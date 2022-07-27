Listed measurements: 6-foot-1, 190 pounds.
2022-23 year, eligibility: A junior, Henderson has three seasons of eligibility remaining thanks to the universal pandemic eligibility waiver granting him exactly one extra game in 2020.
Depth Chart: Notre Dame has five safeties competing for two starting spots. More precisely, the Irish have four safeties competing to start alongside Northwestern transfer and preseason All-American Brandon Joseph. Henderson is very much in that mix, mostly joined by fifth-year veterans DJ Brown and Houston Griffith, with junior Xavier Watts representing a more physical approach for certain situations.
Recruiting: Henderson waited until December’s signing period to choose Notre Dame over Utah with Tennessee, Washington and Oklahoma also giving chase. While recruiting rankings may have considered Henderson a three-star prospect, any defensive back pursued by the Huskies deserves the benefit of the doubt.
CAREER TO DATE
Henderson appeared on special teams in five games in 2020, a number that would usually be viewed as an absolute waste of a year of eligibility, but in that specific season, the fifth game had no effect on Henderson’s future.
He had arrived in South Bend looking to play cornerback after spending much of his high school career at receiver. That led to a natural adjustment period, one then turned on its head when he moved to safety halfway through the 2021 season. Once Henderson made that move, he took over as a starter and helped Notre Dame survive the loss of All-American Kyle Hamilton (until the Fiesta Bowl’s second half).
2020: 5 games.
2021: 13 games, 4 starts; 14 tackles with half of one for loss and one interception along with one pass broken up.
NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS
QUOTES
Henderson learned he would move to safety a day later than the rest of the team. He was sick the Monday before Notre Dame went to Virginia, thus missing the initial install that the rest of the Irish studied. He learned Tuesday, and his whirlwind week found stability late Thursday when his mother reminded him safety is not all that different from cornerback.
“I told her what’s going on, and she told me, be calm, be confident in myself,” Henderson said. “I’ve been doing this for a long time, playing football since I was seven, so at the end of the day, it’s just playing football.”
That calm may have paid off then, but it pales in comparison to the steadiness brought by a full winter and spring of working at safety.
“Playing helped me gain more confidence in myself,” Henderson said this spring. “The confidence was always there, but I can see more self-reliant on myself. I never doubted myself. …
“[Playing was] key. It gives me a little bit more experience.”
WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“That 6-foot-3 recruiting listing was clearly embellished, but it can be thought of as illustrative of Henderson’s wingspan. He is a long 6-foot-1 and a fast 6-foot-1. Anyone able to crack 10.6 seconds in the 100-meter dash warrants notice as a speed threat, and combining that with his length should give Henderson more defensive opportunities this season.
“But his most likely contributions will come on special teams. Special teams coordinator Brian Polian needs to revamp most of his units simply due to roster churn, and Henderson’s profile would fit well on punt and kickoff coverages.
“Backing up (Cam) Hart will eventually lead to at least a few series of work for Henderson, at the absolute least, be it via a tough hit or getting burned on an off day. These are the tribulations of all cornerbacks, and why depth there is so vital.”
2022 OUTLOOK
Henderson played more than Brown to close the season, something that suggests he could do so early this year, as well. If so, Henderson may suddenly be a starter.
His speed and overall athleticism shined in his opportunities last year, leading to some subtle summer buzz. That buzz may yield little, but it is something that has not often accompanied Notre Dame’s safeties.
Regardless of if he starts, Henderson will find his way into the defensive rotation. He was projected as a nickel back entering last season, and per Brian Kelly, Henderson spent most of the season practicing at nickel back. If fifth-year nickel back Tariq Bracy is played off the field for the fourth time in his five years, then perhaps Henderson will move into that need. If not, he should still be a prime candidate to round out the Irish dime package.
New defensive coordinator Al Golden may be a linebackers coach at heart, and his best defensive unit is unquestionably the defensive line, but his safeties could be the pieces that turn Notre Dame’s defense from good to great. The Irish have cornerback worries, both in depth and quality, but they have an abundance of safeties. At least three of which — Joseph, Griffith and Henderson — have spent time at cornerback.
The coverage possibilities among that group should compensate for those cornerback concerns. Henderson will play a role in that, albeit one yet uncertain.
DOWN THE ROAD
Joseph, Griffith and Brown should all be gone in 2023. Notre Dame is recruiting impressive safeties in the class of 2023, with two committed already, but Henderson looks earmarked to be a starter next season, as well as in 2024 if he is still in South Bend.
For a high school receiver that did not move to safety until the back half of his sophomore season, becoming a multi-year starter is quite the ascension, especially if “multi-” ends up meaning “three-” in this instance.
NOTRE DAME 99-TO-0
