How and when and why to watch Notre Dame vs. UNLV on Peacock on Saturday

Oct 21, 2022, 4:00 AM EDT
All due respect to the Notre Dame band and the decades of tradition of playing the “1812 Overture” before the fourth quarter at home games, but there has never been as rewarding a use of Tchaikovsky’s best-known work as the opening moments of “It’s A Disaster.”

There is a risk here, invoking a movie named “It’s A Disaster” to lead off a column on Notre Dame in the midst of a 3-3 season, but skip over those all-too obvious hollerings. Instead, delight in the wonderfully-written comedy starring Julia Stiles, David Cross and America Ferrera being available on Peacock.

If a sitcom fan insists “Frasier” never wasted a line, then “It’s A Disaster” does not waste so much as a word. The script is crafted more tightly than Adrian Monk’s nerves would be if conversing with Sam Malone after a date night, but for one flaw, the one repeated college football reference.

Writer and director Todd Berger clearly is not a college football fan, despite graduating from Texas. When four couples meet for brunch on a Sunday, only to be trapped amid a litany of friendship-compromising conversations due to a, well, disaster, there should be no need for anyone to worry about the score of a Texas Longhorns game. And circa 2013, absolutely no one would have been insisting, “I bet this game is so good, too.”

Three years later and turn brunch into a cocktail hour, then perhaps the men avoiding relationship conflicts could have been checking the score of Notre Dame’s trip to Texas, a 50-47 Irish loss in 2016.

Then again, delaying the movie another four years would have made one of its best lines even more untenable, “Who still has a landline?” “It’s for faxing.”

Berger could not have even intended his black comedy to be set in 2016, given the Irish-Longhorns matchup was not moved to a Sunday primetime showing until a few months beforehand. Nonetheless, from the moment the “1812 Overture” is cut short, this movie alone is worth subscribing to Peacock.

Oh, and Notre Dame’s game against UNLV on Saturday (2:30 ET) is available exclusively via Peacock.

A date this summer asked this scribe to name a favorite movie she would not have heard of. There was no hesitation in suggesting “It’s A Disaster.” That naturally led to watching it the next week, paying $4.99 to buy it via Amazon because this fool did not do proper research.

Turns out, it was on Peacock, which costs just $4.99/month. The only thing dumber would have been putting $65 on Texas in 2013.

A quick sidebar: This column is taking far longer to write than expected because, obviously, “It’s A Disaster” is playing in the background, and the laughs are too delightful and frequent to allow for a writing rhythm.

This is the second year in a row one of Notre Dame’s games is exclusively available on Peacock. That should not be viewed as a disaster; that is a reality of 2022.

Signing up for Peacock need not be a worry, even if you unfortunately canceled your subscription since April’s Blue-Gold Game. All you have to do is click …

THIS LINK RIGHT HERE IN THE BIG BOLD FONT.

Then go download the Peacock app on your respective viewing device just as you would with any other streaming app, like you did with NBA League Pass in order to watch the Minnesota Timberwolves’ season opener on Wednesday.

If wanting to support Irish junior running back Chris Tyree, go ahead and join the Chris Tyree Membership Program, which delivers its members six months of Peacock Premium, in addition to some Tyree-specific perks, part of the NBC Sports Athlete Direct NIL initiative.

What devices and platforms are supported by Peacock?

Assuredly, no corporate overlord expected this year’s “Download Peacock” column to focus on a movie that includes the line, “Y’all have enough rat poison to kill Chuck-E-Cheese.” So take the fact that this was the chosen approach to be the loudest and strongest endorsement of the 89 minutes of laughs, despite that college-football oversight.

It even understands “The Wire,” slipping in a dig on season five, but that’s not a Peacock property, so let’s skip past that.

“Cheers” is, so is “Yellowstone,” though working in a subtle reference to Kevin Costner’s TV-turn might have made this column a bit more violent than would be appropriate. Not to mention “The Office.”

Please, Irish fans, take this praise of a little-known, decade-old comedy and do not twist its title into a Notre Dame football commentary. There is a difference between the disaster of the Irish losing to Stanford and the disaster of a brunch devolving as the world begins to end.

“Things are going to degrade very quickly” might apply to Notre Dame football, but then the fast-acting developments of this flick dial things up a bit beyond anything seen on the gridiron. “The rules of society are going to break down. Your life is going to be in the hands of the people you can trust.”

It has been a personal accomplishment not to spoil “It’s A Disaster” in this argument for subscribing to Peacock. Robbing you of the joy of hearing how it ends might risk your psychological fulfillment, a concept you’ll hear about in the first moments of the movie, just as the “1812 Overture” is cut off.

Things To Learn: Notre Dame’s ‘fixes’ of a fast start and some defensive havoc against UNLV on Saturday

Oct 21, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT
Following the 2008 financial crisis, “Saturday Night Live” frequently deployed Kenan Thompson in a “Weekend Update” sketch as a financial expert named Oscar Rogers. Rogers had a comprehensive plan to fix the world economy.

“Fix it.”

If need be, Rogers could go in depth on his plan.

“Take it one step at a time. Identify the problem, fix it. Identify another problem, fix it. Repeat as necessary until it’s all fixed.”

Notre Dame’s offense might follow that approach this weekend when it faces UNLV exclusively on Peacock at 2:30 ET on Saturday. All past episodes of “Saturday Night Live” can also be streamed on Peacock, including the 2008-09 season that included hosts such as Michael Phelps, Anna Faris and John Malkovich.

This is not simply tongue-in-cheek synergy disguised as complex football analysis. The over-arching and obviously comically simple approach from Rogers is not terribly far off from how Irish head coach Marcus Freeman viewed last week’s 16-14 loss to Stanford.

“It’s been a long 48 hours of trying to really figure out what the heck happened on Saturday, and why we didn’t execute the way we have been previously and what we have to do to fix it,” Freeman said Monday.

He said “fix” four times on Monday, three of them followed by “it.”

“The messaging is, let’s fix the mistakes,” was Freeman’s fourth f-word usage. “Don’t make this be a lack of confidence in who we are and how good we can be. Let’s make this about what are the true issues of what happened on Saturday.”

Notre Dame’s postgame win expectancy following that loss was a lofty 77.1 percent, a reflection of the Irish squandering two scoring opportunities and going oh-for-five on fumble recoveries. Those were the true issues of what happened on Saturday.

Notre Dame’s first steps to restoring its own confidence will come in the red zone and via defensive havoc, the two consistent Irish failures this year.

There has been talk this week of Notre Dame’s inability to start fast this season, trailing after the first quarter in four games and mired in a scoreless tie at that point in the other two. This has particularly stood out because offensive coordinator Tommy Rees had excelled in that regard last season. Eight of his 13 opening drives last season resulted in quality possessions, creating 31 points on five scores. (Quality possession: Either a score or a first down inside the opponent’s 40-yard line.)

“There’s no doubt, I have to call it better, period,” Rees said Tuesday. “I have to get [junior quarterback Drew Pyne] into a rhythm, feel the game, give them confidence right off the bat. If we can do that — we’ve had that a little bit in like the second quarter — you get into a rhythm and you start feeling it. You get into that to start the second half the last couple weeks and kind of feel that.”

Clearly, if the Irish have just six first-quarter points this season, it is not a new problem. Only two games have opened with a Notre Dame quality possession, producing those two field goals. This space anticipated the Irish fixing that shortcoming two weeks ago in Las Vegas — Things To Learn: Notre Dame needs to find a fast start for a change of pace vs BYU — and it somewhat did, notching one of those field goals. But in an opening-script sense, a field goal is not a problem fixed. Those 10-20 plays should produce trips to the end zone, not through the uprights.

Identify the problem, fix it.

UNLV (4-3) should provide that salve. Both San José State and Air Force scored on their first possessions and on four of their five first-half possessions against the Rebels in the last two weeks. If the Irish cannot build that confidence on Saturday, it may be a lost cause.

Continuing with past predictions that could now prove belatedly accurate, Notre Dame should finally trot out freshman quarterback Steve Angeli this week Things To Learn: Stanford gives Notre Dame its first chance to test freshman QB Steve Angeli — a gift of UNLV’s offensive struggles as much as its defensive woes.

The Rebels will be without their best quarterback, Doug Brumfield, and running back, Aidan Robbins. Their offense has stalled in the last two weeks without Brumfield, despite Cam Friel’s best efforts. If ever there is a chance for the Irish defense to wreak some havoc, it should be on Saturday. (What’s a good Peacock reference for chaos. Hmmm. “The Office” dinner party comes to mind. There is certainly havoc in that miserably-anxious episode.)

Part of Notre Dame’s offensive struggles — not the impetus, not even close, but part — has been the lack of delightful opportunities created by the defense. The Irish have forced just two turnovers this season, not giving the offense the short fields that can build momentum and rhythm.

“We’ve got to deflect some balls, bat some balls, get some interceptions, and we’ve got to help our team out,” defensive coordinator Al Golden said Tuesday. “It’s not good enough to just stop them. We’ve got to create some field position, help special teams, help the offense or make an explosive play ourselves.”

In football, these things often come in bunches. Manufacturing a few turnovers against UNLV may be the inexplicable key to causing a few next week at ranked Syracuse. The Rebels present that chance simply because they are such a dismal threat; Golden can take more risks, even the safety blitzes that have backfired a couple times already this season.

Identify another problem, fix it.

Notre Dame needs to repeat as necessary until all things are fixed as quickly as possible, given a trip to Syracuse and a visit from Clemson await in the next two weeks. The Irish of last week would stand no chance against either orange-clad unbeaten ACC team, though one will no longer be unbeaten after this week.

The No. 5 Tigers are 14-point favorites against the No. 14 Orange (12 ET; ABC), and while Clemson should obviously win and probably will cover that spread, a competitive afternoon from Syracuse will only embolden Dino Babers’ squad when it hosts Notre Dame in a week.

There are few chances to “Fix it” left on the Irish schedule. Boston College’s visit for Senior Day should provide another, but waiting until the season’s penultimate moment to score early and often or to make an opposing quarterback’s life miserable is no way to spend a coach’s first year in charge.

Freeman should not have to wonder “what the heck happened” after this weekend, and if he does, a Sunday headline may read “It’s A Disaster.”

How to watch Notre Dame vs UNLV on Saturday exclusively on Peacock

Oct 21, 2022, 3:30 PM EDT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 15 Stanford at Notre Dame
Getty Images
Having underperformed in all three of their home games this season, the Notre Dame Irish will look to reverse that trend against the UNLV Rebels on Saturday, October 22. Live coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

See below for additional information and how to watch the Notre Dame vs UNLV game.

While Notre Dame played in UNLV’s home stadium (Allegiant Stadium) two weeks ago against BYU as part of the school’s Shamrock Series, Saturday’s game actually marks the first meeting between the two. Since 1990, the Irish have a record of 19-7 against teams making their first visit to South Bend. The most recent example? A loss last month to Marshall.

Notre Dame (3-3) then also lost at home to Stanford last week.

“You’re evaluating everything,” Freeman said Monday. “Why haven’t we played as well at home? Why haven’t we played as well versus maybe opponents that haven’t been ranked as high? It starts from the top down in looking at everything we do. The way we prepare, the way we motivate, what we do on game days, what we do at home versus what we do away.”

Notre Dame had one of its worst offensive performances of the season, shut out in the first half and finishing with just 301 yards of total offense. The Cardinal defense entered last week’s matchup ranked in the bottom 20 among all FBS schools in points per game (32.8) and yards per game (431.6). Irish junior quarterback Drew Pyne finished 13-of-27 for just 151 passing yards and one touchdown. Although Marcus Freeman‘s tenure has been off to a rocky start, the first-year head coach sees this as an opportunity for growth.

“You have to be able to really stand your ground during these tough times,” Freeman siad. “There has been change. Our program is different this year than it was in the past. To really establish something special, you’re going to have to go through some challenges and difficult times.”

 RELATED RELATED: Things We Learned — Avoidable first-year mistakes cost Notre Dame, Marcus Freeman

The UNLV Rebels (4-3) are coming off a 42-7 loss against the Air Force Falcons last Saturday, their second straight loss. Over the last two weeks, the Rebels have been outscored by their opponents by a total of 82-14. The team has been playing without starting sophomore quarterback Doug Brumfield who sustained a concussion in the second quarter of UNLV’s 40-7 loss against San Jose Staté. Sophomore Cameron Friel has been playing in Brumfield’s absence and finished 8-of-10 for 108 yards, a touchdown and an interception in last week’s loss against Air Force. Head coach Marcus Arroyo, who is in his third season with the Rebels, says Brumfield’s status for Saturday is still considered day-by-day, but Brumfield reportedly did not practice either Tuesday or Wednesday.

How to watch Notre Dame vs UNLV:

  • Where: Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Indiana
  • When: Saturday, October 22 at 2:30 p.m. ET
  • Live Stream: Exclusively on Peacock

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View a list of supported devices here.

Remaining 2022 Notre Dame Football Schedule:

  • Notre Dame vs. UNLV – Saturday, Oct. 22 – 2:30 ET on Peacock
  • Notre Dame at Syracuse – Saturday, Oct. 29 – 3:30 ET on ESPN or ABC
  • Notre Dame vs. Clemson – Saturday, Nov. 5 – 7:30 ET on NBC
  • Notre Dame vs. Navy (Baltimore, MD) – Saturday, Nov. 12 -12:00 ET on  ESPN or ABC
  • Notre Dame vs. Boston College – Saturday, Nov. 19 – 2:30 PM on NBC
  • Notre Dame at USC – Saturday, Nov. 26 – TBD

Leftovers & Links: Impatient Notre Dame fans need to remember, there are only 12 of these Saturdays to enjoy

Oct 20, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT
By no means was Notre Dame’s 16-14 loss to Stanford last week fun. Falling to Marshall in Marcus Freeman’s first home game as the Irish head coach was anything but enjoyable for Notre Dame and anyone affiliated with the program. From a reporter’s perspective, the interesting aspects of this season have taken an unexpected turn, and that is the only reason intrigue persists amid such duds of defeats.

And the Irish (3-3) hosting UNLV (4-3) exclusively on Peacock this Saturday at 2:30 ET may not be the most glamorous of games, but something still seems to have been inappropriately lost among Notre Dame fans this week.

To pull directly from a reader comment on Thursday morning, “Losing to Marshall took the jam out of my donut. The Stanford loss was someone with cleats then stepping on said donut. The rest of this season is me staring forlornly at the donut, thinking about how tasty it might have been.”

First of all, credit for an imaginative analogy. Secondly, this space endorses all mention of donuts, even flattened ones. But to the point here, and leaning into the analogy, is there really no more donut to be had?

Just like the dozen donuts you pick up from the bakery four blocks away, there are 12 Saturdays in a football season. Irish fans wait 353 days a year for those 12 Saturdays. If one or two bad Saturdays are going to ruin the rest, why suffer through that wait at all?

There is an irony here, the patience needed to be a college football fan through nine months of the year immediately forgotten amid fall frustrations.

“Mine would be patience,” former Notre Dame defensive lineman Mike Golic Sr. said this week on the ND on NBC Podcast. “I know that’s something that fans don’t really have, because the expectation at Notre Dame is high. We get that. Played in the title game in ‘13, been in a couple Playoffs since then, so the expectation is going to be up there, I get it.

“But you have to break this down and look at what we have and how we’re playing and realize, we aren’t consistent. We’re coming up short in some areas. You have to preach patience.”

The preseason No. 5 ranking was clearly misguided and yet another endorsement of preseason rankings being an idiotic exercise in general. Freeman was never going to be able to get the Irish hyper-active in the transfer portal in his first winter as head coach. Thus, Notre Dame was always going to lack quarterback depth and quality receivers this season.

“The beginning of the season, we weren’t sure who the big wide receiver was going to be,” Golic said. “Who was going to be that go-to guy. … We’re still trying to figure that out.”

If that was always going to be an issue, always a known and acknowledged one, fans griping about it throughout October is not exactly logical. Relying on a backup quarterback is a dicey proposition for the best of teams, just ask Alabama fans how comfortable they would be without Bryce Young right now. These are the present realities, and nothing in the next six weeks will change them.

The absolute insistences that Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees be escorted off campus by security and barred for life — the exaggeration here is nowhere near as large as it should be — ignore the obvious reality that firing Rees now would 1) not fix the offensive woes 2) mentally decimate a locker room that was so loudly supportive of Rees less than 11 months ago.

“It’s interesting, but what isn’t interesting is the fact that fans are starting to get crazy,” Golic said. “That’s what they do, that’s why they’re short for fanatics. Starting to lose their mind, all of a sudden they know all the plays that should be called and everything, it always gets kind of funny that way.”

Be frustrated and disappointed, of course. Notre Dame should never have lost to Stanford, the kind of loss that quite frankly still has this space stumped five days later. It was clear to see what happened against Marshall: The Irish got beat along both lines. Shocking, but clear.

Against the Cardinal, Notre Dame lost a game that had no defining characteristic, no distinctly lopsided edge toward Stanford aside from fumble luck. It was simply a dumbfounding loss.

But still, Irish fans have only 12 chances to get together to watch the games. One bad donut does not stop you from eating the other 11 in that variety dozen.

If nerves force you onto a stool on the edge of the room away from all conversation throughout the second half, so be it, but the angst of last week’s stubbed toe should not ruin the entire day. If it does, then why remain a fan? Why allow 85 18- to 22-year-olds the ability to so ruin the 12 days you wait 353 for?

This is supposed to be fun. Being a fan is about the community around the team. It’s about the relationships you can stumble into, be it with the three season-ticket holders to your left or with your father amid a fraught few years.

It is not about spending hours a day criticizing an offensive coordinator working with limited options. It is not about lamenting a lost season as soon as a national championship is off the table. If it were, then 130 teams should never have played this year, anyway. Only one will have a worthwhile season.

If nothing else, order more donuts.

IRISH LOSE RARIDON
Freshman tight end Eli Raridon will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL suffered in a non-contact situation in practice this week, per Freeman on Thursday. Raridon played in five games this season, meaning it will count as a year off his eligibility clock, not making any catches in his appearances.

Raridon tore the ACL he tore in December playing basketball in his senior season of high school.

With Raridon sidelined, Notre Dame will lean even more on sophomore tight end Mitchell Evans, only recently back from a broken foot suffered in July.

INJURY UPDATES
Fifth-year defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola (rib contusion) and freshman defensive back Jaden Mickey (abductor strain) are both questionable to face the Rebels. And again, that game is available exclusively on Peacock at 2:30 ET on Saturday.

Ademilola’s injury is making it difficult for him to take full breaths, Freeman said. Assessing that ability between now and Saturday will determine his availability.

No. 4 CLEMSON vs. NOTRE DAME FANS
Another reminder to vote in the Fanbase Face-off to choose which of four bars will host a watch party when the Irish host the Tigers on Nov. 5.

Given this scribe did not leave Notre Dame Stadium until [this time is redacted to avoid aggravating any Stadium personnel, but it was before sunrise, to be clear] after the primetime loss to Stanford, there is no version of this where an Inside the Irish cameo occurs at the watch party, so no need to vote for O’Rourke’s Public House with that ulterior motive.

INSIDE THE IRISH
Best part of Irish Saturday comes from four-star RB before the loss to the Cardinal
Things We Learned: Avoidable first-year mistakes cost Notre Dame, Marcus Freeman
And In That Corner … Can the injured UNLV Rebels give Notre Dame another challenge?

And In That Corner … Can the injured UNLV Rebels give Notre Dame another challenge?

Oct 19, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT
A few weeks ago, Notre Dame fans would have seen little competitive intrigue in the Irish (3-3) hosting UNLV (4-3). While the perennial Mountain West cellar dwellers started off the season unexpectedly strong, their truer selves have shown through the last few weeks. Notre Dame should have little issue against UNLV (2:30 ET; Peacock), but last week’s Irish dud against Stanford underscored how little can be presumed in a season of tumult like this one.

To get a better idea of what threat the Rebels may pose, let’s chat with Steve Cofield of ESPN Las Vegas and the UNLV All Access Podcast

Oh, but first, a reminder you will hear all week: UNLV vs. Notre Dame is available exclusively via Peacock, NBC’s streaming app.

DF: Notre Dame has looked rather rough at home this season, but it is not like UNLV has inspired much excitement the last couple weeks. I’ll get to the quarterback wonderings in a moment, but broad strokes, what changed from the Rebels’ 4-1 start and its last two blowout losses? When it was about to face New Mexico (three games ago), I tried to find the last time UNLV had been favored in three straight games against FBS opponents, and my databases did not go back far enough. The season started out with such Rebels promise …

SC: The jump up in competition has been a big part of it. San Jose Staté and Air Force are much better than the four teams the Rebels defeated. And this skid has coincided with the injury to quarterback Doug Brumfield. Brumfield was a Top 15 PFF-rated passer going into the SJSU game. For some reason, the backups seem to be a tick behind from a speed and urgency standpoint.

Certainly, some of the drop-off has been quarterback Doug Brumfield’s concussion at San Jose State. What are his chances of playing at Notre Dame this week, after missing the Air Force game entirely?

I think Brumfield is very questionable for the game against the Irish. He’s still in concussion protocol, and he’s also dealing with an ankle injury. He didn’t dress for practice on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

As a method of asking about both possible quarterback scenarios, could you compare and contrast Brumfield with sophomore quarterback Cameron Friel?

Brumfield’s urgency is way ahead of Friel’s. In his limited playing time this season, Friel has looked hesistant to hit his first couple of reads. He’s also been late on throws. Brumfield was getting the ball out on time. Doug is also much more mobile. Without Brumfield, the Rebels have also lost most of their rollout game.

Losing Brumfield does not explain all the struggles against the Spartans and the Falcons. I mean, Air Force scored 42 points while UNLV ran 35 plays. Every few years, we wonder if Vanderbilt can gain more yards than Georgia will score, but this points vs. plays ugliness might be a new one. What about that lopsided showing should Notre Dame strive to replicate?

Friel had trouble adjusting protection against the Air Force blitz and San José State pressure. Notre Dame should try and force him off his spot. The Irish should also test the middle of the field by going after the strong safeties. UNLV’s top-two strong safeties could be out this week. Tyson Player has been out all season, and now Jordyn Morgan is questionable. That spot will be filled with JUCO transfer Trent Holloway and Limestone-transfer Kris Wiliams.

Before this season, even a week ago, I would have looked at this as a glorified practice for the Irish. The talent disparity is that undeniable. If looking at the team talent composite from 247 Sports, 109 spots separate these two. But given what we saw from Notre Dame last week, I am not sure even this should be assumed. (Then again, Stanford had 22 four-star recruits on its roster, per that composite, compared to one from UNLV.) Aside from the obvious of turnover luck and something flukey, what would the Rebels need to work without flaw to spring this upset?

The Rebels could pull the upset if they completely shut down Audric Estimé. The defense was pretty good against the run in the opening five games. Defensive tackle Eliel Ehimare was a Top 15 PFF interior defender through five weeks. Run support from linebacker Austin Ajiake and cornerback Jerrae Williams furthered that cause, but injuries have also hit that defensive line. Two starters are likely out for this game in Naki Fahina and Tavis Malakius. 

On offense, their playmakers are receivers Ricky White and Kyle Williams. Get them the ball in space so they can make some plays. The backup running back is Courtney Reese. At 5-foot-8, 175 pounds, he can still pop a big run or two. Some of that happens? Then there’s a chance UNLV could put 21-plus on the board.

Before I ask you for a prediction, and this is not the best-phrased question I have ever asked: Would you tell me a bit about Marcus Arroyo as a head coach? He is in his third season, but the first one was 2020, obviously difficult, and he lost the first 14 games of his tenure. My impetus to asking is Notre Dame fans have an increasing curiosity about the viability of first-time head coaches …

Year 1 was a wash. Arroyo was trying to change work habits and culture in the program. They also got decimated by the pandemic. Each week, it seemed like they were walking the fine line of having enough players to field a team for the game.

Year 2, the culture got better. They competed hard in nine of the 12 games. But they went 0-6 in one-score games.

This year has been much better. They’ve closed out games when they had the lead. In four of the first five games, they made the better second-half adjustments.

They also won big in the transfer portal and JUCO ranks — by adding running back Aidan Robbins (from Louisville), defensive back Jordyn Morgan (Iowa State), receiver Ricky White (Michigan State), receiver Jeff Weimer (City College of San Francisco), defensive end Ryan Keeler (Rutgers) and offensive lineman Darius Johnson (Garden City Community College in Kansas). They just need to get healthy ASAP, and their improved depth has to step up big time over the next few weeks.

Now then, that prediction. The Irish are 25-point favorites. What are you expecting to see Saturday afternoon on Peacock?

My pick: Notre Dame 38-16.