing his way into significant playing time will be only a matter of when.

WHY NO. 51?

Rather simply, Hinish wore No. 51 in high school and no one on the Irish roster currently demands it. There is absolutely no reason to think Hinish will change numbers moving forward, unless he wants to don his older brother’s digits of 41. It would be oddly fitting, given Kurt wore No. 51 in high school before making the switch to 41 because junior linebacker Devyn Spruell wore No. 51.

