Listed measurements: 6-foot ½, 222 pounds.

2022-23 year, eligibility: A sophomore, Kollie has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Depth Chart: Kollie spent most of the spring working at Will (weakside) linebacker behind senior Marist Liufau. Notre Dame has an effective two-deep across the board at linebacker, but no proven depth behind them, so any injury among those six players Will Likely add stress to the other five, regardless of position.

Recruiting: Pivotal moments of recruiting can be lost to time; the final steps of Kollie’s should not be. An Under Armour All-American and consensus four-star, Kollie began to waver in his commitment to Notre Dame just two days before the early signing period when then-defensive coordinator Clark Lea took the head coaching job at Vanderbilt. Alabama, Georgia and LSU had all long chased Kollie, and the uncertainty of Lea’s departure brought those possibilities back to the forefront of Kollie’s mind.

Lea was actually the one to steady Kollie’s commitment, reassuring the Tennessee star and Butkus Award winner that Notre Dame was the best fit for him even as Lea left.

CAREER TO DATE

Most of Kollie’s work in his debut campaign came on special teams, only dabbling in actual defensive moments, most notably in blowouts of Navy, Virginia and Georgia Tech.

2021: 10 games; 14 tackles.

Editor’s Note: That impressive photo atop this article is indeed of Kollie. He changed his uniform number this year to No. 10 from No. 32.

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS

New MERCH has just dropped! Only a limited amount of time for this drop so make sure to get one before time expires!!! Just click the link!!! https://t.co/Y90paRsIrX pic.twitter.com/MvVknzTF0n — Prince Kollie (@p_kollie_21) July 21, 2022

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO

“Notre Dame may put Kollie into genuinely competitive moments. He already has a frame to hold up at the next level, and Kollie has always relished the physical nature of the game.

“The Irish may first break in Kollie with work on the special teams coverage units, but making a few tackles there would only strengthen the likelihood of picking up some of (Jack) Kiser’s workload.

“Kollie is poised to be the next in line among “great Notre Dame linebackers,” as made clear by mentioning the last few above. But the next next is also possibly already committed. …

“The Irish not only have four consensus four-star linebackers pledged in the current cycle, but one of them is clearly a natural Rover, Jaylen Sneed.

“The two will man Notre Dame’s outside linebacker positions for years to come, beginning in perhaps 2023. But one will move from the supposedly ideal fit at Rover to Will (weakside) linebacker.

“That could be looked at as a sacrifice, or as a step toward an even more multiple defense, something Freeman already prefers.”

2022 OUTLOOK

Kollie’s 2021 was somewhat truncated by a case of COVID in September, setting him back in his progress toward the defensive rotation. The result was taking only 58 defensive snaps in the season, most of them in routs.

There is obviously no way to know how much Kollie would have contributed if not for that setback, but it is safe to presume he would have been more physically ready as the year went along. Rather than JD Bertrand needing to play through a wrist injury that long-required surgery, the Irish could have had some semblance of linebacker depth.

Consider that the rough baseline for 2022: Provide depth.

Liufau is returning from injury, but by all indications is thoroughly 100 percent. That will also help the depth, but if his backup is not ready, that will eventually compromise Liufau.

A genuine backup role could include 20-30 snaps per game, topping Kollie’s entire 2021 showing in as few as two weeks. That will also lead to 20 or so tackles in the season.

Those may seem like modest benchmarks, particularly for such a highly-touted recruit, but Notre Dame is currently blessed with a couple dynamic linebackers, thus keeping the youth movement on the second line of the two-deep.

DOWN THE ROAD

Liufau could have as many as three seasons of eligibility remaining, the same as Kollie. The same is true of senior Jack Kiser at Rover and even Bertrand at middle linebacker.

But sixth years should be expected less and less as the 2020 universal pandemic eligibility waiver falls further into the proverbial rearview mirror. At Notre Dame, that may be even more true as Marcus Freeman so aggressively recruits elite talent, landing a quartet of four-star linebackers last year and already adding another committed pair in the class of 2023.

As Liufau, Kiser and Bertrand matriculate out of the program after either this season or next, Kollie should be expected to step into a primary role before those current freshmen. Even when his debut season got off to a rocky start, through no fault of his own, Kollie played in 10 games. The Irish coaches clearly thought he had a college-ready physique and will not need five (injury-free) years to make his impact felt.

