Listed measurements: 5-foot-9 ⅛, 198 pounds.

2022-23 year, eligibility: A freshman, Payne has all four seasons of eligibility remaining.

Depth Chart: Payne went from luxury to necessity as sophomore Logan Diggs tore his labrum in the Blue-Gold Game and early-enrolled freshman Jadarian Price suffered an Achilles injury during summer workouts, injuries that elevated Payne from fifth-string to third-string all before he even arrived on campus.

Recruiting: Payne was recruited by Deland McCullough to Indiana, and the consensus four-star prospect and No. 21 running back in the class, per rivals.com, signed with the Hoosiers during December’s early signing period. When McCullough moved to be Notre Dame’s running backs coach, Payne asked Indiana to be released from his National Letter of Intent.

The Hoosiers had no obligation to grant that ask, but did so, and Payne reopened his recruitment in March. The Cincinnati product narrowed his choices to the Irish and Kentucky before committing to Notre Dame in mid-April.

WHAT WAS PROJECTED WHEN PAYNE SIGNED IN APRIL

“The No. 14 prospect in Ohio in the class, Payne runs through arm tackles with ease and typically gets through the line of scrimmage quickly. The broad Cincinnati area is far from lacking in football talent, but Payne still made a habit of running away from his competition throughout high school.”

2022 OUTLOOK

Post-February signings are so rare, Payne cannot even be deemed an exception that proves the rule of most players signing in December. If he had signed with the Irish in February, he would have warranted such a note. By joining the class of 2022 in April, Payne became a once-every-four-years anomaly.

That may be mentioned a few times early this season and then quickly forgotten, both of which will underscore how vital he suddenly is to Notre Dame. Payne has a decent build already, and when healthy in high school he looked much better than the No. 21 running back in the class. He should be able to contribute right away, at least in a moderate role.

The Irish need him to. With Diggs likely out for most, if not all, of September and Price sidelined for the year, Payne will be the No. 3 back at Ohio State in 4o days.

Let’s frame that reality in a harsher way: When Notre Dame takes the field in front of nearly 105,000 fans against a national-championship contender, the Irish will have as few as eight total receivers and running backs that were scholarship recruits. Assume at least four of those are on the field on more snaps than not; Notre Dame will have to turn to its running backs to have a complete two-deep at the skill positions in September.

Junior Chris Tyree may work at receiver some, leaving only sophomore Audric Estime and Payne in the backfield. For that approach to work, Payne has to have proven himself in preseason practices.

That alone will prompt reminders of his late recruitment and signing. Producing in the fall will lead to that storyline falling down the proverbial inerted pyramid as his actual in-game showings will earn more merit.

Predicting Payne’s 2022 stats is difficult given Diggs’ timeline to return is murky, but it is a near certainty that Payne will lose a year of eligibility this season, playing in far more than four games. He may play in every game in September and then serve as the mop-up back in blowouts of Stanford, UNLV and Syracuse in October. In one of those, he should break loose a long run to the end zone, giving these unexpected duties at least one highlight.

Inside the Irish Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 14 Bryce McFerson, freshman punter facing a Harvard... Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 15 Ryan Barnes, sophomore cornerback Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 15 Tobias Merriweather, freshman receiver, forever...

DOWN THE ROAD

This offseason’s injuries emphasize the precarious nature of both running back depth and any running back’s future. That may be reason enough to push Tyree to the NFL after this season. If not, then he will almost assuredly take that jump after the 2023 season; four seasons of college carries will have taken enough off his career’s lifespan.

That will leave Diggs, Estime, Price and Payne. Both Diggs and Price have impressed in the last year — Diggs obviously in the fall and Price this spring — while Estime and Payne are the more unknown factors. This September should give a better idea of future pecking orders, simply because Estime and Payne will get chances to match Diggs’ and Price’s impressions.

Regardless, the Irish will need as much depth as they can hold onto in the future. That was the basic reasoning to chasing Payne after the recruiting cycle had concluded, anyway. He may well rise to the top of that depth in due time, but the most crucial aspect for Notre Dame will be simply preserving that depth as a whole.

Notre Dame's most recent 2022 commit Gi'Bran Payne was back on campus for the Blue-Gold Game. pic.twitter.com/pmdpEd8kMY — Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) April 24, 2022

