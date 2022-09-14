How to watch Notre Dame vs Cal on Saturday and the Irish all season: TV, Peacock info for 2022

The Notre Dame Irish seek the first win of their season and of Marcus Freeman’s head coaching career against the Cal Bears on Saturday, September 17. Live coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information and how to watch/stream the Notre Dame vs California game.

In Freeman’s first home game as the Irish head coach, Notre Dame lost 26-21 to Marshall, making him the first coach in program history to open his career 0-3. More concerning on a long-term note, Irish sophomore quarterback Tyler Buchner suffered a season-ending shoulder injury — a high-grade sprain to the AC joint in his non-throwing shoulder — in the fourth quarter of the loss.

That elevates junior Drew Pyne to the starting role. Pyne threw a combined 33 passes in two games last season. Facing Cal will be his first career start.

“I don’t see the offense changing extremely,” Freeman said Monday. “We’re still going to be able to do some of the QB runs we do with Tyler and obviously the passing game will continue to enhance it and figure out ways to be more consistent in it and put [Pyne] in a situation to hopefully have more completions.

Freshman quarterback Steve Angeli will serve as the backup for Pyne.

RELATED: Marcus Freeman predicted Notre Dame would need two QBs; past and present prove him right

Cal improved to 2-0 with a 20-14 win against UNLV on Saturday and a win this week would give the Bears their fourth 3-0 start in six seasons under head coach Justin Wilcox. Cal quarterback Jack Plummer transferred to Cal this offseason after leading Purdue much of last season, including at Notre Dame where he threw for 187 yards and a touchdown on 25-of-36 passing. Plummer will become the first opposing quarterback this century (since 2000) to start at Notre Dame Stadium for two different schools.

Saturday’s game marks the first meeting between Notre Dame and California since 1967 when the Irish defeated the Bears, 41-8. Notre Dame has won all four of its previous meetings against California.

How to watch Notre Dame vs California:

  • Where: Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Indiana
  • When: Saturday, September 17 at 2:30 p.m. ET
  • Live Stream: NBC and Peacock

2022 Notre Dame Football Remaining Schedule:

  • Notre Dame vs. California – Saturday, Sept. 17 – 2:30 PM on NBC
  • Notre Dame at North Carolina – Saturday, Sept. 24 – 3:30 on ABC or ESPN
  • Notre Dame vs. BYU (Las Vegas, NV) – Saturday, Oct. 8  – 7:30 PM on NBC
  • Notre Dame vs. Stanford – Saturday, Oct. 15 – 7:30 PM on NBC
  • Notre Dame vs. UNLV – Saturday, Oct. 22 – 2:30 PM on Peacock
  • Notre Dame at Syracuse – Saturday, Oct. 29 – TBD
  • Notre Dame vs. Clemson – Saturday, Nov. 5 – 7:30 PM  on NBC
  • Notre Dame vs. Navy (Baltimore, MD) – Saturday, Nov. 12 -12:00 PM on  ABC or ESPN
  • Notre Dame vs. Boston College – Saturday, Nov. 19 – 2:30 PM on NBC
  • Notre Dame at USC – Saturday, Nov. 26 – TBD

All times Eastern.

Notre Dame’s Opponents: Quality of Clemson and USC remains unknown despite top-10 rankings

By Sep 14, 2022, 3:00 PM EDT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 10 Furman at Clemson
Getty Images
4 Comments

Notre Dame’s strength of schedule is usually cited only in comparison to other Playoff contenders, trying to predict what the College Football Playoff selection committee will value. With two losses already under its belt, that consideration is no longer applicable in 2022.

Instead, looking at the Irish schedule is now meant to highlight the current trends of the coming opponents, to highlight what games should still be winnable for Notre Dame, its struggling offense and its defense that has yet to force a turnover this season.

The pessimistic among Irish fans may see a schedule that could lead to a debacle a la 2016, but Notre Dame should still be favored in at least seven of its remaining 10 games. Then again, the Irish were favored in nine games in 2016, being upset six times.

Cal (2-0): The Bears enjoyed a 20-7 lead in the fourth quarter against UNLV, seemingly on the verge of a prototypical Justin Wilcox victory, one inspired entirely by its defense, until the Rebels put together a 4-play, 75-yard touchdown drive halfway through the fourth quarter. UNLV then threatened again, getting to a first-and-goal from the 10-yard line in the closing minutes, before Cal stood up when it mattered most, forcing three incompletions.

The Bears remain 11-point underdogs at Notre Dame, as of midday Wednseday, with PointsBet setting a combined points total Over/Under of 41, suggesting a 26-16 result.

North Carolina (3-0): The Tar Heels faced a second consecutive difficult Sun Belt opponent on the road, and they held off the upset bid for a second consecutive week, topping Georgia State 35-28.

North Carolina gave up 235 rushing yards, including 4.4 yards per carry, but was buoyed to the win by the continued stellar play from sophomore quarterback Drake Maye. His 284 yards and two scores on 19-of-24 passing may seem modest, but Maye’s efficiency and effectiveness are the sole reasons the Tar Heels remain unbeaten heading into an idle week.

No. 12 BYU (2-0): The added eligibility of the universal pandemic eligiblity waiver benefits some programs more than others. Teams that rely on veterans and development have been able to reap those rewards exponentially more than usual, and BYU is clearly one such team. With more experience returning than anyone else entering the season, the Cougars are now knocking on the door of significant national notice. Topping a top-10 team — beating No. 9 Baylor in double overtime, 26-20 — without its two-best receivers gave BYU its first of what could be five Power Five victories this season.

The stiffest of those tests may not be until mid-October (vs. No. 10 Arkansas), but heading to No. 25 Oregon (3:30 ET; FOX) as a 3.5-point underdog this weekend will be the Cougars’ toughest challenge on the road.

Stanford (1-1): The Cardinal are in a more dire place than Notre Dame, not that such is any comfort to any distraught Irish fans. Stanford’s 41-28 loss against USC may not seem overly alarming, but the Cardinal strength should be its offense and NFL-prospect quarterback Tanner McKee. Instead, its first two possessions this weekend ended in interceptions, one gifting the Trojans a short field and the other costing Stanford a trip in the red zone. By the end of the first quarter, USC led 21-0.

The Cardinal is idle this week.

UNLV (1-1): The Rebels nearly upset Cal, and in their mind, they should have.

Alas, UNLV now hosts North Texas (3 ET), favored by a field goal, though that may be by two field goals too many.

Syracuse (2-0): The Orange wallopped Connecticut, 48-14, behind quarterback Garrett Shrader’s 292 yards and three touchdowns on 20-of-23 passing with another two rushing touchdowns. Star running back Sean Tucker added 112 yards and a score on 27 carries.

Nonetheless, Syracuse is favored by only one point at home against Purdue (12 ET; ESPN2). A 58.5-point Over/Under argues for a 29-28 conclusion, which is not giving either the Orange offense or its defense enough credit.

No. 5 Clemson (2-0): The Tigers cruised past FCS-level Furman, 35-12, a win that revealed little about Clemson. That outside bewilderment will persist another week, facing Louisiana Tech (8 ET; ACCN) as a 34-point favorite, but in two weeks the Tigers will head to No. 19 Wake Forest, and a staggering offense then may prove costly.

Navy (0-2): Like at Stanford, things are turning badly at Annapolis. A 37-13 loss to Memphis offered no encouragement, the Midshipmen triple-option gaining only 215 rushing yards on 48 carries, a 3.7 yards per attempt average. Worse yet, Navy gave up three turnovers while forcing none.

It needs the idle week it now enjoys.

Boston College (0-2): The Eagles lost 27-10 at Virginia Tech with Phil Jurkovec throwing for only 135 yards on 15-of-28 passing. And Jurkovec was not happy about it, a common and understandable reaction for a veteran leader.

“I mean, you’d like to have him reel it back,” Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley said. “But sometimes it’s pretty hard when you’re getting hit. Just being honest with you, he’s a competitor, and he wants to win.”

Some could portray Jurkovec’s frustrations as divisive. Hafley hopes for otherwise.

For at least a week, life should be easier for the Eagles, facing FCS-level Maine (7:30 ET; Watch ESPN).

No. 7 USC (2-0): Sure, the Trojans dusted Stanford, and sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns on 20-of-27 passing, but little is known about this uniquely-crafted roster. That will not change against Fresno State (10:30 ET; FOX). USC is favored by 12 points, and it Will Likely win by more than that, but until the Trojans face an opponent that cannot be described as “middle of the pack, nationally” the margins of victory reveal little.

That will not come until USC heads to Utah on Oct. 15.

No. 3 Ohio State (2-0): The Buckeyes had no trouble with Arkansas State, winning 45-12, behind C.J. Stroud’s 351 yards and four touchdowns on 16-of-24 passing despite receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming remaining sidelined. There is a chance they return to the lineup against Toledo (7 ET; FOX), though Ohio State will once again hardly need them, favored by 32 points.

Marshall (2-0): After upsetting Notre Dame, one of three such upsets at the hands of the Sun Belt on Saturday, the Herd now hosts Bowling Green (5 ET; NFL Network) as a 16.5-point favorite. Some may suggest Marshall could suffer a letdown this week, but that is giving undue credit to the Falcons.

Leftovers & Links: Marcus Freeman predicted Notre Dame would need two QBs; past and present prove him right

By Sep 13, 2022, 2:30 PM EDT
26 Comments

Marcus Freeman was right about one football reality during preseason practices. When he told Drew Pyne that Tyler Buchner would start for Notre Dame at Ohio State to open the season, he reminded Pyne that two quarterbacks are needed to get through a season.

Freeman would have preferred to be wrong about that, but it is now the Irish present. Including this year, 11 of the last 13 Notre Dame seasons have leaned on multiple quarterbacks, the two exceptions being Ian Book’s surge to become the all-time winningest quarterback in Irish history in 2019 and 2020. Otherwise, suspension (2013) or injury has forced in a backup (2010, 2015, 2017) when performance has not (2011’s trip to Stanford, the 2014 bowl game victory against LSU, most of 2016, a pivotal change in 2018) with on notable unbeaten season carried by a closer concept.

Thus, Freeman’s confidence in Pyne needed to be voiced in August more than it does now, because keeping Pyne fully engaged this season was always likely to lead to Pyne playing in competitive moments this season.

“As I said when we addressed the quarterback competition in fall camp, I have the utmost confidence in both of those guys being able to lead our offense and lead this football team,” Freeman said Monday. “… You don’t know when his time is going to be, but I knew it was going to come at some point. Here it is.

“He’s always prepared like the starter. He’s prepared like a pro. That’s who Drew Pyne is and he went out [Sunday] and Drew Pyne doesn’t need to be any different than who he’s always been, no matter if he was QB1 or QB2.”

Pyne may not need to be different than who he typically is, but he is different than Buchner. Freeman intends to keep plenty of quarterback running in the playbook, but those plays may not yield the same big-play rewards as they do with Buchner. In two games this season, he not only rushed for two touchdowns, he also gained six first downs with his legs, not to mention drawing a flag on another rush to move the chains. Notre Dame’s running backs have combined for four first downs and one touchdown.

“The major difference is probably the straight-line speed,” Freeman said. “Tyler Buchner is maybe a 4.5-guy. He can run in a straight line.

“Drew’s athletic, but he’s not straight-line as fast as Tyler. The ability to pull the ball and (use) zone-reads to make a team respect you as a quarterback being able to run the ball is something that Drew can do. The passing game obviously isn’t much different. I don’t see much change in that package.”

If Pyne does not make better decisions than he did late in the 26-21 loss to Marshall on Saturday, then that passing game package may need to change. With Notre Dame’s hopes hanging by a thread, trailing 26-15 with fewer than four minutes remaining but driving to make it a one-score game, Pyne threw his second pass directly to Herd linebacker Owen Porter.

That is not the norm of what Freeman has seen from the junior.

“He’s got a strong arm, I believe in that,” Freeman said. “Probably the best is his decision-making. That’s what you got to hope for out of your quarterback. Did he make the right decisions? Did he take care of the football? Did he make plays?

“He does make the right decisions, and we have to put him in a position to make the right decisions. That’s to me what I hope that we see out of Drew Pyne as we move forward. He makes the right decisions, takes care of the ball and then the third part will happen, the making the plays part.”

A LISTING OF THE QB CHANGES
2010: Injury ended Dayne Crist’s season with four games remaining, at which point freshman Tommy Rees entered and won those four games.
2011: Crist was benched after one half, but Rees was also eventually sidelined in the season finale in favor of Andrew Hendrix.
2012: Rees supplemented Everett Golson in numerous late-game moments.
2013: Golson’s suspension led to one last on-field leading role for Rees.
2014: Golson gave way to a timeshare with Malik Zaire in the Music City Bowl.
2015: Zaire’s season ended at the start of the second game, at which point DeShone Kizer took over.
2016: A quarterback situation handled poorly, Brain Kelly split time between Kizer and Zaire for portions of the season.
2017: An injury to Brandon Wimbush gave Ian Book his first career start.
2018: Book supplanted Wimbush as QB1 early in the season.
2019: Book.
2020: Book.
2021: A Jack Coan injury first led to Pyne’s cameo, then Coan struggles led to another, before more struggles created a chance for Tyler Buchner at Virginia Tech, just for a Buchner injury to put Coan back behind center.

SUNDAY NIGHT LIGHTS
Some attention was paid to Notre Dame taking to the practice field Sunday night, always a recovery and review day under Brian Kelly. At first, the assumption was this was a coaching decision to spark some urgency. Freeman offered some clarity: The Irish practice on Sundays under him and instead take off Mondays.

“It’s something I’ve been a part of really since I played, my time at Purdue, Kent State, Cincinnati,” Freeman said.

AN UNUSED PREGAME NOTE
Sitting in the NBC production meeting Friday night, a package of highlights from Marshall football history stood out. Quarterback Bryon Leftwich being carried to the line of scrimmage by two offensive linemen — he was playing on a broken leg — in 2002 always catches some by surprise, a moment largely forgotten to history as the Herd beating Louisville in the GMAC Bowl to end that season hardly resonates with time.

And far too few people remember Randy Moss went to Marshall.

This is not to compare anyone on the current Herd roster to arguably the most talented receiver in football history, but Moss starring in Huntington sums up much of the Marshall program. It has always had talent, often procured through an aggressive partial qualifier system. While Notre Dame still should have beaten the Herd on Saturday, Marshall taking that approach to the transfer portal is both fitting for the program and broadly unrecognized as the talent influx it was.

Things We Learned: Change in tone around Notre Dame’s offensive and defensive lines the underlying issue to Irish concerns

By Sep 13, 2022, 12:00 PM EDT
11 Comments

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Marcus Freeman changed his verb tense. From the first day of Notre Dame’s preseason practices to five weeks later following the 26-21 Irish loss to Marshall, his primary message remained the same, but the verb tense told all the difference.

“We are an O-line and D-line driven program,” Freeman said on Aug. 5, the day of his first preseason practice as Notre Dame’s head coach.

“If we want to be the program we aspire to be, we’re going to have to be an O-line and D-line driven program,” Freeman said Saturday, Sept. 10, the day of his first home loss as the Irish head coach. “That’s not going to change, but we’re not where need to be. We know that.”

Of Notre Dame’s myriad issues that led to this 0-2 start and its first loss to an unranked team since 2016, that verb-tense change stands out most. The Irish offense needs to find some semblance of regular production, and it may now need to work in a new quarterback after sophomore Tyler Buchner suffered a shoulder injury late in Saturday’s defeat. (UPDATE: Buchner will miss the rest of the season.)

Notre Dame’s defense has now twice buckled in the game’s most crucial moments despite field-position advantages. Failing to force a turnover through the first two weeks of the season runs counter to just about everything Freeman installed defensively last season.

“It’s an evaluation of everything we’re doing,” Freeman said. “Schematically, personnel-wise, everything, to look into how we can improve.”

Everything may need improvement, but the Irish losing the struggle on both sides of the line of scrimmage to Marshall is the fault line that leads to the rest of those problems.

This space has long maintained the simplest definition of a potent offense is, “If you want to or need to gain one yard, you gain that one yard, every time.”

Yet when Notre Dame faced third-and-two in the third quarter on a drive near midfield, sophomore Audric Estime could gain only that one yard rushing up the middle. On the subsequent fourth-and-one, he could not even muster that. Estime finished with 33 yards on 10 carries, part of the Irish running back trio gaining 57 yards on 20 rush attempts, a 2.85 yards per carry average.

“I didn’t feel we could run it at will,” Freeman said. “So how do we get it to the point where we feel we can stay consistent, stay in rhythm by the ability to run the ball.”

Junior tight end Michael Mayer adamantly insisted the Irish run the ball well in practice, but a skeptic could then point out, that success comes at the expense of the Notre Dame defensive line.

That defensive front-seven was expected to be the greatest Irish strength this season. Geting bullied by Ohio State in the fourth quarter lowered those expectations, but that was in front of 106,000 fans and against two NFL-caliber running backs buttressed by a Heisman-candidate quarterback. Coming out on the wrong end of that drive was not a portent for the season, until it was.

The Herd ran for 236 yards on 47 carries, a 5.02 yards per rush average (sacks adjusted). Its two touchdown drives featured 21 plays covering 173 yards; 14 of those plays were runs for 91 yards, an intentional approach from Marshall head coach Charles Huff somewhat mirroring Notre Dame’s from a week ago in Columbus.

If the definition of a potent offense hinges on one-yard gains, then the respective definition of a stout defense focuses on the opposite. If you need to stop the opponent from gaining one yard, you stop the opponent from gaining that one yard, every time.

Notre Dame did stop Marshall running back Khalan Laborn — a Florida State transfer and one-time five-star recruit — on one fourth-and-one attempt, but he also converted two such third-downs on two different drives that both produced Herd field goals, part of Laborn taking 31 carries for 163 yards. In a five-point loss, those two field goals linger in an Irish memory.

“We have to be able to stop offenses when it matters the most,” Freeman said. “Our defense did a good job, but when it mattered the most, we didn’t get the stop that we needed.”

The Irish have a pile of issues to sort out. Freeman can challenge the leaders to keep the team focused, ignoring outside noise. He can put the onus on the man in the mirror. Notre Dame can adjust its offense on the fly for the second season in a row and third time in five years.

Veteran captains can display frustration on the sidelines and bluster in midweek interviews. Receivers can lament missed deep balls. Platitudes can be leaned upon.

But until Freeman’s verb tense changes back to the present regarding the Irish lines, the other fixes will be superficial in effect. Notre Dame needs to be an offensive line and defensive line driven program. This season that may be more true than ever given the years in coming dearth of receiver depth. Through two weeks of 2022, Notre Dame’s offensive and defensive lines have not driven opponents off the ball and thus have not driven the Irish to Freeman’s first win.

Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner out for season with shoulder injury; Drew Pyne to start

By Sep 12, 2022, 12:09 PM EDT
57 Comments

Notre Dame sophomore quarterback Tyler Buchner will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury, Irish head coach Marcus Freeman announced Monday. Buchner suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Notre Dame’s 26-21 loss to Marshall on Saturday on the last of his 13 rushing attempts. He is expected to have surgery and Freeman projected a four-month recovery timeline.

Freeman said Buchner suffered a high-grade sprain to his AC joint in his left, non-throwing shoulder.

Buchner finished the day with 201 yards on 18-of-32 passing with two interceptions while adding 44 yards and two touchdowns, along with a successful two-point conversion, on those rushes. While the Irish offense could not find much of a rhythm at any point, his legs and ability to find junior tight end Michael Mayer regularly were about the only two aspects that did succeed.

Junior Drew Pyne stepped in for Buchner after the injury, and his second pass was intercepted by a Herd linebacker in the red zone. That was not Pyne’s first moment in a crucial backup role, having led Notre Dame in the fourth quarter against Wisconsin last year when starter Jack Coan suffered an injury. Pyne finished 2021 with two touchdowns and 224 yards on 15-of-30 passing, eventually losing his backup role to Buchner’s situational package.

Buchner finishes his first season as the Irish starter with a 56.0 percent completion rate, 378 passing yards, no touchdowns, two interceptions and 62 net rushing yards with two scores.

He beat out Pyne for the starting gig this season during the first week of preseason practices, Freeman then citing Buchner’s mobility as part of his and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees’ reasoning, something underscored by the Irish offensive line’s struggles thus far in the season.

Pyne will now start for Notre Dame (0-2) against Cal (2-0) on Saturday (2:30 ET; NBC). Freeman said Monday he intends to still utilize mobility from the quarterback position.

“I don’t see the offense changing extremely,” Freeman said. “We’re still going to be able to do some of the QB runs we do with Tyler and obviously the passing game will continue to enhance it and figure out ways to be more consistent in it and put [Pyne] in a situation to hopefully have more completions.

“I don’t see the offense, in terms of the entire package, changing because of Drew being a quarterback. I do see us asking, ‘Where can we be more efficient on offense?'”

RELATED READING: Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 10 Drew Pyne, junior quarterback
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 18 Steve Angeli, freshman QB, Blue-Gold Game star

Freshman Steve Angeli will back up Pyne. An early enrollee, Angeli excelled in the Blue-Gold Game to close spring practices, scoring the game-winning touchdown as the clock expired. He threw for 180 yards and a touchdown on 11-of-17 passing that day, but the 10-yard dash to the corner pylon was all that many will remember.

Angeli has been leading the Irish scout team in practice the last two weeks, so his handle of the entire playbook is still developing. Nonetheless, he is now one snap away from having to lead Notre Dame’s offense against a defensive-focused Cal.

“We have to figure out what can Steve Angeli handle and what can he be efficient with if he needs to go into the game right now?” Freeman said. “Hopefully that package can continue to grow as the season moves forward.”