While trying not to spoil the top 20 of this countdown of the expected most impactful players for Notre Dame in 2022, it is nearly impossible to rattle off even Nos. 21 through 25 without realizing how talented the Irish defensive front-seven is.

Logically, this list should include most of the starting 11 on offense, most of the starting 11 on defense, and a handful of key backups. When two of those backups are running backs, one not even healthy enough for contact yet, the defensive reserves could go underrepresented.

Instead, Notre Dame’s defensive front-seven is over-represented with nine entrants in this top 25. This space often reminds readers the Irish defensive line is the best position group on the roster, and it landed five names in this top 25 — in the top 21, to be more exact — more than any other group. Not even the offensive line could get all five of its starters in the top 25, largely because of the defensive line’s expected impact.

If the ceiling on Marcus Freeman’s debut season as a head coach is higher than nine wins, it is because of that defensive line.

As always, thank you to the 10 media members who took the time to rank the top quarter of Notre Dame’s roster …

No. 25 Audric Estime, sophomore running back — 35 points

Four ballots

Highest rank: No. 15

The third-string running back does not usually warrant such lofty praise, but Estime may still open the season as the second-string Irish back, behind only junior Chris Tyree. Sophomore Logan Diggs is partaking in practice, and Freeman has said he expects Diggs to be part of the plan at Ohio State on Sept. 3, but until his red jersey comes off, one must assume Diggs’ labrum injury will limit him in September.

Thus Estime’s inclusion in this top 25.

“Better feet, better hands than you probably anticipate for a guy that’s as rocked up as [Estime] is,” offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said this weekend. “To just label him as a one-dimensional back is incorrect. You look at that guy, I would say, he’s going to run people over, but he can do more than that, he really can.”

If three Notre Dame running backs deserve this placement at the end of the season, it will obviously bode well for the Irish offense as a whole. Given the thin nature of the receivers’ depth, a ground emphasis will both make sense and preserve Notre Dame’s potency deeper into the season.

No. 24 Bo Bauer, fifth-year linebacker — 39 points

Six ballots

Highest rank: No. 18

Last year’s rank: No. 24

Bauer increasingly looks like he may be the Irish starting middle linebacker, allowing senior JD Bertrand the flexibility to back up both middle and Will (weakside) linebackers. Not to state the obvious, but Bauer’s age may be playing a role in that elevation.

Since Drue Tranquill laid a template in 2018, fifth-year players at Notre Dame have gradually realized the benefits of being so far along in school. An engineering major, the ease in workload resonated exponentially for Tranquill, but it applies to any such player.

“I don’t have as strenuous of classes, so I’m in the weight room extra every day,” Bauer said Monday. “I’m hitting those bikes. I’m trying to get to what my peak physical form that I can.

“I’m coming out just ready to leave everything out because it could be my last year. I don’t want to leave how I left last year.”

No. 23 Clarence Lewis, junior cornerback — 44 points

Six ballots

Highest rank: No. 14

Last year’s rank: No. 13

Let’s step away from football analysis and consider the balloting for a moment. Of the 10 ballots submitted — and remember, the subjective criteria given is to rank the top 25 most impactful players to Notre Dame’s 2022 — only one included both Lewis and “Others Receiving Votes” finisher and freshman cornerback Jaden Mickey.

Mickey appeared on five ballots, compared to Lewis’ six. They were nearly entirely exclusive of each other.

Mickey received constant praise this spring and that has not slowed of late. The thought of him becoming the starting Irish cornerback along the boundary reduces the thoughts of Lewis’ third season as a starter.

No. 22 Braden Lenzy, fifth-year receiver — 46 points

Seven ballots

Highest rank: No. 16

Last year’s rank: No. 15

Counter to the dynamic between Lewis and Mickey, Lenzy and freshman receiver Tobias Merriweather did not split votes. Each of the five ballots that included Merriweather also featured Lenzy.

The running backs did not pull away from the veteran receiver, either. The three ballots that left him off each included only two backs, featuring either Esitme or Diggs, not both.

Thus, knocking Lenzy down this far, even as Notre Dame’s most proven receiver and an increasingly durable option, reflects the worries about the Irish offense as a whole.

No. 21 Howard Cross, senior defensive tackle — 46 points

Seven ballots

Highest rank: No. 15

Worries about the offense could also be seen as hype for the defense. Cross may be a starting defensive tackle on Sept. 3, but that was not the expectation just a week ago. After just one practice viewing, though, Cross earned this slot.

“Fast hands, fast hands Howard,” defensive coordinator Al Golden called him on Monday. “He is doing a great job with his get-off and getting his hands on the opponent. I wasn’t here last year, but he’s 275 now, so I don’t want to say he’s significantly bigger, but he’s definitely bigger and stronger than he was a year ago.

“That’s showing up. His ability to sit in there and take on a double (team) is showing up. He’s always had the ability to move, and he’s great at that, so we want to continue to allow him to do that because he’s got quickness. But his ability to sit in there and play a double (team) is definitely improved.”

Cross’ weight has hardly changed in the last year-plus. In the spring of 2021, he was listed at 6-foot ⅞, 275 pounds. Notre Dame added just one pound to that listing on the current roster.

So any development to Cross’ game in the face of a double-team has come via skill and muscle, not pure mass. Regardless, that development has pushed him into a starting role.

Inside the Irish Leftovers & Links: Counting Down the Irish — Others receiving votes;... Heat slows new-look Notre Dame offensive line to open preseason practices;... Former Kansas State commit, speedy RB Dylan Edwards joins Notre Dame’s...

The voters, generously giving of their time and insights in this annual exercise …

Michael Bryan, 18 Stripes

Patrick Engel, Blue & Gold Illustrated

Matt Freeman, Irish Sports Daily

Tyler James, Inside ND Sports

Mannion McGinley and Aidan Thomas, The Observer

Tim Murray, Vegas Stats & Information Network, but more pertinent to his exercise, an irrational Notre Dame fan

Tom Noie, South Bend Tribune

Tim O’Malley, Irish Illutrated

Pete Sampson, The Athletic

Josh Vowles, One Foot Down

As for the delay in continuing this series after the “Others Receiving Votes” piece on Monday, some of us are still taking care of preseason tasks, and that cost some writing time this week. Apologies.

A 130-mile bike ride on Monday and a 16-hour shift at the election polls on Tuesday *may* have been a more exhausting back-to-back than I anticipated.

(Just glad it came in August and not September.) — Douglas Farmer (@D_Farmer) August 10, 2022

tweet to @d_farmer