The 11th rendition of Notre Dame’s Shamrock Series will feature the Irish against the No. 16 BYU Cougars on Saturday, October 8, at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders. Live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information and how to watch/stream the Notre Dame vs BYU game.
Notre Dame has never lost in the Shamrock Series, its not-quite-annual trip to a neutral site. The university hosts the game and makes an event of the weekend, and the football program has delivered each and every time, be it against a ranked Arizona State in Dallas or against No. 18 Wisconsin at Soldier Field in Chicago.
The Irish (2-2) are now not only coming off an idle week, but are also just two weeks removed from beating North Carolina 45-32. Notre Dame set season highs in points, rushing yards (287), total yards (576), and first downs (35). Junior quarterback Drew Pyne finished with a career-best 24-for-34 for 289 yards and three touchdowns. After an ugly start to the season, Notre Dame’s offensive line allowed just one sack, which enabled running backs Audric Estimé and Chris Tyree to have their best performances of the season. Estimé finished with 134 rushing yards and two touchdowns while Tyree added 80 rushing yards and a touchdown and RB Logan Diggs ran for 50 yards. Head coach Marcus Freeman credited the victory to the offensive line’s performance.
“I think it’s a testament to our offensive line,” Freeman said. “It starts with them. I don’t care what running back you have back there, if your offensive line isn’t executing, blocking, to the way it has to, nobody’s gonna be able to run the ball. Our offensive line continues to get better and better and better, which is really helping out our run game.”
The BYU Cougars (4-1) are coming off a 38-26 victory over Utah State last Thursday night. Led by quarterback Jaren Hall, who has thrown 142 straight passes without an interception, BYU is making gradual progress toward a possible New Year’s Six bowl in its last season as a football independent before joining the Big 12.
According to Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake, Hall is an exemplary leader both on and off the field.
“He is a perfect example of what it means to be a BYU football player,” Sitake said.
The quarterback position at BYU always gets a lot of public attention, and Jaren does a tremendous job handling both that spotlight on him from outside the program and the important role he plays within our program as a leader on our team. But he really settled into his role.”
. @D_Farmer on what's at stake for #BYU on Saturday:
"What I'm intrigued by is that BYU has more on the line than Notre Dame… If they win this and next week, then maybe there's a New Year's Six on the way."
PC: @BYUphoto pic.twitter.com/ZaT3UHgtoI
— Benjamin Criddle (@CriddleBenjamin) October 6, 2022
How to watch Notre Dame vs BYU:
- Where: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
- When: Saturday, October 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Live Stream: NBC and Peacock
2022 Notre Dame Football Schedule:
- Notre Dame at Ohio State – Saturday, Sept. 3 – 7:30 PM on ABC
- Notre Dame vs. Marshall – Saturday, Sept. 10 – 2:30 PM on NBC
- Notre Dame vs. California – Saturday, Sept. 17 – 2:30 PM on NBC
- Notre Dame at North Carolina – Saturday, Sept. 24 – TBD
- Notre Dame vs. BYU (Las Vegas, NV) – Saturday, Oct. 8 – 7:30 PM on NBC
- Notre Dame vs. Stanford – Saturday, Oct. 15 – 7:30 PM on NBC
- Notre Dame vs. UNLV – Saturday, Oct. 22 – 2:30 PM on Peacock
- Notre Dame at Syracuse – Saturday, Oct. 29 – TBD
- Notre Dame vs. Clemson – Saturday, Nov. 5 – 7:30 PM on NBC
- Notre Dame vs. Navy (Baltimore, MD) – Saturday, Nov. 12 -12:00 PM on ABC/ESPN
- Notre Dame vs. Boston College – Saturday, Nov. 19 – 2:30 PM on NBC
- Notre Dame at USC – Saturday, Nov. 26 – TBD
