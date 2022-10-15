SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Sometimes a trip to Las Vegas does not catch up to you until it is over. Notre Dame enjoyed its win in Sin City last week, but that hangover caught up with the Irish on Saturday in a 16-14 loss to Stanford. The win was the Cardinal’s first in its last 12 tries against FBS opponents.
“This one’s disappointing,” head coach Marcus Freeman said. “You have to give credit to Stanford. They did a good job, they played well, but our lack of execution is frustrating.”
Notre Dame fell behind 10-0 heading into halftime and showed some life in the third quarter, taking a 14-13 lead on a 41-yard touchdown pass to freshman receiver Tobias Merriweather from junior quarterback Drew Pyne, Merriweather’s first career catch and just his second career target.
Stanford immediately responded with a drive ending in a field goal, a summation of the entire day for the Irish defense, struggling to make tackles in the field but standing up firm deeper into its own territory. By no means did the Cardinal play particularly well. Six drives inside Notre Dame’s 40-yard line boosted Stanford’s total stats — finishing with 387 total yards and an average of 4.8 yards per play before kneeling out the clock — but they resulted in only one touchdown, on the first Cardinal possession.
“Defensively, we can’t give them the touchdown on the very first drive,” Freeman said. “This is why it’s a team game. When there’s days your offense isn’t exeucting, your defense has to play better, we have to play perfect. Offense has been doing really well the last couple weeks when we haven’t been playing perfect defensively. Today was a day we needed the defense to play perfect, and we didn’t.”
In that respect, this Irish loss played out in a similar fashion as its first defeat at home this season, the 26-21 upset to Marshall in Marcus Freeman’s first home game as Notre Dame’s head coach. In both games, an early opposing touchdown established a deficit that the lackluster Irish offense could never quite overcome. The Herd also resorted to field goals, Notre Dame’s defense buying some time, but the offense never found enough firepower to make up for the slow start.
Pyne finished with only 151 yards on 13-of-27 passing, connecting with star junior tight end Michael Mayer just five times for 60 yards on 10 targets. The running attack that had spurred the Irish to three-straight wins combined for 139 yards on 25 carries, but Audric Estimé fumbled away Notre Dame’s last genuine chance deep in Cardinal territory in the fourth quarter, breaking loose only to cough up the ball near the 20-yard line.
This game never should have come down to fumble luck, but looking at the stats, that was the difference between a win and a loss for #NotreDame tonight.
That and going 3-of-12 on third down while Stanford went 7-of-16.
Of the five times the ball hit the turf on Saturday, all five ended up in Stanford’s hands, the kind of odd reality of a sport played with an oblong ball.
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
10:05 — Stanford touchdown. Casey Filkins 2-yard rush. Joshua Karty PAT good. Stanford 7, Notre Dame 0. (8 plays, 66 yards, 3:28)
Second Quarter
0:00 — Stanford field goal. Karty 45 yards. Stanford 10, Notre Dame 0. (6 plays, 18 yards, 0:42)
Third Quarter
8:44 — Stanford field goal. Karty 43 yards. Stanford 13, Notre Dame 0. (9 plays, 48 yards, 3:00)
6:22 — Notre Dame touchdown. Audric Estimé 10-yard rush. Blake Grupe PAT good. Stanford 13, Notre Dame 7. (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:22)
Fourth Quarter
14:53 — Notre Dame touchdown. Tobias Merriweather 41-yard pass from Drew Pyne. Grupe PAT good. Notre Dame 14, Stanford 13. (6 plays, 60 yards, 2:42)
10:20 — Stanford field goal. Karty 43 yards. Stanford 16, Notre Dame 14. (10 plays, 51 yards, 4:33)