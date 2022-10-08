The 11th rendition of Notre Dame’s Shamrock Series will feature the Irish against the No. 16 BYU Cougars today at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders. Live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information and how to watch/stream the Notre Dame vs BYU game.
Notre Dame has never lost in the Shamrock Series, its not-quite-annual trip to a neutral site. The university hosts the game and makes an event of the weekend, and the football program has delivered each and every time, be it against a ranked Arizona State in Dallas or against No. 18 Wisconsin at Soldier Field in Chicago.
The Irish (2-2) are now not only coming off an idle week, but are also just two weeks removed from beating North Carolina 45-32. Notre Dame set season highs in points, rushing yards (287), total yards (576), and first downs (35). Junior quarterback Drew Pyne finished with a career-best 24-for-34 for 289 yards and three touchdowns. After an ugly start to the season, Notre Dame’s offensive line allowed just one sack, which enabled running backs Audric Estimé and Chris Tyree to have their best performances of the season. Estimé finished with 134 rushing yards and two touchdowns while Tyree added 80 rushing yards and a touchdown and RB Logan Diggs ran for 50 yards. Head coach Marcus Freeman credited the victory to the offensive line’s performance.
“I think it’s a testament to our offensive line,” Freeman said. “It starts with them. I don’t care what running back you have back there, if your offensive line isn’t executing, blocking, to the way it has to, nobody’s gonna be able to run the ball. Our offensive line continues to get better and better and better, which is really helping out our run game.”
The BYU Cougars (4-1) are coming off a 38-26 victory over Utah State last Thursday night. Led by quarterback Jaren Hall, who has thrown 142 straight passes without an interception, BYU is making gradual progress toward a possible New Year’s Six bowl in its last season as a football independent before joining the Big 12.
According to Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake, Hall is an exemplary leader both on and off the field.
“He is a perfect example of what it means to be a BYU football player,” Sitake said. The quarterback position at BYU always gets a lot of public attention, and Jaren does a tremendous job handling both that spotlight on him from outside the program and the important role he plays within our program as a leader on our team. But he really settled into his role.”
LAS VEGAS — What happens in Vegas tonight will not stay in Vegas. Both Notre Dame (2-2) and No. 16 BYU (4-1) need a win this evening, perhaps an obvious statement but one that is intended to illustrate the swing-nature feeling of this tilt. The Irish could secure a three-game winning streak with their next two looking like blowouts, while the Cougars could make a strong case for a New Year’s Six bowl appearance in their final season of independence.
None of those thoughts are confined to the Strip.
TIME: 7:30 ET, otherwise known as 4:30 local time. Not to tell on anyone in Las Vegas, but it has already been established what happens here does not stay here, and that time change has cost a few East Coasters this weekend.
This scribe sat next to a Boston resident at dinner last night who figured, “I can eat when I land, it’ll be only 8 p.m.,” completely overlooking the reality that it would be 11 p.m. on his body clock, and his five-hour flight would not give him a chance to actually eat. Worry not, he got a nice plate of an enchilada and taco combination.
Then walking home from dinner, this scribe came across a couple friends who readily admitted, “If this was anywhere else, I’d be at home in bed.” It was 11 p.m. PT. These folks do not usually see 2 a.m. ET. It showed.
It could be pointed out it will be 91 degrees and sunny in Las Vegas at kickoff, but that is probably why the second-most expensive stadium in the world ($1.9 billion, behind only SoFi Stadium outside of Los Angeles at $5.5 billion) includes a dome.
When you turn on the game and see a team in white playing a team in black, do not change the channel. The Irish have always worn alternate uniforms in the Shamrock Series, and of course their reveal this year was well-received as a viral parody of “The Hangover.”
While some fans take umbrage that Notre Dame goes away from its traditional blue-and-gold outfits, the people actually wearing the uniforms have always relished them.
“As a player, I never had a chance to wear any other jersey than our normal home and away, but it’s something that players nowadays, our guys love it,” Irish head coach Marcus Freeman said on Monday. “They love to wear something new, something different. …
“I don’t think it truly affects the way they play, but if they look good and they feel good, I’m all for it.”
Then again, perhaps every word of that was a lie, considering at the start of that answer, borderline fashion icon Freeman had the audacity to suggest he does not know what “drip” is. His 6-year-old and 8-year-old had been bragging on their own drips at their flag football games during the Notre Dame idle weekend, to Freeman’s claimed confusion.
“I said, ‘What is drip, man?’” he said with an impressively straight face. “I don’t know, it’s a belief. In the Freeman kids, they feel like if they have drip or if they look better, they play better.”
PREVIEW: This is the third straight Shamrock Series against a ranked opponent, following No. 12 Syracuse at Yankee Stadium in 2018 and No. 18 Wisconsin at Soldier Field in 2021. Therein lies the true charm of these games.
Notre Dame has been somewhat lucky in these teams having such success, given the games are scheduled far in advance, but there is some matter of making your own fortune here. The Irish have not played six true road games since 2003. That is intentional, in two ways.
For one thing, playing seven home games or playing six while hosting a seventh at a neutral site helps Notre Dame’s bottom line. For another, there is an obvious competitive advantage in avoiding a sixth road game. Since the Shamrock Series began in 2009 (beating Washington State 40-14 in the Alamodome in San Antonio), the Irish have played as many as five true road games only five times in 14 years, counting this season. (These trends are helped by never playing at Annapolis when Navy hosts Notre Dame every other season, something that should change at least once someday, please.)
But counter to the competitive advantage, these neutral-site games better the Irish schedule in that the seventh team Notre Dame would get to play in South Bend would inevitably be a mid-major, simply due to the scheduling incongruity created by a seven/five home/road split. Instead of that, the Irish play teams like Arizona State, Maryland and Purdue. In the right years, those teams can be stout opponents. There is a degree of luck to which years they land on Notre Dame’s schedule, but they spend more time competitive than most MAC teams do.
“I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of BYU fans there, too,” Freeman said. “Enjoy the experience. That’s to me what makes Notre Dame unique. It’s a distinction that we have a home game in Las Vegas against a great opponent.”
Finding those great opponents has been a challenge for the Cougars since they joined the independent ranks in 2011. Of the 147 games since then, 52 have been against Power Five foes. No, BYU is not a Power Five program, but that has long been its goal. Going 24-28 against those Power Five opponents may be the perfect, layered on-field demonstration of that unachieved goal. Well, unachieved until next season.
PREDICTION: As the Vegas nightlife begins to wind down, Notre Dame remains a four-point favorite with a combined point total Over/Under available between 50.5 and 51.5, so for these purposes, call it 51.0. Quick math suggests a 27-24 Irish victory.
But perhaps not so fast.
First of all, Notre Dame has not scored 27 points against anyone this season except for North Carolina’s faltering defense.
Secondly, the Irish have made it a habit to give up quality possessions in both halves, setting a higher floor for opponents’ scoring output than Freeman would like.
“Defensively, we have to — there’s a series or two a half we’re letting teams go down and score,” he said. “It could be a big play. North Carolina, that first series of the game, it was quarterback scrambles.
“We have to get those little things fixed.”
Deep in there is actually a compliment to defensive coordinator Al Golden, that he makes in-game adjustments to slow whatever worked on those scoring drives, something Golden espoused as soon as he was hired, citing the absolute need for such quick coaching in the NFL.
But to the point, Freeman would rather not need to make those in-game adjustments or need to overcome outright lapses. If only that want were all that it took.
BYU will find its points. Its average of 34.4 has not been inflated against any FCS-level competition, and with two Power Five teams mixed in, there is enough legitimacy to that rate. Quarterback Jaren Hall rarely makes mistakes — 12 touchdowns compared to just one interception — while averaging 8.4 yards per pass attempt. Such should be expected from someone who was in the recruiting class of 2016. For context, Notre Dame signed Ian Book as its quarterback in that class, as in, someone who played five collegiate seasons and is now in his second year knocking around the NFL.
At the risk of being both overly blunt and far too obvious, the Irish do not have a quarterback with that experience. Junior Drew Pyne has quickly grown into his role as the starter, but he has not needed to lead Notre Dame late in a game with the pressure on. Until that is seen, it cannot be assumed in any quarterback.
With two teams otherwise evenly matched, the one with the far more experienced passer should be given some benefit of the doubt.
LAS VEGAS — No one would fault Drew Pyne and Tyler Buchner if there was some friction to their relationship. The two Notre Dame quarterbacks spent the better part of a year competing against each other to be the new Irish starting quarterback. Some competitive animosity would be human nature.
Instead, the two give each other a hard time about a shared guilty pleasure. Pyne insists Buchner get his rehab work done before practice because he trusts the sophomore’s reads on the junior’s passing mechanics and wants that feedback every day, especially as Pyne readies to face the first ranked team of his starting career, against No. 16 BYU in Las Vegas on Saturday (7:30 ET; NBC). They have continued a trend of thorough tightness in Tommy Rees’ quarterback room.
Start with that shared guilty pleasure. Asked this week on the ND on NBC Podcast what his allowed luxury is, Pyne initially tried to feign innocence.
“I don’t know,” he said. “I can’t think of anything right now.”
And then an acknowledging pause struck Pyne. His eventual admission gradually slid from a rarity to a frequency, and he dragged the injured Buchner down with him.
“Tyler and I have a little bit of a sweets problem,” Pyne said. “Not a problem. But once a day probably, twice or something, if we see a small piece of candy, we’ll have it.”
Perhaps that is trivial but think back to the quarterback competition that divided the Notre Dame locker room and played a significant role in the 2016 faceplant under Brian Kelly. Neither Malik Ziare nor DeShone Kizer would have ever offered something so playful about the other.
“He and I know that there’s nothing that can get between us that can impact the team in a negative way,” Pyne said back in early August when Buchner was named Notre Dame’s starter. “… Tyler and I are really good friends, we’re best friends. We watch film together, we hang out together, we play golf together.”
Go back a year and both learned from Jack Coan how to approach the job professionally, each citing Coan’s dedication to sleep in 2021 as something they were trying to mirror in 2022’s preseason. Go back a year before that and Pyne still regularly cites Ian Book drawing inspiration from Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor’s mountains of self-confidence. Book was one of the first people to reach out to Pyne with encouragement when he took over for Buchner after the latter sprained his shoulder and ended his season against Marshall.
And go back to Book’s time stepping in for Brandon Wimbush a month into the 2018 season. Wimbush handled the situation so well, no one blinked when it leaked before the College Football Playoff that he intended to transfer away from Notre Dame after the season.
Credit should go to Rees. He may get — and deserve some of — plenty of criticism for his play calling. He may be partly at fault for the Irish lacking any receivers in the junior or senior classes on the current roster. But Rees’ delicate handling of the quarterback room amid three touch-and-go situations in six seasons has helped Notre Dame avoid a 2016 repeat.
Trace that back to Rees’ time as a freshman in 2010, working under offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock, who would cede the position to Mike Sanford Jr., who lasted just the 2015 and 2016 seasons.
“When I got here, Dayne Crist put his arm around me,” Rees said in August. “He was tremendous as a young quarterback, as a mentor, as a friend. We used to joke he was an older brother to me when I was here.
“Andrew Hendrix and I, I was in his wedding. We were extremely close. We came in together and are still close to this day. I was supported by guys all around me that really were good, and then when I had the opportunity with Everett (Golson), I wanted to give back the same way that the older guys did it for me.”
The culture of Rees’ quarterback room has turned each quarterback competition into fertile ground for a trusting friendship.
Pyne pointed out, only he and Buchner know what it was like to go through that competition this spring and summer. They studied each other more than anyone else did, because they had more at stake, even more than the coaching staff.
Buchner is beginning to get in some workouts after shoulder surgery, and Pyne actively insists they not overlap with practice.
“I want him behind me telling me what’s going on in the defense,” Pyne said this week. “I want him to see things and come to me.
“The other thing great about him is he tells me technique-wise what I need to do because he’s seen me throw so many times, he’s seen how I’m looking with my eyes, he knows what kind of player I am. He does that to help me, tells me stuff like that every single day. I’m very thankful to still have him, and he’s in great spirits and helps the whole team.”
At some point, Rees and the Irish will need to toe this quarterback competition again. There will be plenty of wonder if one will transfer for more playing time, as is both common in college football nowadays and the appropriate move for passers who have shown their abilities on such a big stage. Pyne will have a diploma and three seasons of eligibility remaining after this year. Buchner will have three seasons, as well, though he’ll be at least a year from that diploma.
That is then, though. For now, any Pyne and Notre Dame success, including against BYU, can trace some credit back to Buchner, standing behind his friend on each practice snap and critiquing Pyne’s form, as only a friend can do.
If he does not do it in practice, he’ll do it as they sneak some sweets around the football facilities.
LAS VEGAS — “We’re going to get there and be very strategic on what we do,” Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said Monday referencing the Irish trip to Sin City to face No. 16 BYU (7:30 ET; NBC). And he wasn’t referring to always splitting on aces and eights. But let’s be clear, always split on aces and eights.
He was referring to Notre Dame skipping the Strip and heading straight to Allegiant Stadium for a brief visit today before an early bed check.
But he may as well have been discussing how the Irish need to start Saturday night. In perhaps an unexpected twist, Freeman has stopped preaching about Notre Dame’s finish to games even though the Irish blew second-half leads in his first three games as head coach. While the Irish clearly did not know how to finish, focusing on that failure overlooked the bigger picture.
“All of a sudden you sit here and you talk about finishing, finishing, finishing, but you go back and evaluate and there are plays in the first quarter that we weren’t executing the way we were supposed to,” Freeman said. “That’s where me as the leader said, ‘Hold on, take all the emphasis off of finishing and really look at every play of the game.’”
Your psyche may want to focus on your net losses when you get up from the blackjack table, but the third hand after you sat down was just as important as the last. (Don’t change your bet amounts throughout a sitdown at a table. Keep those wagers consistent.)
Notre Dame’s fourth-quarter collapses at Ohio State and against Marshall overshadowed the Irish mistakes early on, but there were Irish mistakes early on.
Against the Cougars, those first-half missteps should be more avoidable than usual. Maybe it has been a lack of focus as BYU looked ahead to this game, maybe it was disrespect for two inferior opponents in Wyoming and Utah State, maybe it was a coincidence. But it cannot be argued that the Cougars led the Cowboys only 14-10 at halftime two weeks ago and were tied with the Aggies at 17 last week. Despite beating UConn to open the season, Utah State should be universally disparaged as one of the worst teams in the country. Keeping up with BYU bode only poorly for the Cougars.
And then BYU outscored the Aggies 21-3 through the first 29 minutes of the second half. (Okay, that’s a lie. It was really 28 minutes and 51 seconds, but rounding up to 29 minutes there was as unaggressive as not splitting 10s. Really, why ruin a delightful hand?)
If once is an incident, twice is a coincidence and three times a pattern, then the Cougars have a pattern of starting slowly, reaching halftime at Oregon trailing 21-7 (as part of a 41-20 loss), three weeks in a row BYU has come out of the gates slowly. No thought of looking past the Ducks can be offered for that; there was no disrespect to a top-25 team.
The Cougars’ weakness meshes well with Notre Dame’s new emphasis.
“It’s not about finishing. It’s about finishing on every play,” Freeman said. “You have to make sure you execute on play one, no matter if you’re up or down, as you do in the fourth quarter.”
(No matter if you’re up or down, stick to basic blackjack strategy.)
This is more than simple coach-speak. Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees had shown adeptness with the opening scripts in the past. Eight of Notre Dame’s 13 opening drives last season resulted in quality possessions. (Quality possession: Either a score or a first down inside the opponent’s 40-yard line.) Those created 31 points on five scores, a missed field goal, a turnover on downs and a costly interception inside the red zone against Cincinnati.
This year, only one opening Irish possession has resulted in a quality possession, a field goal in the season opener. But before the idle week, Notre Dame responded to its opening three-and-out with 10 consecutive quality possessions. To be clear, the Irish had only 11 genuine possessions in that 45-32 win. (“Genuine” ignores the final possession running out the clock.)
There is no rationale blackjack equivalent to that kind of hot streak. Heaters don’t last that long. Because when relying on cards dealt randomly, there is no force paving the way like Notre Dame’s offensive line, and there is no open highway like the Tar Heels’ defense.
“That’s what our identity has to be,” Freeman said. “We have to be able to run the ball. It’s not always going to be explosive, 10-15 yard gains, but if you’re able to move the ball with consistency and stay on track and stay in rhythm, it opens up everything in your offensive pass game.
“It’s great to see. It’s a testament to our offensive line. It starts with them. … Our offensive line continues to get better and better and better, which is really helping our run game.”
If there is any one thing to learn from this rendition of the Shamrock Series, it is if the Irish success running the ball two weeks ago was more because of North Carolina’s problems or because of Notre Dame’s development. In this unnecessary and forced analogy put into usage solely because how often does a writer have an excuse to so broadly discuss blackjack, the escalation facing the Irish is the equivalent of testing your counting abilities on an eight-deck shoe at Circa after working only with two-deck shoes in Treasure Island.
That may go badly. BYU has given up plenty of rushing yards this season, but it is leaps and bounds better than North Carolina. Count those decks wrong and you will be dissuaded from ever counting cards again.
In both cases, that should not be the takeaway. The takeaway should be returning to fundamentals, playing each hand smartly, finding holes in a good defense even if there are not as many available as there were against Gene Chizik’s unit.
“Sometimes it takes failures to really evaluate how you’re leading,” Freeman said Thursday. “It shouldn’t take that, but for me, after the Marshall game, I said hold on, let’s really look at how I am as a leader, where I can improve. …
“One of those parts was hold on, let’s stop worrying about finishing. That’s more outcome driven. ‘Let’s finish this game, we’re up in the fourth, finish the game.’ Let’s really evaluate every single play and make sure we’re executing.”
The final score matters most, just like the chips in your hand when you get up from the table. But Notre Dame needs to focus on the early hands in Las Vegas to better position itself for late in the game. That has been missing this season, and after two weeks of focusing on it, there is little excuse left for the Irish to drag their feet early at Allegiant Stadium.
Notre Dame lost some defensive line depth during its idle week when senior tackle Jacob Lacey chose to end his Irish career, confirmed by head coach Marcus Freeman on Thursday. Lacey will enter the transfer portal after the season when the portal window opens, but to preserve a year of eligibility, he has ended his season now.
“Lacey was a great player,” Freeman said. “Lacey did a lot of great things for us, but it’s a deep position. He made a decision that ultimately he felt was best for him and we respect it. We love Jacob, and the best thing about it is he leaves with a degree in his hand.”
Thanks to the universal pandemic eligibility waiver glossing over his 11 games in 2020, Lacey has two seasons of eligibility remaining and will be immediately eligible wherever he ends up in 2023. He ends this season with five tackles, all made against Cal, including two sacks. He finishes his career with 35 tackles in 37 games with 6.5 for loss including 2.5 sacks.
To some degree, defensive line depth made Lacey’s job that day easier but also made his season prognosis more dubious.
“It’s the greatest feeling ever, just knowing we probably have 11, 12 guys that can run out there and be as good, if not better, than the guy that was just in front of them, depends who’s hot that day,” Lacey said following Notre Dame’s first win of the season. “It’s fun to see the way we all execute no matter who’s on the field.”
That just will not be Lacey moving forward.
Fifth-year Jayson Ademilola and senior Howard Cross have led that charge from the interior this season, with Cross second on the team with 23 tackles. Harvard graduate transfer Chris Smith made three tackles against Ohio State, part of his five on the season, and his name was the first one Freeman mentioned on who will play more without Lacey around.
“It’s just a position that’s extremely deep,” Freeman said. “The defensive tackle position right now is one of the deepest positions we have on our team. Chris Smith will play a little bit more. (Sophomore) Gabe Rubio will play a little bit more. (Sophomore) Jason Onye has moved from scout team to getting reps with the defense.”
But Notre Dame also does not always need two defensive tackles, instead relying on a three-man front, not to mention ends Isaiah Foskey and Rylie Mills both have the size to play on the inside on clear passing downs.
A consensus four-star prospect in the class of 2019, Lacey was Notre Dame’s first commit of the class, pledging in July of 2017. The Kentucky native chose the Irish over finalists Clemson, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State and Tennessee.
While he played in 11 games during the pandemic season of 2020, he was fighting a balky shoulder the whole time, and he struggled a bit with coronavirus in the preseason. By playing in 11 of 12 games, Lacey camouflaged how much those items hampered him.
“I would be lying if I said I wasn’t very frustrated going through that year, battling through that injury,” Lacey said in November. “I’m glad I didn’t just stop playing. I’ve definitely grown a tremendous amount from that. It allowed me to drop weight and focus on gaining muscle, things I needed to do from the beginning, just really rehabbing, focused on things I should have done before coming to college.”
SAFETY DEPTH Freeman expects both fifth-year safety DJ Brown (hamstring) and junior safety Ramon Henderson (ankle) to be active on Saturday against No. 16 BYU in Las Vegas (7:30 ET; NBC) after being hampered two weeks ago at North Carolina.
Freshman specialist Bryce McFerson has also finally overcome a groin strain that has bothered him since the week before the opener, but walk-on Zac Yoakam has so ably handled kickoff duties, that Notre Dame is going to let McFerson focus on improving his punting. He will not usurp Harvard transfer Jon Sot there, by any means, so it distinctly sounds like McFerson may preserve a year of eligibility this season.