And In That Corner … No. 16 Syracuse Orange and sold out Dome host Notre Dame

By Oct 27, 2022, 6:00 AM EDT
3 Comments

Notre Dame and Syracuse have met every two years since 2014, a streak that will end after this season, suffering a one-year delay before they meet up in both 2025 and 2026. Games played every other year seem to come just short of developing enough rhythm. If there is not an excessive amount of roster and coaching staff turnover between two games, there certainly is between three games covering a five-year span.

Thus, while the Irish have won all four of these even-year meetings (by an average score of 40.5 to 18), not much of what was seen in 2020 can be applied to 2022 and absolutely none of 2018’s result should be pertinent this weekend (12 ET; ABC). To fill in those gaps, let’s chat with Emily Leiker of The Post-Standard, more commonly known in the internet age as syracuse.com.

DF: From afar, this could be a tough week for Syracuse to refocus after its unbeaten season came to an end with a fourth-quarter collapse at Clemson. In the immediate aftermath of that 27-21 defeat, what was the mood around the Orange? There are no such things as moral victories, but also, they nearly beat the best team in the ACC and perennial national title conter.

EL: You’re right about the moral victories piece – that was something Syracuse head coach Dino Babers was asked about postgame and immediately shut down. That said, I do think there were some positives the team took away from the game, the biggest being the way they responded to the loss. We heard from Babers and several players that the team had a great film session Sunday without any finger-pointing or negativity. The way that game ended, it could have been really easy, in my opinion, for a team to get down on itself for letting a win slip away due to what were mostly self-inflicted wounds. But that’s not what we’ve seen or heard out of this Syracuse program this season, which I think bodes well for how they’ll respond on the field against Notre Dame.

Syracuse built its 21-10 lead on the back of turnovers, forcing four. In its first six games this season, the Orange had forced only nine takeaways, so it is not like this is a defense thriving on interceptions and fumbles. Was there a change in scheme or approach that led to those four turnovers, or merely Clemson sloppiness? Fortunately for these purposes, either answer sheds light on Notre Dame’s next two weeks.

There weren’t any scheme changes from what I could tell or that I was told offensively. It was certainly a standout game for the defense, but I do think once Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei threw that first pick, his head was a little scrambled for the rest of time he played. He might have had a little bit of last year coming back to haunt him: He had more interceptions than he did touchdowns last season and had drastically improved that ratio in 2022. Saturday’s game was just the third time he’s thrown an interception this year, and he hadn’t thrown more than one in a single game until Syracuse picked him off twice.

From the moment that game ended, Syracuse running back Sean Tucker’s lack of usage has been a hot topic. One of the best backs in the country, he ended with five rushes for 54 yards, also catching five passes for 18 yards and a score. Clemson claimed his so few rush attempts was a result of the Tigers’ defensive intentions, encouraging Orange quarterback Garrett Shrader to keep the ball more often on zone-reads. Shrader did end up with 21 carries for 71 yards, a distinct uptick from his average of 13 rushes per game in the first six this season. I realize gauging the success or failure of such schemes is a fool’s errand, but where do you assign fault or credit for Tucker’s reduced role? Is there any version of this weekend that sees it repeated?

Tucker’s reduced role was I think mostly at the fault of the coaching staff. It’s hard to say whose call exactly it was because the only coach who speaks with media is Babers, but the head coach did admit his running back should have had more carries and said the issue was addressed. Personally, I think a little bit of blame can also be attributed to Shrader just for pulling the ball as often as he did on his reads. That said, it’s obviously not his fault that the reads were what Syracuse had schemed up and didn’t change, nor was it his fault that Clemson’s defense was getting as much pressure as it was and forcing him to make quick decisions.

With all the criticism the program received over the matter since Saturday, I don’t expect it will be something that’s repeated this weekend. I would assume we’ll see more designed runs for Tucker called or at least him getting the ball more on reads.

On the other side of the ball, Clemson had a ton of success running the ball, gaining 293 yards on 60 carries. While an extreme, that was not the first time someone ran through Syracuse’s defense this season. Virginia took 29 rushes for 149 yards, and Louisville gained 137 yards on 31 attempts. Obviously, this stands out given the one thing Notre Dame tends to do well offensively is run the ball. Have these ground gashings come as a result of Syracuse selling out to stop the pass or is this just a faulty front?

I wouldn’t call Syracuse’s defensive front faulty per se, but it is young and has been the most affected by injuries this season. So that’s definitely hurt them in defending against high-powered rushing offenses. Looking at Notre Dame’s kind of three-pronged rushing attack and what that means for how they’re able to rotate players through that position to keep them fresh, I’m definitely assuming there will be at least a couple occasions where Syracuse gets burned on the run.

Speaking of stopping the pass, Orange cornerback Duce Chestnut appeared to suffer an injury against Clemson. I know he came back in, but what is the report on that injury? If the Irish are going to have any successful downfield passing, I do not expect it to be in Chestnut’s direction. While we’re at it, are there any other injuries that Notre Dame fans should make note of?

He did go out briefly with what seemed like a knee injury in the second quarter, but returned after that and played well for the rest of the game. Babers is pretty reserved when it comes to talking about injuries, so we really don’t know anything about Chestnut or any of the other players who had minor issues against Clemson.

One player who sat out the Clemson game and could be making his return this week is Syracuse’s other star cornerback, Garrett Williams. He suffered a thigh bruise early in Syracuse’s game against North Carolina State (on Oct. 15) and has not played since. Babers did say it wasn’t a season-ender, and Williams went through all of the team’s warmups and was suited up for the game against Clemson. He looked pretty close to 100 percent to me, but as of Wednesday, we haven’t heard officially whether he’ll be on the field against Notre Dame.

Let’s turn to the more abstract for a moment. This is a 6-1 Syracuse, currently ranked No. 16, coming off a blown chance at what may have been the biggest win in program history. There are competing momentums there. The Carrier Dome—errr, this is so dumb—the JMA Wireless Dome can hold nearly 50,000 fans and when in the right spirit, can be very loud. What kind of atmosphere should Notre Dame expect this week?

The game sold out of general tickets early this week, the school announced. There are still some student tickets left and some on reseller sites, but it will be packed and it will be loud. Don’t be fooled by the seemingly small number of fans that fit in the Dome; the fact that it’s an indoor venue means the noise echoes off every surface. Syracuse also sold out its game against N.C. State, and the Wolfpack offense was clearly affected by that.

Do you agree with me that renaming a building after a different corporate entity is bafflingly dumb when the former name has become so synonymous and entrenched with the arena? JMA Wireless cannot be getting enough publicity out of this to justify what is widely thought to be more than $3.25 million per year. And my disparaging this lunacy right now cannot be helping. I’ll stop. At least, until I repeatedly refer to a running back as a “carrier” on Saturday.

Haha. I barely made it here before it switched to the JMA Wireless Dome and I still had trouble remembering it wasn’t the Carrier Dome for about a month. You’re not the first out-of-towner I’ve heard complain about the name change.

Syracuse is favored by 2.5 as of late Wednesday night, only the fourth time Notre Dame has been a regular-season underdog against an ACC opponent in the last six seasons and just the eighth time in the nine years of this scheduling arrangement. The Irish won the last three such moments, including once this year and once last year. What are you expecting to see Saturday?

I think it will be a close game for sure. That said, I do think Syracuse will cover the spread handily with the home-field advantage and a drive for its offense to prove that it actually is good against a top-tier defense. Should be a good matchup either way.

Notre Dame Opponents: Syracuse letdown at Clemson only sets up Orange this week

By Oct 26, 2022, 2:00 PM EDT
3 Comments

The first rankings that have any meaning are still a week away, but looking at the AP Top 25, Notre Dame may have the toughest remaining schedule in the country, facing three top-16 teams. Without going through every team’s schedule, only a pair of Pac-12 teams can match the Irish in that claim.

Cal hosts No. 8 Oregon this weekend before heading to No. 10 USC and ending the season against No. 12 UCLA. Arizona also must face USC and UCLA, slipping in No. 14 Utah between them, quite a gauntlet for the Wildcats’ next three weeks.

There is an obvious irony to these toughest Novembers (and Halloween weekends) coming from an independent and the supposed weakest among the Power Five conferences, but that is a conversation for a different day and would require a hefty disclaimer about both the size and the selective nature of this sample. For now, the focus should simply be on Notre Dame’s next two weeks, the second consecutive regular season the Irish have faced back-to-back top-20 foes (No. 18 Wisconsin followed by No. 7 Cincinnati last year) and fourth time since 2017.

No. 16 Syracuse (6-1): Coming off a deflating 27-21 fall-from-ahead defeat at Clemson, the Orange has to rebound quickly. If it does so, it could still conceivably find its way to a New Year’s Six bowl, but one more loss may doom that hope. This thought presumes the Tigers will reach the College Football Playoff, at which point, the next highest-ranked ACC team would head to the Orange Bowl. Syracuse is currently trailing only No. 10 Wake Forest in that regard, but they face each other the weekend before Thanksgiving.

A loss, though, could knock the Orange behind No. 21 North Carolina, the current clear frontrunner to win the final ACC Coastal title to then lose to Clemson in the conference title game. An 11-2 North Carolina would finish ranked higher than a 10-2 Syracuse.

In other words, Syracuse may have blown a chance last week, but another one remains distinctly in front of Dino Babers’ team, beginning this week against Notre Dame (12 ET; ABC) as 2.5-point favorites, as of midday Wednesday, with a combined points total Over/Under of 47.5.

No. 5 Clemson (8-0): The Tigers get to enjoy a week off after that comeback against Syracuse, a later idle week than most teams enjoy in a season. It will be filled with drama.

Clemson coughed up four turnovers against the Orange, leading to DJ Uiagalelei getting benched for freshman Cade Klubnik. Both of them relied on sophomore running back Will Shipley, who totaled 172 rushing yards on 27 carries, more than making up for a fumble that led to a Syracuse scoop-and-score.

A game-changer a la South Florida at Notre Dame in 2011, USC at Notre Dame in 2011 and Virginia Tech at Notre Dame in 2019, Irish fans should be well aware how that one play can skew the game flow despite one team performing far better than the score suggests.

Clemson outgained Syracuse 450 yards to 291. It converted 7-of-15 third- and fourth-down combinations, compared to 3-of-11 for the Orange.

Now, Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney has to toe the delicate line of a quarterback controversy for two weeks before pulling into South Bend.

RELATED READING: Cade Klubnik’s cool, Shipley’s carries among 5 takeaways from Clemson’s win over Syracuse
Syracuse stood toe-to-toe with Clemson. Then came a haunting meltdown, with no late-game heroics

Navy (2-5): The Midshipmen were hardly competitive against Houston, falling 38-20, giving up 441 yards on 6.9 yards per play. For this week, Navy’s problem was its defense more than the offense, which gained 201 yards on 50 rushes.

Temple should not threaten the Midshipmen defense (3:30 ET; CBSSN), not with Navy favored by 13.5 points.

Boston College (2-5): Oh how the Eagles continue to fall. What is more humbling, losing 43-15 to Wake Forest while getting outgained 428 yards to 315, or now heading to Connecticut (12 ET; CBSSN) as only 7.5-point favorites?

No. 10 USC (6-1): The Trojans enjoyed a week off after their last-minute loss at Utah, and now they may as well enjoy a second week off at Arizona (7 ET; Pac-12 Network). Favored by 15.5 points, fully expect USC’s offense to run it up early and often.

No. 2 Ohio State (7-0): Star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has yet to cut loose since his week one injury against Notre Dame, but he took 22 snaps this week in the Buckeyes’ 54-10 win against Iowa, a step toward cruise control for Ohio State. All due respect to No. 13 Penn State (12 ET; FOX), but it is difficult to imagine the Nittany Lions keeping the Buckeyes in check, especially as 15.5-point underdogs.

Marshall (4-3): The Herd upset James Madison, 26-12, and is now favored against Coastal Carolina (7 ET; NFL Network), a bit of a tide-turning stretch for Marshall after its valley following that upset in South Bend.

Cal (3-4): Cal did as Cal does under Justin Wilcox, covered as an underdog in a 28-21 loss to Washington, and now it will get the chance to do so again against No. 8 Oregon (3:30 ET; FS1), though now a daunting 17-point underdog.

No. 21 North Carolina (6-1): The lowest-ranked, one-loss Power-Five team, the Heels took a week off and can now begin moving up the polls with a win against Pitt (8 ET; ACCN), though favored by only a field goal.

BYU (4-4): The Cougars have fallen apart quickly, thoroughly embarrassed in a 41-14 loss at Liberty. They may remain field-goal favorites against East Carolina (8 ET on Friday; ESPN2) this week, but a bold soul could see value in the Pirates winning outright.

Stanford (3-4): The Cardinal held off Arizona State in a 15-14 win. Take a guess how many touchdowns Stanford scored. As many as you did.

It will need much greater success to keep up with No. 12 UCLA (10:30 ET; ESPN) as a 16.5-point underdog.

UNLV (4-4): Enjoy a week off, Rebels.

Friday at 8 ET — East Carolina at BYU (ESPN2)
12 ET — Notre Dame at Syracuse (ABC); Ohio State at Penn State (FOX); Boston College at UConn (CBSSN)
3:30 ET — Temple at Navy (CBSSN); Oregon at Cal (FS1)
7 ET — USC at Arizona (Pac-12 Network); Coastal Carolina at Marshall (NFL Network)
8 ET — Pittsburgh at North Carolina (ACCN)
10:30 ET — Stanford at UCLA (ESPN)

Favorites: Syracuse (-2.5) vs. Notre Dame; Navy (-13.5) vs. Temple; Boston College (-7.5) at UConn; USC (-15.5) at Arizona; Ohio State (-15.5) at Penn State; Marshall (-2.5) vs. Coastal Carolina; North Carolina (-3) vs. Pittsburgh; BYU (-3) vs. East Carolina.
Underdogs: Cal (+17) vs. Oregon; Stanford (+16.5) at UCLA.

Things We Learned: Notre Dame offense, QB Drew Pyne look to ‘tailor’ approach despite limitations

By Oct 24, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT
32 Comments

Backup quarterbacks are often referred to as the most popular players on a team. Fans so quickly assume the backup can play better than the starter as the passer in front of them misses passes or makes mistakes. True at Notre Dame in most any season, including this one when sophomore Tyler Buchner struggled for most of the day against Marshall in the second Irish loss of this wayward fall.

Perhaps there should be an addendum to that typical phrasing of “most popular player on the team.” Maybe it should then be followed by a long pause and “until he isn’t.”

Such is the fate for Notre Dame’s now-starting quarterback Drew Pyne, through five games in that leading role and suddenly devoid of any forward momentum, despite his second and third starts featuring six touchdowns and only one interception.

He is no longer the Irish fan base’s favorite player, no longer the subject of retroactive claims that he should have started all along, no longer the engine to a developing Notre Dame offense. Though, to be clear, Pyne will remain the Irish starter this season as long as he is healthy.

“Playing quarterback, I know some guys may make it look effortless, but it’s really difficult,” head coach Marcus Freeman said Monday. “It takes a lot of people on a football team and our coaching staff to help a quarterback have success.

“Drew Pyne is a warrior, and he’s done a really good job. He takes a lot of heat, and he gets a lot of praise. That comes with the position. When things go well, the quarterback is gonna get a lot of praise. When things don’t go so well, the quarterback is gonna take a lot of heat.”

Things went only alright for Notre Dame (4-3) in its 44-21 win against UNLV on Saturday. Pyne completed just half his 28 pass attempts for 205 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, the completion rate and yardage boosted by glorified handoffs on jet sweeps. And once again, just as was the case with Buchner before he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury, there is a fanbase murmur calling for freshman Steve Angeli to take over for Pyne. The new most popular player on the team … until he won’t be.

They overlook the fact that the starter is starting for a reason, and coaches’ livelihoods depend on making that decision. There is too much at stake for them to play a favorite. There is no quicker way to poison an entire locker room than to develop for the future at the expense of wins now.

Pyne has won four of five games as the Irish starter. He has played well more often than not, but his last two games of 360 yards and three touchdowns with one interception on a 49.1 percent completion rate will not be enough for Notre Dame in the coming weeks, particularly concerning when realizing the last two opponents both featured defenses comparable to Gene Chizik’s disastrous operation at North Carolina. (The most-recent SP+ rankings slot the Heels’ defense in at No. 105 in the country, 10 spots ahead of UNLV’s, but trailing Stanford’s No. 81 ranking.)

While he largely avoids turnovers, the most critical aspect of the position in Freeman’s opinion, Pyne’s inability to connect downfield with receivers has shown why the Irish named Buchner the starter after just one week of preseason practices. At the time, Freeman praised Buchner’s ability to also make plays with his legs, something that some took as a knock on his passing abilities, but Buchner was better than Pyne in throwing downfield, as well. Even when Buchner missed receivers in that Marshall game, it was by inches, not yards.

“Our offense was different with Tyler Buchner than it is right now with Drew Pyne, why? Because of some of his strengths,” Freeman said. “… You have to tailor what you’re doing around your players.”

Notre Dame thus tailors its offense to junior tight end Michael Mayer and a trio of running backs, though perhaps that trio may increasingly become a duo if sophomore Audric Estimé continues to lose fumbles.

“Right now the best player on offense, and not to single him out, but we all know it’s Michael Mayer. You’re going to find ways to get Mayer the ball,” Freeman said. “We got an offensive line that’s playing at a high level and three running backs that are playing at a high level.”

The offense changed when Buchner went down. He was the Irish starter for a reason, and Pyne’s strong performances against North Carolina and BYU should not have glossed over that. Then again, his shoddy showings against Stanford and UNLV also should not condemn the rest of his season. No player or team is as bad or good as the most recent game.

Pyne may need to remember that, as well.

“I know Drew pretty well,” Mayer said after Saturday’s win which featured him tying the all-time touchdowns mark for a Notre Dame tight end career. “I know when he’s down, I know when he’s up, I know when he’s in the middle. I know when he needs a slap on the butt to say, ‘Let’s go, we’re still in this thing, let’s drive down the field, let’s go score.’

“It’s important because he does get down sometimes, and I think he does need some people to lift him up sometimes.”

That is human nature, not something to have an existential crisis about when discussing the Irish starting quarterback. It is human nature that Freeman neglected to buoy when he went into Saturday afternoon hoping to kick some field goals to boost kicker Blake Grupe’s confidence. Pyne also needs that boost, and a couple extra chances at putting up points against the Rebels may have helped.

But Freeman knows he has to tailor his offense to its current abilities, and with two tough defenses en route (No. 31 defense for Syracuse, No. 14 for Clemson), points will be at a premium and some field goals could be pivotal.

Pyne’s limitations are a reality, not something that can be corrected on the fly in the season, and they are why Buchner was always the clear choice for Notre Dame as the starting quarterback. They will set a ceiling on the Irish season, especially with those two Orange defenses looming and a shootout at USC set to end the year.

Angeli will not be the answer, either. If Pyne is injured, as was nearly the case in Saturday’s second quarter, Angeli will take over and the offense will again adjust.

“We’re not going to ask him to do everything we ask Drew Pyne to do,” Freeman said of the true freshman with one career snap. “But we have to give him enough that he has a chance to be successful, but also make sure it’s small enough that we’re not asking him to be confused and do things that he’s not capable of doing.”

This is where Freeman’s comment about playing quarterback should be emphasized.

“I know some guys may make it look effortless, but it’s really difficult.”

Clemson just had to bench one of the most-celebrated quarterback recruits of the last decade, in his second season as a starter, to pull off a comeback win against Syracuse. Oklahoma’s season took a turn from bad to worse when its starting quarterback missed action. Penn State just wiped the floor with Minnesota when sixth-year Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan was sidelined.

North Carolina State went from ACC contender to ACC doormat when Devin Leary‘s season ended. Then-No. 13 Kentucky could not manage even 300 yards in a home game against South Carolina because star quarterback Will Levis was sidelined. Alabama fans live in fear of Heisman-winner Bryce Young missing another game.

And those examples are just off the top of the head, absolutely no digging necessary. There likely could be another three paragraphs with three examples each.

Backup quarterbacks are, at least 90 percent of the time, the backup for a reason.

That has once again become clear in South Bend, no matter the position’s popularity.

Highlights: Notre Dame 44, UNLV 21 — Led by Michael Mayer and Irish defensive havoc

By Oct 23, 2022, 12:00 PM EDT
9 Comments

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Michael Mayer isn’t sure. He didn’t see the pass he caught early in the second quarter to propel Notre Dame well into scoring territory. It was a perfectly-placed pass from junior quarterback Drew Pyne, thrown exactly where only Mayer could catch it, but he didn’t see it. UNLV linebacker Fred Thompkins had excellent coverage.

Mayer still caught the 34-yard pass, of course, because he is Michael Mayer. That kind of editorializing would usually not be included at this point in the week, but after Mayer caught six passes for 115 yards and a touchdown in the first half of the Irish 44-21 win against the Rebels on Saturday, positive reviews of Mayer may as well be facts.

“I don’t think I saw the ball, to be honest,” he said after tying Ken MacAfee’s record for career touchdown receptions by a tight end at Notre Dame with 15. “I kind of stuck out my hand and hoped for the best.”

The best was realized, despite a pass interference flag on Thompkins.

“That’s a route me and [Pyne] practiced a lot, we’ve repped a lot in practice,” Mayer said. “Those type of throws, it’s just one of those things where it’s kind of just, alright, it’s me against the linebacker.

“Drew knows there’s a pretty good chance, if he throws that thing up, that I’m going to catch it. He believed in me and he threw it up there, and I found a way to catch it.”

Mayer was then asked if it was the best catch of his career. For someone who now has 157 catches in his collegiate career, also a Notre Dame record, with at least one snag in each of his 31 collegiate games, the best catch of his career is a lofty bar to clear. Mayer was the last person qualified to answer the question; not only did he not see the pass as he pulled it in, he also had not yet seen a replay of it.

“Sometimes I just don’t really remember things,” he said. “There’s some catches and stuff — so I’ve got to watch it.”

The only flaw to the one-handed, falling grab is that the Irish did not turn it into points. From the 14-yard line, they proceeded to stall out on a fourth-and-three from the seven.

That failure ran counter to an odd intention from Irish head coach Marcus Freeman this weekend. He has been more aggressive than not in go-or-kick moments in his first season as a head coach, usually deferring to the analytics that encourage forgoing kicks far more often than not. Not this week, four times turning to kicker Blake Grupe for a field-goal attempt inside the plus-30. Freeman said that approach was intentional, at least for the week.

“Going into this game, I wanted to, if it was close — the last couple of games I’ve been pretty aggressive on fourth-and-short. This game, I wanted to — we’re going to need Grupe to get some confidence,” Freeman said. “We’re going to kick the ball. I had told [offensive coordinator Tommy Reese], if it’s fourth-and-two, I’m going to kick it right now, really try to get some points on the board, get some momentum for our team.

“That’s what I told them, ‘Hey, great job taking care of the ball. If we get three points here, it’s good momentum for our team.’”

Grupe quite literally kicked his first field goal on a fourth-and-two, giving Notre Dame a 10-0 lead after its second possession. That attempt, more than the next three, presumably ran against any analytical numbers the Irish would usually ponder.

Freeman intentionally and preemptively opting against those numbers suggests he assumed this win from the outset perhaps more than just about anybody else, not that he would ever admit to that.

“I thought UNLV was a really good team,” he said. “I told [Rebels head coach Marcus] Arroyo before and after the game, he’s got a good football team. They don’t quit. I think it was 23-7 at the end of the first quarter — don’t expect that team to lay down. They battled back.”

Again, editorializing would not usually be included at this point in the week, so here is a fact: Following the analytical approach works only when applying it at all times. Leaning against it when facing an overmatched and injured UNLV may work out, but it is counter-intuitive, to say the least.

SCHEME OF THE GAME
For a second time this season, the Irish employed a tight-end scheme first seen elsewhere. After flipping the ball to Mayer on a jet sweep at North Carolina in late September, they brought sophomore tight end Mitchell Evans behind center a la the Kansas City Chiefs with tight end Noah Gray on Oct. 2.

That direct reference is not coincidence. Football coaches steal from each other more than some Texas A&M boosters undoubtedly feel Jimbo Fisher has stolen from their program.

Gray’s touchdown sneak was in a Sunday Night Football game. You better believe coaches watch the solitary primetime games just as you do.

“It’s a weekly thing,” Mayer said. “It can be any of the offensive coaches coming in and saying, ‘I watched this on Sunday Night Football or Monday Night Football, that type of thing. We should try this.’”

Evans’ plunges resulted in a first down and then a touchdown, clearly working twice on two attempts. Mayer would not admit if he envied Evans’ moment behind center, instead focusing on the relief of seeing Evans succeed in his second game back after a broken foot sidelined him to start the season.

“That was a cool moment for him,” Mayer said. “He had a little injury, he just got back, very cool moment for him scoring in a game his second game back.”

STAT OF THE GAME
It may not have been a big-play-filled thrashing. It may not have been the most entertaining game. Fans may have left the Stadium outright bored. But Notre Dame dominated UNLV. A postgame win expectancy of 98.8 percent may even feel low.

The outline for these highlights thought these paragraphs would criticize the Irish performance on third down, but they went 9-of-17, good enough to be left alone, but the real change this week came from defensive havoc.

Four sacks, with three coming from senior end Isaiah Foskey, part of nine tackles for loss and a Clarence Lewis-forced fumble, not to mention two blocked punts all set UNLV off schedule, and none of them are particularly dramatic moments. A fan in the stands hardly realizes a punt is blocked until it has been recovered, yet few plays in football change the game faster.

“We got a lot of momentum, gave the ball back the offense in plus territory, which is great for the whole team,” Foskey said of his two special teams moments. “Special teams is always something that Notre Dame hypes on, always works on. [Special teams coordinator Brian Mason] put me in the right position to make a play.”

Those plays led to 10 of the first 20 Irish points. The next Rebels punt was understandably harried after Foskey’s pressures, leading to a 20-yard punt return from Brandon Joseph, setting up Notre Dame with good field position for another Grupe field goal, 13 of the first 23 Irish points thus somewhat coming from special teams’ impacts.

More than anything else — more than consistency at the quarterback position, more than receivers making plays downfield, more than Notre Dame fans’ impatience — that defensive and special teams havoc has been lacking for the Irish this season.

“That’s the winning formula,” Freeman said. “If you want a chance to win, you’ve got to win the battle of field position, and today we were able to do that.”

Through the first six games of the season: Three forced turnovers.
On Saturday: Technically only one, though the blocked punts served the same field-flipping purpose.

Through the first six games of the season: 16 sacks for a loss of 101 yards.
On Saturday: Four sacks for a loss of 33 yards.

Through the first six games of the season: 32 tackles behind the line of scrimmage, costing opponents 139 yards, averages of 5.3 tackles and 23.2 yards lost per game.
On Saturday: 9 tackles behind the line of scrimmage costing UNLV 44 yards.

“What coach Freeman started off this whole week with was urgency right now,” Foskey said. “That’s what motivated us to start off the game fast. When you make big plays, it’s easy to be motivated. You want to make that next big play on offense and on defense.”

QUOTE OF THE GAME
While Notre Dame forced a turnover and blocked two punts, it also gave away the ball twice. Junior quarterback Drew Pyne had a pass deflected at the line of scrimmage and subsequently intercepted, a bit of an unavoidable reality in the passing game, and sophomore running back Audric Estimé lost a fumble for the third time in four games.

He finished with 17 yards and a touchdown on just three carries, classmate Logan Diggs taking over the bulk of the workload after the fumble, finishing with 130 yards on 28 rushes.

“All I can do is continue to be my brother’s keeper,” Diggs said. “I tell him, ‘Man, I feel that for you.’ And I told him, I’ve been in that situation, the ball is the most important thing on the offense, and you can’t let that go.

“Last week I was kind of on the side of, it’s going to be alright, just keep on doing your job, keep being better. But today I was a real teammate and told him, for real, ‘If you want to play, you’ve got to hold onto the ball.’”

Notre Dame, Isaiah Foskey rout UNLV early, coast late in 44-21 win

By Oct 22, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT
14 Comments

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — None of this was UNLV’s fault. It was not the Rebels’ fault that Notre Dame needed to exorcise a bounty of offensive demons this late into October. UNLV was not to blame for Irish defensive end Isaiah Foskey having six games of frustrations pent up to unleash on the Rebels’ punter and then quarterbacks. And UNLV was nothing but accommodating of Notre Dame’s record pursuit for junior tight end Michael Mayer.

It may not have been the Rebels’ fault, but they bore the brunt of those realities in the first half of the 44-21 Irish victory on Saturday. Leading 23-7 after one quarter and 30-7 at halftime thanks in large part to Foskey blocking two punts deep in UNLV territory, Notre Dame (4-3) coasted to victory in the second half, somewhere between convincingly so and frustratingly so.

“It wasn’t perfect, we know that,” Irish head coach Marcus Freeman said. “That’s the reality of football, it’s never perfect. There’s a lot of things that you’re going to look and want to correct, but overall they played a really good game.”

Junior quarterback Drew Pyne did not set the field ablaze, not before he took an ugly hit to his upper back/head/neck late in the second quarter and not after. He was 8-of-17 for 167 yards and a touchdown before taking the hit that set up the most unorthodox touchdown of Notre Dame’s season. Afterward, he went 6-of-11 for 38 yards with a four-yard touchdown pass to fifth-year receiver Braden Lenzy and an interception on a pass deflected at the line of scrimmage.

“[Pyne] tried to stay in the game, the doctors pulled him out to make sure they could evaluate him,” Freeman said. “After that series, a couple plays, they said he was ready to go.”

In his absence, freshman quarterback Steve Angeli lined up in a shotgun formation only to have sophomore tight end Mtichell Evans motion behind the center and take the snap for a one-yard sneak and a score. The Irish had run the same play earlier on the possession to convert a third-and-one.

“That was something we wanted to use on short yardage,” Freeman said. “[Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees’] creativity on short-yardage attempts. That was a part of the creativity. … I don’t know if he would have called it (at the goal line) if Drew was still in the game, but it executed so maybe we’ll expand that package a little bit.”

A quarterback in high school who relied plenty on his size to beat his opponents, Evans’ cameo behind center gave Notre Dame its 30-7 halftime lead. From there, the Irish offensive approach changed a bit, be it because of Pyne’s knock (unlikely, given he played the whole game) or because they were content to cruise to a lopsided victory.

After six of their first nine possessions ended in points, their next three would all go scoreless, including a Blake Grupe field goal off the upright after he had made his first three attempts. Eventually, a Chris Tyree 8-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter erased any last lingering doubt about the game’s outcome, even if the then 37-14 score was far from the day’s final tally.

Notre Dame seemed intent to run out the clock, running 12 times on that 13-play drive that bridged the third and fourth quarters. Sophomore Logan Diggs took nine carries for 45 yards while Tyree’s three for 16 got the added glory of crossing the goal line.

The first tight-end score of the day tied a Notre Dame record, a 20-yard pass from Pyne to Mayer that was Mayer’s 15th in his career, matching Ken MacAfee’s total in the late ‘70s. With 115 yards on six catches Saturday, all coming in the first half, Mayer is just 25 receiving yards away from setting that career mark, as well.

Foskey finished with three sacks in addition to the two blocked punts, giving him 21.5 career sacks, three behind Justin Tuck’s career record at Notre Dame.

CONTROL OF THE GAME
Notre Dame put together eight quality possessions on its 10 first-half drives, while limiting UNLV to just one quality possession on 10 drives. In a comical fashion, no Rebels’ first-half possession lasted more than three plays, including their touchdown drive, buoyed by a 74-yard run.

“At the end of the day, we’re evaluated off the result, we’re evaluated off did we win or lose,” Freeman said. “We needed this, we needed this for our mentality and our confidence. We are a good team. I’ve said that before. We’re a good football team that doesn’t always play that way.”

For the game, Notre Dame put itself in successful position on 11 of its 14 drives, while keeping UNLV from such a claim on 12 of its 15 possessions.

MISSED OPPORTUNITY OF THE GAME
On a day when the Irish defense forced a turnover, blocked two punts and tallied nine tackles behind the line of scrimmage, it still gave up one too many touchdowns for Angeli’s concerns. One play away from becoming Notre Dame’s starting quarterback, Angeli’s moment watching Evans score a touchdown was his first career appearance.

With the Irish up 37-14 following Tyree’s score, Freeman was prepared to send Angeli in for a full series if the defense kept UNLV at bay halfway through the fourth quarter.

“Before that last series, I said, ‘Hey, if they don’t score here, let’s get Angeli ready to go,’” Freeman said.

The Rebels scored. With the lead now technically within two possessions — UNLV would have needed to get into the end zone four times to erase that 37-21 deficit — Freeman stuck with Pyne for one more ball-control touchdown drive.

“I wanted to stay with the offense,” he said. “We were able to go down and score, milk the clock the way we wanted to.

“I wanted to get [Angeli] in the game.”

Instead, that 9-play touchdown drive, covering only 46 yards courtesy of a Rebels onside kick, featured seven Logan Diggs rushes for 33 yards, part of his 28-carry, 130-yard day.

QUOTE OF THE GAME
It was a simple quote, but it was one not many coaches would have offered. Freeman strayed as far from coach-speak as one can without dropping profanity in the sanitized environment of a postgame press conference when he offered an honest thought of some vulnerability.

“It was a tough week, for all of us,” he said.

Right there was something most coaches would not admit, no matter how obvious it may be.

“If you’re part of this Notre Dame family, Notre Dame nation, this football team, it was a tough week. I’m proud of how our guys responded. I’m proud of the way our fans and our students continue to support this team.

“I didn’t know what it was going to be like today.”

With an announced attendance of 73,165, likely generous but not laughably so, Notre Dame Stadium was welcoming enough of the Irish, no reprise of the boos that accompanied Notre Dame’s trip to the halftime locker room a week ago.

SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
12:35 — Notre Dame touchdown. Audric Estimé 12-yard rush. Blake Grupe PAT good. Notre Dame 7, UNLV 0. (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:25)
10:05 — Notre Dame field goal. Grupe 43 yards. Notre Dame 10, UNLV 0. (5 plays, 18 yards, 2:07)
9:10 — UNLV touchdown. Jordan Younge-Humphrey 2-yard rush. Daniel Gutierrez PAT good. Notre Dame 10, UNLV 7. (3 plays, 75 yards, 0:56)
6:24 — Notre Dame touchdown. Michael Mayer 20-yard pass from Drew Pyne. Grupe PAT good. Notre Dame 17, UNLV 7. (2 plays, 20 yards 0:08)
3:58 — Notre Dame field goal. Grupe 27 yards. Notre Dame 20, UNLV 7. (4 plays, 5 yards, 0:48)
1:18 — Notre Dame field goal. Grupe 46 yards. Notre Dame 23, UNLV 7. (4 plays, 4 yards, 1:12)

Second Quarter
4:10 — Notre Dame touchdown. Mitchell Evans 1-yard rush. Grupe PAT good. Notre Dame 30, UNLV 7. (6 plays, 46 yards, 3:04)

Third Quarter
8:06 — UNLV touchdown. Harrison Bailey 2-yard rush. Gutierrez PAT good. Notre Dame 30, UNLV 14. (9 plays, 76 yards, 3:43)

Fourth Quarter
11:59 — Notre Dame touchdown. Chris Tyree 8-yard rush. Grupe PAT good. Notre Dame 37, UNLV 14. (13 plays, 62 yards, 7:10)
8:02 — UNLV touchdown. Younge-Humphrey 1-yard rush. Gutierrez PAT good. Notre Dame 37, UNLV 21. (11 plays, 75 yards, 3:57)
2:55 — Notre Dame touchdown. Braden Lenzy 4-yard pass from Pyne. Grupe PAT good. Notre Dame 44, UNLV 21. (9 plays, 46 yards, 5:06)