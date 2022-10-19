And In That Corner … Can the injured UNLV Rebels give Notre Dame another challenge?

By Oct 19, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

A few weeks ago, Notre Dame fans would have seen little competitive intrigue in the Irish (3-3) hosting UNLV (4-3). While the perennial Mountain West cellar dwellers started off the season unexpectedly strong, their truer selves have shown through the last few weeks. Notre Dame should have little issue against UNLV (2:30 ET; Peacock), but last week’s Irish dud against Stanford underscored how little can be presumed in a season of tumult like this one.

To get a better idea of what threat the Rebels may pose, let’s chat with Steve Cofield of ESPN Las Vegas and the UNLV All Access Podcast

Oh, but first, a reminder you will hear all week: UNLV vs. Notre Dame is available exclusively via Peacock, NBC’s streaming app.

DF: Notre Dame has looked rather rough at home this season, but it is not like UNLV has inspired much excitement the last couple weeks. I’ll get to the quarterback wonderings in a moment, but broad strokes, what changed from the Rebels’ 4-1 start and its last two blowout losses? When it was about to face New Mexico (three games ago), I tried to find the last time UNLV had been favored in three straight games against FBS opponents, and my databases did not go back far enough. The season started out with such Rebels promise …

SC: The jump up in competition has been a big part of it. San Jose Staté and Air Force are much better than the four teams the Rebels defeated. And this skid has coincided with the injury to quarterback Doug Brumfield. Brumfield was a Top 15 PFF-rated passer going into the SJSU game. For some reason, the backups seem to be a tick behind from a speed and urgency standpoint.

Certainly, some of the drop-off has been quarterback Doug Brumfield’s concussion at San Jose State. What are his chances of playing at Notre Dame this week, after missing the Air Force game entirely?

I think Brumfield is very questionable for the game against the Irish. He’s still in concussion protocol, and he’s also dealing with an ankle injury. He didn’t dress for practice on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

As a method of asking about both possible quarterback scenarios, could you compare and contrast Brumfield with sophomore quarterback Cameron Friel?

Brumfield’s urgency is way ahead of Friel’s. In his limited playing time this season, Friel has looked hesistant to hit his first couple of reads. He’s also been late on throws. Brumfield was getting the ball out on time. Doug is also much more mobile. Without Brumfield, the Rebels have also lost most of their rollout game.

Losing Brumfield does not explain all the struggles against the Spartans and the Falcons. I mean, Air Force scored 42 points while UNLV ran 35 plays. Every few years, we wonder if Vanderbilt can gain more yards than Georgia will score, but this points vs. plays ugliness might be a new one. What about that lopsided showing should Notre Dame strive to replicate?

Friel had trouble adjusting protection against the Air Force blitz and San José State pressure. Notre Dame should try and force him off his spot. The Irish should also test the middle of the field by going after the strong safeties. UNLV’s top-two strong safeties could be out this week. Tyson Player has been out all season, and now Jordyn Morgan is questionable. That spot will be filled with JUCO transfer Trent Holloway and Limestone-transfer Kris Wiliams.

Before this season, even a week ago, I would have looked at this as a glorified practice for the Irish. The talent disparity is that undeniable. If looking at the team talent composite from 247 Sports, 109 spots separate these two. But given what we saw from Notre Dame last week, I am not sure even this should be assumed. (Then again, Stanford had 22 four-star recruits on its roster, per that composite, compared to one from UNLV.) Aside from the obvious of turnover luck and something flukey, what would the Rebels need to work without flaw to spring this upset?

The Rebels could pull the upset if they completely shut down Audric Estimé. The defense was pretty good against the run in the opening five games. Defensive tackle Eliel Ehimare was a Top 15 PFF interior defender through five weeks. Run support from linebacker Austin Ajiake and cornerback Jerrae Williams furthered that cause, but injuries have also hit that defensive line. Two starters are likely out for this game in Naki Fahina and Tavis Malakius. 

On offense, their playmakers are receivers Ricky White and Kyle Williams. Get them the ball in space so they can make some plays. The backup running back is Courtney Reese. At 5-foot-8, 175 pounds, he can still pop a big run or two. Some of that happens? Then there’s a chance UNLV could put 21-plus on the board.

Before I ask you for a prediction, and this is not the best-phrased question I have ever asked: Would you tell me a bit about Marcus Arroyo as a head coach? He is in his third season, but the first one was 2020, obviously difficult, and he lost the first 14 games of his tenure. My impetus to asking is Notre Dame fans have an increasing curiosity about the viability of first-time head coaches …

Year 1 was a wash. Arroyo was trying to change work habits and culture in the program. They also got decimated by the pandemic. Each week, it seemed like they were walking the fine line of having enough players to field a team for the game.

Year 2, the culture got better. They competed hard in nine of the 12 games. But they went 0-6 in one-score games.

This year has been much better. They’ve closed out games when they had the lead. In four of the first five games, they made the better second-half adjustments.

They also won big in the transfer portal and JUCO ranks — by adding running back Aidan Robbins (from Louisville), defensive back Jordyn Morgan (Iowa State), receiver Ricky White (Michigan State), receiver Jeff Weimer (City College of San Francisco), defensive end Ryan Keeler (Rutgers) and offensive lineman Darius Johnson (Garden City Community College in Kansas). They just need to get healthy ASAP, and their improved depth has to step up big time over the next few weeks.

Now then, that prediction. The Irish are 25-point favorites. What are you expecting to see Saturday afternoon on Peacock?

My pick: Notre Dame 38-16.

How to watch Notre Dame vs UNLV on Saturday exclusively on Peacock

By Oct 19, 2022, 3:30 PM EDT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 15 Stanford at Notre Dame
Getty Images
0 Comments

Having underperformed in all three of their home games this season, the Notre Dame Irish will look to reverse that trend against the UNLV Rebels on Saturday, October 22. Live coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

See below for additional information and how to watch the Notre Dame vs UNLV game.

While Notre Dame played in UNLV’s home stadium (Allegiant Stadium) two weeks ago against BYU as part of the school’s Shamrock Series, Saturday’s game actually marks the first meeting between the two. Since 1990, the Irish have a record of 19-7 against teams making their first visit to South Bend. The most recent example? A loss last month to Marshall.

Notre Dame (3-3) then also lost at home to Stanford last week.

“You’re evaluating everything,” Freeman said Monday. “Why haven’t we played as well at home? Why haven’t we played as well versus maybe opponents that haven’t been ranked as high? It starts from the top down in looking at everything we do. The way we prepare, the way we motivate, what we do on game days, what we do at home versus what we do away.”

Notre Dame had one of its worst offensive performances of the season, shut out in the first half and finishing with just 301 yards of total offense. The Cardinal defense entered last week’s matchup ranked in the bottom 20 among all FBS schools in points per game (32.8) and yards per game (431.6). Irish junior quarterback Drew Pyne finished 13-of-27 for just 151 passing yards and one touchdown. Although Marcus Freeman‘s tenure has been off to a rocky start, the first-year head coach sees this as an opportunity for growth.

“You have to be able to really stand your ground during these tough times,” Freeman siad. “There has been change. Our program is different this year than it was in the past. To really establish something special, you’re going to have to go through some challenges and difficult times.”

 RELATED RELATED: Things We Learned — Avoidable first-year mistakes cost Notre Dame, Marcus Freeman

The UNLV Rebels (4-3) are coming off a 42-7 loss against the Air Force Falcons last Saturday, their second straight loss. Over the last two weeks, the Rebels have been outscored by their opponents by a total of 82-14. The team has been playing without starting sophomore quarterback Doug Brumfield who sustained a concussion in the second quarter of UNLV’s 40-7 loss against San Jose Staté. Sophomore Cameron Friel has been playing in Brumfield’s absence and finished 8-of-10 for 108 yards, a touchdown and an interception in last week’s loss against Air Force. Head coach Marcus Arroyo, who is in his third season with the Rebels, says Brumfield’s status for Saturday is still considered day-by-day, but Brumfield reportedly did not practice either Tuesday or Wednesday.

How to watch Notre Dame vs UNLV:

  • Where: Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Indiana
  • When: Saturday, October 22 at 2:30 p.m. ET
  • Live Stream: Exclusively on Peacock

Things We Learned: Avoidable first-year mistakes cost Notre Dame, Marcus Freeman

By Oct 18, 2022, 9:00 AM EDT
24 Comments

Notre Dame will receive no points for Marcus Freeman’s honesty. His transparency on Monday will not soften the Irish loss on Saturday, falling inexplicably to Stanford, 16-14. Any retrospective credit comes only in the shadow of the first-year head coach initially making the mistake he voluntarily confessed to.

“It’s been a long 48 hours of trying to really figure out what the heck happened on Saturday,” Freeman said Monday, summing up both his coaching staff’s tasks and his fanbase’s angst.

One thing that happened on Saturday was Notre Dame twice failed when it should have scored touchdowns. Convert either of those opportunities, beat the Cardinal by a hair, and this game would be filed into the overflowing folder of “Winning is hard” moments that former Irish head coach Brian Kelly excelled at, those three words one of his favorite postgame mantras, one laughed at for years by critics but now envied for its accuracy in hindsight.

The latter of those scoring opportunities will haunt sophomore running back Audric Estimé for some time, fumbling the ball after he had gained a first down on Notre Dame’s penultimate drive. That was not a moment to scratch and claw for every yard; that was a time to put everything short of his life in front of losing that ball. That was the possession to win the game on, not when the Irish got the ball back deep in their own territory with no timeouts and the clock dwindling, as Freeman regretted on Saturday night.

Estimé will learn from that mistake, this his first season of any genuine work, one that has been impressive albeit one now wrought with a pair of fumbles in scoring territory.

But it was the other botched scoring opportunity that Freeman took ownership of, essentially hopping on the live grenade that is his fanbase’s frustration and impatience.

Facing a fourth-and-two from the five-yard line, Notre Dame seemingly ran into Stanford’s defense. If the end-around handoff to sophomore receiver Jayden Thomas late in the first quarter struck anyone as doomed from the start, that’s because it was. When Thomas took the ball, running to the left, the Irish offensive line was pushing to the right, a designed misdirection. While that was the intention, it essentially took the offensive line, a Notre Dame strength, out of the play. Awaiting Thomas on the left side of the field were five Cardinal defenders and just two Irish blockers, both tight ends.

One does not need to be a mathematician or a football coach to see the underlying problem there.

Junior tight end Michael Mayer got beat, and while he brought that defender to the ground, it forced Thomas upfield into those four remaining defenders, eliminating any chance of a remarkable individual scoring effort. When Thomas cut toward the goal line, he needed to cover five yards to gain the first down, and there were two Stanford defenders standing on the three-yard line facing him straight up.

How did such unfavorable math ever become reality? Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees realized the play call did not match the defensive look as the Irish took to the line of scrimmage, and Freeman did not subsequently mortgage all composure to take a timeout.

“We had a plan all week to say, ‘They’ve shown they’ll stack the box, they stacked the box, we’re going to be able to get in on the jet sweep to Jayden Thomas,’” Freeman said Monday. “Then all of a sudden I hear coach Rees over the headset saying, ‘Oh shoot, that’s not the look.’

“I probably, at that moment, should have called a timeout, but I still felt confident.”

When your offensive coordinator openly regrets a play call before the snap, confidence should not be the takeaway.

There may have been only a few seconds to take that timeout, but confidence suggests Freeman never intended to try. For that matter, junior quarterback Drew Pyne did not recognize the quagmire and take the timeout himself.

Freeman taking ownership of that mistake is not something most coaches would do. He is showing leadership by example there, making it clear to his team that he is more critical of himself than of any of them.

“I’m the first one to go up there and say, ‘Here’s areas where I have to improve,’” Freeman said. “Every person in our program has to be transparent about that. The minute you start pointing fingers at the players, you’ll lose them. The minute you just blame the coaches for everything, you lose them.”

While that is the right approach for a leader basing his program on building people up rather than tearing them down, it does not put any points on the scoreboard, especially not two days after whatever “the heck happened on Saturday.”

Unlike the 77,622 in attendance at Notre Dame Stadium — a sellout for the first home night game of the Freeman Era — the first-year head coach is not wavering. If anything, he has gained confidence during this 3-3 season lowlighted by two upsets at home when favored by three scores.

The first of those upsets, the 26-21 loss to Marshall, gave Freeman a three-game losing streak to open his career as a head coach, the first coach in Irish history to begin his career 0-3. In another transparent moment most coaches would risk their firstborn to avoid, Freeman admitted to doubt creeping in last month.

“After Marshall, it was a lack of confidence for me,” he said. “Until you have some evidence that all this work you’re putting in is working, you’re going to have a little lack of confidence and faith in what you’re doing.”

After Stanford snapped Notre Dame’s three-game winning streak, frustration was Freeman’s dominating emotion.

“When we execute and do things we’re supposed to do, we’re a really good football team,” Freeman said. “There was anger after this last game because I know we’re a good football team, and we did not play up to our standards. That’s the frustrating part.

“If we play the way we’re supposed to play and the way we’re capable of playing, we can beat anyone we play against. When you don’t, in college football, the parity is close. You’re going to lose, and you saw that on Saturday when we lost to Stanford.

To make one thing clear, Estimé could protect the ball with his life, Freeman could make the right split-second decision 10 times out of 10, and this version of Notre Dame still would not beat a handful of teams in the country. The Irish outright lack the playmakers, both offensively and defensively, to stick with the national title contenders, not even on Notre Dame’s best day.

But the Irish should still be able to beat Stanford, even on a mistake-riddled day, by players and coaches alike.

“Don’t let this be a lack of confidence in who we are and how good we can be,” Freeman said. “Let’s make this about what are the true issues of what happened on Saturday.”

Those were self-inflicted mistakes, ones an established program should avoid, from the head coach to the offensive coordinator to the bull-headed running back, and with most everyone in between.

Pyne finished 13-of-27 for 151 yards, focusing on Mayer nearly as often as not, and not feeling the pressure of a pass rush that led to a lost fumble. Notre Dame defenders repeatedly tackled like it was a game of nine-year-olds playing flag football and the Cardinal had tied knots in their belts.

The avoidable mistakes permeated the Irish roster, and still it had a chance to win the game before Estimé’s eighth and final carry, finishing with 57 yards, that 22-yarder actually his longest jaunt of the day, although it is a statistical generosity, as he lost the ball after only nine or 10 yards, trying to break a sixth tackle on the play when nothing else mattered but possession.

The inexact nature of football stats illustrates the inexact nature of a game played with an oblong ball, Notre Dame failing to land on any of the five fumbles Saturday.

Maybe that was the lesson the Irish needed to learn again in Freeman’s debut campaign: Winning is hard.

Highlights: Stanford 16, Notre Dame 14 — Best part of Irish Saturday comes from four-star RB before the loss to the Cardinal

By Oct 17, 2022, 11:15 AM EDT
25 Comments

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame’s greatest highlight Saturday came long before the Irish (3-3) fell to Stanford, 16-14, in the biggest upset at Notre Dame Stadium since … last month against Marshall.

A few hours earlier, consensus four-star running back Jeremiyah Love (Christian Brothers College High; St. Louis, Mo.) committed to the Irish class of 2023, the kind of long-term development that does not erase Notre Dame’s loss to the Cardinal but does offer a reason for Irish fans to be optimistic about first-year head coach Marcus Freeman’s tenure, nonetheless.

Love chose Notre Dame over Alabama, Texas A&M and his homestate Missouri, not to mention visits to Michigan, Georgia and Oregon. The No. 3 running back in the class, per rivals.com, and the No. 51 prospect overall, he has seen the Irish lean on three running backs this season, making it clear there will be opportunities for him in the future.

“Notre Dame does a good job at rotating their running backs,” he said to Inside ND Sports’ Kyle Kelly. “They said they want to get the ball in my hands. So, I’ll be playing receiver and running back, not just strictly running back. But (wide) receiver, slot (receiver), all that type of stuff too. Special teams.

“All of those things just to give me the ball.”

Love may not have the literal fastest top-end speed, but as a track star, he has timed 100-meter dashes of sub-11 seconds. Part of that success comes from his ability to reach his top-end speed with just a few long strides, that acceleration often turning five- or six-yard runs into long touchdown jaunts.

Love has a habit of using side-to-side cuts to evade tacklers, something that works at the high-school level but may be too much time spent moving horizontally against college defenses. He will also presumably need to work on his pass blocking, simply because his high-school team focuses more on putting the ball into his hands than having him protect someone else with it, understandably so.

Love is the third running back to commit to this Irish class, further underscoring the impression made by Chris Tyree, Logan Diggs and Audric Estimé sharing the workload this season. He joins four-stars Dylan Edwards (Derby High School; Kan.) and Jayden Limar (Lake Stevens H.S.; Wash.). At 23 commits, Notre Dame’s class ranks No. 2 in the country, per rivals.com, behind only Alabama, though Ohio State, Georgia and Texas are all within range of passing the Irish and all have two or three fewer pledges to this point in the cycle.

As for Notre Dame’s actual game on Saturday, that second deflating loss of the season, second home loss under Freeman, fourth display of a scuffling offense, there may have been only one Irish highlight.

Freshman receiver Tobias Merriweather ran two routes as the primary focus for junior quarterback Drew Pyne. Halfway through the third quarter, Pyne missed a deep shot to Merriweather, overthrowing him by a few feet at the Stanford goal line. The Irish eventually scored on the drive courtesy of an Estimé 10-yard touchdown run.

On their next possession, Pyne connected with Merriweather. It was not by coincidence that the play came from a similar area on the field (the plus-41 on the second, the plus-31 on the first), and it was not a surprise to see Merriweather line up in the same spot of the formation, the slot of the wide side of the field. Merriweather needed to read the defense to decide if he should break his route inside or outside, the first rendition heading outside, the second inside, and he needed to run it such that the defensive back was then poorly positioned.

“Tobias is a speed demon,” Pyne said. “He runs really good routes, is a big target, has great hands. He’s been working his tail off to go make a play like that. You saw earlier, I missed him on a route earlier in the end zone that we could have scored on as well. He’s a great target for us and we’re going to need him to build on his role.”

STAT OF THE GAME
That Merriweather score came without Notre Dame ever reaching the red zone. Big plays render long drives unnecessary, but big plays have not been an Irish staple this season like they were in, let’s say, 2017 when running back Josh Adams’ repeated and regular long touchdown dashes spurred a brief Heisman campaign.

The Irish have reached the red zone just 18 times this season, exactly three times per game, after getting inside Stanford’s 20-yard line only twice on Saturday, for Estimé’s touchdown and turning over the ball on downs in the first quarter at the 5-yard line.

That pace is far below any of the last five season’s.

2017: 3.46 red-zone possessions per game, while scoring 34.2 points per game.
2018: 4.0 red-zone possessions per game.
2019: 4.23
2020: 5.0
2021: 3.85.

QUOTE OF THE GAME
“It’s just frustrating,” Freeman said. “We have to be better. Just have to be better. We’ll find a way, trust me.

“We’re 3-3, we’re going to evaluate and we’re going to do it better. We have no other choice. We have a head coach and a whole bunch of coaches and a bunch of seniors, they’re dying to improve. They put great work in. Today’s result wasn’t what you wanted.”

“The last two weeks, they did a heck of a job. We have to swallow this pill and get our heads back up, which we will.”

Stanford stalls Notre Dame offense and ends three-game Irish win streak in 16-14 upset

By Oct 16, 2022, 11:00 AM EDT
58 Comments

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Sometimes a trip to Las Vegas does not catch up to you until days after it is over. Notre Dame enjoyed its win on the Strip last week, but that hangover caught up with the Irish on Saturday in a 16-14 loss to Stanford. The win was the Cardinal’s first in its last 12 tries against FBS opponents.

“This one’s disappointing,” head coach Marcus Freeman said. “You have to give credit to Stanford. They did a good job, they played well, but our lack of execution is frustrating.”

Notre Dame (3-3) fell behind 10-0 heading into halftime and showed some life in the third quarter, taking a 14-13 lead on a 41-yard touchdown pass to freshman receiver Tobias Merriweather from junior quarterback Drew Pyne, Merriweather’s first career catch and just his second career target.

Stanford immediately responded with a drive ending in a field goal, a summation of the entire day for the Irish defense, struggling to make tackles in the field but standing up firm deeper into its own territory. By no means did the Cardinal play particularly well. Six drives inside Notre Dame’s 40-yard line boosted Stanford’s total stats finishing with 387 total yards and an average of 4.8 yards per play before kneeling out the clock — but they resulted in only one touchdown, on the first Cardinal possession.

“Defensively, we can’t give them the touchdown on the very first drive,” Freeman said. “This is why it’s a team game. When there’s days your offense isn’t exeucting, your defense has to play better, we have to play perfect. Offense has been doing really well the last couple weeks when we haven’t been playing perfect defensively. Today was a day we needed the defense to play perfect, and we didn’t.”

In that respect, this Irish loss played out in a similar fashion as its first defeat at home this season, the 26-21 upset to Marshall in Marcus Freeman’s first home game as Notre Dame’s head coach. In both games, an early opposing touchdown established a deficit that the lackluster Irish offense could never quite overcome. The Herd also resorted to field goals, Notre Dame’s defense buying some time, but the offense never found enough firepower to make up for the slow start.

Pyne finished with 151 yards on 13-of-27 passing, connecting with star junior tight end Michael Mayer just five times for 60 yards on 10 targets. The running attack that had spurred the Irish to three-straight wins combined for 139 yards on 25 carries, but Audric Estimé fumbled away Notre Dame’s last genuine chance deep in Cardinal territory in the fourth quarter, breaking loose only to cough up the ball near the 20-yard line.

“You were moving the ball, you were rolling,” Freeman said. “Defensively, you have to step up, and they did.”

The Irish forced a Stanford punt four minutes later, pinning the Notre Dame offense at its own 10 to mount a game-winning drive. Instead, it petered out at its own 25-yard line. Its more genuine last chance ended with Estimé’s second lost fumble in three games.

“You hope on that drive before the last drive, you’re able to go and score,” Freeman said. “… It’s just frustrating.”

Of the five times the ball hit the turf on Saturday, all five ended up in Stanford’s hands, the odd reality of a sport played with an oblong ball. That tally does not include an errant snap that Pyne covered up without too much angst, the usual result of a bad shotgun snap, merely lost yards rather than loss of possession. And it does include Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee‘s apparent fumble in the fourth quarter, forced by Irish senior linebacker JD Bertrand, that was then overturned on review to McKee being down before losing the ball.

“That one where JD looked like he punched it out, right there with his knee touching, that was tough because I thought we had it,” Freeman admitted.

STAT OF THE WEEK
It is a sport played with an oblong ball. That creates the luck that can make it joyous and frustrating and comical and baffling.

Yet, Notre Dame’s inability to force turnovers this season has proven costly. The Irish had a negative-four turnover margin entering the weekend, putting them at No. 104 in the country. Losing two fumbles and forcing no turnovers against Stanford will obviously lower that standing.

A turnover gives you more momentum, it gives you a sense of emotion,” Freeman said. “When you’re close and you don’t get it, I wouldn’t say it’s deflating, but those are the moments we have to get them. We have to find a way to get them.”

The absurd part? The Cardinal had forced just two turnovers all season. Its negative-11 turnover margin ranked dead last in the country before this weekend.

Of all games for the oblong odds to strike against Notre Dame, this was the least likely. And yet, it did. File this twist under the baffling category.

CONTROL OF THE GAME
Finishing drives has been a problem for the Irish all season. Entering the weekend, they had gotten inside the red zone only 16 times in five games. Add in another two trips Saturday, and Notre Dame is averaging three trips inside the 20-yard line each week, hardly regular scoring opportunities.

If considering a quality drive one that reaches either the end zone or has a first-and-10 inside the opponent’s 40 — when it is more likely a team will score than not — the Irish turn such drives into an average of only 2.44 points, again before this week.

Oddly enough, they converted them better against Stanford, scoring 14 points on three such drives, the outlier being a turnover on downs at the Cardinal five-yard line in the first quarter. But those were the only drives Notre Dame threatened on, of 11 possessions.

Stanford controlled 63.6 percent of the game, when measuring by quality possessions. It may have outgained the Irish by only 84 yards and reached the red zone just once, but it still dictated most of the game.

THE COSTLY MISTAKE OF THE NIGHT
That turnover on downs at the Cardinal five-yard line initially looked like a touchdown drive, Notre Dame tying the game at seven before the end of the first quarter. Not that it was yet clear how much of a defensive struggle the whole night would be, but even then, the lost opportunity stood out.

Mayer caught a touchdown on the drive, before an ineligible man downfield penalty on sophomore Mitchell Evans waved off the score. The flag was assigned to Evans, but the mistake came from junior running back Chris Tyree’s positioning. Lined up as a receiver along the sideline, Tyree was on the line of scrimmage, making Evans — in a traditional tight end alignment, attached to the offensive line — unwittingly ineligible.

Instead of a touchdown, the Irish then faced a 2nd-and-18 from the 21. A third-down scramble from Pyne put them into a fourth-and-two, at which point a Jayden Thomas end-around went nowhere, but the costly moment came from Tyree’s alignment.

SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
10:05 — Stanford touchdown. Casey Filkins 2-yard rush. Joshua Karty PAT good. Stanford 7, Notre Dame 0. (8 plays, 66 yards, 3:28)

Second Quarter
0:00 — Stanford field goal. Karty 45 yards. Stanford 10, Notre Dame 0. (6 plays, 18 yards, 0:42)

Third Quarter
8:44 — Stanford field goal. Karty 43 yards. Stanford 13, Notre Dame 0. (9 plays, 48 yards, 3:00)
6:22 — Notre Dame touchdown. Audric Estimé 10-yard rush. Blake Grupe PAT good. Stanford 13, Notre Dame 7. (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:22)

Fourth Quarter
14:53 — Notre Dame touchdown. Tobias Merriweather 41-yard pass from Drew Pyne. Grupe PAT good. Notre Dame 14, Stanford 13. (6 plays, 60 yards, 2:42)
10:20 — Stanford field goal. Karty 43 yards. Stanford 16, Notre Dame 14. (10 plays, 51 yards, 4:33)