How to watch Notre Dame vs UNLV on Saturday exclusively on Peacock

Having underperformed in all three of their home games this season, the Notre Dame Irish will look to reverse that trend against the UNLV Rebels on Saturday, October 22. Live coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.
See below for additional information and how to watch the Notre Dame vs UNLV game.
While Notre Dame played in UNLV’s home stadium (Allegiant Stadium) two weeks ago against BYU as part of the school’s Shamrock Series, Saturday’s game actually marks the first meeting between the two. Since 1990, the Irish have a record of 19-7 against teams making their first visit to South Bend. The most recent example? A loss last month to Marshall.
Notre Dame (3-3) then also lost at home to Stanford last week.
“You’re evaluating everything,” Freeman said Monday. “Why haven’t we played as well at home? Why haven’t we played as well versus maybe opponents that haven’t been ranked as high? It starts from the top down in looking at everything we do. The way we prepare, the way we motivate, what we do on game days, what we do at home versus what we do away.”
Notre Dame had one of its worst offensive performances of the season, shut out in the first half and finishing with just 301 yards of total offense. The Cardinal defense entered last week’s matchup ranked in the bottom 20 among all FBS schools in points per game (32.8) and yards per game (431.6). Irish junior quarterback Drew Pyne finished 13-of-27 for just 151 passing yards and one touchdown. Although Marcus Freeman‘s tenure has been off to a rocky start, the first-year head coach sees this as an opportunity for growth.
“You have to be able to really stand your ground during these tough times,” Freeman siad. “There has been change. Our program is different this year than it was in the past. To really establish something special, you’re going to have to go through some challenges and difficult times.”
RELATED RELATED: Things We Learned — Avoidable first-year mistakes cost Notre Dame, Marcus Freeman
The UNLV Rebels (4-3) are coming off a 42-7 loss against the Air Force Falcons last Saturday, their second straight loss. Over the last two weeks, the Rebels have been outscored by their opponents by a total of 82-14. The team has been playing without starting sophomore quarterback Doug Brumfield who sustained a concussion in the second quarter of UNLV’s 40-7 loss against San Jose Staté. Sophomore Cameron Friel has been playing in Brumfield’s absence and finished 8-of-10 for 108 yards, a touchdown and an interception in last week’s loss against Air Force. Head coach Marcus Arroyo, who is in his third season with the Rebels, says Brumfield’s status for Saturday is still considered day-by-day, but Brumfield reportedly did not practice either Tuesday or Wednesday.
How to watch Notre Dame vs UNLV:
- Where: Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Indiana
- When: Saturday, October 22 at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Live Stream: Exclusively on Peacock
How to watch Notre Dame Football on Peacock:
Become a monthly or annual subscriber to Peacock Premium to watch all of our Premium sports, including Notre Dame football. Once you’re signed up, you can find LIVE coverage in the Browse section of the Peacock app and on PeacockTV.com
Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.
What devices does Peacock support?
You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View a list of supported devices here.
Building up my "Monk" .gif database before this weekend. A reminder, #NotreDame-UNLV is available exclusively on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/NtSvQlfOJ8
— Douglas Farmer (@D_Farmer) October 19, 2022
Remaining 2022 Notre Dame Football Schedule:
- Notre Dame vs. UNLV – Saturday, Oct. 22 – 2:30 ET on Peacock
- Notre Dame at Syracuse – Saturday, Oct. 29 – 3:30 ET on ESPN or ABC
- Notre Dame vs. Clemson – Saturday, Nov. 5 – 7:30 ET on NBC
- Notre Dame vs. Navy (Baltimore, MD) – Saturday, Nov. 12 -12:00 ET on ESPN or ABC
- Notre Dame vs. Boston College – Saturday, Nov. 19 – 2:30 PM on NBC
- Notre Dame at USC – Saturday, Nov. 26 – TBD