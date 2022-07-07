Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 25 Philip Riley, sophomore cornerback

Listed measurements: 5-foot-11 ½, 202 pounds.

2022-23 year, eligibility: A sophomore, Riley has all four seasons of eligibility remaining.

Depth Chart: Notre Dame has its pair of starting cornerbacks in senior Cam Hart and junior Clarence Lewis with fifth-year Tariq Bracy starting at nickel back and filling in wherever else needed otherwise. The exact two-deep behind that trio is murky, with only early-enrolled freshman Jaden Mickey separating himself from the pack of five other freshmen or sophomores with four years of eligibility remaining, including Riley.

Recruiting: Riley made three commitments during his recruitment, bookending a USC dalliance with Irish pledges. The yo-yo nature of his decision-making was understandable given the pandemic prevented him from making an official visit to South Bend, at first committing without making any visit whatsoever. The Washington native then reconsidered that choice and opted to stay closer to his original home, hence the Los Angeles thought, before he did finally make an unofficial visit to Notre Dame.

That swayed him in the end, to the frustration of other Pac-12 powers Oregon and Washington. (Insert some currently necessary acknowledgment of “Pac-12-for-now powers …”)

CAREER TO DATE

Riley appeared in four games in 2021, though he did not record a statistic in those appearances.

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO

“Though Notre Dame has made a habit of playing freshman cornerbacks the last five years (Julian Love, Bracy, Lewis), it is unlikely Riley sees extended work this season. If he does, it would indicate a broader failure in the secondary than even most worst-case scenarios would worry about, something more akin to 2016’s rash of injuries that forced Love, Troy Pride and Donte Vaughn all into action.

“Irish special teams coordinator Brian Polian did include Riley among players working as punt returners this spring. If he impresses there in August, he could get a real chance to impact games this fall. …

“Notre Dame’s cornerback depth remains murky in Mike Mickens’ second season as its coach. Bracy could return in 2022, and Hart has plenty of time remaining at his second position (originally a receiver), but Riley represents a truer cornerback than the latter and has less mental scar tissue than the former.

“He has more length than expected from a sub-six-foot defensive back, and his ball instincts are more apparent than most of his positional competition in South Bend.

“Riley will have an opportunity to impress down the line. If Bracy heads elsewhere in 2022, Riley’s first chance could come at nickel back, but if not, the nature of the position mandates options will be needed in time.”

2022 OUTLOOK

Truly, who knows.

The cloudiness among Notre Dame’s reserve cornerbacks will not clear until either a two-deep depth chart loses what Will Likely be a few “OR” designations or the Irish need to turn to a substitute as a starter and the rubber thus meets the world.

Too little has been seen from Riley and classmates Ryan Barnes and Chance Tucker to ascertain anything else, not to mention Mickey, early-enrolled freshman Jayden Bellamy and incoming freshman Benajmin Morrison.

Riley has some of the best fundamentals of the group: Quick hips, strong route recognition and a frame that has added muscle over the year. But if that does not translate on the practice field, not to mention Saturdays, then he may get passed over quickly.

At the least, a reserve cornerback should be counted on for plenty of special teams work.

DOWN THE ROAD

Past recruiting failures led to an overstocking of the cornerback pool in South Bend. Six players have all four years of eligibility remaining. Two more have three seasons yet available, and those are the two starters.

This overstocking has not slowed, nor should it. The trenches still define a college football team’s floor — and thus, Notre Dame’s offensive and defensive lines should carry it to a strong season — but the perimeter sets the ceiling. The Irish need a collection of impressive cornerbacks, and that has not been the case for nearly a decade, if not longer. Thus, the pair of consensus four-stars committing in the last week: Micah Bell and Christian Gray.

Riley may become one of Notre Dame’s starters in 2024. Maybe Hart and Lewis hold all comers at bay until 2025. Whenever that time comes, the point is, Riley will have competition and lots of it.

