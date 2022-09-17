SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame’s passing game misfired for most of the day, to offensive coordinator Tommy Rees’ clear chagrin. Snapping the ball sometimes became an Irish worry, the most basic part of an offense suddenly concerning. Third downs were repeatedly compounded with false starts. But when Notre Dame needed an efficient, game-winning drive, all those offensive worries disappeared.
Irish quarterback Drew Pyne found star tight end Michael Mayer for a 6-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to give Notre Dame a 24-17 win against Cal on Saturday, the first victory of Marcus Freeman’s head-coaching career coming in Pyne’s first-career start.
“We find a way to just keep it close,” Freeman said to NBC’s Zora Stephenson after the game. “I’m proud of our guys for finishing. There’s a lot of teaching, there’s a lot of plays we have to learn from, but we’re going to savor this victory.”
The seven-play, 66-yard drive was the first display of offensive efficiency from Notre Dame not only all afternoon, but all season. Sophomore running back Audric Estime began the possession with a simple three-yard run, but by that point, the Bears needed to respect the threat of Estime’s physical ground game after he had powered the previous Irish touchdown drive. Rees and Pyne then alternated Estime touches with plays for more dynamic Notre Dame playmakers — junior running back Chris Tyree gained 11 yards on two plays while sophomore receiver Lorenzo Styles caught a six-yard pass, perhaps meager numbers on the surface but ones that kept a drive moving and multi-dimensional.
Estime then caught a quick pass and rumbled for 32 yards before stumbling untouched to just short of the 5-yard line. Cal may have expected the bowling ball in cleats to get a few carries on the ensuing snaps, as he had run twice from inside the 3-yard line on the previous Irish touchdown drive, but instead Pyne found Mayer wide open.
The preseason All-American would finish with only two catches for 10 yards, while Pyne threw for 150 yards and two scores on 17-of-23 passing. The two scores — the first coming on a 21-yard seam route to Tyree — made Pyne’s day look better on paper than it was. He lost a fumble on one snap and narrowly dodged that fate on another. But in his first start against a stout Cal offense, things could certainly have gone worse.
Until that drive culminating in the Mayer touchdown, it seemed things would. Pyne twice missed Mayer for significant gains within three plays in the first half, prompting Rees to express distinct frustration from the coaches’ booth. On four separate third downs in the first half, Notre Dame false starts turned manageable distances into stretches, with three of the culprits being seniors or fifth-year veterans. While the Irish defense was holding the Bears largely in check — Cal’s first touchdown drive covered only 33 yards following Pyne’s fumbled snap — Notre Dame’s offense scuffled and stymied itself to a halftime deficit.
Estime’s straight-forward approach for four straight carries in the third quarter provided the first sign the Irish offense would find a way Saturday.
Trailing 10-7 in the third quarter, Notre Dame absolutely needed to gain a yard at the goal line to prove its offense had some measure of potency. A targeting call against the Bears prolonged an Irish drive, gifting Rees’ offense a 1st-and-10 at the 14-yard line. Rees then called upon Estime four straight times, and he delivered, taking the fourth of those carries across the goal line for a brief Notre Dame lead.
Cal would respond in relatively short order, but the Irish had found a proof of concept. Estime finished with 76 yards on 18 carries, a respectable 4.2 yards per attempt average that became Notre Dame’s backbone against another all-too-familiar ineffective showing.
QUOTE OF THE GAME
Freeman would not let his first postgame interview after a win be about him. Instead,
“I love these kids and I love this place. This is for this place, this is for the University of Notre Dame, and this is for these kids that just worked their tails off. …
“This is going to be one of many to come.”
SCORING SUMMARY
Second Quarter
14:27 — Cal touchdown. J. Michael Studivant 18-yard pass from Jack Plummer. Dario Longhetto PAT good. Cal 7, Notre Dame 0. (4 plays, 33 yards, 0:26)
8:54 — Notre Dame touchdown. Chris Tyree 21-yard pass from Drew Pyne. Blake Grupe PAT good. Cal 7, Notre Dame 7. (10 plays, 60 yards, 5:28)
4:11 — Cal field goal. Longhetto 34 yards. Cal 10, Notre Dame 7. (10 plays, 69 yards, 4:43)
Third Quarter
9:14 — Notre Dame touchdown. Audric Estime 1-yard rush. Grupe PAT good. Notre Dame 14, Cal 10. (9 plays, 60 yards, 4:00)
4:48 — Cal touchdown. Plummer 1-yard rush. Longhetto PAT good. Cal 17, Notre Dame 14. (10 plays, 75 yards, 4:26)
Fourth Quarter
14:48 — Notre Dame field goal. Grupe 47 yards. Cal 17, Notre Dame 17. (10 plays, 46 yards, 5:00)
9:16 — Notre Dame touchdown. Michael Mayer 6-yard pass from Pyne. Grupe PAT good. Notre Dame 24, Cal 17. (7 plays, 66 yards, 3:46)