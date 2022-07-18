Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 18 Chance Tucker, sophomore cornerback

Listed measurements: 5-foot-11 ¾, 183 pounds.

2022-23 year, eligibility: A sophomore, Tucker has all four seasons of eligibility remaining.

Depth Chart: Notre Dame has its pair of starting cornerbacks in senior Cam Hart and junior Clarence Lewis with fifth-year Tariq Bracy starting at nickel back and filling in wherever else needed otherwise. The exact two-deep behind that trio is murky, with only early-enrolled freshman Jaden Mickey separating himself from the pack of five other freshmen or sophomores with four years of eligibility remaining, including Tucker.

Recruiting: The consensus three-star prospect chose the Irish over most of the West Coast, led by Washington, Washington State and Arizona. Any defensive back sought by the Huskies should be considered a worthwhile recruit, simply based off Washington’s recent track record of developing NFL talent at the position. As an Alabama offer boosts a running back’s résumé, so should a Huskies pursuit for a cornerback. The No. 41 cornerback in the class, per rivals.com, Tucker was also pursued by five Ivy League programs.

CAREER TO DATE

Tucker did not take the field on a Saturday in 2021, unlike his two classmates at cornerback. Both Philip Riley and Ryan Barnes played in the maximum four games allowed while still preserving eligibility, though they both also enrolled early in 2021 while Tucker did not arrive at Notre Dame until the summer.

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS

Former Irish players have long fundraised via their lifting performances at their combine, something they could do only because they were done playing college football. Yes, they could not raise money to combat rare diseases because of archaic NCAA rules.

Nowadays, the Irish can do better, and they will on July 22 in their annual “Lift for Life.” Based on his Twitter activity, Tucker is on the team headlined by senior linebacker JD Bertrand and junior running back Chris Tyree. That team intends to manage 450 max leg press repetitions.

To donate to the cause, click this link.

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO

“Special teams work is a valuable contribution, but if that is Tucker’s focus in 2021, Notre Dame is unlikely to use him in more than four games so as to preserve a season of eligibility.

“Even after Lewis and Bracy, one presumes the Irish would give sophomore Caleb Offord an opportunity at cornerback before turning to Tucker, unless the latter truly impresses in preseason practices with his length and strength. (For what it’s worth, so as to avoid a misleading pun, many synonyms such as “opportunity” and “shot” and “hopes” have been used in this article. Maybe that effort will not be necessary once Tucker is closer to his own … chance.)

“Listed at 165 pounds, though perhaps actually closer to 180, a bit of work in the weight room would behoove Tucker. Even for a fleet cornerback, playing that far below 180 can make most receivers difficult matchups. Consider, at 5-foot-9 ⅛, Shaun Crawford finished his career playing at 180. Tucker should play around 190.”

Inside the Irish Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 20 Benjamin Morrison, freshman cornerback Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 21 Jaden Mickey, early-enrolled freshman cornerback Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 22 Logan Diggs, sophomore running back with a shoulder...

2022 OUTLOOK

Tucker not playing in 2021 was not a shock. He played mostly receiver in high school; time was needed to adjust to cornerback.

Time may still be needed, but there is no advantage to sitting Tucker any longer. Some Saturday tests will reveal how he is taking to being on defense full-time.

Yet, those tests may be few and far between. Notre Dame’s starting trio of Lewis, Hart and Bracy will have some leash, especially early in the season. Behind them, Mickey, Barnes and Riley look best positioned to step into roles. Then, perhaps only then, the Irish might turn to Tucker.

Aside from that, some special teams contributions feel like a default for Tucker, even at sub-six-foot.

DOWN THE ROAD

Notre Dame has employed a shotgun approach in cornerback recruiting the last two cycles to compensate for follies in the two cycles beforehand. Natural roster attrition has played a part in the Irish having only one recruited cornerback to show in the current junior and senior classes, but the primary fault was the initial recruiting. Hart was a receiver convert; only Lewis is a cornerback recruited as such of that age.

Pulling in seven cornerbacks in the next two classes, the current freshmen and sophomores, has given Notre Dame multiple chances to find competent depth, but it will eventually lead to a bottleneck at the position.

Both Lewis and Hart should start for the Irish in 2023, as well, though Notre Dame will need a new starting nickel back. That slim opening will not be enough to satiate seven cornerbacks along with the pair of star recruits currently committed to the Irish in the class of 2023.

Tucker may not be the piece of that traffic jam that takes the off-ramp, but someone will, and to this point, he is at the back of that line.

