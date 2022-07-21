Listed measurements: 6-foot-4, 190 pounds.

2022-23 year, eligibility: A freshman, Merriweather has all four seasons of eligibility remaining.

Depth Chart: A strong preseason could push Merriweather into Notre Dame’s two-deep, especially if sixth-year Avery Davis is not yet full-go when the Irish face Ohio State in 44 days. Davis should be, but if not, then Notre Dame will have only six scholarship receivers available, including fifth-year former walk-on Matt Salerno.

Most likely, sophomore Lorenzo Styles, Davis and fifth-year Braden Lenzy will start. In that alignment, Merriweather could find a role backing up any of them, but particularly the field (wide) or slot receivers, leaving the boundary reserve duty to sophomore Deion Colzie.

Recruiting: The No. 22 receiver and No. 135 overall prospect in the class, per rivals.com, Merriweather was the only receiver the Irish signed in the class of 2022, despite long being one of three well-respected committed prospects. Staying firm in his commitment despite pursuits from Oregon, Washington and UCLA could have been the long-term memory of the Washington product’s recruitment. But instead …

Merriweather’s house was the last stop for Brian Kelly as Notre Dame’s head coach. Kelly infamously stepped outside early in the visit to take a phone call before returning to eat a few platefuls of burnt ends. As the Irish coaches left the Merriweather’s house, Kelly denied the rumors of his impending departure to LSU, not only to the Merriweathers but also to his assistant coaches.

QUOTES

Merriweather’s next notable recruitment moment came almost immediately after Marcus Freeman was named the Irish head coach. Following his introductory press conference, Freeman boarded a flight ultimately bound for Washington to see Merrriweather after a brief stop in Wisconsin to woo offensive guard Billy Schrauth.

“I know the minute we got done with the press conference, obviously, we had to go see Tobias,” Freeman said in December. “That’s the first place we got to go. … To get him a part of this class is huge. It’s huge. We were in his house I think 9:30 West Coast time at night, so it was almost midnight here or after midnight. That was a very important get for us.”

Those two at-home visits were quite literally just a week apart, yet they could not have had more disparate tones.

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS

Merriweather’s father, Dom, is apparently quite the expert with barbeque, including those burnt ends. Most NIL deals do not include a tie-in to a player’s parents, but perhaps some local restaurant in South Bend should make an exception.

WHAT WAS PROJECTED WHEN MERRIWEATHER SIGNED IN DECEMBER

“If Merriweather remains this lean, the Irish will want to play him on the field (wide) side of the formation, typically a less physical position. If he bulks up in a collegiate strength and conditioning program, then Merriweather’s height and length could make him an ideal fit along the boundary, a la Miles Boykin, Chase Claypool and Kevin Austin.”

2022 OUTLOOK

A touch of curiosity can be disappointed Kelly will not coach Merriweather this season. For most of his 12 years at Notre Dame, Kelly failed to incorporate freshmen receivers. Though not an exhaustive list, the most notable contributions came from three freshmen in those 12 seasons:

TJ Jones in 2010: 23 catches for 306 yards and three touchdowns.

Kevin Stepherson in 2016: 25 catches for 462 yards and five touchdowns.

Lorenzo Styles in 2021: 24 catches for 344 yards and one touchdown.

It is not that it would have been a shock to see Merriweather match those lines, it is that Kelly turning to a freshman in two consecutive seasons would have been a mild shock.

But, of course, he would not have had a choice. The Irish are so thin at receiver, a freshman like Merriweather is practically assured two dozen catches for 300 yards. He may be a bit slighter than would be preferred, but he has enough physical assets to handle a modest workload, especially against lesser opponents. (Looking at you Marshall, Cal, Stanford and UNLV.)

Merriweather won the state championship in the 200-meter dash in 21.8 seconds and finished second in the 100-meter dash in 10.94 seconds. Those may not be the kind of times that will lead him onto the track in college, but they are impressive marks regardless, especially when remembering Merriweather is 6-foot-4.

More may be possible. Maybe Kelly would have played Merriweather even on a deep team. Perhaps he will shine against Notre Dame’s top opponents, as well. Those are hypotheticals.

The stark reality is Merriweather will play this season out of necessity, and he will play a good amount.

Inside the Irish Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 16 Deion Colzie, sophomore receiver Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 16 Brandon Joseph, Northwestern transfer, preseason... Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 17 Jaylen Sneed, early-enrolled linebacker, Rover...

DOWN THE ROAD

The receiver situation in South Bend will take time to rectify. If Merriweather had bailed out of the signing class, the depth chart would have begun to look untenable. When the margin of error is one recruit, clearly the solution will be a multi-year process.

In the interim, Merriweather will work with the current sophomore trio — Styles, Colzie and Jayden Thomas — to provide the bulk of Irish catches through 2023 and 2024.

NOTRE DAME 99-TO-0

From Blake Grupe to Braden Lenzy, the offseason countdown begins anew

No. 99 Blake Grupe, kicker, Arkansas State transfer

No. 99 Rylie Mills, junior defensive lineman, a tackle now playing more at end

No. 98 Tyson Ford, early-enrolled freshman, a defensive tackle recruited as a four-star end

No. 97 Gabriel Rubio, sophomore defensive tackle, still ‘as wide as a Volkswagen’

No. 92 Aidan Keanaaina, a junior defensive tackle who tore his ACL in March

No. 91 Josh Bryan, sophomore kicker

No. 91 Aiden Gobaira, early-enrolled freshman defensive end, four-star recruit

No. 90 Alexander Ehrensberger, junior defensive end, a German project nearing completion

No. 88 Mitchell Evans, sophomore tight end

No. 87 Michael Mayer, junior tight end, likely All-American

No. 85 Holden Staes, incoming freshman tight end

No. 84 Kevin Bauman, junior tight end

No. 83 Jayden Thomas, sophomore receiver, former four-star recruit

No. 80 Cane Berrong, sophomore tight end coming off an ACL injury

No. 79 Tosh Baker, one of four young Irish offensive tackles

No. 78 Pat Coogan, sophomore center, recovering from a meniscus injury

No. 77 Ty Chan, incoming offensive tackle, former four-star recruit

No. 76 Joe Alt, sophomore starting left tackle

No. 75 Josh Lugg, sixth-year offensive lineman, likely starting right guard

No. 74 Billy Schrauth, early-enrolled freshman offensive guard coming off foot surgery

No. 73 Andrew Kristofic, senior offensive tackle-turned-guard

No. 72 Caleb Johnson, sophomore offensive tackle, former Auburn pledge

No. 68 Michael Carmody, junior offensive line utility man

No. 65 Michael Vinson, long snapper, ‘Milk’

No. 65 Chris Smith, defensive tackle, Harvard transfer

No. 59 Aamil Wagner, consensus four-star incoming freshman offensive tackle

No. 58 Ashton Craig, incoming freshman center

No. 57 Jayson Ademilola, fifth-year defensive tackle, coming off shoulder surgery

No. 56 Joey Tanona, early-enrolled offensive guard coming off a concussion

No. 56 Howard Cross, senior defensive tackle with heavy hands, and that’s a good thing

No. 55 Jarrett Patterson, fifth-year offensive lineman, three-year starting center, captain

No. 54 Jacob Lacey, senior defensive tackle, now lighter and a starter

No. 54 Blake Fisher, sophomore starting right tackle, ‘ginormous’

No. 52 Zeke Correll, senior center or perhaps left guard

No. 52 Bo Bauer, fifth-year linebacker, Ironman

No. 50 Rocco Spindler, sophomore offensive guard

No. 48 Will Schweitzer, sophomore end-turned-linebacker

No. 47 Jason Oyne, sophomore defensive end-turned-tackle

No. 44 Junior Tuihalamaka, early-enrolled freshman linebacker, consensus four-star recruit

No. 44 Alex Peitsch, junior long snapper

No. 42 Nolan Ziegler, early-enrolled freshman linebacker, Irish legacy

No. 41 Donovan Hinish, incoming freshman defensive tackle, Kurt’s brother

No. 40 Joshua Burnham, early-enrolled freshman linebacker-turned-end

No. 34 Osita Ekwonu, senior Vyper end coming off an Achilles injury

No. 31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah, senior defensive end

No. 29 Matt Salerno, fifth-year receiver, punt returner, former walk-on

No. 28 TaRiq Bracy, fifth-year starting nickel back

No. 27 JD Bertrand, senior linebacker recovering from a plaguing wrist injury

No. 25 Philip Riley, sophomore cornerback

No. 25 Chris Tyree, junior running back, possible Irish bellcow

No. 24 Jack Kiser, senior linebacker, second-year starter

No. 23 Jayden Bellamy, early-enrolled freshman cornerback

No. 22 Justin Walters, sophomore safety

No. 22 Logan Diggs, sophomore running back with a shoulder injury

No. 21 Jaden Mickey, early-enrolled freshman cornerback

No. 20 Jadarian Price, early-enrolled freshman running back with a ruptured Achilles

No. 20 Benjamin Morrison, freshman cornerback

No. 18 Chance Tucker, sophomore cornerback

No. 18 Steve Angeli, freshman QB, Blue-Gold Game star

No. 17 Jaylen Sneed, early-enrolled linebacker, Rover of the future

No. 16 Brandon Joseph, Northwestern transfer, preseason All-American, starting safety

No. 16 Deion Colzie, sophomore receiver

No. 9 Eli Raridon, incoming freshman tight end with a torn ACL



tweet to @d_farmer