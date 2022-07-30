Listed measurements: 5-foot-11 ½, 228 pounds.
2022-23 year, eligibility: A sophomore, Estime has three seasons of eligibility remaining after appearing in 12 games last season, though largely on special teams.
Depth Chart: Injuries have moved Estime up the depth chart this offseason. If all backs were healthy, he would be No. 3 or perhaps even No. 4 on the depth chart, but with sophomore Logan Diggs (labrum) out for at least some of September and early-enrolled freshman Jadarian Price (Achilles) for the season, Estime will take the field at Ohio State as backing up only junior Chris Tyree.
Recruiting: Estime committed to Michigan State three months before the early signing period in December of 2020, and that decision seemed firm despite offers from Iowa State, Virginia Tech and Texas A&M. Then Notre Dame offered him a scholarship two days before the signing period commenced, and by the end of the week, the consensus four-star recruit and No. 6 running back in the country, per rivals.com, had changed his mind, joining the Irish.
CAREER TO DATE
Estime may have played in 12 games last season, but he took all of 18 offensive snaps. Seven of those included him rushing for a total of 60 yards.
2021: 12 games; seven rushes for 60 yards including six carries for 61 yards against Georgia Tech.
In the Blue-Gold Game to conclude spring practices, Estime took 13 carries for 59 yards.
NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS
QUOTES
The next time a quote is offered regarding Estime that does not reference his size or ability to break tackles will be the first time.
Only a week into being Notre Dame’s head coach, after viewing just a couple practices where he was also vaguely in charge of the offense, Marcus Freeman couldn’t help but acknowledge those aspects.
“Audric has done a good job,” Freeman said in mid-December. “He’s a big, physical running back. He was punishing a couple people yesterday.”
After the spring finale, running backs coach Deland McCullough also mentioned the obvious.
“Audric is impressive, his ability to break tackles, his attention to detail, the fundamentals and the technique that he operates with, the great attitude,” McCullough said. “Big guy like that, he didn’t really get to show it as much today, but this guy can run really good routes.”
Estime can display that route-running another time. It will be understandable if offensive coordinator Tommy Rees focuses on the bruising aspect of Estime’s game to start the season.
WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO
“It is worth considering Notre Dame’s fourth running back in recent seasons. Unlike most rushing stats, these are hardly skewed by the Irish enjoying such a mobile quarterback the last three seasons, because when the offense turned to a running back four lines down the depth chart, it was usually at a point or situation in the game when Ian Book was not putting his body on the line, anyway.
“Due to Jafar Armstrong’s struggle getting back to full health in 2020, Notre Dame did not really use a fourth running back last year, but in 2019, Jahmir Smith finished with 42 rush attempts and Flemister had 48, both nominally behind Tony Jones and Armstrong on the depth chart. In 2018, Avery Davis (still a running back in those days), had 22 carries in nine games.
“Estime will get some chances as a freshman, particularly since his style bears some resemblance to Smith’s and Flemister’s. What he does with them will be the bigger question, given he is unlikely to match his final high school stat line, averaging nearly 10 yards per carry.
“… Forecasting Estime’s debut campaign, 30 carries for 170-180 yards and two touchdowns would be a worthwhile baseline. …
“(Kyren) Williams will head to the NFL after this season, and given Tyree is positioned to take over as the lead back in 2022, (C’Bo) Flemister will be best served by transferring elsewhere for one final year, one in the primary role.
“Suddenly, Estime will have gone from fourth-string perk to 1B on the depth chart. That modest 2021 prognostication will grow two- or threefold by 2022.”
2022 OUTLOOK
If Estime proves both capable of picking up first downs and durable under the burden of double-digit carries each week, then Notre Dame’s 2022 prospects will rise. If Estime cannot handle that workload well, the Irish offense will simply not have enough skill position players to run a productive approach all season.
A Diggs full-go return by the end of September would mitigate the impact of a struggling Estime, but the dearth of depth at running back would likely catch up to Notre Dame in time.
Those may seem exaggerated standards for a sophomore with seven career carries to his name, but that is the drastic nature of the Irish running backs room at the moment. Tyree, Estime and incoming freshman Gi’Bran Payne are the only healthy ball carriers entering the preseason. Tyree and Estime need to handle the workload between the two of them to start the season, while also running some routes to spell Notre Dame’s few receivers. (One could not fault the Irish coaching staff if it put a red jersey on Tyree for the preseason to protect him from injury.)
In September alone, Estime should get at least 25 carries. If he is getting more than that, then it can be presumed he is picking up first downs and running over defenders as his physique suggests he should. At that point, Diggs’ need will be lessened, and he can be sure his shoulder is completely healthy before taking a handoff.
Too little has been seen of Estime on the field to offer a prediction for how his season will go, but only one look at the Irish depth chart makes it clear the impact he will have, one way or the other.
DOWN THE ROAD
The shelf life of running backs will force Tyree to consider the NFL after this season, but regardless of his choice, there should be an increased role for Estime in 2023.
If Tyree returns for his senior season, fewer carries will strengthen his future pro prospects, meaning Notre Dame will turn to Estime and/or Diggs to buttress the backfield.
Frankly, the Irish would always prefer to lean on three running backs and turn to a fourth for mop-up duty, underscoring the current concerns at the position.
NOTRE DAME 99-TO-0
