Listed measurements: 6-foot-3, 205 pounds.

2022-23 year, eligibility: An early-enrolled freshman, Ziegler has all four seasons of eligibility remaining.

Depth Chart: Wherever Ziegler lands on the Irish depth chart, it will not be within the two-deep. Most likely, he spends 2022 on the scout team, nominally behind senior Marist Liufau and sophomore Prince Kollie at Will (weakside) linebacker.

Recruiting: A consensus-four star prospect and the No. 24 outside linebacker in the class, per rivals.com, Ziegler was long likely headed to Notre Dame, given he is an Irish legacy and Catholic-school product from less than two hours away from South Bend. Nonetheless, Michigan, Iowa and Nebraska all chased the Under Armour All-American from Grand Rapids, Mich.

QUOTES

As early December threw the entire Notre Dame program into tumult, perhaps one group was uniquely grounded in stability, the quartet of heralded linebacker recruits. Their lead recruiter, position coach and coordinator — the one person in South Bend they knew best— was increasingly the Irish keystone.

“We all stuck together through it,” Ziegler said in early February. “We all respected (Marcus) Freeman, and he’s the head coach now, so he’s going to get the program in a really good position. We all made it through it, and we’re al lin this thing together now, so we’re a championship team.”

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS

Can Bengal Bouts cut a check to Ziegler to somehow get his younger brother to promote them?

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN ZIEGLER SIGNED IN DECEMBER

“Ziegler’s length makes him an ideal safety candidate, but if he bulks up much, a move up to linebacker would not be terribly shocking. …

“Freeman spent considerable time on Sunday discussing the need for “speed and length” at safety, and Ziegler may help fill that want, the same one that sparked the move of Ramon Henderson from cornerback to safety this season. Ziegler’s fit in Freeman’s secondary will hinge on his coverage abilities, particularly his man-to-man coverage abilities.”

2022 OUTLOOK

Injuries will sap Notre Dame of some of its linebacker depth, a football inevitability, but as long as that does not escalate to the level of last season’s August and September — in which the Irish lost multiple veterans for the entire season before typical wear and tear had even begun to tire others — then Ziegler should remain out of the rotation in 2022. If anything, he is at the deepest linebacker position on the roster, behind both Liufua and Kollie with longtime Will linebacker JD Bertrand available to make his way back to his old position, from middle linebacker, if the need arose.

That does not mean Ziegler will automatically preserve a year of eligibility, though. A former safety growing into a linebacker’s body may be the ideal player to cover kickoffs and punts. Ziegler could see special teams action in 13 games this season.

DOWN THE ROAD

Liufau, Kollie and even Bertrand all have three seasons of eligiblity remaining each, as absurd as that sounds. They will not all use all of them. However these elongated careers pan out time-wise, Ziegler may have time to develop into his linebacker gig.

There will be no fretting over an eventual transfer just because a highly-touted recruit has to wait to play consistently. Ziegler arrives at Notre Dame to wear the same digits his grandfather wore on the 1973 national championship team. His want to play for the Irish is without many peers.

And his time to do so will come; it just may be a bit before there is a spot in the two-deep for Ziegler.

