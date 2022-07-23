Listed measurements: 6-foot-1 ½, 185 pounds.

2022-23 year, eligibility: A freshman, McFerson has all four seasons of eligibility remaining.

Depth Chart: McFerson will have to prove himself in the very first preseason practices. Notre Dame brought in Harvard transfer Jon Sot, a walk-on now, to have some experience at the punter position after Jay Bramblett transferred to LSU, and then Irish soccer goalie Bryan Dowd took part in spring practices to add any springtime depth at the position. Dowd will have plenty of obligations to his primary sport in the fall, so McFerson’s competition will be Sot.

Recruiting: A one-time Wake Forest commit, McFerson wavered quickly once Notre Dame chased him. A quick visit to South Bend in mid-November sealed his flip.

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS

It is not by accident that the name of McFerson’s specialist coach is in the background of his All-American graphic on Instagram. Chris Sailer Kicking may be the standard of working with preps kickers, and when they find success, it is appropriate they help publicize Sailer.

WHAT WAS PROJECTED WHEN McFERSON SIGNED IN DECEMBER

“As the Irish realized they would need a punter in 2022, they quickly identified and pursued McFerson, more a compliment than anything that would be written here could be. …

“Current junior Jay Bramblett is expected to transfer, with immediate eligibility, to play closer to his home of Tuscaloosa, Ala., something former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly essentially confirmed in late November. That created the need for McFerson, as he should be the Irish punter in the 2022 opener at Ohio State. …

“Notre Dame will not sign another punter until it expects McFerson to head elsewhere, barring a complete disaster in his performance. Thus, McFerson should handle these duties through the 2025 season.”

2022 OUTLOOK

Sot has enough experience to not be doubted in any respect. Of his 57 punts last season, he set 24 inside the 20-yard line. His career average of 40.8 yards per punt would be a comfortable version of steady for the Irish.

Comparatively, McFerson has a higher long-term ceiling, but a freshman fielding his first collegiate long snap at Ohio State in front of nearly 105,000 fans in 42 days — yes, exactly six weeks — may be a bit too worrisome for Notre Dame.

It will not be too shocking if Sot handles the duties this season. The Irish brought him in with that as a known possibility.

Make no mistake, McFerson will have his chance to prove his leg is too strong to be sidelined due to hypothetical nerves. Special teams coordinator Brian Mason has a very simple method of choosing a punter, he said this spring.

“Whoever punts the ball the farthest the most is going to punt.”

DOWN THE ROAD

While some things will continue to change under first-year head coach Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame is not about to start carrying multiple punters on scholarship. Even Sot is in South Bend as only a preferred walk-on. The Irish chased McFerson because Bramblett was leaving, something Kelly knew was coming for much of the season, though before he also headed to the SEC, it was presumed Bramblett would transfer to Alabama.

All of which is to say, McFerson should be Notre Dame’s punter through 2025, or perhaps 2026 if Sot indeed handles the duties in 2022.

