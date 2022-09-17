The Notre Dame Irish seek the first win of their season and of Marcus Freeman’s head coaching career against the Cal Bears on today. Live coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information and how to watch/stream the Notre Dame vs California game.
In Freeman’s first home game as the Irish head coach, Notre Dame lost 26-21 to Marshall, making him the first coach in program history to open his career 0-3. More concerning on a long-term note, Irish sophomore quarterback Tyler Buchner suffered a season-ending shoulder injury — a high-grade sprain to the AC joint in his non-throwing shoulder — in the fourth quarter of the loss.
That elevates junior Drew Pyne to the starting role. Pyne threw a combined 33 passes in two games last season. Facing Cal will be his first career start.
“I don’t see the offense changing extremely,” Freeman said Monday. “We’re still going to be able to do some of the QB runs we do with Tyler and obviously the passing game will continue to enhance it and figure out ways to be more consistent in it and put [Pyne] in a situation to hopefully have more completions.
Freshman quarterback Steve Angeli will serve as the backup for Pyne.
Cal improved to 2-0 with a 20-14 win against UNLV on Saturday and a win this week would give the Bears their fourth 3-0 start in six seasons under head coach Justin Wilcox. Cal quarterback Jack Plummer transferred to Cal this offseason after leading Purdue much of last season, including at Notre Dame where he threw for 187 yards and a touchdown on 25-of-36 passing. Plummer will become the first opposing quarterback this century (since 2000) to start at Notre Dame Stadium for two different schools.
Today’s game marks the first meeting between Notre Dame and California since 1967 when the Irish defeated the Bears, 41-8. Notre Dame has won all four of its previous meetings against California.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — So begins the Drew Pyne Era for the Notre Dame Irish. Stepping in for injured starter Tyler Buchner was never how Pyne wanted to take over the QB1 role, but the Irish (0-2) will need him to exceed all expectations, regardless.
“It’s an honor to be able to help this team win,” Pyne said Tuesday. “But for me, it’s easy to fall into a trap and have this affect me many different ways. I’m focused on one thing and that’s preparing as hard as I can for Cal and practicing as hard as I can to be able to have success this week.”
The unbeaten Cal Bears have relied on a stout defense for years, the specialty of head coach Justin Wilcox, so suffice it to say, Pyne is being thrown into the deep end.
TIME: 2:30 ET, with kickoff officially slated for 2:39 ET. This NBC-specific kickoff time will be missed next week when Notre Dame faces North Carolina later in the afternoon.
Winds may kick up during the game, blowing from the southwest, but otherwise, the weather will remain ideal for mid-September football with temperatures cresting in the mid-80s.
PREVIEW: As much as the Irish offense has struggled this season, and there is no way to look at it otherwise, Buchner’s legs had been a consistent catalyst. He had rushed for two touchdowns and six first downs this season, with the chains moving a seventh time due to drawing a penalty, while Notre Dame’s running backs have managed just one touchdown and four first downs.
With Pyne stepping in for Buchner, it becomes nearly impossible to project the Irish offense at the moment. So little has been seen of Pyne behind center.
Since stepping in for Jack Coan in the second halves of back-to-back games early last season, Pyne did not see action again in Notre Dame’s final eight games, just as he didn’t in the season opener at Ohio State. His late action against Marshall included a touchdown pass, but an interception before that snuffed out the last genuine Irish hopes.
Head coach Marcus Freeman said Notre Dame’s offense should not change much with Pyne in place of Buchner, even if the latter’s mobility was a differentiating factor in the preseason quarterback competition.
“I don’t see the offense, in terms of the entire package, changing because of Drew being the quarterback,” Freeman said Monday. “But I do want to try and look and say, ‘Okay, where can we do more for them as an offense?’”
But offensive coordinator Tommy Rees hinted at some possible changes on Tuesday. Frankly, Freeman’s coachspeak aside, it is hard to envision Pyne carrying the ball on as many designed runs as Buchner does, even if Rees described Pyne as “niftier than people give him credit for.”
“We know what [Pyne is] good at,” Rees said. “He knows what he’s good at. We have to make sure that he keeps that in the front of the mind. I have to call a game that highlights that.”
Rees understandably would not delve into those details. Facing a defensive mind like Wilcox’s is difficult enough without giving him bullet points to ready for.
The greatest attributes often assigned to Pyne are his confidence and care level. Positive characteristics, to be sure, they matter less on the field on Saturdays. At that point, his arm strength may be near the top of the list, as is an ability to keep his eyes downfield while buying time outside the pocket. Playing for both the Blue and the Gold in Notre Dame’s spring game, Pyne’s 22-of-33 for 185 yards was an ugly showing, but the required red jersey reined in his prediliction to ease away from pressure.
How he is able to show that tendency against the Bears may be the greatest determination of if the Irish offense will be ineffective all season or if it starts to show signs of life.
PREDICTION: The sportsbook valuation of Buchner vs. Pyne has been an intriguing one to watch this week. Notre Dame had been a 13.5-point favorite when looking ahead to this game, but with the news official on Monday that Buchner will miss the rest of the season, the line fell as low as -9.0.
As the week progressed, that ticked back upward. Consider it a correction to an overreaction, with PointsBet favoring the Irish by 12.0 as of Friday evening with a combined points total Over/Under of 40.5.
That total has not moved back and forth throughout the week. It simply fell on Sunday. No one expects this game to take on an offensive tilt.
But what if Rees is most comfortable calling an offense with a quarterback with a skill set like Pyne’s? That approach may not maximize the talent on Notre Dame’s roster, but at the present moment, Rees and the Irish have no choice. Buchner is out. Pyne is starting. And his game is awfully reminiscent of not only Rees’ but also Ian Book’s, with whom Rees enjoyed great success.
Supposedly undersized quarterbacks with more mobility than realized, though far from dual-threats, may just be how Rees works best. At least, to this point in his career it may be how he works best.
If that is the case, then the correction to the overreaction makes sense, and that total could be threatened.
It would still be a surprise, of course. The Irish offense has not produced through two weeks, and putting faith in it has very much become a “Believe it when I see it” proposition. The same can be said for an opposing offense finding regular success against Notre Dame’s defense.
The Irish have given up just 40 points through two weeks, most of which came via long touchdown drives reliant on the run. That is one threat Cal will not bring into Notre Dame Stadium. A week ago against UNLV — a defense that gave up more than 215 rushing yards in four separate games last season and at least 5.4 yards per carry in five different games — the Bears ran for only 92 yards with 2.9 yards per rush.
The greatest Irish defensive weakness, and not one of wholesale concern at that, is not something Cal will be able to exploit. With that in mind, Rees and Pyne may not need to scheme their way to many points to find Freeman his first career win.
AN ADDITIONAL GAME DAY NOTE Notre Dame will be in green today. No, this is not a motivational ploy. The Irish announced this choice back in June in response to the common refrain that Notre Dame would encourage fans to wear green once a season without wearing green itself.
If there is a difference to note in the jerseys today, it is not the color. It is that the Irish will have nameplates on the back of the jerseys for a game at Notre Dame Stadium for the first time since … no, really, we’re not sure.
Notre Dame did not hire Marcus Freeman for this September. The Irish obviously did not expect to start the season 0-2; they hoped to pull off the upset in Columbus to open the season. But taking Notre Dame up a level in college football was never about this month, as disappointing as it has already been.
Freeman was promoted for last December and this coming December. As much as recruiting rankings do not guarantee success — insert a Texas A&M reference here — success in wooing high schoolers is a prerequisite to winning a Playoff game. Those hand-in-hand struggles defined Brian Kelly’s time in South Bend as much as his record-setting 113 wins did.
Freeman’s 0-3 start as a head coach presents quite a dichotomy to Kelly’s time, as Freeman helped Notre Dame retain the No. 6 recruiting class last cycle and has put together the No. 3 class thus far this year, per rivals.com, even if he has not yet won a single game.
Recruiting success is not enough for a head coach — again, insert a Texas A&M reference here — but the issues plaguing the Irish date back much further than Freeman. A baffling dearth of receivers has origins in recruiting failures as far back as 2019, when Notre Dame did not sign a single receiver once Cam Hart became a cornerback. Of the three signed in 2020, two quickly transferred and the third, Xavier Watts, spent spring practices and most of the preseason working at safety.
Compounding those follies, the Irish have five fewer receivers available now than Freeman and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees expected to enjoy when Freeman was promoted. Between injury (Avery Davis, Joe Wilkins, Deion Colzie) and late de-commitments, Notre Dame’s already-thin depth chart was essentially halved.
That roster calamity has nothing to do with Freeman, just as the university’s delayed entry into the transfer portal does not. These hurdles, in fact, are what Notre Dame hired Freeman to overcome and/or change.
But they were never going to be cleared this September.
Kelly took a program bereft of any consistency or universal direction and turned it into one of the country’s best with a floor envied by about 120 teams. That took the better part of 12 seasons, and still, its ceiling was not comparable to Alabama’s, Georgia’s, Ohio State’s or Clemson’s. In Kelly’s mind, it did not even compare to LSU’s. Without that ceiling, it was difficult to ever portray the Irish as a national title contender in 2022, even heading into the top-five matchup at Ohio State or exiting that tight loss.
Freeman was never going to raise that ceiling this offseason. Such roster construction would have been impossible in nine months. But that task is what Notre Dame hired him for in due time.
Deep down, Freeman knows that, but any competitor will lose sleep over an 0-2 start. The Irish veterans are more frustrated than anyone, as was quite visible at the end of the 26-21 loss to Marshall a week ago. Given the players’ support played a role in Freeman’s promotion, some may feel these losses reflect poorly on their endorsement. Playing against Cal (2:30 ET; NBC) with that worry on their minds would not serve anyone.
“If you continue to listen to all the voices out there that have opinions about what you’re doing, or what we’re doing as a football program, you will feel the weight of the world,” Freeman said Thursday. “Focus on the things that matter to dictate the outcome on Saturday. That’s what I want the pressure to be on.
“What things truly dictate the outcome of a game, and if we continue to focus on those things, we don’t have to worry about added pressure from the outside.”
The available players dictate the outcome of a game, and quarterback injury aside, it should be remembered no team is as good or as bad as its last game. Notre Dame is better than it showed against the Herd, though that loss curtailed any lingering honeymoon period for Freeman.
But as is said before many a honeymoon, “It is not about the wedding, it is about the marriage.”
The Irish marriage to Freeman was always intended to last past the honeymoon phase. That ending sooner than expected does not change the underlying fact. Notre Dame did not hire Marcus Freeman with worries about this month, and worries this month do not change the long-term charge for the 36-year-old head coach.
This is unfamiliar territory for Notre Dame. Junior tight end Michael Mayer said after the Irish lost to Marshall last week that he has played enough sports in his life that he has experienced plenty of losing before, and on some level he is correct. Inevitably, everyone on Notre Dame’s roster has suffered losses before.
But for most of these players, this is the peak of their careers, and at the collegiate level, none of them have experienced such adversity with the exception of a couple transfers. The Irish did not suffer their second loss in 2021 until 2022, in 2020 until 2021. Any Playoff hopes in 2019 were dashed with a slip in the rain at Michigan in late October, but of the contributing players that day, only eight remain, and just Jarrett Patterson had a notable role, in his first season starting at center.
Other than that, being out of Playoff contention is a foreign concept to this team.
“I have not been in a situation like this,” senior defensive end Isaiah Foskey said on the ND on NBC Podcast this week. “Starting off 0-2 … I feel like a lot of people, a lot of the leaders haven’t, either, especially at Notre Dame.”
If there is any genuine drawback to the Irish program remaining independent of any conference, it rears its head now. Notre Dame (0-2) has no tangible goal remaining to strive toward, no conference championship to chase. All that is left is pride. In the third week of the year with Cal (2-0) on its way (2:30 ET; NBC), that is a vague force to rely upon.
This is such a foreign concept to the Irish, they do not even know the details of the 2016 debacle. Physical ability aside, that may be the most distinct difference between players and fans. Foskey’s tone changed to questioning when he simply said that year, unsure if he had it correct. He was pondering what former teammates he could talk to that could relate to this frustration and perhaps share some advice.
“I could probably talk to a couple guys that were on the 2016 team,” he said with that questioning tone. “They started off pretty bad. I’m not sure what team that was. I’m not sure — Julian (Love), Khalid (Kareem), if one of those guys were on that team when they weren’t doing so well when they had a 5-and-something record.”
Indeed, both Love and Kareem were on the 2016 team that went 4-8, Love playing in all 12 games and making 45 tackles with his hand in on multiple turnovers.
Those clarifications are not offered to irk any readers. They are included to underscore just how unfamiliar this ground is for Foskey and Co. Most of them were not watching Notre Dame football in 2016 — Foskey was a sophomore in high school in northern California.
So if wondering how much pride these players will display on Saturday, it is an understandable pondering simply because it is unknown. They have not needed to play for pride alone.
That is not to say they cannot. Athletes of this caliber rarely reach these heights without such innate aggravation in their disposition.
“To me, the true culture of your program shows itself when things are hard,” Irish head coach Marcus Freeman said Monday. “That is where I’ve challenged those guys. I challenged them in the locker room. We talk about our culture. We talk about what type of program we have, and we will really see it right now.
“When things are hard and everybody outside that locker room is beating different things into you, and I said, ‘That’s where we have to be strong.’”
For every wonder of if Notre Dame’s offensive line can push Cal defensive tackle Ricky Correia off the ball — weighing in at 335 pounds, Freeman described Correia as a “house” — and if junior quarterback Drew Pyne can make enough plays to spur a to-this-point stagnant offense, it should first be proven that the Irish will play with more pride than frustration.
That may be where a first-year head coach has as little experience to draw from as Foskey does. Freeman has gone through losing seasons before; most notably, he was the co-defensive coordinator at Purdue in 2016 when the Boilermakers went 3-9 and head coach Darrell Hazell was fired halfway through the season, leading to the interim promotion of Gerad Parker, now the Irish tight ends coach.
But Freeman has not led a team in those struggles. Neither had Brian Kelly since his first year at Central Michigan in 2004 before he suffered the second losing season of his head-coaching career in 2016, and Kelly would later lament his role in dividing that locker room between two quarterback camps, a piece of the puzzle that cost Notre Dame so drastically that season.
Freeman has no similarly delicate situation, at least not an apparent one, to handle, but finding a way toward positive momentum may be challenge enough.
“We’ll find a way to make it work by consolidating things or by teaching them in a better way,” he said. “But at some point, we got to get the result that we’re looking for on the field.”
That point should be Saturday afternoon. The Irish are favored by 11 points for a reason. For one thing, no team is as bad as its last game, an axiom to remember at all times in sports but in particular when a team is being as thoroughly dissected as Notre Dame has been this week. For another, the Irish defense has played well through two weeks. If the offense had produced at a merely concerning rate, rather than an outright disappointing one, Notre Dame could very well be 2-0.
That would have been the inverse of last season, when Freeman’s first Irish defense gave up 67 points in the first two weeks but the offense was dynamic enough to win each game by three points. Freeman knew then his defense needed to improve, and it did, holding four November opponents to a total of 23 points. To some extent, he knows the final score on a given Saturday does not tell the whole story, even if it is the only result that matters.
“The formula is very similar,” Freeman said. “We have to, again, not focus on the outcome, but really take a critical look at everything we’re doing. Look at the mistakes and figure out why.”
An honest self-assessment of mistakes can necessitate a degree of humility, but within that humility, enough confidence to remain proud. This weekend, more than ever, Notre Dame will need to find that pride.
Notre Dame has not faced Cal in 55 years, but that is hardly the reason the Bears are largely an unknown to Irish fans. Notre Dame’s scuffling start to the season has kept most Irish fans from looking ahead to coming opponents.
DF: A couple weeks ago I know what I thought of Cal. I figured, head coach Justin Wilcox would undoubtedly piece together another stout defense while likely struggling to find offensive competence without quarterback Chase Garbers. That has been the common theme for the Bears for four years now, after all. But to be entirely honest, I have not watched any of Cal the last two weeks. Notre Dame kept me rather distracted, and the Bears beating up on FCS-level UC Davis and then slipping by UNLV was never going to get my full attention. So to start, does my summation about match your preseason expectations?
AS: Yeah, I would agree with that viewpoint. While personnel was going to have to change, Wilcox retained the offensive staff, led by coordinator Bill Musgrave. Garbers had been the starter for a *long* time, relative to college football, and yet the Bears barely cracked an average of 21 points per game in his four seasons as the primary starter. How the Bears would look without the dual threat Garbers provided (he ran for more than 1,000 yards in his career) was a major mystery.
And—wait, what now? Cal barely beat UNLV? The Rebels are one of the worst teams in the Mountain West. Even for the mediocre Bears, beating UNLV 20-14 may be alarming. Settling for two field goals inside the 15-yard line does not help the cause, and neither does missing another field goal deep in Rebels territory and throwing an interception in the red zone. Mishaps like that make a game closer than it needs to be, and in their own way, they make for vague optimism moving forward. Should there be? Were Cal’s struggles to finish drives specific to an off weekend or are they the result of the frustrating offense I long expected?
There is definitely an element of that frustrating offense, though they did move the ball well on their first two drives (each resulting in touchdowns). But there were signs of struggles in Week 1, as Cal had just one first down on its first four drives against FCS-level UC Davis and didn’t score until the middle of the second quarter. While they got off to a fast start against the Rebels, finishing with two touchdowns and 20 points on five-red zone trips against that opponent is a cause for concern.
What offensive solves might the Bears find? Despite being 0-2 and amid various forms of turmoil, Notre Dame’s defense has actually played pretty well this season. Marshall was able to run better than anyone expected, but some of that was because the game remained as close as it was. Cal, meanwhile, rushed for 121 yards on 28 carries (sacks adjusted) against UNLV. A quick check of cfb-graphs.com confirms my memory that the Bears ground game is only middling while UNLV’s run defense is rather dismal. Is there hope Cal might become the third team to run through the Irish?
It doesn’t seem likely that Cal can run the ball that well, but if the Bears do, then it’s likely because of their superstar freshman Jadyn Ott. He’s averaging 6.5 yards a carry and 8.4 yards a catch through two games so far. And it’s not like those are all from one massive play — his longest play from scrimmage is only 23 yards. Those numbers and the three touchdowns he’s scored helped him pick up Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors for both games. While they have relied a lot on their transfer quarterback (who we will discuss soon), Ott’s the guy who could make the biggest difference.
Now, the Bears defense, Wilcox’s specialty. To ask vaguely, where is it weakest? Notre Dame’s offense has not found anything that works yet this season, and now it must recalibrate to some extent with junior quarterback Drew Pyne stepping in for injured starter Tyler Buchner. One has to think it will approach this week simply looking to beat Cal and not to reinvent itself entirely, so what is most likely to beat Cal?
An effective running game. The Bears have been stout at defending the passing game under Wilcox year after year, but the running game is where they’ve been weaker so far. They also lost one of their best defensive players, defensive lineman Brett Johnson, to injury before the season. Cal has had some very good safeties and linebackers under Wilcox, but if Notre Dame’s offensive line can get some push, the front for the Bears will surely be the spot where to hit them hardest.
Wilcox hung this season, to a decent extent, on Purdue transfer quarterback Jack Plummer (25-of-36 for 187 yards and a touchdown against Notre Dame last September). Reportedly, Wilcox had a chance to become Oregon’s head coach this past offseason. One of those situations seems preferrable to the other, so on a macro level, what is Wilcox thinking here?
Honestly, it’s tough to deduce, especially given that Wilcox is an Oregon alum and his entire family (dad, uncle, brothers) all played for the Ducks. But according to a February report from ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura and Adam Rittenburg, Oregon wanted to put conditions on Wilcox’s hiring, which would have required hiring or retaining specific staff members. Even if Oregon would be a better job on paper, the specific work environment seems to have made Wilcox realize that the full and total control over his program in Berkeley — even with its flaws — is better than Eugene. But the real question: is Berkeley better than the next opening that has interest in Wilcox?
Narrow it down to as a dog of at least 9.5 and he’s 10-3 ATS with five outright wins. Last year Cal was a double-digit dog twice and lost by seven and two…
The last couple of seasons have been rough for the Bears. To phrase this gently, a lack of harmony between the football program, the university at large and the city of Berkeley made it so the pandemic’s effects may have been felt more harshly by the Cal program than any other at the FBS level. It had to postpone a game last season, the only Power Five team to do so in 2021. What is the long-term direction for the Bears?
No matter what you read from people, it is almost certain to include playing football. On what level of commitment, though? It will continue to be a question, especially as fellow state system school UCLA prepares to go to the Big Ten with USC. The Pac-1210 staying together or adding some schools would help, but where Cal fits into that seems to be on the lower (or lowest) end of passion for football, with little support from local institutions. There is a level of autonomy that a Cal head football coach can get with his program (something that might have kept Wilcox for now), but several national college football pundits have said that it might be the least desirable Power Five head coaching job in the sport. So while Wilcox’s struggles to build an offense have been notable, he’s been good enough in Cal’s eyes to receive a contract extension. As my colleague Jon Wilner wrote at the Pac-12 Hotline: “If coaching contracts were based on the frequency of school-induced headaches, Wilcox would have a lifetime deal.”
Enough with the macro. Back to the micro. The unbeaten Bears are 11-point underdogs facing winless Notre Dame. Now there is a sentence. Anyway, how do you expect Saturday to unfold?
Notre Dame has a medley of questions to answer, ones that you have covered thoroughly all week here. But even with Pyne taking over and little offensive momentum coming in, Notre Dame should have the talent to move the ball and score on Cal. Defensively, the Irish have a real chance to make plays and keep another opponent’s point total low. It may be a third straight low-scoring affair from the Irish, but I’d take Notre Dame to win 24-10.