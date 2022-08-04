Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 2 DJ Brown, fifth-year safety

Listed measurements: 6-foot ⅜, 200 pounds.

2022-23 year, eligibility: A fifth-year veteran, Brown has two seasons of eligibility remaining thanks to the universal pandemic eligibility waiver boosting that count by one.

Depth Chart: Brown will compete with classmate Houston Griffith and junior Ramon Henderson to start alongside Northwestern transfer Brandon Joseph this fall. Entering preseason practices, Brown may have the slightest edge on the other two.

Recruiting: Indecision prolonged Brown’s cycle and led to an eventual flip. The consensus three-star prospect had long been committed to Virginia, but he did not put figurative pen to technological paper during the early signing period. That led to the Under Armour All-American cornerback reopening his recruitment and eventually picking the Irish over Cal and Northwestern while holding offers from Clemson, Ohio State and South Carolina.

CAREER TO DATE

Brown spent 2018 as a cornerback on the bench, playing only in a singular blowout, before he moved to safety in 2019. Still, Brown’s work was largely on special teams.

In 2020, he found a spot in the safety rotation, playing more than 200 snaps while backing up Kyle Hamilton. When Hamilton suffered a season-ending injury halfway through 2021, Brown was the initial replacement starter, though quickly replaced by Henderson.

In all ways, that was a demotion, yet Brown stayed engaged. When Henderson intercepted a pass at Virginia, he gave all the credit to Brown for correcting his presnap alignment from the sidelines.

2018: 1 game.

2019: 9 games; 7 tackles.

2020: 12 games, 1 start; 8 tackles with two passes broken up.

2021: 12 games, 1 start; 42 tackles with one for loss, three interceptions and four passes broken up.

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS

QUOTES

In five seasons, Brown is about to work under his third defensive coordinator and first with NFL experience. Al Golden has made it clear he will bring some NFL aspects to Notre Dame, most notably in-game adjustments. Per Brown in the spring, there are other new wrinkles, as well.

“I really like the disguises we’re having,” Brown said. “Our other defenses, we’d have certain disguises, but (with) coach Golden, we have a lot more. Then also, there’s a lot more variation to the calls, play cover two, cover three, some man coverage. We mix it up a lot.”

Some of that may stem from Golden having a handful of experienced safeties in Joseph, Griffith, Brown and to a lesser extent Henderson. He can trust them to monitor the defensive alignment from the back line, as well as move them into cornerback roles when needed.

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO

“Given the spring praises and that Griffith was named a Blue-Gold Game captain, it seems most likely he ends up on the top of the depth chart by Labor Day Eve, but Brown will see plenty of work.

“Not only do the Irish wonder about Hamilton’s running buddy and his backup, but they also are unsure of cornerback depth. On what should be another quality defense, the secondary has plenty of questions.

“With that framing, Brown may as well be a known commodity. Particularly on that afternoon against Sam Howell and an electric North Carolina offense, Brown held up.

“While Notre Dame looks for a nickel back, a stable of trusted safeties means Hamilton can cameo closer to the line of scrimmage on occasion. Moving him around will only bother opposing quarterbacks, and if Brown’s biggest contribution is creating that opportunity, it is not a luxury to be overlooked.

“Statistically, Brown will play more, at least 300 snaps, and he will make more than eight tackles, but the versatility he offers new Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman may be the most valuable aspect of Brown’s 2021. …

“Hamilton will head to the NFL after this season, creating an opportunity for both Brown and Griffith. Even if they have trained to run along with Hamilton all these years, starting together should be possible on the back end.

“Proven by (Brian) Kelly’s long want for a fourth safety, there is no younger player yet breathing down Brown’s neck. He should start in 2022 and then be considered in 2023.”

2022 OUTLOOK

For someone who made three interceptions last season, Brown’s play is oddly unmemorable. Perhaps that is a good thing from a safety, an indicator he was not beaten often. But the best safeties make so many plays they cannot be forgotten.

That will most likely be Joseph this season, with his running buddy the more stable of the two safeties, thus allowing the Northwestern transfer some free-range liberties. That may be a scenario ideally-suited for Brown, given the greatest critique of his 2021 was that it was not particularly noticeable.

Henderson’s greater length and sprinter’s speed, though, give him a higher ceiling.

Regardless, Brown should play. Even when Henderson started the final four games last year, Brown played plenty. And as noted regarding Henderson’s interception at Virginia, Brown impacted the game even when he was off the field.

DOWN THE ROAD

If Joseph has the season he expects to, he will presumably jump to the NFL after this season. Griffith will be out of eligibility. That combination could lead to Brown returning for the rare sixth year.

Sixth-year players should not be assumed until announced in the winter. Notre Dame will have to be sure of its scholarship count; Brown will have to want to live in South Bend for another 12 months.

But other than those hang-ups, there will be little reason to not want a three-year contributor back in 2023 to add a fourth season to those notes. The Irish are not well-stocked at safety beyond these veterans. Without Joseph and Griffith, Notre Dame will have just Henderson, current junior Xavier Watts, current sophomore Justin Walters and Brown around next season, plus the eventual signees.

Watts is a converted linebacker who used to be a converted receiver. He is rocketing up the learning curve, but his most notable asset is his physicality, not necessarily a trait deployed in an every-snap safety. Walters has not gotten a chance to crack the rotation just yet.

Two highly-touted safeties are committed in the class of 2023, but the Irish would rather lean on a Brown-Henderson combination, backed up by Watts.

