The Notre Dame Irish seek the first win of their season and of Marcus Freeman’s head coaching career against the Cal Bears on Saturday, September 17. Live coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information and how to watch/stream the Notre Dame vs California game.
In Freeman’s first home game as the Irish head coach, Notre Dame lost 26-21 to Marshall, making him the first coach in program history to open his career 0-3. More concerning on a long-term note, Irish sophomore quarterback Tyler Buchner suffered a season-ending shoulder injury — a high-grade sprain to the AC joint in his non-throwing shoulder — in the fourth quarter of the loss.
That elevates junior Drew Pyne to the starting role. Pyne threw a combined 33 passes in two games last season. Facing Cal will be his first career start.
“I don’t see the offense changing extremely,” Freeman said Monday. “We’re still going to be able to do some of the QB runs we do with Tyler and obviously the passing game will continue to enhance it and figure out ways to be more consistent in it and put [Pyne] in a situation to hopefully have more completions.
Freshman quarterback Steve Angeli will serve as the backup for Pyne.
Cal improved to 2-0 with a 20-14 win against UNLV on Saturday and a win this week would give the Bears their fourth 3-0 start in six seasons under head coach Justin Wilcox. Cal quarterback Jack Plummer transferred to Cal this offseason after leading Purdue much of last season, including at Notre Dame where he threw for 187 yards and a touchdown on 25-of-36 passing. Plummer will become the first opposing quarterback this century (since 2000) to start at Notre Dame Stadium for two different schools.
Saturday’s game marks the first meeting between Notre Dame and California since 1967 when the Irish defeated the Bears, 41-8. Notre Dame has won all four of its previous meetings against California.
How to watch Notre Dame vs California:
- Where: Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Indiana
- When: Saturday, September 17 at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Live Stream: NBC and Peacock
2022 Notre Dame Football Remaining Schedule:
- Notre Dame vs. California – Saturday, Sept. 17 – 2:30 PM on NBC
- Notre Dame at North Carolina – Saturday, Sept. 24 – 3:30 on ABC or ESPN
- Notre Dame vs. BYU (Las Vegas, NV) – Saturday, Oct. 8 – 7:30 PM on NBC
- Notre Dame vs. Stanford – Saturday, Oct. 15 – 7:30 PM on NBC
- Notre Dame vs. UNLV – Saturday, Oct. 22 – 2:30 PM on Peacock
- Notre Dame at Syracuse – Saturday, Oct. 29 – TBD
- Notre Dame vs. Clemson – Saturday, Nov. 5 – 7:30 PM on NBC
- Notre Dame vs. Navy (Baltimore, MD) – Saturday, Nov. 12 -12:00 PM on ABC or ESPN
- Notre Dame vs. Boston College – Saturday, Nov. 19 – 2:30 PM on NBC
- Notre Dame at USC – Saturday, Nov. 26 – TBD
All times Eastern.
