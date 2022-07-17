Listed measurements: 5-foot-11 ½, 176 pounds.

2022-23 year, eligibility: An early-enrolled freshman, Mickey has all four seasons of eligibility remaining.

Depth Chart: Mickey impressed this spring to such an extent it is easily conceivable he could be the backup to either senior Cam Hart or junior Clarence Lewis this fall.

Recruiting: The southern California native was sought by plenty of programs in the Pac 12, but chose Notre Dame over Oregon, Cal and Northwestern just two months after Marcus Freeman had begun as the Irish defensive coordinator.

QUOTES

Despite considering Oregon and Cal, Mickey’s focus on midwestern academic programs like Notre Dame and Northwestern made it clear early in his recruitment that he had an interest in leaving home for college.

“Definitely going far away from home can develop you as a young man, being away from your parents — you can’t just drive home on the weekends to go see them,” he said this February, about a month into that experience as an early-enrolled freshman. “It definitely builds some structure in living your life on your own.”

Of course, Mickey could have left home and still enjoyed better weather than he was facing in northwestern Indiana in early February, but he insisted the South Bend winter was hardly as worrisome as advertised.

“I’ve loved it out here so far,” he said. “It’s not as bad as everybody makes it seem. You still see the sun. People make it seem like you’ll never see the sun, it’s going to be sad.

“But you still see the sun. It snows a lot, it’s cold, you wear a couple jackets and it’s all good.”

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS

Mickey is smartly branding himself early, before most Notre Dame fans even know who he is. Establishing himself in that regard will eventually lead to a uniform line of apparel and perhaps a few more sponsorships.

For now, therealjadenmickey.com features only sponsorships from a couple trainers.

More interesting than those acknowledgments of Ballers Elite, Rharebreed and Dawg Houze, Mickey also blogs on his personal website every couple months. He does not go elaborately in-depth into his life, but that bit of voice will, again, help him capitalize on his name, image and likeness in years to come.

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN MICKEY SIGNED IN DECEMBER

“Mickey prefers to play man-to-man coverage, which makes him an ideal fit for Freeman’s scheme, but at only 6-foot, he likely will work as the field (wide) cornerback, rather than work along the boundary. …

“Mickey’s active hands will further his fit in Freeman’s aggressive scheme. Not only are they capable of picking off quarterbacks, they often disrupt receivers’ routes in his highlight film. …

“If Mickey’s talent translates at the collegiate level, there is little reason he could not crack the Irish rotation in 2022. Notre Dame has its starting cornerbacks in Cam Hart and Clarence Lewis, but little else is certain in the Irish secondary at the moment.”

2022 OUTLOOK

Rarely can certainty accompany a freshman’s playing time, but for Mickey, there is no doubt he will play in 2022. Freeman has made that clear, both specifically in regard to Mickey and in general about playing freshmen.

“Jaden Mickey, he came in the winter and after 3-4-5 days ‘That dude’s going to play,’” Freeman said to Irish Illustrated this summer.

Notre Dame needs him to. The Fiesta Bowl faceplant emphasized the growth the Irish need from their cornerbacks, and while much of that should come from Hart and Lewis developing, some of it will come from newcomers — namely, Mickey.

Even if it was not a position of need for Notre Dame, playing talented freshmen is an absolute necessity in modern college football. With frustrated players now able to transfer elsewhere and have immediate eligibility, rewarding them on the field is more vital to roster construction than ever. Even if a talented player should not start because someone else is better ahead of him, finding him chances to shine will help keep him on campus for years to come.

“I want to make sure they’re ready, but the ability to play freshmen is so important, because it’s two-fold,” Freeman said to Inside ND Sports. “One, we’re going to demand that our players play at such a high level, give such a high effort, you’re going to have to play more than 11 guys on offense and 11 guys on defense. You’re going to have to roll guys in. …

“The other aspect of that is to make sure that they’re involved in the game. They come here to play. If they’re ready to play, let’s play them.”

Mickey is ready to play.

Keeping in mind that defenses use five defensive backs more often than any other alignment, there will be opportunities for Mickey. Furthermore, and this is going to be blunter than intended simply for brevity’s sake, fifth-year nickel back Tariq Bracy has been played off the field in at least one game in at least three of his seasons. If another such afternoon begins to get away from Bracy, Mickey may find himself with a heavier workload for a week.

DOWN THE ROAD

Mickey’s competitive edge is a solid foundation for any cornerback, and his quick hands will propel him to early playing time, but he will need broader development to usurp either Hart or Lewis before their careers conclude. They each have three seasons of eligibility remaining, though Hart probably will not play through a sixth season.

Bracy, meanwhile, will finish his career this season. Mickey may slide right into the nickel role in 2023, essentially a starting gig, if not one that will lead to a start tally every week.

