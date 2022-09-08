The Notre Dame Irish open the Marcus Freeman Era in South Bend against the Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday, Sept. 10. The first-year head coach will become the 17th coach to lead the Irish out of the tunnel at Notre Dame Stadium, following in the proverbial footsteps of Knute Rockne in 1930.

Live coverage on NBC begins at 2:30 ET, also available on NBC’s streaming app, Peacock. See below for additional information and how to watch or stream the Notre Dame vs Marshall game.

The Irish are coming off a 21-10 loss at Ohio State last weekend and are looking to pick up their first win of the season and first victory with new head coach Marcus Freeman. Counting the loss in the Fiesta Bowl, Freeman is the first Notre Dame head coach to open his career 0-2 since Lou Holtz in 1986. No coach in Irish history has ever lost his first three career games.

Sophomore quarterback Tyler Buchner is looking to improve after a middling performance against the Buckeyes. Buchner finished 10-for-18 with 177 passing yards, though he never put the ball at risk in his first career start. Despite the loss, Freeman’s confidence in Buchner remains steadfast.

“I’m pleased with him.” Freeman said Saturday night. “He got hit a couple times, he hurt his ankle a little bit, and he continued to be tough and continued to run the ball. He’s going to be a really good football player and a great leader for us as we move forward.”

Marshall is coming off a dominant 55-3 win against FCS-level Norfolk State last weekend. Led by second-year head coach Charles Huff, 39, the Herd roster features a total of 48 new faces (24 freshmen and 24 transfers) including quarterback Henry Colombi, a Texas Tech transfer who started his collegiate career with three seasons at Utah State. Colombi completed 24-of-26 passes in last Saturday’s win for 205 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

How to watch Notre Dame vs Marshall:

Where: Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind.

When: Saturday, September 10 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC and Peacock

2022 Notre Dame Football Remaining Schedule:

Notre Dame vs. Marshall — Saturday, Sept. 10 — 2:30 PM on NBC

Notre Dame vs. California — Saturday, Sept. 17 — 2:30 PM on NBC

Notre Dame at North Carolina — Saturday, Sept. 24

Notre Dame vs. BYU (Las Vegas) — Saturday, Oct. 8 — 7:30 PM on NBC

Notre Dame vs. Stanford — Saturday, Oct. 15 — 7:30 PM on NBC

Notre Dame vs. UNLV — Saturday, Oct. 22 — 2:30 PM on Peacock

Notre Dame at Syracuse — Saturday, Oct. 29

Notre Dame vs. Clemson — Saturday, Nov. 5 — 7:00 PM on NBC

Notre Dame vs. Navy (Baltimore) — Saturday, Nov. 12 — 12:00 PM on ABC/ESPN

Notre Dame vs. Boston College — Saturday, Nov. 19 — 2:30 PM on NBC

Notre Dame at USC — Saturday, Nov. 26

All times Eastern.

