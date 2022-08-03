Listed measurements: 6-foot-1 ⅛, 195 pounds.

2022-23 year, eligibility: A sophomore, Styles has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Depth Chart: Styles may be more assured of a starting spot than any other Notre Dame receiver.

Recruiting: A consensus four-star prospect and the No. 6 receiver in the country, per rivals.com, Styles opted for the Irish instead of his homestate Ohio State, where his brother, a freshman safety, ended up.

CAREER TO DATE

Styles played in every game as a freshman, but it was only at the end of the season that he erupted. In the first 11 games, he caught 13 passes for 181 yards, highlighted by a 40-yard catch against North Carolina with 74 yards total that day.

Then in the regular-season finale, Styles caught four passes for 27 yards at Stanford, a season-high in receptions, and in the Fiesta Bowl, he led the way with eight catches for 136 yards and his first career touchdown.

2021: 13 games; 24 catches for 344 yards and a touchdown; one rush for 37 yards.

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS

Styles and fifth-year receiver Braden Lenzy recently signed a NIL deal with Under Armour and Dick’s Sporting Goods to push a line of athletic apparel that does look rather comfortable.

QUOTES

While Notre Dame has Lenzy and junior tight end Michael Mayer, not to mention junior running back Chris Tyree, as proven offensive playmakers, getting the ball into Styles’ hands will be a priority this fall.

“If he can get his hands on the ball, he can do a lot of great, great things,” Irish receivers coach Chansi Stuckey said in April. “He reminds me of when I first switched to receiver — super athlete, but I didn’t understand the details of it.

“With him, I see a younger version of myself. I’m trying to bring him along the way I was brought along, just working on the details and finding a way to get better every day. Before long, we’ll hopefully have a pretty polished and finished product.

“Getting him the ball in space is the biggest thing.”

For context, Stuckey went to Clemson in 2003 as a quarterback, moving to receiver as a sa sophomore. He had 25 catches for 280 yards in his first season at the new position before catching 64 passes for 770 yards and four touchdowns as a junior.

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO

“Preseason practices will shed more light on Styles’ hopes of cracking the receiver rotation. Of him, (Avery) Davis and (Lawrence) Keys, the Irish are likely to incorporate only two at slot. The transfers of sophomores Jordan Johnson (to Central Florida) and Jay Brunelle (to Yale), though, leave a lack of depth on the outside. Moving Keys there would be a surprise, but Davis or Styles could contribute behind Lenzy.

“If Notre Dame makes sure to get practice reps for one of them on the outside, either one, that will serve as an indication of early faith in Styles and an expectation for him to chip in. Irish head coach Brian Kelly is oft-criticized for not utilizing freshman receivers, but that is not entirely accurate. TJ Jones, Chris Brown, Will Fuller, Corey Robinson, Kevin Stepherson and Kevin Austin all played in at least 11 games, to name the highlights.

“Jones cracked 300 yards with three touchdowns, and Stepherson outdid that with 462 and five scores, while Fuller averaged 26.7 yards on six catches. Brown’s greatest contribution remains well-remembered (50-yard gain at Oklahoma), Robinson’s towering frame provided red-zone worries for every opposing defense to fret over and Austin worked through age-old traits issues to make his only collegiate impressions to date.

“Kelly uses freshmen when they can genuinely help. For further evidence, note tight end Michael Mayer and running back Chris Tyree in 2020.

“Of those receivers, Styles may arrive the most complete package, perhaps aside from Stepherson, myriad off-field issues aside.

“That depth alone may be needed for Notre Dame’s offense to find its footing in 2021. Austin has not played a season’s worth of snaps since his final year in high school in 2017; Lenzy’s hamstrings remain a tricky issue; Keys’ bumps and bruises have kept him off the field a few times throughout his career. Any one of those troubles returning could push Styles into a primary role.

“And if not, then Irish special teams coordinator Brian Polian may have a use for Styles as a punt returner. Polian indicated in the spring that he had made sure to get Styles work at the position, and Notre Dame does not have an established piece there, walk-on Matt Salerno notwithstanding.”

2022 OUTLOOK

Expect more. Notre Dame not only needs more out of Styles as a sophomore, but simple logic also makes it clear more is coming.

Styles took 249 snaps last season, though the Irish offense ran 903 plays. With Kyren Williams and Kevin Austin the most notable names now gone, Notre Dame has few options to step in for them. Styles tops that list.

He likely will push 600 snaps this year. At a minimum, he should take 500.

For prediction’s sake, let’s suggest Styles catches 45 passes for 700 yards and five touchdowns, leading the Irish receivers in all three categories. Those numbers would be higher if not for Mayer, who will get the bulk of first looks from sophomore quarterback Tyler Buchner.

On a less serious note, for prediction’s sake, let’s acknowledge the ABC broadcast in 31 days will spend plenty of time on the Styles family, even if Sonny might not start for the Buckeyes. Longtime Irish fans with devoted memories may get flashbacks to a certain Notre Dame quarterback and an Ohio State linebacker circa 2006.

DOWN THE ROAD

Styles will lead Notre Dame in all receiving categories — and this time including tight ends — in 2023, and if those numbers are dramatic enough, that might push him toward the NFL after only his junior season.

The confidence in those statements comes partly from the dire straits of the Irish receivers room. When Davis and Lenzy depart after this season, Styles and his classmates Deion Colzie and Jayden Thomas will be the most proven commodities left. Taking off a third of the offensive snaps will not be an option any longer; Styles might play 800 snaps in 2023.

If he produces in those moments to such an extent he needs to consider the NFL, that will be a welcome worry for Notre Dame.

