SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame could not run the ball when it needed to. It could not throw the ball efficiently. The Irish could barely stop Marshall’s ground game, and then they could not even do that.

Struggling in all facets, No. 8 Notre Dame (0-2) lost to the Herd (2-0) on Saturday, 26-21, making Marcus Freeman the first Irish coach in history to start his career 0-3. On a day when Notre Dame could barely move the ball in the first place, Marshall eliminated any chance of an Irish comeback with an interception return for a touchdown in the final five minutes, giving it enough of a lead to withstand a last-gasp Notre Dame touchdown.

From the outset, the Herd bullied Notre Dame. It took a second-quarter lead with a long touchdown drive, a 10-play march on which six Marshall rushes gained 27 yards on the drive, the Irish able to render only one ground attempt as ineffective.

The Herd eventually attempted two field goals with the ball inside the five-yard line, leaving crucial points on the board in its upset bid, but even that conservative approach was too much for a struggling Notre Dame offense to overcome.

That turnover aside — though, obviously, that was a critical mistake that eliminated any genuine lingering Irish hope — sophomore quarterback Tyler Buchner combined with junior tight end Michael Mayer to be essentially the entire Notre Dame offense.

On the first two Irish touchdown drives, the only two before the game was decided, Buchner found Mayer for 60 yards on three catches, plus another nine yards and an automatic first down when Mayer drew a defensive pass interference flag. To get to the edge of the end zone on the second scoring drive, Buchner connected with sophomore tight end Kevin Bauman for 18 yards when Mayer drew double coverage and Bauman’s defender was also looking Mayer’s way.

Those two drives also featured six Buchner rushes for 30 yards including both scores, not to mention the two-point conversion to put Notre Dame up by three.

The other two plays on those two possessions gained no yards.

Marcus Freeman doesn't want to "just focus on the end result," but "We have to look at the lack of execution on all phases of our team and where we can improve it." — Douglas Farmer (@D_Farmer) September 10, 2022

Mayer finished with eight catches for 103 yards, including a five-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Drew Pyne, while Buchner completed 18 of 32 passes for 201 yards before an apparent shoulder injury knocked him out of the game. He added 41 yards and 15 Irish points on 10 rushes (sack adjusted), along with two interceptions.

And it had won 39 in a row when favored at kickoff. https://t.co/nSBtmKF892 — Douglas Farmer (@D_Farmer) September 10, 2022

SCORING SUMMARY

Second Quarter

14:18 — Marshall touchdown. Khalan Laborn 4-yard rush. Rece Verhoff PAT no good. Marshall 6, Notre Dame 0. (10 plays, 79 yards, 3:56)

3:00 — Notre Dame touchdown. Tyler Buchner 1-yard rush. Blake Grupe PAT good. Notre Dame 7, Marshall 6. (5 plays, 56 yards, 2:03)

0:15 — Marshall field goal. Verhoff 21 yards. Marshall 9, Notre Dame 7. (12 plays, 74 yards, 2:40)

Third Quarter

3:54 — Marshall field goal. Verhoff 20 yards. Marshall 12, Notre Dame 7. (9 plays, 46 yards, 4:10)

Fourth Quarter

14:57 — Notre Dame touchdown. Buchner 1-yard rush. Two-point attempt successful. Buchner rush. Notre Dame 15, Marshall 12. (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:57)

5:16 — Marshall touchdown. Devin Miller 3-yard pass from Henry Colombi. Verhoff PAT good. Marshall 19, Notre Dame 15. (11 plays, 94 yards, 5:06)

4:35 — Marshall touchdown. Steven Gilmore 37-yard interception return. Verhoff PAT good. Marshall 26, Notre Dame 15.

0:14 — Notre Dame touchdown. Michael Mayer 5-yard pass from Drew Pyne. Two-point attempt failed. Marshall 26, Notre Dame 21. (7 plays, 32 yards, 1:42)

