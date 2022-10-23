Highlights: Notre Dame 44, UNLV 21 — Led by Michael Mayer and Irish defensive havoc

By Oct 23, 2022, 12:00 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Michael Mayer isn’t sure. He didn’t see the pass he caught early in the second quarter to propel Notre Dame well into scoring territory. It was a perfectly-placed pass from junior quarterback Drew Pyne, thrown exactly where only Mayer could catch it, but he didn’t see it. UNLV linebacker Fred Thompkins had excellent coverage.

Mayer still caught the 34-yard pass, of course, because he is Michael Mayer. That kind of editorializing would usually not be included at this point in the week, but after Mayer caught six passes for 115 yards and a touchdown in the first half of the Irish 44-21 win against the Rebels on Saturday, positive reviews of Mayer may as well be facts.

“I don’t think I saw the ball, to be honest,” he said after tying Ken MacAfee’s record for career touchdown receptions by a tight end at Notre Dame with 15. “I kind of stuck out my hand and hoped for the best.”

The best was realized, despite a pass interference flag on Thompkins.

“That’s a route me and [Pyne] practiced a lot, we’ve repped a lot in practice,” Mayer said. “Those type of throws, it’s just one of those things where it’s kind of just, alright, it’s me against the linebacker.

“Drew knows there’s a pretty good chance, if he throws that thing up, that I’m going to catch it. He believed in me and he threw it up there, and I found a way to catch it.”

Mayer was then asked if it was the best catch of his career. For someone who now has 157 catches in his collegiate career, also a Notre Dame record, with at least one snag in each of his 31 collegiate games, the best catch of his career is a lofty bar to clear. Mayer was the last person qualified to answer the question; not only did he not see the pass as he pulled it in, he also had not yet seen a replay of it.

“Sometimes I just don’t really remember things,” he said. “There’s some catches and stuff — so I’ve got to watch it.”

The only flaw to the one-handed, falling grab is that the Irish did not turn it into points. From the 14-yard line, they proceeded to stall out on a fourth-and-three from the seven.

That failure ran counter to an odd intention from Irish head coach Marcus Freeman this weekend. He has been more aggressive than not in go-or-kick moments in his first season as a head coach, usually deferring to the analytics that encourage forgoing kicks far more often than not. Not this week, four times turning to kicker Blake Grupe for a field-goal attempt inside the plus-30. Freeman said that approach was intentional, at least for the week.

“Going into this game, I wanted to, if it was close — the last couple of games I’ve been pretty aggressive on fourth-and-short. This game, I wanted to — we’re going to need Grupe to get some confidence,” Freeman said. “We’re going to kick the ball. I had told [offensive coordinator Tommy Reese], if it’s fourth-and-two, I’m going to kick it right now, really try to get some points on the board, get some momentum for our team.

“That’s what I told them, ‘Hey, great job taking care of the ball. If we get three points here, it’s good momentum for our team.’”

Grupe quite literally kicked his first field goal on a fourth-and-two, giving Notre Dame a 10-0 lead after its second possession. That attempt, more than the next three, presumably ran against any analytical numbers the Irish would usually ponder.

Freeman intentionally and preemptively opting against those numbers suggests he assumed this win from the outset perhaps more than just about anybody else, not that he would ever admit to that.

“I thought UNLV was a really good team,” he said. “I told [Rebels head coach Marcus] Arroyo before and after the game, he’s got a good football team. They don’t quit. I think it was 23-7 at the end of the first quarter — don’t expect that team to lay down. They battled back.”

Again, editorializing would not usually be included at this point in the week, so here is a fact: Following the analytical approach works only when applying it at all times. Leaning against it when facing an overmatched and injured UNLV may work out, but it is counter-intuitive, to say the least.

SCHEME OF THE GAME
For a second time this season, the Irish employed a tight-end scheme first seen elsewhere. After flipping the ball to Mayer on a jet sweep at North Carolina in late September, they brought sophomore tight end Mitchell Evans behind center a la the Kansas City Chiefs with tight end Noah Gray on Oct. 2.

That direct reference is not coincidence. Football coaches steal from each other more than some Texas A&M boosters undoubtedly feel Jimbo Fisher has stolen from their program.

Gray’s touchdown sneak was in a Sunday Night Football game. You better believe coaches watch the solitary primetime games just as you do.

“It’s a weekly thing,” Mayer said. “It can be any of the offensive coaches coming in and saying, ‘I watched this on Sunday Night Football or Monday Night Football, that type of thing. We should try this.’”

Evans’ plunges resulted in a first down and then a touchdown, clearly working twice on two attempts. Mayer would not admit if he envied Evans’ moment behind center, instead focusing on the relief of seeing Evans succeed in his second game back after a broken foot sidelined him to start the season.

“That was a cool moment for him,” Mayer said. “He had a little injury, he just got back, very cool moment for him scoring in a game his second game back.”

STAT OF THE GAME
It may not have been a big-play-filled thrashing. It may not have been the most entertaining game. Fans may have left the Stadium outright bored. But Notre Dame dominated UNLV. A postgame win expectancy of 98.8 percent may even feel low.

The outline for these highlights thought these paragraphs would criticize the Irish performance on third down, but they went 9-of-17, good enough to be left alone, but the real change this week came from defensive havoc.

Four sacks, with three coming from senior end Isaiah Foskey, part of nine tackles for loss and a Clarence Lewis-forced fumble, not to mention two blocked punts all set UNLV off schedule, and none of them are particularly dramatic moments. A fan in the stands hardly realizes a punt is blocked until it has been recovered, yet few plays in football change the game faster.

“We got a lot of momentum, gave the ball back the offense in plus territory, which is great for the whole team,” Foskey said of his two special teams moments. “Special teams is always something that Notre Dame hypes on, always works on. [Special teams coordinator Brian Mason] put me in the right position to make a play.”

Those plays led to 10 of the first 20 Irish points. The next Rebels punt was understandably harried after Foskey’s pressures, leading to a 20-yard punt return from Brandon Joseph, setting up Notre Dame with good field position for another Grupe field goal, 13 of the first 23 Irish points thus somewhat coming from special teams’ impacts.

More than anything else — more than consistency at the quarterback position, more than receivers making plays downfield, more than Notre Dame fans’ impatience — that defensive and special teams havoc has been lacking for the Irish this season.

“That’s the winning formula,” Freeman said. “If you want a chance to win, you’ve got to win the battle of field position, and today we were able to do that.”

Through the first six games of the season: Three forced turnovers.
On Saturday: Technically only one, though the blocked punts served the same field-flipping purpose.

Through the first six games of the season: 16 sacks for a loss of 101 yards.
On Saturday: Four sacks for a loss of 33 yards.

Through the first six games of the season: 32 tackles behind the line of scrimmage, costing opponents 139 yards, averages of 5.3 tackles and 23.2 yards lost per game.
On Saturday: 9 tackles behind the line of scrimmage costing UNLV 44 yards.

“What coach Freeman started off this whole week with was urgency right now,” Foskey said. “That’s what motivated us to start off the game fast. When you make big plays, it’s easy to be motivated. You want to make that next big play on offense and on defense.”

QUOTE OF THE GAME
While Notre Dame forced a turnover and blocked two punts, it also gave away the ball twice. Junior quarterback Drew Pyne had a pass deflected at the line of scrimmage and subsequently intercepted, a bit of an unavoidable reality in the passing game, and sophomore running back Audric Estimé lost a fumble for the third time in four games.

He finished with 17 yards and a touchdown on just three carries, classmate Logan Diggs taking over the bulk of the workload after the fumble, finishing with 130 yards on 28 rushes.

“All I can do is continue to be my brother’s keeper,” Diggs said. “I tell him, ‘Man, I feel that for you.’ And I told him, I’ve been in that situation, the ball is the most important thing on the offense, and you can’t let that go.

“Last week I was kind of on the side of, it’s going to be alright, just keep on doing your job, keep being better. But today I was a real teammate and told him, for real, ‘If you want to play, you’ve got to hold onto the ball.’”

Notre Dame, Isaiah Foskey rout UNLV early, coast late in 44-21 win

By Oct 22, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — None of this was UNLV’s fault. It was not the Rebels’ fault that Notre Dame needed to exorcise a bounty of offensive demons this late into October. UNLV was not to blame for Irish defensive end Isaiah Foskey having six games of frustrations pent up to unleash on the Rebels’ punter and then quarterbacks. And UNLV was nothing but accommodating of Notre Dame’s record pursuit for junior tight end Michael Mayer.

It may not have been the Rebels’ fault, but they bore the brunt of those realities in the first half of the 44-21 Irish victory on Saturday. Leading 23-7 after one quarter and 30-7 at halftime thanks in large part to Foskey blocking two punts deep in UNLV territory, Notre Dame (4-3) coasted to victory in the second half, somewhere between convincingly so and frustratingly so.

“It wasn’t perfect, we know that,” Irish head coach Marcus Freeman said. “That’s the reality of football, it’s never perfect. There’s a lot of things that you’re going to look and want to correct, but overall they played a really good game.”

Junior quarterback Drew Pyne did not set the field ablaze, not before he took an ugly hit to his upper back/head/neck late in the second quarter and not after. He was 8-of-17 for 167 yards and a touchdown before taking the hit that set up the most unorthodox touchdown of Notre Dame’s season. Afterward, he went 6-of-11 for 38 yards with a four-yard touchdown pass to fifth-year receiver Braden Lenzy and an interception on a pass deflected at the line of scrimmage.

“[Pyne] tried to stay in the game, the doctors pulled him out to make sure they could evaluate him,” Freeman said. “After that series, a couple plays, they said he was ready to go.”

In his absence, freshman quarterback Steve Angeli lined up in a shotgun formation only to have sophomore tight end Mtichell Evans motion behind the center and take the snap for a one-yard sneak and a score. The Irish had run the same play earlier on the possession to convert a third-and-one.

“That was something we wanted to use on short yardage,” Freeman said. “[Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees’] creativity on short-yardage attempts. That was a part of the creativity. … I don’t know if he would have called it (at the goal line) if Drew was still in the game, but it executed so maybe we’ll expand that package a little bit.”

A quarterback in high school who relied plenty on his size to beat his opponents, Evans’ cameo behind center gave Notre Dame its 30-7 halftime lead. From there, the Irish offensive approach changed a bit, be it because of Pyne’s knock (unlikely, given he played the whole game) or because they were content to cruise to a lopsided victory.

After six of their first nine possessions ended in points, their next three would all go scoreless, including a Blake Grupe field goal off the upright after he had made his first three attempts. Eventually, a Chris Tyree 8-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter erased any last lingering doubt about the game’s outcome, even if the then 37-14 score was far from the day’s final tally.

Notre Dame seemed intent to run out the clock, running 12 times on that 13-play drive that bridged the third and fourth quarters. Sophomore Logan Diggs took nine carries for 45 yards while Tyree’s three for 16 got the added glory of crossing the goal line.

The first tight-end score of the day tied a Notre Dame record, a 20-yard pass from Pyne to Mayer that was Mayer’s 15th in his career, matching Ken MacAfee’s total in the late ‘70s. With 115 yards on six catches Saturday, all coming in the first half, Mayer is just 25 receiving yards away from setting that career mark, as well.

Foskey finished with three sacks in addition to the two blocked punts, giving him 21.5 career sacks, three behind Justin Tuck’s career record at Notre Dame.

CONTROL OF THE GAME
Notre Dame put together eight quality possessions on its 10 first-half drives, while limiting UNLV to just one quality possession on 10 drives. In a comical fashion, no Rebels’ first-half possession lasted more than three plays, including their touchdown drive, buoyed by a 74-yard run.

“At the end of the day, we’re evaluated off the result, we’re evaluated off did we win or lose,” Freeman said. “We needed this, we needed this for our mentality and our confidence. We are a good team. I’ve said that before. We’re a good football team that doesn’t always play that way.”

For the game, Notre Dame put itself in successful position on 11 of its 14 drives, while keeping UNLV from such a claim on 12 of its 15 possessions.

MISSED OPPORTUNITY OF THE GAME
On a day when the Irish defense forced a turnover, blocked two punts and tallied nine tackles behind the line of scrimmage, it still gave up one too many touchdowns for Angeli’s concerns. One play away from becoming Notre Dame’s starting quarterback, Angeli’s moment watching Evans score a touchdown was his first career appearance.

With the Irish up 37-14 following Tyree’s score, Freeman was prepared to send Angeli in for a full series if the defense kept UNLV at bay halfway through the fourth quarter.

“Before that last series, I said, ‘Hey, if they don’t score here, let’s get Angeli ready to go,’” Freeman said.

The Rebels scored. With the lead now technically within two possessions — UNLV would have needed to get into the end zone four times to erase that 37-21 deficit — Freeman stuck with Pyne for one more ball-control touchdown drive.

“I wanted to stay with the offense,” he said. “We were able to go down and score, milk the clock the way we wanted to.

“I wanted to get [Angeli] in the game.”

Instead, that 9-play touchdown drive, covering only 46 yards courtesy of a Rebels onside kick, featured seven Logan Diggs rushes for 33 yards, part of his 28-carry, 130-yard day.

QUOTE OF THE GAME
It was a simple quote, but it was one not many coaches would have offered. Freeman strayed as far from coach-speak as one can without dropping profanity in the sanitized environment of a postgame press conference when he offered an honest thought of some vulnerability.

“It was a tough week, for all of us,” he said.

Right there was something most coaches would not admit, no matter how obvious it may be.

“If you’re part of this Notre Dame family, Notre Dame nation, this football team, it was a tough week. I’m proud of how our guys responded. I’m proud of the way our fans and our students continue to support this team.

“I didn’t know what it was going to be like today.”

With an announced attendance of 73,165, likely generous but not laughably so, Notre Dame Stadium was welcoming enough of the Irish, no reprise of the boos that accompanied Notre Dame’s trip to the halftime locker room a week ago.

Notre Dame vs UNLV: Time, Peacock, Preview and Predictions

By Oct 22, 2022, 10:00 AM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — “Must win” is an obnoxious phrase in sports. Aside from an elimination game, a “must win” game is typically being discussed hyperbolically. In college football, it is so widely applicable, it hardly has any meaning. Once a team of Notre Dame’s usual standing loses a game, every game after that becomes a “must win,” the second loss eliminating any hopes of a Playoff berth. Are “must wins” that special of moments anymore? Once the Irish lost to Marshall on Sept. 10, could any game this season be considered a “must win”?

For once, yes, as illustrated by Notre Dame (3-3) clashing with UNLV (4-3) this afternoon. Lose this game as a four-score favorite and all logic of any kind will be out the window for the last five games of the Irish season.

While the Rebels started the season 4-1, they have fallen by a combined score of 82-14 in their last two games, playing most of those blowouts without starting quarterback Doug Brumfield, expected to be sidelined again today due to the lingering effects of a concussion suffered in the first of those routs.

With Brumfield, perhaps UNLV could put a scare into an Irish team still struggling to find its way in general under first-year head coach Marcus Freeman, particularly at home where Notre Dame has lost outright twice this season as a three-score favorite. Without Brumfield, now leaning on last year’s Mountain West Freshman of the Year in quarterback Cam Friel, the Rebels have been unable to find any offensive rhythm.

No matter what UNLV puts forth on the field, a loss today would cast a level of uncertainty around the Irish that may be unprecedented. Not that a gambling spread should measure the magnitude of a loss, but it does provide a metric of how unexpected a defeat may be. Notre Dame has not lost as a four-possession favorite since … well, the database of choice around here, OddsShark.com, does not go back that far, noting 36 times since the 1995 season in which the Irish were favored by at least 21 points. They won them all, including 20 times as a favorite of 25 points or more and 31 times (at that -21 number) this century.

The Marshall loss in mid-September featured the Herd as a 20-point underdog, to be clear. Stanford was a 16.5-point underdog.

While a “guarantee game” as far as a payment to UNLV may go, this afternoon is a must win for Notre Dame.

TIME: 2:30 ET on what will presumably be the last delightful fall Saturday in South Bend, with afternoon temperatures in the mid-70s and weather.com describing the day as “Sunny” and “Mostly Sunny.” Some winds may swirl — perhaps something to note if the Irish hold the Rebels to field-goal attempts — but otherwise, anyone in attendance should delight in the day.

PEACOCK: This game is available exclusively via Peacock, NBC’s streaming app. Signing up for a Peacock subscription begins quite simply by clicking this link RIGHT HERE.

Then, if wanted, download the Peacock app on your respective viewing device just as you do with any other streaming app. 

What devices and platforms are supported by Peacock?

This is college football in 2022, when every SEC team appears on ESPN+ at least once this season, when Oklahoma has finally caved to typical streaming apps rather than its traditional exorbitantly-priced pay-per-view model, when an NFL game each week is available only on Amazon Prime. Major League Baseball committed to AppleTV this season. The NBA has multiple franchises that wish they had a viable streaming outlet given the incompetent greed of the Sinclair Broadcast Group/Diamond  Sports Group/Bally Sports.

If wanting to support Irish junior running back Chris Tyree, go ahead and join the Chris Tyree Membership Program, which delivers its members six months of Peacock Premium, in addition to some Tyree-specific perks, part of the NBC Sports Athlete Direct NIL initiative.

PREVIEW: Notre Dame has not found itself in a position where a win against UNLV is hardly assumed because the Irish defense failed. Notre Dame is giving up only 20.8 points per game, once deducting the points scored by Marshall on an interception returned for a touchdown. Giving up 16 to Stanford should have been enough of a defensive effort.

But the Irish defense is starting to wear thin, and if this afternoon remains close longer than expected, fatigue may begin to set in. Looking at Notre Dame’s preseason defensive two-deep, it finished last week’s loss without its top-two defensive tackles (Jayson Ademilola and Jacob Lacey), veteran linebacker Bo Bauer, its top-two nickel backs (Tariq Bracy and Jaden Mickey), a rotational safety (Ramon Henderson) and with its top nose tackle (Howard Cross) on an injured ankle.

This is football, injuries are to be expected, but the emphatic nature of losing three players along the interior (with Lacey as an outgoing transfer) and both the top nickel backs compounded the concerns.

Freeman described fifth-year Ademilola as “day-to-day” this week with a rib contusion.

“He has tried to practice a little bit,” Freeman said Thursday. “He hasn’t practiced the entirety of a practice yet like he would normally do on game week, but he’s doing more and more every day. … It’s not a bone it’s not a strain, it’s more just the healing of a muscle in his rib. The ability for him to continue to take deep breaths, that’s my biggest concern.”

Mickey is also questionable with an abductor strain, while Bracy continues to work his way back from a hamstring difficulty, and Henderson takes it gingerly on a balky ankle.

Two things are true amid these injuries: The Irish still defended well enough against Stanford, though not forcing any turnovers, to win the game; and if there is any tangible reason for Notre Dame to worry today, it is if another injury or two joins this list.

PREDICTION: As of Friday night, the Irish are favored by 26.5 points with a combined points total Over/Under of 47.5, suggesting something akin to a 37-10 Notre Dame victory.

There are two struggles to that logic: The Irish have not shown enough consistency to put faith in them scoring 37 points against anybody; and UNLV may not cross midfield twice, let alone put points on the scoreboard twice.

This is where Notre Dame’s defense factors in on both sides of the ball. As long as the Irish do not create short fields with turnovers, forcing only two through six games, and hardly back up the opposing offense with repeated tackles for loss, averaging just 5.5 each week, they will force Notre Dame’s stumbling offense to cover most of the field to score.

Junior quarterback Drew Pyne has played well enough to have confidence at points, but repeatedly forcing him to cover 70 yards to score is asking a bit much.

But as long as the Irish defense also holds UNLV in check, then those Notre Dame drives will take time, they will chew clock, they will lower the final score as much as general inefficiency does.

Notre Dame 31, UNLV 3
(Spread: 2-4; Over/Under: 2-4; Straight-up: 3-3)

AN ON-FIELD NOTE
Pause your Peacock broadcast at some point and take special note of the cleats the Irish wear. Deemed “Cleats For A Cause,” every player will wear specially-designed cleats representing one of four local charities: the South Bend Center for the Homeless, the Boys & Girls Club of St. Joseph County, the YMCA of Greater Michiana, and Cultivate Food Rescue.

RELATED READING: Notre Dame football partners with local charities in ‘Cleats For A Cause’

Each cleat was handpainted and will be auctioned after the game, at which point all the proceeds will go to the four charities.

How to watch Notre Dame vs UNLV today exclusively on Peacock

By Oct 22, 2022, 9:30 AM EDT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 15 Stanford at Notre Dame
Getty Images
Having underperformed in all three of their home games this season, the Notre Dame Irish will look to reverse that trend against the UNLV Rebels on Saturday, October 22. Live coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

See below for additional information and how to watch the Notre Dame vs UNLV game.

While Notre Dame played in UNLV’s home stadium (Allegiant Stadium) two weeks ago against BYU as part of the school’s Shamrock Series, Saturday’s game actually marks the first meeting between the two. Since 1990, the Irish have a record of 19-7 against teams making their first visit to South Bend. The most recent example? A loss last month to Marshall.

Notre Dame (3-3) then also lost at home to Stanford last week.

“You’re evaluating everything,” Freeman said Monday. “Why haven’t we played as well at home? Why haven’t we played as well versus maybe opponents that haven’t been ranked as high? It starts from the top down in looking at everything we do. The way we prepare, the way we motivate, what we do on game days, what we do at home versus what we do away.”

Notre Dame had one of its worst offensive performances of the season, shut out in the first half and finishing with just 301 yards of total offense. The Cardinal defense entered last week’s matchup ranked in the bottom 20 among all FBS schools in points per game (32.8) and yards per game (431.6). Irish junior quarterback Drew Pyne finished 13-of-27 for just 151 passing yards and one touchdown. Although Marcus Freeman‘s tenure has been off to a rocky start, the first-year head coach sees this as an opportunity for growth.

“You have to be able to really stand your ground during these tough times,” Freeman siad. “There has been change. Our program is different this year than it was in the past. To really establish something special, you’re going to have to go through some challenges and difficult times.”

 RELATED RELATED: Things We Learned — Avoidable first-year mistakes cost Notre Dame, Marcus Freeman

The UNLV Rebels (4-3) are coming off a 42-7 loss against the Air Force Falcons last Saturday, their second straight loss. Over the last two weeks, the Rebels have been outscored by their opponents by a total of 82-14. The team has been playing without starting sophomore quarterback Doug Brumfield who sustained a concussion in the second quarter of UNLV’s 40-7 loss against San Jose Staté. Sophomore Cameron Friel has been playing in Brumfield’s absence and finished 8-of-10 for 108 yards, a touchdown and an interception in last week’s loss against Air Force. Head coach Marcus Arroyo, who is in his third season with the Rebels, says Brumfield’s status for Saturday is still considered day-by-day, but Brumfield reportedly did not practice either Tuesday or Wednesday.

How to watch Notre Dame vs UNLV:

  • Where: Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Indiana
  • When: Saturday, October 22 at 2:30 p.m. ET
  • Live Stream: Exclusively on Peacock

How to watch Notre Dame Football on Peacock:

Become a monthly or annual subscriber to Peacock Premium to watch all of our Premium sports, including Notre Dame football. Once you’re signed up, you can find LIVE coverage in the Browse section of the Peacock app and on PeacockTV.com

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View a list of supported devices here.

Remaining 2022 Notre Dame Football Schedule:

  • Notre Dame vs. UNLV – Saturday, Oct. 22 – 2:30 ET on Peacock
  • Notre Dame at Syracuse – Saturday, Oct. 29 – 3:30 ET on ESPN or ABC
  • Notre Dame vs. Clemson – Saturday, Nov. 5 – 7:30 ET on NBC
  • Notre Dame vs. Navy (Baltimore, MD) – Saturday, Nov. 12 -12:00 ET on  ESPN or ABC
  • Notre Dame vs. Boston College – Saturday, Nov. 19 – 2:30 PM on NBC
  • Notre Dame at USC – Saturday, Nov. 26 – TBD

Things To Learn: Notre Dame’s ‘fixes’ of a fast start and some defensive havoc against UNLV on Saturday

By Oct 22, 2022, 9:00 AM EDT
Following the 2008 financial crisis, “Saturday Night Live” frequently deployed Kenan Thompson in a “Weekend Update” sketch as a financial expert named Oscar Rogers. Rogers had a comprehensive plan to fix the world economy.

“Fix it.”

If need be, Rogers could go in depth on his plan.

“Take it one step at a time. Identify the problem, fix it. Identify another problem, fix it. Repeat as necessary until it’s all fixed.”

Notre Dame’s offense might follow that approach this weekend when it faces UNLV exclusively on Peacock at 2:30 ET on Saturday. All past episodes of “Saturday Night Live” can also be streamed on Peacock, including the 2008-09 season that included hosts such as Michael Phelps, Anna Faris and John Malkovich.

This is not simply tongue-in-cheek synergy disguised as complex football analysis. The over-arching and obviously comically simple approach from Rogers is not terribly far off from how Irish head coach Marcus Freeman viewed last week’s 16-14 loss to Stanford.

“It’s been a long 48 hours of trying to really figure out what the heck happened on Saturday, and why we didn’t execute the way we have been previously and what we have to do to fix it,” Freeman said Monday.

He said “fix” four times on Monday, three of them followed by “it.”

“The messaging is, let’s fix the mistakes,” was Freeman’s fourth f-word usage. “Don’t make this be a lack of confidence in who we are and how good we can be. Let’s make this about what are the true issues of what happened on Saturday.”

Notre Dame’s postgame win expectancy following that loss was a lofty 77.1 percent, a reflection of the Irish squandering two scoring opportunities and going oh-for-five on fumble recoveries. Those were the true issues of what happened on Saturday.

Notre Dame’s first steps to restoring its own confidence will come in the red zone and via defensive havoc, the two consistent Irish failures this year.

There has been talk this week of Notre Dame’s inability to start fast this season, trailing after the first quarter in four games and mired in a scoreless tie at that point in the other two. This has particularly stood out because offensive coordinator Tommy Rees had excelled in that regard last season. Eight of his 13 opening drives last season resulted in quality possessions, creating 31 points on five scores. (Quality possession: Either a score or a first down inside the opponent’s 40-yard line.)

“There’s no doubt, I have to call it better, period,” Rees said Tuesday. “I have to get [junior quarterback Drew Pyne] into a rhythm, feel the game, give them confidence right off the bat. If we can do that — we’ve had that a little bit in like the second quarter — you get into a rhythm and you start feeling it. You get into that to start the second half the last couple weeks and kind of feel that.”

Clearly, if the Irish have just six first-quarter points this season, it is not a new problem. Only two games have opened with a Notre Dame quality possession, producing those two field goals. This space anticipated the Irish fixing that shortcoming two weeks ago in Las Vegas — Things To Learn: Notre Dame needs to find a fast start for a change of pace vs BYU — and it somewhat did, notching one of those field goals. But in an opening-script sense, a field goal is not a problem fixed. Those 10-20 plays should produce trips to the end zone, not through the uprights.

Identify the problem, fix it.

UNLV (4-3) should provide that salve. Both San José State and Air Force scored on their first possessions and on four of their five first-half possessions against the Rebels in the last two weeks. If the Irish cannot build that confidence on Saturday, it may be a lost cause.

Continuing with past predictions that could now prove belatedly accurate, Notre Dame should finally trot out freshman quarterback Steve Angeli this week Things To Learn: Stanford gives Notre Dame its first chance to test freshman QB Steve Angeli — a gift of UNLV’s offensive struggles as much as its defensive woes.

The Rebels will be without their best quarterback, Doug Brumfield, and running back, Aidan Robbins. Their offense has stalled in the last two weeks without Brumfield, despite Cam Friel’s best efforts. If ever there is a chance for the Irish defense to wreak some havoc, it should be on Saturday. (What’s a good Peacock reference for chaos. Hmmm. “The Office” dinner party comes to mind. There is certainly havoc in that miserably-anxious episode.)

Part of Notre Dame’s offensive struggles — not the impetus, not even close, but part — has been the lack of delightful opportunities created by the defense. The Irish have forced just two turnovers this season, not giving the offense the short fields that can build momentum and rhythm.

“We’ve got to deflect some balls, bat some balls, get some interceptions, and we’ve got to help our team out,” defensive coordinator Al Golden said Tuesday. “It’s not good enough to just stop them. We’ve got to create some field position, help special teams, help the offense or make an explosive play ourselves.”

In football, these things often come in bunches. Manufacturing a few turnovers against UNLV may be the inexplicable key to causing a few next week at ranked Syracuse. The Rebels present that chance simply because they are such a dismal threat; Golden can take more risks, even the safety blitzes that have backfired a couple times already this season.

Identify another problem, fix it.

Notre Dame needs to repeat as necessary until all things are fixed as quickly as possible, given a trip to Syracuse and a visit from Clemson await in the next two weeks. The Irish of last week would stand no chance against either orange-clad unbeaten ACC team, though one will no longer be unbeaten after this week.

The No. 5 Tigers are 14-point favorites against the No. 14 Orange (12 ET; ABC), and while Clemson should obviously win and probably will cover that spread, a competitive afternoon from Syracuse will only embolden Dino Babers’ squad when it hosts Notre Dame in a week.

There are few chances to “Fix it” left on the Irish schedule. Boston College’s visit for Senior Day should provide another, but waiting until the season’s penultimate moment to score early and often or to make an opposing quarterback’s life miserable is no way to spend a coach’s first year in charge.

Freeman should not have to wonder “what the heck happened” after this weekend, and if he does, a Sunday headline may read “It’s A Disaster.”