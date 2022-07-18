Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 20 Benjamin Morrison, freshman cornerback

Listed measurements: 6-foot ¼, 179 pounds.

2022-23 year, eligibility: A freshman, Morrison has all four seasons of eligibility remaining.

Depth Chart: Early-enrolled freshman cornerback Jaden Mickey has drawn the most discussion about his potential to contribute right away in 2022, sparked both by his strong showings in spring practices and by Irish head coach Marcus Freeman outright saying as much, and Jayden Bellamy also enrolled early, adding another name ahead of Morrison’s in experience. With them, along with a trio of unproven sophomores, it is hard to envision Morrison working his way into the 2022 rotation.

Recruiting: Cornerback factories chased Morrison, despite being ranked only the No. 30 cornerback in the class, per rivals.com. Both Washington and Alabama chased the Phoenix product, choosing Notre Dame over the Huskies despite a lifelong dream of playing for Washington.

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS

Morrison may bridge a gap to better relations with Michigan for Irish fans. Well, probably not, given those two fanbases continue to despise each other despite not having any games scheduled for the future. Regardless, Morrison’s older sister is a star gymnast for the Wolverines.

Naomi Morrison might be our new best-kept secret.#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/84aECm00i9 — Michigan Women’s Gymnastics (@UMichWGym) January 25, 2022

She may be in a better position to capitalize on NIL rights in the short-term than Benjamin is. Female student-athletes have raked in a significant chunk of NIL revenues in the year that doing so has been legal, and as a junior, Naomi’s presence will be more notable than Benjamin’s as a freshman.

WHAT WAS SAID WHEN MORRISON SIGNED IN DECEMBER

“Morrison has a longer wingspan than expected of someone standing 6-feet. If that is matched by physicality, he could end up as a boundary cornerback. …

“Any defensive back sought by Washington and/or Alabama should be considered an impressive get, even for Marcus Freeman amid a hot stretch in recruiting.”

2022 OUTLOOK

Is it likely Morrison plays his way into the Notre Dame two-deep this fall? No. Is it impossible? Certainly not.

Consider Mickey’s narrative rise — using the descriptor “narrative” because until he is seen in August practices, the insistences he will play this fall still lack literal evidence. Mickey did play well in the spring, and combining that with his recruiting pedigree makes for an understandable thought of him playing at Ohio State in 47 days.

But how much different is Mickey from Morrison? The No. 19 cornerback in the class, rather than the No. 30, Mickey is nearly an inch shorter than Morrison.

Could an impressive August from Morrison match Mickey’s impressive spring? If so, then Morrison may have found his way into the 2022 rotation, and the Irish will be delighted at cornerback for a few seasons, a welcome change for the defense after years of wonder on the perimeter.

That is all obviously a hypothetical, but it is one to underscore the lack of tangible value to spring showings. Notre Dame will lean on whoever shows up in August much more than worry about anything from April.

Inside the Irish Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 18 Chance Tucker, sophomore cornerback Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 21 Jaden Mickey, early-enrolled freshman cornerback Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 22 Logan Diggs, sophomore running back with a shoulder...

DOWN THE ROAD

At some point, the glut of young cornerbacks will thin out. With Clarence Lewis and Cam Hart both likely returning to start in 2023, some among the six cornerbacks with four years of eligibility currently remaining could end up elsewhere.

That is simply a math thought, especially when adding in the reality that the Irish have added two cornerback commits in the class of 2023 who would both have been higher-rated recruits than Mickey in 2022.

Some among those six — to list them in full: freshmen Mickey, Bellamy and Morrison; sophomores Philip Riley, Chance Tucker and Ryan Barnes — may dabble at safety or receiver. Some may transfer.

That future consideration will be in the back of minds as the pecking order is established in August and September.

RELATED READING: Notre Dame’s commitment-filled holiday weekend concludes with four-star cornerback and a No. 1 ranking

Speedy Texas cornerback commitment launches Notre Dame into holiday weekend

