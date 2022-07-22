Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 15 Ryan Barnes, sophomore cornerback

Listed measurements: 6-foot-1 ⅞, 187 pounds.

2022-23 year, eligibility: A sophomore, Barnes has all four seasons of eligibility remaining.

Depth Chart: Among the six cornerbacks with four years of eligibility remaining, Barnes may be the one most likely to see genuine time in 2022. He should enter the season in the two-deep as senior Cam Hart’s backup.

Recruiting: How do you prefer to gauge a recruit? Based on recruiting rankings? Then Barnes was a middling prospect, a consensus three-star prospect and the No. 60 cornerback in the class, per rivals.com.

Or do you consider scholarship offers to be the better indicator? Then Barnes was a top-tier recruit, chased by Clemson, LSU, Oregon and USC, even though he is a Maryland native.

The vast disparity between the two thought processes — often a difference, but not usually to this degree — can somewhat be traced to Barnes’ lack of a senior season (pandemic) cutting into his chances to impress the recruiting coverage industry.

CAREER TO DATE

There may be little-to-no practical difference between freshmen who play four games early in the season and freshmen who play their four games to end the season, but from a narrative standpoint, the difference is stark. By playing in four of Notre Dame’s final five games last year, including the Fiesta Bowl, Barnes gave the impression of closing the season strong and in the most important games of the year.

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO

“Enrolling a semester early may have put Barnes in better position to play in 2021, but the growing depth at cornerback for the Irish means that is still not an excellent chance. Notre Dame has added pieces at corner diligently the last few recruiting cycles. Add in receiver-turned-corner junior Cam Hart, presumed boundary starter, and suddenly the Irish may not be as desperate at cornerback as they have seemed to be every couple seasons for the last decade.

“Nonetheless, Barnes’ length could make him an intriguing piece if needed. Two things remain beyond teaching at cornerback, speed and length, and Barnes already has half that combination to a degree perhaps only Hart can genuinely match in the position group.

“It is most likely Barnes sees minimal action in 2021, perhaps in a few blowouts or maybe in a very specific matchup against a physical receiver. …

“Barnes could move to safety in years to come, something openly acknowledged during his recruitment, but his most likely destination may be boundary cornerback, where his length could be best utilized.

“Hart should have that position to himself for the next two seasons, giving Barnes some time to work on the finer pieces of his technique.”

2022 OUTLOOK

The Irish starting trio of Hart, junior Clarence Lewis and fifth-year nickel back Tariq Bracy is well established. Beyond them, Notre Dame has nothing but questions.

It would be unnecessarily ambitious to suggest Barnes will be one of the answers to those questions, but along with early-enrolled freshman Jaden Mickey, he does seem most likely to genuinely fill a backup role. Obviously, that will lead to some snaps when the respective starter needs a breather or rolls an ankle, but it will also lead to one of Barnes or Mickey seeing plenty of dime action.

The nickel package is utilized more often than not, and the dime package — needing at least six defensive backs — is far from a rarity. Notre Dame’s depth at safety will make it so the sixth defensive back is usually among them, but specific matchups may require Barnes or Mickey.

Aside from that, Barnes should be a lock for punt coverage, perhaps on every single such snap. That alone could lead to half a dozen tackles.

RELATED READING: Ryan Barnes shares moving personal reason for attending Notre Dame

DOWN THE ROAD

Barnes has the physical attributes to ease into a starting role once one is available. Bracy will conclude his career this season, and Hart may see fit to chase the NFL, though a fifth year for the converted receiver still feels most likely.

If Barnes gets a handful of reps at cornerback this season and handles them with aplomb, he will immediately have a leg up on the rest of the bounty of unknowns in the position group.

Early enrollee CB Ryan Barnes flashing his length here. Video | Notre Dame Athletics pic.twitter.com/hHqN4VtAht — Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) April 17, 2021

