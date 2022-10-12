Things We Learned: Offensive development from Notre Dame’s receivers and offensive line accelerates Pyne’s growing confidence

By Oct 12, 2022, 6:30 AM EDT
6 Comments

In-season development need not spark retrospective regret. It should incur heightened expectations for the seven games remaining for Notre Dame (3-2) this season, not lamentations about losses in the past.

Taking the latter approach risks wishing Irish junior quarterback Drew Pyne would not have so efficiently led the way to a 28-20 win against BYU in Las Vegas on Saturday. Warping his development into an indictment of decisions made months ago serves only to shortchange Pyne’s progress.

Pyne threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns on 22-of-28 passing not because he should have begun the season as Notre Dame’s starting quarterback, but because he has found confidence once thrown into the role three games ago after sophomore Tyler Buchner suffered a season-ending shoulder injury.

“That comes with confidence,” Irish head coach Marcus Freeman said Monday. “When you start making the right decisions, you take care of the football. Now you’re seeing him start to make plays.”

Talk to Pyne, now or before he started against Cal in mid-September only to play so poorly in the first quarter as to turn his offensive coordinator into a meme, and it is clear he never lacked confidence. That does not mean he could not find more or find tangible justification for what he already had.

“I look at the first half of the Cal game, and really maybe the first quarter, it wasn’t a lack of confidence. It was a lack of execution, and that really messes with your confidence,” Freeman said in the immediate aftermath of beating the Cougars in front of a raucous, split crowd. “Drew Pyne is always ready to go.

“Now what you’re seeing is the execution starting to be there, so the confidence is starting to rise.”

Pyne could not have played much worse in his first few moments. Between taking over in the closing moments against the Herd and that you-can-laugh-about-it-now first quarter against the Bears, Pyne went 7-of-15 for 47 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He was, bluntly enough, bad.

“Something that all you guys saw during the Cal game, all my teammates coming up to me when I was down, when I wasn’t succeeding,” Pyne said Saturday night. “Every single player on the team, offense, defense, special teams, so many guys came up to me, had my back.”

In the 11 quarters since then, Pyne has thrown for 674 yards and eight touchdowns on 59-of-76 passing with only one interception. That’s a 77.6 percent completion rate and 8.87 yards per attempt. He has been, well, good.

“I don’t really worry about stats,” Pyne continued from Allegiant Stadium. “I just worry about winning. I have no clue, I couldn’t even tell you ballpark how many yards I threw. Whatever.

“I don’t really think about that. It’s just play-by-play. I think accuracy has always been a part of my game that separates me.”

In that opening against Cal, accuracy very much was not something that separated Pyne, at least not in a positive way, until it very much was, as he finished that 24-17 win with a 13-of-14 passing stretch.

This hot streak inarguably outpaces anything Buchner put together in his seven-plus quarters, throwing for 378 yards and two interceptions on 28-of-50 passing. That’s a 56 percent completion rate and a 7.56 yards per attempt, the latter pacing a worthwhile one and somewhat shocking considering the sluggish completion rate.

But the difference for Notre Dame has not been Pyne instead of Buchner. While Pyne has found his footing behind center, the rest of the Irish offense has leapt forward, even literally.

Sophomore receiver Jayden Thomas making a leaping catch for his first career score Saturday had nothing to do with Pyne. In fact, Pyne’s pass may have been deemed turnover-worthy, if being critical. 

Against Marshall, repeated Buchner deep balls went off his receivers’ hands. They were not perfect throws, but if Braden Lenzy or Lorenzo Styles had made the kind of catch Thomas made, the Irish likely would have beaten the Herd.

“What you’re also seeing is some receivers and a tight end make [Pyne] look really good,” Freeman said. “He’ll get credit for that. That catch that Jayden Thomas made was a heck of a catch, and I’ve always said it, quarterbacks will get praise and take blame for maybe certain areas that they don’t have to.

“It’s good to see some guys making him look good and him making plays.”

The same goes for the offensive line. Fifth-year left guard, two-time captain and preseason All-American Jarrett Patterson did not play at Ohio State and may not have fully trusted his sprained foot against Marshall, literally or figuratively. With three more games working amid a veteran line, Patterson & Co. are starting to make Pyne look good.

“Our offensive line is just getting better,” Freeman said. “That’s over the course of five games. You see a group that’s just getting better and better and better. Five guys just gelling, really communicating and executing at a high level.”

RELATED READING: Things We Learned: Notre Dame’s offensive explosion a sign of needed in-season development

In that respect, Pyne has two responsibilities: One, help get the offensive line into the proper protection, and two, do not panic when that protection gives him enough time to craft a haiku before eventually finding junior tight end and certain All-American Michael Mayer at the far end of a crossing route.

“Gotta love when I’m back there and have a lot of time,” Pyne said. “The most important thing is to not panic. I’ve had a lot of time like that before in my life, and I didn’t know what to do.

“I just don’t panic, keep looking, see the defense, see what’s going on, and just find an open guy or have to throw it away.”

Buchner was not afforded that luxury. That played a part in his frequent escapes from the pocket. Those were also the reason Freeman and Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees named Buchner the starter after one week of preseason practice. Pyne’s recent efficiency does not render that logic retroactively moot.

“I don’t question that decision at all,” Freeman said. “That was earned. We made a decision, sometimes the results can put a mask over your eyes and cloud the process of getting to that decision.

“I know we didn’t win that game and three-quarters that Tyler played, but Tyler Buchner earned the right to be a starter through preparation.”

Entering the season, Notre Dame knew it would have a strong defense and trusted its offensive line would pave the way. It had few receivers to buoy the downfield passing game. Their recent emergence has raised the Irish ceiling, to Drew Pyne’s benefit.

Notre Dame may have a quarterback decision to make anew in the spring, but that wonder can wait for the Irish to continue this offensive push for seven more weeks.

“Now Drew Pyne has done a superb job and he’s done an excellent job of leading his team,” Freeman said. “He’s earned the right, obviously, now to be our starting quarterback and done a great job with this opportunity.”

Highlights: Notre Dame 28, BYU 20 — Big running plays seal third straight Irish win

By Oct 10, 2022, 12:30 PM EDT
11 Comments

LAS VEGAS — Notre Dame’s offense may have enjoyed a new playmaking receiver in its 28-20 win against BYU on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium, but four players from two positions still did almost all the work for the Irish.

With 61 touches or targets, on 71 Notre Dame plays, for 361 of the 500 Irish yards, the running backs combined with junior tight end Michael Mayer’s dominant day to set the tone for the third straight Notre Dame win. Add in their shares at North Carolina two weeks ago, and 77.3 percent of non-kneel down Irish plays have gone to Audric Estimé, Logan Diggs, Chris Tyree or Mayer and they have produced 74.3 percent of Notre Dame’s yards in its last two wins.

“Today is a result of having a critical eye in terms of evaluating everything we do,” Irish head coach Marcus Freeman said Saturday night. “That’s what I think sometimes we get misconstrued, that it’s all about the game. I know the result matters, that’s how we’re judged, but to get the result you want, you have to prepare the right way.

“That means having a critical eye, that means having uncomfortable conversations every day during the week and really challenging each other to find ways to improve, and that’s what I love most about what [offensive coordinator Tommy] Rees and that offensive staff has done. Really challenge each other to practice at a higher level and ultimately perform at a higher level.”

This trend evaded notice in Notre Dame’s first win, beating Cal 24-17 on Sept. 17. All attention went to Freeman getting his first victory as a head coach. But it very much did begin then, this quartet coming from two positions — more accurately, three positions, considering two running backs are often on the field; the three backs took a total of 84 snaps this weekend, per Pro Football Focus, on 73 total plays, including two kneel downs — producing the bulk of the Irish offense, if not to as explosive of a degree. (67.2 percent of the yards with 79.8 percent of the plays going to them.)

But before then, these four were held in check, taking 45.2 percent of the offensive plays for 50.4 percent of the yardage in Notre Dame’s first two games.

Obviously, something changed between the Marshall loss and the victory a week later. Sophomore quarterback Tyler Buchner was ruled out for the season. But that is not all. The offensive line began to gel, with fifth-year left guard Jarrett Patterson finding more comfort on the injured foot that sidelined him at Ohio State. And Rees leaned into those running backs, something they have made easy.

“I can’t speak enough about the unselfishness of that room,” Freeman said, referring to it as a “three-headed monster.”

“All three of those guys want to be the starter, all three of those guys want to have every rep, but to be unselfish, to put the greater good of the team in front of yourself, that’s the example we need for our team.”

QUOTE OF THE GAME
And while discussing these players, let’s give Freeman the space to uniquely criticize Estimé for his hurdle of a Cougar defender late Saturday, on a play already with a playground feel as junior quarterback Drew Pyne shoveled the ball to Estimé amid traffic and under pressure.

“That’s one, we probably thought he’d take a sack,” Freeman said Monday of Pyne’s choice.

But then, Estimé took over for a 13-yard gain, with 19 yards coming after the catch.

“[Estimé is] a bulldozer,” Freeman said. “When that bulldozer starts jumping, I don’t know. Bulldozers aren’t supposed to be off the ground. Bulldozers are supposed to stay on the ground. To see him do that, it just shows his athleticism.”

PLAY OF THE GAME
All due respect to sophomore receiver Jayden Thomas’ leaping touchdown catch in the second quarter, the most unexpected play of the game may have come from Estimé early in the fourth quarter. With Notre Dame clinging to a 25-20 lead, it felt like another BYU possession without an Irish score would end up with a Cougars victory.

On a first-and-10, Estimé met three defenders at the line of scrimmage. He then gained 46 of his 97 rushing yards.

Notre Dame turned that into only a field goal, but making it an eight-point lead meant BYU would need to get into the end zone twice on its final possession to simply send the game to overtime. Estimé’s jaunt all-but sealed the game.

Diggs’ did on the next Irish possession. A 2nd-and-15 run play was meant to drain the clock, nothing more. Instead, Diggs gained 33 of his 93 rushing yards.

Three plays later, Notre Dame kneeled out the clock.

TURNING POINT OF THE GAME
The first snap turned into an Irish interception. The second half started with a BYU surge that has become a Cougars habit of the last month. That back-and-forth made this into a ballgame in the fourth quarter, particularly after Pyne once again looked for Mayer but a tipped pass turned into a turnover.

“I don’t think the offense at any point, over the headset or just being on the field, lost confidence or the ability to execute,” Freeman said Monday, noting that interception came when Notre Dame was driving, the pick coming inside BYU’s 20-yard line. “… Defensively, I know there were some frustrations in terms of the two touchdowns in the third quarter, but I challenged them, and they challenged each other. We can’t continue to let this happen. We went and get a three-and-out, which was huge for ending their momentum.”

The Cougars gained three yards after Pyne’s sole mistake of the day. The subsequent punt put Notre Dame at its own 36-yard line, a field Estimé then flipped. That defensive three-and-out allowed the Irish to overcome a turnover and soon take the equivalent of a two-score lead.

STAT OF THE GAME
Maybe this is not a statistic, but an acknowledgment of analytics, even if not knowing their exact values.

Freeman chose to try for two points after Notre Dame took an 18-6 lead in the second quarter, Pyne’s pass attempt falling incomplete. There was logic to it, even without getting into math. Freeman expected BYU to tighten up the score at some point. Once it did so, the Irish would be pressured into a two-point conversion, so attempting it early would simply add some certainty to the game with more time left.

“I felt like we were having a rhythm, we were going, we felt confident in the two-point play. We didn’t execute,” Freeman said. “Those are one of those things, you look back and say, if we had kicked the extra point, it would have been a nine-point game, but if they had scored, we would have to go for two at some point if it was a closer game.

“You have to make a decision and trust your instincts. Don’t look back.”

But look back just one possession and Freeman would have all the support he needs for his analytical approach on that two-point conversion.

Facing a fourth-and-one on the four-yard line, Freeman opted to forgo a field-goal attempt. Notre Dame went for it and did not get it. But part of the math in that moment is what BYU would face when it takes over, and the ideal version of that played out when senior linebacker Jack Kiser sacked Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall in the end zone for a safety.

That is an extreme, but it is why teams factor in more than the immediate moment when making these decisions. If deep in the opponent’s territory, turning over the ball on downs does not gift the opponent a strong chance of scoring itself. Sometimes, it ends up betting your chances of scoring.

Michael Mayer, Notre Dame hold on in Las Vegas amid second-half BYU surge

By Oct 9, 2022, 6:00 AM EDT
29 Comments

LAS VEGAS — When Notre Dame revealed its white-and-gold uniforms back in July for Saturday’s Shamrock Series against BYU, “All-American tight end fell down” was the first mention of Michael Mayer, courtesy of former Irish offensive lineman Mike Golic Jr. doing his best Zach Galifianakis impersonation. Officially wearing that uniform this weekend, Mayer did anything but fall down in Notre Dame’s 28-20 victory against the No. 16 Cougars.

He did, however, firmly establish his All-American candidacy while breaking some Irish records.

At first, Notre Dame (3-2) leaned on Mayer to convert third downs, moving the chains on five separate third downs by the end of the game. Then, the Irish sought him out in the end zone, junior quarterback Drew Pyne twice connecting with his favorite target for scores.

For precision’s sake, it should be acknowledged Mayer fell to the grass on both of his touchdown catches, but obviously at that point, he had inflicted the necessary damage on BYU (4-2).

“We knew BYU was going to be a tough team,” Irish head coach Marcus Freeman said. “I told them at halftime (leading 18-6), this team wasn’t going to quit. I challenged our guys, we have to match their intensity.”

Mayer broke his own school record for catches in a game by a tight end, 11 exceeding a mark of nine he had previously reached twice. He set the program record for catches by a tight end in a career. And he provided the consistency needed even when the Cougars defensive front stopped Notre Dame in its tracks.

Yet he did not have the best catch of the game. That came from sophomore receiver Jayden Thomas on his first career touchdown catch, climbing up and above a BYU defender to pull in the 30-yard score.

“JT has worked really hard,” Pyne said after throwing for 262 yards and three scores on 22-of-28 passing. “He has all summer, he did in the spring. He deserves that. Just like [sophomore receiver Lorenzo Styles] did last week with the post, Jayden Thomas went up there and made a play. I underthrew it and he went up there and made an unbelievable play. I’m so proud of him. We’re going to need him to keep doing what he’s doing. He’s going to be a big role for us in the future.”

Thomas finished with three catches on three targets for 74 yards, while Styles caught all three passes thrown to him for 39 yards. Most of Pyne’s incompletions, in fact, went toward Mayer, completing 11 passes on 15 targets for 118 yards.

Despite that efficiency, a second-half surge from the Cougars put the game very much in doubt deep into the fourth quarter. Notre Dame had stymied BYU throughout the first half, to the tune of 67 total yards and 3.2 yards per play. But the Cougars’ first drive after halftime gained 75 yards, punctuated by a 53-yard touchdown pass to sophomore receiver Kody Epps, his second of the evening. Their next drive scored, as well. Those two drives, along with the corresponding Irish failures, were the only sustained moments of success for BYU, analytically speaking.

Veteran BYU quarterback Jaren Hall struggled in the first half, showing signs of a shoulder worry, before opening the second half by leading those two touchdown drives. Hall said the shoulder bothered him earlier in the week but insisted it was fine on Saturday. Even with that shoulder nonetheless seemingly affecting his throws early, Hall made only two mistakes, both very costly.

On his very first pass attempt, the very first play from scrimmage, he underthrew his target by at least five yards, allowing Irish fifth-year cornerback Tariq Bracy the time and space to settle under the pass like an outfielder under a lazy fly ball. Notre Dame turned that gift into a field goal.

“First play of the game, throw an interception, that’s on the quarterback,” Hall said after finishing with just 120 yards on 9-of-17 passing. “That’s on me. … All of that stuff is on me, the quarterback, with the ball in my hands.”

Toward the end of the first half, Hall was sacked in the end zone by Irish senior linebacker Jack Kiser, failing to get rid of the ball when his first read was not open on a play-action pass in dangerous territory. Along with missing a point after attempt following Epps’ first touchdown, those points very much decided the game. Flip those six points appropriately and the Cougars would have been trailing by one late in the fourth quarter when they were in field-goal range. They could have taken the lead then rather than be stuffed by fifth-year defensive tackle Jayson Admeilola and senior defensive end NaNa Osafo-Mensah on a fourth-and-one.

Instead, Mayer’s heroics were enough, his 11 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns even more impressive than his July film turn.

QUOTE OF THE NIGHT
Freeman found words to describe Mayer, the superlatives that are not rote when they apply to a player this dominant, and then he unveiled a scary thought for Notre Dame’s seven remaining opponents.

“[Tight ends coach Gerad] Parker and [offensive coordinator Tommy] Rees have done a great job of still developing Mike,” Freeman said. “He’s not a finished product. That’s tough to say for the guy that holds probably every record at Notre Dame for tight ends. He wants to be pushed. That’s the thing about Michael Mayer. He’s one of those great ones that don’t want to be told what he does well. Tell me how to improve. That’s what makes him special.”

Mayer does not yet hold every record, but he should soon. Last season he set every tight-end-specific receiving record with 71 catches for 840 yards and seven touchdowns. His career totals, including Saturday, of 146 catches for 1,641 yards and 14 touchdowns are a record (set Saturday), 199 yards short of Tyler Eifert‘s mark and one touchdown short of Ken MacAfee’s, respectively.

His 11 catches in Allegiant Stadium set a new program mark, and his two touchdowns can unofficially be considered a new program mark. There may be only one tight-ends record at Notre Dame outside of Mayer’s grasp, and that is Kyle Rudolph’s single-game yards mark of 164, set when he galloped 95 yards for a game-winning touchdown against Michigan in 2010.

Mayer did not know he was on the verge of breaking Eifert’s receptions mark, but when it was announced to the stadium with the video board showing him, Eifert acknowledged the crowd in a unique moment not usually seen during a game.

“I went back, sat on the bench, saw me up on the screen, and I heard they kind of announced it,” Mayer said. “Very grateful. I’ve been around a ton of good football coaches, a ton of good football players that have gotten me to this point, starting in fifth grade, really. I’m just very grateful. Tremendous people here at the University of Notre Dame have gotten me to this point, and I’m grateful.”

It does not seem bold to think there is a good chance Mayer breaks that career yards mark on Oct. 22 against UNLV at Notre Dame Stadium, at which point another home crowd can give him that recognition. For that matter, two more touchdown catches will create another such opportunity.

STAT OF THE GAME
As BYU made things interesting in the second half, jeopardizing the lede of this story that would only ever be applicable tonight, it still never took control of the game.

If a possession is graded as quality for either scoring or getting a first down within the 40-yard line (at which point, it is more likely you will score than not), then eight of Notre Dame’s 10 possessions were quality, while only three of the Cougars’ 10 possessions were.

Look at it this way, the Irish controlled 75.0 percent of the possessions in this game.

Editor’s Note: This statistic was originally incorrectly calculated. The 75 percent now published is the accurate figure. The mistake came from overlooking that Notre Dame’s sole turnover came within BYU’s 40-yard line, making that a quality possession for these purposes. The Irish were likely to score when they made that mistake, and the metric here is, is a team likely to score?

SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
11:25 — Notre Dame field goal. Blake Grupe 26 yards. Notre Dame 3, BYU 0. (8 plays, 36 yards, 3:26)
4:32 — BYU touchdown. Kody Epps 2-yard pass from Jaren Hall. Justen Smith PAT missed. BYU 6, Notre Dame 3. (7 plays, 26 yards, 3:49)

Second Quarter
14:19 — Notre Dame touchdown. Michael Mayer 24-yard pass from Drew Pyne. Grupe PAT good. Notre Dame 10, BYU 6. (10 plays, 75 yards, 5:13)
6:50 — Notre Dame safety. Jack Kiser sacks Jaren Hall. Notre Dame 12, BYU 6.
1:03 — Notre Dame touchdown. Jayden Thomas 30-yard pass from Pyne. 2-point conversion no good. Notre Dame 18, BYU 6. (10 plays, 79 yards, 5:42)

Third Quarter
8:05 — Notre Dame touchdown. Mayer 19-yard pass from Pyne. Grupe PAT good. Notre Dame 25, BYU 6. (11 plays, 75 yards, 6:55)
5:27 — BYU touchdown. Epps 53-yard pass from Hall. Smith PAT good. Notre Dame 25, BYU 13. (5 plays, 75 yards, 2:38)

Fourth Quarter
14:18 — BYU touchdown. Chris Brooks 28-yard rush. Smith PAT good. Notre Dame 25, BYU 20. (10 plays, 87 yards, 4:41)
6:07 — Notre Dame field goal. Grupe 20 yards. Notre Dame 28, BYU 20. (8 plays, 62 yards, 4:47)

No. 16 BYU vs Notre Dame: Time, TV, Preview & Prediction from Las Vegas

By Oct 8, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 24 Notre Dame at North Carolina
Getty Images
15 Comments

LAS VEGAS — What happens in Vegas tonight will not stay in Vegas. Both Notre Dame (2-2) and No. 16 BYU (4-1) need a win this evening, perhaps an obvious statement but one that is intended to illustrate the swing-nature feeling of this tilt. The Irish could secure a three-game winning streak with their next two looking like blowouts, while the Cougars could make a strong case for a New Year’s Six bowl appearance in their final season of independence.

None of those thoughts are confined to the Strip.

TIME: 7:30 ET, otherwise known as 4:30 local time. Not to tell on anyone in Las Vegas, but it has already been established what happens here does not stay here, and that time change has cost a few East Coasters this weekend.

This scribe sat next to a Boston resident at dinner last night who figured, “I can eat when I land, it’ll be only 8 p.m.,” completely overlooking the reality that it would be 11 p.m. on his body clock, and his five-hour flight would not give him a chance to actually eat. Worry not, he got a nice plate of an enchilada and taco combination.

Then walking home from dinner, this scribe came across a couple friends who readily admitted, “If this was anywhere else, I’d be at home in bed.” It was 11 p.m. PT. These folks do not usually see 2 a.m. ET. It showed.

In other words, time zones are real.

TV: NBC will broadcast the 11th Shamrock Series tilt, while Peacock will also carry the game live if preferring to stream it. Notre Dame has never lost in the Shamrock Series, bouncing between Fenway Stadium, Yankee Stadium, Soldier Field and now Allegiant Stadium.

It could be pointed out it will be 91 degrees and sunny in Las Vegas at kickoff, but that is probably why the second-most expensive stadium in the world ($1.9 billion, behind only SoFi Stadium outside of Los Angeles at $5.5 billion) includes a dome.

When you turn on the game and see a team in white playing a team in black, do not change the channel. The Irish have always worn alternate uniforms in the Shamrock Series, and of course their reveal this year was well-received as a viral parody of “The Hangover.”

While some fans take umbrage that Notre Dame goes away from its traditional blue-and-gold outfits, the people actually wearing the uniforms have always relished them.

“As a player, I never had a chance to wear any other jersey than our normal home and away, but it’s something that players nowadays, our guys love it,” Irish head coach Marcus Freeman said on Monday. “They love to wear something new, something different. …

“I don’t think it truly affects the way they play, but if they look good and they feel good, I’m all for it.”

Then again, perhaps every word of that was a lie, considering at the start of that answer, borderline fashion icon Freeman had the audacity to suggest he does not know what “drip” is. His 6-year-old and 8-year-old had been bragging on their own drips at their flag football games during the Notre Dame idle weekend, to Freeman’s claimed confusion.

“I said, ‘What is drip, man?’” he said with an impressively straight face. “I don’t know, it’s a belief. In the Freeman kids, they feel like if they have drip or if they look better, they play better.”

PREVIEW: This is the third straight Shamrock Series against a ranked opponent, following No. 12 Syracuse at Yankee Stadium in 2018 and No. 18 Wisconsin at Soldier Field in 2021. Therein lies the true charm of these games.

Notre Dame has been somewhat lucky in these teams having such success, given the games are scheduled far in advance, but there is some matter of making your own fortune here. The Irish have not played six true road games since 2003. That is intentional, in two ways.

For one thing, playing seven home games or playing six while hosting a seventh at a neutral site helps Notre Dame’s bottom line. For another, there is an obvious competitive advantage in avoiding a sixth road game. Since the Shamrock Series began in 2009 (beating Washington State 40-14 in the Alamodome in San Antonio), the Irish have played as many as five true road games only five times in 14 years, counting this season. (These trends are helped by never playing at Annapolis when Navy hosts Notre Dame every other season, something that should change at least once someday, please.)

But counter to the competitive advantage, these neutral-site games better the Irish schedule in that the seventh team Notre Dame would get to play in South Bend would inevitably be a mid-major, simply due to the scheduling incongruity created by a seven/five home/road split. Instead of that, the Irish play teams like Arizona State, Maryland and Purdue. In the right years, those teams can be stout opponents. There is a degree of luck to which years they land on Notre Dame’s schedule, but they spend more time competitive than most MAC teams do.

“I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of BYU fans there, too,” Freeman said. “Enjoy the experience. That’s to me what makes Notre Dame unique. It’s a distinction that we have a home game in Las Vegas against a great opponent.”

Finding those great opponents has been a challenge for the Cougars since they joined the independent ranks in 2011. Of the 147 games since then, 52 have been against Power Five foes. No, BYU is not a Power Five program, but that has long been its goal. Going 24-28 against those Power Five opponents may be the perfect, layered on-field demonstration of that unachieved goal. Well, unachieved until next season.

PREDICTION: As the Vegas nightlife begins to wind down, Notre Dame remains a four-point favorite with a combined point total Over/Under available between 50.5 and 51.5, so for these purposes, call it 51.0. Quick math suggests a 27-24 Irish victory.

But perhaps not so fast.

First of all, Notre Dame has not scored 27 points against anyone this season except for North Carolina’s faltering defense.

Secondly, the Irish have made it a habit to give up quality possessions in both halves, setting a higher floor for opponents’ scoring output than Freeman would like.

“Defensively, we have to — there’s a series or two a half we’re letting teams go down and score,” he said. “It could be a big play. North Carolina, that first series of the game, it was quarterback scrambles.

“We have to get those little things fixed.”

Deep in there is actually a compliment to defensive coordinator Al Golden, that he makes in-game adjustments to slow whatever worked on those scoring drives, something Golden espoused as soon as he was hired, citing the absolute need for such quick coaching in the NFL.

But to the point, Freeman would rather not need to make those in-game adjustments or need to overcome outright lapses. If only that want were all that it took.

BYU will find its points. Its average of 34.4 has not been inflated against any FCS-level competition, and with two Power Five teams mixed in, there is enough legitimacy to that rate. Quarterback Jaren Hall rarely makes mistakes — 12 touchdowns compared to just one interception — while averaging 8.4 yards per pass attempt. Such should be expected from someone who was in the recruiting class of 2016. For context, Notre Dame signed Ian Book as its quarterback in that class, as in, someone who played five collegiate seasons and is now in his second year knocking around the NFL.

At the risk of being both overly blunt and far too obvious, the Irish do not have a quarterback with that experience. Junior Drew Pyne has quickly grown into his role as the starter, but he has not needed to lead Notre Dame late in a game with the pressure on. Until that is seen, it cannot be assumed in any quarterback.

With two teams otherwise evenly matched, the one with the far more experienced passer should be given some benefit of the doubt.

BYU 27, Notre Dame 24
(Spread: 2-2; Over/Under: 1-3; Straight-up: 3-1)

@statsowar | Twitter

How to watch Notre Dame vs BYU today and the Irish all season; TV, Peacock info for 2022

By Oct 8, 2022, 3:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

The 11th rendition of Notre Dame’s Shamrock Series will feature the Irish against the No. 16 BYU Cougars today at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders. Live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information and how to watch/stream the Notre Dame vs BYU game.

Notre Dame has never lost in the Shamrock Series, its not-quite-annual trip to a neutral site. The university hosts the game and makes an event of the weekend, and the football program has delivered each and every time, be it against a ranked Arizona State in Dallas or against No. 18 Wisconsin at Soldier Field in Chicago.

The Irish (2-2) are now not only coming off an idle week, but are also just two weeks removed from beating North Carolina 45-32. Notre Dame set season highs in points, rushing yards (287), total yards (576), and first downs (35). Junior quarterback Drew Pyne finished with a career-best 24-for-34 for 289 yards and three touchdowns. After an ugly start to the season, Notre Dame’s offensive line allowed just one sack, which enabled running backs Audric Estimé and Chris Tyree to have their best performances of the season. Estimé finished with 134 rushing yards and two touchdowns while Tyree added 80 rushing yards and a touchdown and RB Logan Diggs ran for 50 yards. Head coach Marcus Freeman credited the victory to the offensive line’s performance.

“I think it’s a testament to our offensive line,” Freeman said. “It starts with them. I don’t care what running back you have back there, if your offensive line isn’t executing, blocking, to the way it has to, nobody’s gonna be able to run the ball. Our offensive line continues to get better and better and better, which is really helping out our run game.”

The BYU Cougars (4-1) are coming off a 38-26 victory over Utah State last Thursday night. Led by quarterback Jaren Hall, who has thrown 142 straight passes without an interception, BYU is making gradual progress toward a possible New Year’s Six bowl in its last season as a football independent before joining the Big 12.

 According to Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake, Hall is an exemplary leader both on and off the field.

“He is a perfect example of what it means to be a BYU football player,” Sitake said.
The quarterback position at BYU always gets a lot of public attention, and Jaren does a tremendous job handling both that spotlight on him from outside the program and the important role he plays within our program as a leader on our team. But he really settled into his role.”

How to watch Notre Dame vs BYU:

  • Where: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
  • When: Saturday, October 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Live Stream: NBC and Peacock

2022 Notre Dame Football Schedule:

  • Notre Dame at Ohio State – Saturday, Sept. 3  – 7:30 PM on ABC
  • Notre Dame vs. Marshall – Saturday, Sept. 10 –  2:30 PM on NBC
  • Notre Dame vs. California – Saturday, Sept. 17 – 2:30 PM on NBC
  • Notre Dame at North Carolina – Saturday, Sept. 24 – TBD
  • Notre Dame vs. BYU (Las Vegas, NV) – Saturday, Oct. 8  – 7:30 PM on NBC
  • Notre Dame vs. Stanford – Saturday, Oct. 15 – 7:30 PM on NBC
  • Notre Dame vs. UNLV – Saturday, Oct. 22 – 2:30 PM on Peacock
  • Notre Dame at Syracuse – Saturday, Oct. 29 – TBD
  • Notre Dame vs. Clemson – Saturday, Nov. 5 – 7:30 PM  on NBC
  • Notre Dame vs. Navy (Baltimore, MD) – Saturday, Nov. 12 -12:00 PM on  ABC/ESPN
  • Notre Dame vs. Boston College – Saturday, Nov. 19 – 2:30 PM on NBC
  • Notre Dame at USC – Saturday, Nov. 26 – TBD

How to watch Notre Dame Football on Peacock:
Become a monthly or annual subscriber to Peacock Premium to watch all of our Premium sports, including Notre Dame football. Once you’re signed up, you can find LIVE coverage in the Browse section of the Peacock app and on PeacockTV.com

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

What devices does Peacock support?
You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View a list of supported devices here.