Listed measurements: 6-foot-1 ¾, 255 pounds.

2022-23 year, eligibility: By the letter of current NCAA eligibility rules, Ademilola has two seasons remaining despite being a fifth-year veteran in 2022. He preserved a year of eligibility via traditional measures as a freshman, playing in four carefully-selected games, and then his full season in 2020 did not count toward his eligibility clock due to the universal pandemic eligibility waiver. To put all that another way, Ademilola could theoretically return to Notre Dame in 2023.

Depth Chart: More and more it seems Ademilola will work mostly at Vyper end, backing up senior Isaiah Foskey. As he chases Irish records, Foskey is the clear No. 1; this is not even a 1A and 1B scenario. But Ademilola is much more than the usual backup.

He will also play plenty at “Big” end, but the emergence of junior Rylie Mills has turned Ademilola into the swingman between the two positions.

Recruiting: A consensus three-star prospect and the No. 34 strongside defensive end in the class, per rivals.com, the schools chasing Ademilola recognized something the recruiting industry did not. When Clemson, Alabama and Miami offered him a scholarship, the general skepticism was that the offers came as an inducement for his twin brother, defensive tackle Jayson, a much higher-rated recruit.

That was the perception. Given Justin’s first impressions in 2018 — exceedingly positive — and his gradual but consistent development, it would seem by now that perception was flawed, and the schools knew what they might get in the lighter twin.

CAREER TO DATE

The first indication Ademilola would be more than merely part of a package deal came when Notre Dame measured his four games in 2018 to have him available — without losing eligibility — in the College Football Playoff, and in many respects, Ademilola was one of the few Irish players who looked like he belonged on the field against Clemson that afternoon.

He backed up both Khalid Kareem and Ade Ogundeji in 2019 and then Ogundeji yet in 2020, future NFL players who should start in front of a developing prospect, and then he worked in tandem with Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa last season, though Tagovailoa-Amosa was the official starter throughout the season, again a future NFL player.

2018: 4 games; 9 tackles.

2019: 8 games; 9 tackles with one for loss.

2020: 12 games; 17 tackles with 2.5 for loss including one sack.

2021: 13 games; 35 tackles with six for loss including five sacks and one forced fumble.

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS

Irish head coach Marcus Freeman and a few players have been on a media tour through New York City this week, not an actual NIL event but something that raises the profiles of those players and thus betters their NIL possibilities.

QUOTES

Few teams can boast three better defensive linemen than Foskey and the Ademilola twins. Foskey and Jayson Ademilola, in particular, should be early- to mid-round draft picks, absolutely no lower. A strong season from Justin could ignite some NFL draft conversation around him, too.

For most of the spring, they were referred to as a collective, and that will continue this fall, even when the person talking is one of them.

“The decision to return with my brother and Isaiah to come back was great,” Jayson said in January. “The excitement I have for next season is at an all-time high, just knowing that the guys in the room, we love to go at it. We love to get after the football, we love the game.”

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO

“While Tagovailoa-Amosa did not switch positions as a graduate student to do anything but start and improve his NFL stock, Ademilola has shown too much to be relegated to simple backup status. His 35 career tackles undersell how much Ademilola has consistently held his own as Notre Dame’s bigger end.

“He took 233 snaps in 2020, a number that should cross 300 this year and perhaps near 350. At that point, Ademilola and Tagovailoa-Amosa would genuinely be splitting reps, with any starting defender taking more than 600 snaps considered a full-time player.

“Rather than look at pure tackle numbers, though, Ademilola’s success should be gauged through tackles for loss. As well as he has played in his three years, finding the ball carrier in the backfield only 3.5 times is not enough. The Irish will look for him to reach that number in 2021 alone, if not get to five or six tackles for loss.

“If Ademilola can do that, and then Tagovailoa-Amosa amass an equal number, suddenly Notre Dame’s more physical end position will be more than serviceable, if not back to the standard Kareem set when he made 10.5 tackles for loss on his own in 2018 or when he and Ogundeji combined for 17 in 2019.

“It would be rash to predict such lofty numbers from the present duo, partly because of an honest acknowledgment of talent differentials and partly because new Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman may use three-man fronts in certain situations, perhaps diminishing the chances for Ademilola to wreak havoc.

“But 5-6 tackles for loss would suggest Freeman still enjoys a potent defensive line, one that may have been part of the reason he joined Notre Dame despite overtures from across the country this offseason.”

2022 OUTLOOK

Do not be fooled by Ademilola’s backup status. As a bit more distinct of a backup last year, he still took 445 snaps. Ademilola gets on the field. In that respect, this is becoming a common theme for the Irish defensive front-seven. Junior Jordan Botelho is too intriguing of a player to be relegated to the third-string, which he would be at Vyper end thanks to Ademilola, so Botelho moved to Rover this spring.

Similarly, Ademilola will split time between Vyper and Big ends so as to make sure Mills sees the appropriate amount of action.

To give 445 snaps some context, Notre Dame defended 888 plays last year.

Thus, it may be tough for Ademilola to see significantly more action. If he, Foskey and Mills form a perfect three-for-two rotation, then each would see close to 600 plays, but that math ignores blowouts and different defensive alignments. Ademilola may top out at 500 snaps.

But look at his career progression in a statistical manner. Each season, Ademilola improves and adds to his impact. From nine tackles in 2019 to 17 in 2020 to 35 last year. From one tackle for loss in 2019 to 2.5 in 2020 to six last year. He simply keeps getting better.

Apply that likelihood to a slightly larger role, and Ademilola could approach double-digit sacks in 2022. As the third defensive end, that would be an absurd accomplishment. In this instance, “absurd” is not so much a reference to Ademilola as it is to the depth of the Irish defensive line.

This is the best position group on Notre Dame’s roster. That is directly a reflection of the Ademilola twins and Foskey all returning for one more season.

DOWN THE ROAD

Though perhaps Justin Ademilola opts for two more seasons. As well as Freeman has been recruiting defensive talent, there may be a bit of a vacuum at Vyper end in 2023. The most likely fix is Botelho moves back up to the defensive line, but it could also present a chance for Ademilola to start and star.

Sixth-year players should be viewed as myths until announced in the winter, but a veteran defensive lineman is the kind of possibility every coach would welcome, no matter the crunch it may present to the roster.

Ademilola’s linear statistical growth, applied through 2023, could project to a star, not bad for a player once publicly viewed as a recruiting throw-in.

