College football season is finally back in action as Notre Dame opens its season on the road this Saturday with at Ohio State. Live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC) from Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. See below for the complete 2022 Notre Dame Football Schedule as well as additional information on how to watch/live stream games on NBC and Peacock.

New Beginnings at Notre Dame

After falling just one spot shy of reaching the College Football Playoff last season, the Irish look for a postseason breakthrough with new head coach Marcus Freeman leading the charge. Freeman, who is the second Black head coach in Notre Dame history, was officially named the 30th head coach of the football program last December and at just 36 years old, the former defensive coordinator and linebackers coach is currently the fourth-youngest head coach at the FBS level. While he may be young, Freeman has made it clear a national championship is the only thing on his mind, and that emphasis enticed a few veterans to return for one more season.

“The main thing was I just believe in coach Freeman and I just believe in the whole team,” senior defensive end and likely first-round draft pick Isaiah Foskey said in January when discussing why he came back to Notre Dame for 2022. “We can actually win a national championship, and I believe that we can actually do it.”

A new head coach isn’t the only thing that’s different about this season, the Irish have a new starting quarterback for the second straight year. Sophomore Tyler Buchner was announced as the team’s starter just a week into preseason practices. The San Diego native made 10 appearances last season and was in a competition with fellow sophomore Drew Pyne all spring but ultimately won the starting job due to his unique and impactful running ability.

2022 Notre Dame Football Schedule:

Notre Dame at Ohio State – Saturday, Sept. 3 – 7:30 PM on ABC

Notre Dame vs. Marshall – Saturday, Sept. 10 – 2:30 PM on NBC

Notre Dame vs. California – Saturday, Sept. 17 – 2:30 PM on NBC

Notre Dame at North Carolina – Saturday, Sept. 24 – TBD

Notre Dame vs. BYU (Las Vegas, NV) – Saturday, Oct. 8 – 7:30 PM on NBC

Notre Dame vs. Stanford – Saturday, Oct. 15 – 7:30 PM on NBC

Notre Dame vs. UNLV – Saturday, Oct. 22 – 2:30 PM on Peacock

Notre Dame at Syracuse – Saturday, Oct. 29 – TBD

Notre Dame vs. Clemson – Saturday, Nov. 5 – 7:30 PM on NBC

Notre Dame vs. Navy (Baltimore, MD) – Saturday, Nov. 12 -12:00 PM on ABC/ESPN

Notre Dame vs. Boston College – Saturday, Nov. 19 – 2:30 PM on NBC

Notre Dame at USC – Saturday, Nov. 26 – TBD

RELATED READING: Notre Dame’s Opponents – Ohio State matchup aside, most Irish foes open the season with patsies

Interesting clip from Tim Brown on Marcus Freeman:

"If a guy like Marcus can win with the soft touch, it puts other coaches in the situation where, 'Okay, I can't talk to this kid like he's a dog, because he can go here and be talked to like he's a man.'"https://t.co/yHC75n3GTT — Douglas Farmer (@D_Farmer) August 30, 2022

How to watch Notre Dame’s Opener — No. 5 Notre Dame vs No. 2 Ohio State:

Where: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio

When: Saturday, September 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC