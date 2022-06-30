Commence Notre Dame’s holiday weekend. Celebrating on the Thursday before a three-day weekend may be a bit aggressive, but the Irish have big plans this weekend. Those fireworks began with a commitment from consensus four-star offensive tackle Charles Jagusah (Alleman High School; Rock Island, Ill.).

The No. 10 offensive tackle in the class and No. 122 overall prospect, per rivals.com, Jagusah chose the Irish over Michigan, Arkansas and Missouri.

“I’ve been thinking about if for a couple weeks, and I was really split between Michigan and Notre Dame,” Jagusah said to Inside ND Sports. “I thought about it and woke up one day and was like, ‘All right, I think I have it figured out.’”

At 6-foot-7 and 312 pounds, Jagusah’s wide stance sets defensive ends at a disadvantage even before the snap, at which point his quick feet create an early push. Also a defensive tackle in high school, Jagusah is simply too powerful for his competition.

Jagusah is raw; this is where many young offensive linemen are compared to mounds of clay. It may be more precise to suggest Jagusah is like a block of marble, simply based on size. Either way, he will provide a future offensive line coach plenty to work with moving forward.

Jagusah is the 16th commitment in Notre Dame’s class of 2023, a number that should grow quickly this weekend, and he is the fourth offensive linemen, joining consensus four-star offensive tackle Sullivan Absher (South Point H.S.; Belmont, N.C.), four-star offensive tackle Elijah Paige (Pinnacle; Phoenix) and consensus three-star Joe Otting (Hayden Catholic; Topeka, Kan.).

I would like to thank all of the coaches and programs that have given me this life changing opportunity. With that being said, I am very excited to announce my commitment to The University of Notre Dame #GoIrish @Marcus_Freeman1 @NDFootball pic.twitter.com/27OJ3Adt33 — Charles Jagusah (@cjagusah) June 30, 2022

