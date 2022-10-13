The college football action continues this weekend as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the Stanford Cardinal at home on Saturday, October 15. Live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information and how to watch/stream the Notre Dame vs Stanford game.
Saturday’s game marks the 36th meeting between the two programs. Notre Dame leads the all-time series 22-13 and has won 3 straight games against the Cardinal. Extending that streak to four-straight wins would be the longest from Notre Dame since winning seven games in a row from 2002 to 2008.
The Irish (3-2) are on a three-game win streak after defeating the then-No. 16 BYU Cougars 28-20 on Saturday in the Shamrock Series in Las Vegas. Junior quarterback Drew Pyne finished 22-of-28 for 262 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in the win. In his three starts this season, Pyne is 63-of-85 (74.1 percent) for 701 yards with eight touchdowns and just one interception.
Junior tight end Michael Mayer had a career-best performance last weekend finishing with 11 catches — a Notre Dame record for a tight end in a game — for 118 yards and two touchdowns. Irish head coach Marcus Freeman believes Mayer is just getting started:
“He’s special, man,” Freeman said from Allegiant Stadium. “He is a special football player. But the thing you love about Michael Mayer is he’s the hardest worker. When your best player is your hardest worker, that’s the greatest example you can have for young guys and your entire team.
“I’m just going to continue to push him, continue to be the hardest worker we have.”
Stanford is coming off its fourth straight loss of the season after falling to Oregon State 28-27 on Saturday at home. The Cardinal, led by David Shaw in his 12th season as head coach, currently has one of the worst-ranked defenses in the FBS, allowing 32.8 points per game, 431.6 yards per game and 207 rush yards per game. Additionally, Stanford has lost 11 straight games to FBS opponents and 10 straight to Pac-12 teams. Shaw says that consistency has been an issue for this team:
“Our good plays, our good drives — offense, defense, special teams — are really good, and our bad plays are really bad. Sometimes it’s hard to rectify,” Shaw said. “The same group is out there. But it’s not just the players. Some of the things we are asking them to do, some of the positions we are putting them in, some things we need to emphasize more, some things we need to emphasize less.”
Washington has 16 sacks this season, across six games.
Eight came against Stanford.
Maybe this is the week? Probably not, but maybe?
(#NotreDame has 15 sacks through five games, including six vs. Cal.)https://t.co/AYbvd1264n
— Douglas Farmer (@D_Farmer) October 12, 2022
How to watch Notre Dame vs Stanford:
- Where: Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Indiana
- When: Saturday, October 15 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Live Stream: NBC and Peacock
2022 Notre Dame Football Schedule:
- Notre Dame at Ohio State – Saturday, Sept. 3 – 7:30 PM on ABC
- Notre Dame vs. Marshall – Saturday, Sept. 10 – 2:30 PM on NBC
- Notre Dame vs. California – Saturday, Sept. 17 – 2:30 PM on NBC
- Notre Dame at North Carolina – Saturday, Sept. 24 – TBD
- Notre Dame vs. BYU (Las Vegas, NV) – Saturday, Oct. 8 – 7:30 PM on NBC
- Notre Dame vs. Stanford – Saturday, Oct. 15 – 7:30 PM on NBC
- Notre Dame vs. UNLV – Saturday, Oct. 22 – 2:30 PM on Peacock
- Notre Dame at Syracuse – Saturday, Oct. 29 – TBD
- Notre Dame vs. Clemson – Saturday, Nov. 5 – 7:30 PM on NBC
- Notre Dame vs. Navy (Baltimore, MD) – Saturday, Nov. 12 -12:00 PM on ABC/ESPN
- Notre Dame vs. Boston College – Saturday, Nov. 19 – 2:30 PM on NBC
- Notre Dame at USC – Saturday, Nov. 26 – TBD
