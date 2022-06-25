Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 44 Alex Peitsch, junior long snapper

Listed measurements: 6-foot-1 ⅛, 210 pounds.
2022-23 year, eligibility: A junior, Peitsch has all four seasons of eligibility remaining thanks to the universal pandemic eligibility waiver creating a pathway for him to yet preserve a season of eligibility in 2021.
Depth Chart: Peitsch will back up fifth-year former walk-on Michael “Milk” Vinson as Notre Dame’s long snapper.
Recruiting: Widely considered the No. 1 or No. 2 long snapper in the class of 2020, the Under Armour All-American committed to Notre Dame eight full months before signing.
CAREER TO DATE
Peitsch played in the 52-0 blowout of South Florida in 2020 — a pertinent moment as the season progressed and multiple teams across the country, like the Bulls that Saturday, were undone by substitute long snappers when health and safety protocols sidelined their starters — but did not appear in a game in 2021.
NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS
WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“While Vinson should remain the starter, Peitsch may see more mop-up duty this season. Even in a year with some roster uncertainty, the Irish should blow out the likes of Toledo, Navy and Stanford, at which point every backup should get work, even if doing so jeopardizes a kicker’s percentages or net yardages.”
2022 OUTLOOK
Vinson approached Marcus Freeman in December about returning for a fifth season, expecting it to be as a walk-on, somewhat tentative Freeman would suggest it was time to move on and for the Irish to turn the page to Peitsch at long snapper. Instead, Freeman expressed some level of relief that a steady on-field presence and steadier locker-room voice would return and rewarded Vinson with a scholarship.
Thus ended Peitsch’s hopes of starting in 2022. Vinson has never displayed any erraticism, so it is hard to even fathom a situation where Chuck Knoblauch needs to be benched, so to speak.
DOWN THE ROAD
2022 will be Vinson’s last at Notre Dame, at which point Peitsch will finally get his chance. The Irish did not expect a scholarship long snapper to need to wait this long to play consistently; in fact, as Peitsch arrived in South Bend just as John Shannon left, who did so just as Scott Daly left, the plan was for Peitsch to play right away.
Him not doing so has been a luxury created by Vinson’s skill and consistency.
One player’s success does not foreshadow another’s struggles. There is no evidence Peitsch will struggle once the role is his in 2023, and it should be his for at least two seasons, with a third possible but unlikely given it would take a sixth year, and at some point he will presumably want to tackle the next stage in his life, a la Shannon skipping his final season of eligibility.
