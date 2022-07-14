Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 22 Justin Walters, sophomore safety

Listed measurements: 6-foot ⅝, 188 pounds.
2022-23 year, eligibility: A sophomore, Walters has all four seasons of eligibility remaining.
Depth Chart: In the short term, Kyle Hamilton’s injury last season was troublesome for Notre Dame. In the long run, it helped the Irish develop future safety depth, though perhaps at Walters’ expense. Experimenting without Hamilton led to the rise of now-juniors Ramon Henderson and Xavier Watts. Along with the incoming transfer of Northwestern’s Brandon Joseph, Henderson’s and Watts’ progress knocked Walters down to the third-string.
Recruiting: A consensus three-star prospect and the No. 37 safety in the class, per rivals.com, the Chicagoland product considered plenty of Big Ten schools.
CAREER TO DATE
Walters appeared in four of Notre Dame’s first five games last season, all on special teams, before he then preserved a year of eligibility. While he made three tackles in those appearances, that usage pattern suggests the Irish coaching staff was on the fence about playing him the whole season in September, eventually opting against it, perhaps due to their musings about Henderson and Watts. Neither was practicing at safety that early in the season but those moves were logically already being considered by then-defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman.
NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS
WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“(Brian) Polian, also the special teams coordinator, went so far as to describe Walters as a “fast riser” when it comes to special teams work. If Walters becomes a primary contributor on Polian’s coverage units, then that alone may push him past the four-game threshold, and that in turn could elevate him in the safety rotation.
“Hamilton is unlikely to come off the field until the Irish are up by three touchdowns, and senior Houston Griffith is competing with senior DJ Brown to serve as Hamilton’s primary running mate, so the safety rotation will not run deep, but Notre Dame will win games by three touchdowns — this space is routinely hinting these days at a prediction of two blowouts in the first three weeks — and Walters may be the beneficiary of those routs.”
2022 OUTLOOK
Notre Dame may not have a safety like Hamilton anymore, a luxury few teams ever enjoy, but the Irish have a glut of possible contributors along the defensive back line. In addition to Joseph, Henderson and Watts, fifth-year veterans DJ Brown and Houston Griffith have been trading playing time for a few years now.
All five of them may be ahead of Walters on the depth chart, keeping his defensive work to a minimum this season.
His early-season cameos on special teams last year, however, bode well for larger such roles now. Notre Dame will not need to rein him in to preserve eligibility anymore.
Known as a hard hitter in his recruitment, Walters will get a chance to show that ability on kick and punt coverage units.
DOWN THE ROAD
Brown and Griffith will certainly wrap up their collegiate careers this season. The earliest mock drafts suggest Joseph could be a first-round pick in 2023. Suddenly Notre Dame’s safeties room may be thin again.
Henderson should be a lead contender for one of the two starting roles in that scenario, but after him, the Irish will have plenty of space for competition. Even if Walters does not emerge as a starter — current class of 2023 commits Adon Shuler and Peyton Bowen are both good enough to warrant at least some preliminary consideration, as well — he should find a role in the rotation in 2023.
At that point, Walters will be halfway through his eligibility, one year behind both Henderson and Watts. It will thus become increasingly clear if he has a pathway to ample playing time at Notre Dame.
Bolingbrook / ND safety Justin Walters @Justin_Walters2 @BHSRaiders @Pascavage406 pic.twitter.com/flovsu3jvv
— John Ivlow (@CoachJohnnyi) April 24, 2022
NOTRE DAME 99-TO-0
