The college football action continues this weekend as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the Stanford Cardinal at home on Saturday, October 15. Live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information and how to watch/stream the Notre Dame vs Stanford game.

Saturday’s game marks the 36th meeting between the two programs. Notre Dame leads the all-time series 22-13 and has won 3 straight games against the Cardinal. Extending that streak to four-straight wins would be the longest from Notre Dame since winning seven games in a row from 2002 to 2008.

The Irish (3-2) are on a three-game win streak after defeating the then-No. 16 BYU Cougars 28-20 on Saturday in the Shamrock Series in Las Vegas. Junior quarterback Drew Pyne finished 22-of-28 for 262 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in the win. In his three starts this season, Pyne is 63-of-85 (74.1 percent) for 701 yards with eight touchdowns and just one interception.

Junior tight end Michael Mayer had a career-best performance last weekend finishing with 11 catches — a Notre Dame record for a tight end in a game — for 118 yards and two touchdowns. Irish head coach Marcus Freeman believes Mayer is just getting started:

“He’s special, man,” Freeman said from Allegiant Stadium. “He is a special football player. But the thing you love about Michael Mayer is he’s the hardest worker. When your best player is your hardest worker, that’s the greatest example you can have for young guys and your entire team.

“I’m just going to continue to push him, continue to be the hardest worker we have.”

RELATED READING:  Things We Learned: Offensive development from Notre Dame’s receivers and offensive line accelerates Pyne’s growing confidence

Stanford is coming off its fourth straight loss of the season after falling to Oregon State 28-27 on Saturday at home. The Cardinal, led by David Shaw in his 12th season as head coach, currently has one of the worst-ranked defenses in the FBS, allowing 32.8 points per game, 431.6 yards per game and 207 rush yards per game. Additionally, Stanford has lost 11 straight games to FBS opponents and 10 straight to Pac-12 teams. Shaw says that consistency has been an issue for this team:

“Our good plays, our good drives — offense, defense, special teams — are really good, and our bad plays are really bad. Sometimes it’s hard to rectify,” Shaw said. “The same group is out there. But it’s not just the players. Some of the things we are asking them to do, some of the positions we are putting them in, some things we need to emphasize more, some things we need to emphasize less.”

RELATED READING:  And In That Corner … Stanford Cardinal’s weaknesses line up perfectly with Notre Dame’s strengths

How to watch Notre Dame vs Stanford:

  • Where: Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Indiana
  • When: Saturday, October 15 at 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Live Stream: NBC and Peacock

2022 Notre Dame Football Schedule:

  • Notre Dame at Ohio State – Saturday, Sept. 3  – 7:30 PM on ABC
  • Notre Dame vs. Marshall – Saturday, Sept. 10 –  2:30 PM on NBC
  • Notre Dame vs. California – Saturday, Sept. 17 – 2:30 PM on NBC
  • Notre Dame at North Carolina – Saturday, Sept. 24 – TBD
  • Notre Dame vs. BYU (Las Vegas, NV) – Saturday, Oct. 8  – 7:30 PM on NBC
  • Notre Dame vs. Stanford – Saturday, Oct. 15 – 7:30 PM on NBC
  • Notre Dame vs. UNLV – Saturday, Oct. 22 – 2:30 PM on Peacock
  • Notre Dame at Syracuse – Saturday, Oct. 29 – TBD
  • Notre Dame vs. Clemson – Saturday, Nov. 5 – 7:30 PM  on NBC
  • Notre Dame vs. Navy (Baltimore, MD) – Saturday, Nov. 12 -12:00 PM on  ABC/ESPN
  • Notre Dame vs. Boston College – Saturday, Nov. 19 – 2:30 PM on NBC
  • Notre Dame at USC – Saturday, Nov. 26 – TBD

Things To Learn: Stanford gives Notre Dame its first chance to test freshman QB Steve Angeli

At some point, Notre Dame needs to find some peace of mind should junior quarterback Drew Pyne suffer any injury. If Pyne’s helmet gets knocked off, if he sprains an ankle, if he joins the ever-lengthening list of quarterbacks with shoulder injuries across the country, the Irish (3-2) need to know freshman Steve Angeli could step in for a moment, a week, the season.

Ever since sophomore Tyler Buchner sprained his shoulder on Sept. 10 against Marshall, ending his season, Angeli has been one play away from one of the most prominent roles in sports, Notre Dame’s starting quarterback.

Favored by three scores against Stanford (7:30 ET; NBC), the same Cardinal that has lost 11 straight games against FBS opponents by an average of more than 18 points, in the familiar confines of Notre Dame Stadium, Saturday may be the moment the Irish first get Angeli some competitive snaps.

Of course, they should be only so competitive. Playing Angeli voluntarily would come only in a blowout.

There is a track record to follow. Back in 2015, when Malik Zaire broke his ankle in the second week of the season, then-freshman Brandon Wimbush was suddenly in Angeli’s current position. So the Irish moved up Wimbush’s timeline, developed him to an extent he could handle the workload if need be, and got him into the game at the first chance they could.

Leading Massachusetts 48-20 halfway through the third quarter two weeks later, Wimbush stepped in for DeShone Kizer. Wimbush finished with 92 rushing yards on four carries along with 17 yards on 3-of-5 passing, hardly anything paradigm-changing, but enough that Notre Dame’s coaching staff trusted he could play in a pinch.

That was the first chance for Wimbush. 

Back then, doing so cost him a season of eligibility, something rectified when he did not play in his sophomore season, 2016. Nowadays, Angeli would need to play in five games to lose a year, one of the scenarios in which the four-game exception protects players’ health.

Saturday should be Angeli’s first chance.

Cal kept things too competitive the week after Buchner’s injury, and the Irish haven’t been home since. South Bend has always been the most likely site for Angeli’s debut.

“There’s no other option, we have to be comfortable (with Angeli),” head coach Marcus Freeman said on Sept. 22, the week after that win against Cal. “That’s [offensive coordinator Tommy Rees’] and all of our’s job, to make sure we have a package.”

A month later, perhaps Angeli has more than simply a package at his disposal. He started studying the playbook with urgency on Sept. 11. Six days later, some Notre Dame fans wanted him to replace Pyne against the Bears, always a misguided notion but particularly then given Angeli did not know much of the playbook yet. But now, he should, and again, Notre Dame needs to know.

“You can’t ask someone to do things that they’re not capable of doing,” Freeman said. “I don’t think you’re going to ask Steve Angeli to run every single play that you’re asking Drew Pyne to run. It takes time to learn the entire package, the entire offensive system.

“Guess what, if Steve Angeli is presented with the opportunity, he has to go in there and execute. He has to go in there and do what we need our quarterbacks to do.”

RELATED READING: QB Steve Angeli’s confidence gave Notre Dame, Tommy Rees recruiting flexibility

Angeli has executed at Notre Dame Stadium before. He ran a two-minute drill to close the Blue-Gold Game and spring practices back in April, scampering to the pylon for the game-winning touchdown as time expired. That was in a scrimmage in front of a two-thirds-empty Stadium, but the environment and pseudo-pressure still served him well.

“Those reps are priceless,” Angeli said then. “I took a good amount of reps throughout the spring, but being able to finally be in a game environment and play real football, it’s really priceless and instrumental to my development.”

RELATED READING: Steve Angeli’s, Jadarian Price’s spring star turns forecast differing Notre Dame futures
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 18 Steve Angeli, freshman QB, Blue-Gold Game star

Such modest steps will not wow anyone. An intrasquad scrimmage can show only so much; the same can — and should — be said of a rout of spiraling Stanford. But these are the steps available to Angeli at the moment, steps Notre Dame needs him to take.

“We have to meet him halfway,” Freeman said. “We have to be able to ask Steve Angeli to do the things we know he can do. …

“I feel really strongly about the way he’s prepared. He’s prepared not as the scout team quarterback, but as a quarterback that can be ready to go into the game. He has the greatest example in Drew Pyne.”

Freeman went on to challenge Pyne to teach Angeli how to study film, perhaps unintentionally drawing a parallel between what Pyne can teach Angeli and what Ian Book taught Pyne.

At some point this season, it can be safely assumed Pyne will need to head to the sideline for at least a moment. There are seven games left in the year, simply enough. One knock, one twist, one unorthodox targeting penalty and then Angeli will be in the fray.

Notre Dame needs to know he can take that snap, and beating up on Stanford should create that opportunity.

From there, the Irish can start to plot out the longer-term future, as well.

“A long season ahead of us,” Freeman said two days after Buchner’s injury. “Still have nine games guaranteed in front of us to evaluate Drew and Steve Angeli and Ronnie Powlus. If [quarterback] is a position of need that we need to go get a high school quarterback or a transfer quarterback, we’ll definitely evaluate it.”

That would be good process for Notre Dame, but the first concern is October and November, when there will be no high school quarterback or transfer quarterback to aid the Irish. Only Angeli if need be.

RELATED READING: On Notre Dame and its difficulties in the transfer portal

Notre Dame’s Opponents: Two future top-10 opponents face stiff tests for a change

As of this week, Notre Dame has faced the toughest schedule in the country, per Phil Steele. Given the Irish (3-2) played Marshall and Cal, that might be a surprise, but it is inherent to independent scheduling. While Notre Dame is playing North Carolina and then-No. 16 BYU, most other teams add in an extra Sun Belt foe and perhaps an FCS dalliance.

The Irish are unlikely to remain atop Steele’s scheduling rankings, given the next teams on the list are all about to face teams tougher than Stanford (7:30 ET; NBC), with Colorado playing Cal, Arkansas at BYU and Michigan State hosting Wisconsin.

The real shock of this ranking is that Notre Dame still has two top-10 opponents to face. No. 4 Clemson has two challenging games coming up, but it would have to lose both to fall out of the top 10 before it arrives in South Bend on Nov. 5. No. 7 USC is an underdog at No. 20 Utah this weekend, but if it can navigate that hurdle before facing No. 11 UCLA in November, then the Trojans should also be a top-10 foe, if not more than that, when the Irish head west.

Those are future concerns, though.

Stanford (1-4): The Cardinal lost its 11th straight FBS game, through no one’s fault but its own. Stanford led Oregon State 24-10 entering the fourth quarter and kicked a field goal to go up 27-22 with less than a minute left.

Then, the Cardinal snagged defeat from the jaws of victory, not only allowing a completion but also blowing multiple tackles to give up a game-winning touchdown to the Beavers.

As of Thursday late morning, the Irish remain 17-point favorites against Stanford this weekend, per PointsBet, with a combined points total Over/Under of 53.5. Do that quick math and Notre Dame is projected to win 35-18. The Cardinal have not yet played a defense as considerable as the Irish, but Notre Dame has faced a defense comparable to Stanford’s. SP+ ranks the Cardinal at No. 97 among defenses, just four slots ahead of North Carolina, on whom the Irish scored 45 points.

UNLV (4-2): The Rebels were raced off the field by San José State on Friday, and while the Spartans were favored, a 40-7 win was never expected. This was the UNLV long foreseen entering the season. It gained 52 rushing yards on 27 attempts while giving up 203 yards on 36 attempts, the kind of disparity that should be ripe for Notre Dame’s picking in a week.

It should also be ripe for Air Force (10:30 ET; CBSSN) on Saturday night, though the Falcons are only 10-point favorites. This can once again, just like last week, underscore how long-held analytics factor into those metrics more than recent results.

No. 18 Syracuse (5-0): The Orange took the week off before a daunting three-week slate, facing No. 15 North Carolina State (3:30 ET; ACCN), No. 4 Clemson and Notre Dame in a row. Syracuse is favored by 3.5 against the Wolfpack, a number that defies distinct comprehension to this point.

No. 4 Clemson (6-0): Boston College never stood a chance. That may sound reductive, but the Tigers were able to hold the Eagles to 25 rushing yards on 30 carries. Even if adjusting for sacks, 68 rushing yards on 26 carries is hardly the sign of a balanced offense in a 31-3 loss. Without an explosive offense of its own, Boston College had no chance of keeping up as Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei threw three touchdown passes.

The Tigers now head to Florida State (7:30 ET; ABC) as 3.5-point favorites, another ACC spread that feels suppressed and is thus uneasiness-inducing.

Navy (2-3): The Midshipmen have turned their season around in a distinctly unexpected fashion. Beating Tulsa 53-21 was Navy’s second win in the three weeks since its idle week, the loss a tight 13-10 defeat at Air Force. More notably, this was the Midshipmen’s first strong rushing showing, gaining 455 yards on 69 carries, a 6.6 yards per rush average.

How much of this success is sustainable? Who knows. Heading to SMU (7:30 ET on Friday; ESPN) may shed some light. With Navy as an underdog all along, the line rose as high as +13.5 before settling at +12.5 late in the week.

Boston College (2-4): The Eagles reach their idle week looking to strike a unique balance, something that will not save their season but could tilt them back toward a few wins late in the year.

No. 7 USC (6-0): On the one hand, the Trojans managed only 369 yards and 30 points against Washington State. On the other, they held the Cougars to 5.2 yards per play and 14 points without relying on any turnovers for the defensive showing. USC quarterback Caleb Williams threw for just 188 yards on 15-of-29 passing, but he still threw two touchdowns.

It remains difficult to nail down how good the Trojans are or are not, this roster pieced together over the summer, not yet thoroughly tested. No. 20 Utah (8 ET; FOX) may not strike some as that staunch of a test, but the Utes are at least a known and proven commodity. With Utah favored by 3.5 points, this may finally be the moment USC becomes a real contender … or an also-ran.

No. 2 Ohio State (6-0): Beating up on Michigan State is going to become a Big Ten past-time in 2022, so the Buckeyes’ 49-20 win need not be praised too much. They now take a week off.

Marshall (3-3): The Herd did not play over the weekend in order to slip in a Wednesday night game against Louisiana, in which Marshall fell flat. A double-digit favorite by kickoff, the Herd lost 23-13. Suddenly a supposed one-time Sun Belt contender is 0-2 in the conference.

Cal (3-2): After an idle week, the Bears travel to Colorado (2 ET; Pac-12 Network) for what should be a fun time. The Buffaloes are that bad. Cal is now a 15-point favorite, a number that might yet reach -17, quite frankly, an unusual occurrence in the Justin Wilcox era. Since Wilcox took over in 2017, the Bears have been favored by more than two touchdowns against exactly zero FBS opponents

North Carolina (5-1): Are the Tar Heels an ACC title contender? Winning on the road at Miami, 27-24, puts North Carolina at 2-0 in the conference, so there is obviously a long way to go yet, but it has a decided leg up on the rest of the Coastal division having logged that second win. Pitt is 1-1, and with a tiebreaker over Miami (0-1 in the conference), the Heels may need to focus on only the Panthers in two weeks.

North Carolina should have little trouble at Duke (8 ET; ACCN), no matter how well Mike Elko’s first season is going. The Heels are touchdown favorites.

BYU (4-2): After the loss to Notre Dame, the Cougars host another Power Five opponent, Arkansas (3:30 ET; ESPN). The line has fallen to a pick’em, despite favoring BYU most of the week.

Friday at 7:30 ET — Navy at SMU (ESPN)
Saturday at 2 ET — Cal at Colorado (P12N)
3:30 ET — North Carolina State at Syracuse (ACCN); Arkansas at BYU (ESPN)
7:30 ET — Stanford at Notre Dame (NBC); Clemson at Florida State (ABC)
8 ET — USC at Utah (FOX); North Carolina at Duke (ACCN)
10:30 ET — Air Force at UNLV (CBSSN)

Favorites: Syracuse (-3.5) vs. North Carolina State; Clemson (-3.5) at Florida State; Cal (-15) at Colorado; North Carolina (-7) at Duke; BYU (pk) vs. Arkansas.
Underdogs: Stanford (+17) at Notre Dame; UNLV (+10) vs. Air Force; Navy (+12.5) at SMU; USC (-3.5) at Utah.

Notre Dame loses veteran LB, captain Bo Bauer for season to knee injury

Bo Bauer will not set the Notre Dame record for games played. The fifth-year linebacker suffered a season-ending knee surgery this week, Irish head coach Marcus Freeman announced Thursday.

Bauer returned to South Bend this season only because the universal pandemic eligibility waiver granted him an additional season. He finishes his career having played in 56 games, five behind Kurt Hinish’s record.

The second captain to be lost for the season after sixth-year receiver Avery Davis tore his ACL in August, Bauer finishes his career with 120 tackles including 11 for loss with 2.5 sacks.

“Devastating, just because he’s a captain, provides so much more than just production,” Freeman said. “The energy, the ability to motivate our players, and it’s going to be a tremendous loss for us.”

Long a special-teams extraordinaire, Bauer has continued to produce there this season, starting only two games in his career.

“You hurt for a guy like Bo who gives so much to this place,” Freeman said. “He’s an emotional leader, he’s a captain, he’s unselfish.”

RELATED READING: Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 52 Bo Bauer, fifth-year linebacker, Ironman

Bauer most memorably nearly scored against USC last season, somewhat prevented from doing so because Notre Dame’s pass rush was too good. When end Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa hit Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis as he threw, he knocked Slovis into tackle Jayson Ademilola, keeping the passer upright.

That was how Slovis could track down Bauer at the four-yard line after a 79-yard return.

Bauer had seen less playing time this season as senior Jack Kiser’s role increased and senior Marist Liufau found further health and comfort after missing last season with a dislocated ankle, not to mention senior JD Bertrand remains as durable as Bauer had been until now.

Sophomore Prince Kollie made a sack last week against BYU, and he is likely to see more and more time now, and perhaps freshman Junior Tuihalamaka will, as well, in Bauer’s place.

INJURY UPDATES
Freeman was optimistic about both senior defensive tackle Howard Cross (high-ankle sprain) and fifth-year cornerback Tariq Bracy (pulled hamstring) playing against Stanford on Saturday (7:30 ET; NBC).

Freeman “expects” Cross to play after he practiced all of Wednesday, and feels “confident TaRiq is going to be able to give us something.”

And In That Corner … Stanford Cardinal’s weaknesses line up perfectly with Notre Dame’s strengths

The beauty of Notre Dame playing both Stanford and Cal within one season is the same college-football mind can provide insight on both the Bay Area opponents. The only regret is both games are in South Bend, so a San Francisco beer cannot be personally bought for Alex Simon of The Mercury News.

He deserves one for turning around these answers on shorter notice than usual, given the effects of Las Vegas delayed much work around here.

The Irish host the Cardinal on Saturday at 7:30 ET on NBC.

DF: Wait, you were at Stanford’s 28-27 loss to Oregon State as a fan? You chose to go to that game? I ask this only somewhat in jest, why?

AS: The simple answer: it’s college football! I also love the Stanford band, which was their usual incorrigible delight. But as someone who is typically still working on Saturday nights, the one Saturday night I had free was this one (after I covered David Shaw’s son catching a game-winning touchdown pass, no less), and the chance to show a friend the underrated Stanford tailgate scene. And the game ended up being quite worthwhile!

I did not watch most of that game. More precisely, I saw the final six or seven minutes from a stool at a blackjack table in the Excalibur in Las Vegas, only a short walk from Allegiant Stadium. I missed most of the broadcast shots of fans sleeping through Stanford’s first chance at an FBS win in a long while. My primary takeaway was that the Cardinal is prone to giving up big plays. I don’t say that solely because of that disaster of a losing play; including that tackling catastrophe, Stanford has given up 10 explosive scores this season. Would you put the onus on the scheme or on players just getting beat?

It’s definitely more player-based in terms of the breakdown on that play. But even more than the scheme, there’s just a talent difference for the Cardinal right now. Stanford has always found specific niches where they were successful, and longtime defensive backs coach Duane Akina has been a bright spot — current Saints corner Paulson Adebo was just drafted after 2020. But in the last few years, the recruiting has dropped off rather significantly, and it’s starting to show on the field.

Note from Douglas: That is former Notre Dame commit Paulson Adebo, the Irish finishing as runner-ups to the Cardinal for the Texas product, a two-time first-team All-Pac 12 cornerback who could have, in theory, helped keep Notre Dame a bit more competitive in two Playoff appearances where its defensive backs were exposed.

My instinct was both. It would be hard for one or the other to lead to a defense giving up 6.85 yards per rush against FBS opponents (sacks adjusted). Going against a Notre Dame offense that has leaned into the ground game the last three weeks, is there any reason to think the Cardinal will slow the Irish rushing attack? I am not saying Notre Dame will match the 281 yards on 54 carries it used to rout Stanford, 38-17, in 2018, but I did think to look up those numbers.

I would say no, but I do think the main way they could slow down the rushing attack is by being too vulnerable through the air while focusing on the ground. The Irish have obviously been more run-based in their recent upswing, but the Cardinal could sell out to stop the run and force Drew Pyne to try and beat it. North Carolina found out how that goes the hard way, but I still think Stanford’s more inclined to test it secondary rather than leave itself light in the box.

It seems I have little respect for the Cardinal defense. Tell me why I’m wrong.

I mean, this is a 1-4 team that ranks 110th of 131 FBS teams in points allowed per game — and that includes a 10-point effort against an FCS team. You’re well within reason to not give much respect! But could turnovers be a factor? Outside of the FCS game, Stanford has forced zero fumbles and has one interception. It wouldn’t shock me to see Stanford’s turnover luck swing its way here … if it creates the opportunity for it. We’ll see (… I’m grasping at straws here).

Offensively, Stanford became one-dimensional when sophomore running back Emmit Smith Jr. was sidelined for the year. I say that pretty harshly, and I stand by it even if the Cardinal has averaged 4.14 yards per carry in the last three games without Smith, gaining 356 yards on 86 carries (sacks adjusted). This is a fraught way to look at stats, but if you take out Stanford’s longest run in each game (22 yards, 24, 18), then that average carry falls to 3.52 yards. It is anything but a sustainable ground game. Have I overreacted to Smith’s absence in these judgments? Do you expect Smith to revive the running attack next year?

If anything, I think you could make the point that you’re underreacting. There was a point late in the fourth quarter on Saturday where I looked at the stats on the wraparound scoreboard and couldn’t believe Stanford had triple the passing yards (269) than rushing yards (90) against the Beavers. Tanner McKee is a good quarterback, but this is a very un-Stanford-like offense right now.

In looking at those rushing figures, I found Washington sacked Cardinal quarterbacks eight times for 37 yards. Eight times? Did the Stanford offensive line just wave through the Huskies? Is this the weekend Notre Dame sets its official sacks record, unofficially officially at nine?

I don’t think so, if only because Stanford’s use of the Wake Forest slow-mesh handoff could take would-be sacks of McKee and make them into tackles for loss of the running back. But yes, the Irish, Marcus Freeman and Al Golden should feel like this is a week they can really put up some strong numbers when rushing the passer. 

Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee has some NFL potential, but this team is thoroughly wasting it. Don your NFL scout hat and give me a rundown of what makes the pros so high on him.

Well, let’s start with the measurables: 6-foot-6, 230 pounds is essentially the same as Josh Allen (6-foot-5, 237 pounds). So if you take that as the archetype, then apply how Stanford has been blending its usual pro-style passing game — and he’s earned high remarks for his ability to move through his progressions, when given time to throw — with some modern innovations, like the Wake slow-mesh handoff, and you see adaptability. Even though the Cardinal seems hesitant to let him run, he’s shown flashes of being able to do so, like when he went for 15 yards against USC. His numbers even on a per-play basis are better than when Allen was at Wyoming … so if you see him like that, you can see big potential.

Two contrasting things worth pointing out, though: McKee is already 22 years old, having taken an LDS mission after high school. McKee also, technically, is only in his sophomore season of college eligibility right now. Does he get a high enough report that he decides it’s time to go pro now? It’s an interesting dilemma.

I suppose with a quarterback like that, I should take Stanford more seriously, but it is 0-11 against its last FBS opponents, losing by an average of 18.64 points. With that context and knowing the Cardinal is a 17-point underdog on the road this week, what do you expect to see Saturday night?

Well, last season, Notre Dame went to The Farm as a 19-point favorite and led 24-0 at halftime. That game finished 45-14, and to some, it was obvious that Notre Dame was going to have no trouble covering that number. The reason why is still true this week: Notre Dame’s biggest strengths are perfectly aligned with Stanford’s biggest weaknesses. Sure, Notre Dame could be more inclined to take its foot off of the gas than in last year’s game, when the College Football Playoff was still a remote possibility and the Irish wanted to send the best result possible. But even if so, Stanford’s already lost both of its road games this year by exactly 18 points. If you can get Notre Dame at -17 or lower …