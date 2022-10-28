NBC and Peacock to host Clemson vs Notre Dame watch parties at the Linebacker Lounge and Backstreets Pub

By Oct 28, 2022, 11:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

Notre Dame fans and Clemson fans not able to get into Notre Dame Stadium next weekend now have their destinations to enjoy the primetime game. NBC and Peacock will host watch parties at the Linebacker Lounge in South Bend and at Backstreets Pub & Grill in Clemson.

The event is a part of the Fanbase Face-off, the quest for each fanbase to show who has the best fans. The watch parties will include prizes, competitions and perhaps special guests, beginning at 6:30 ET. Cameras will also be at both the Linebacker and Backstreets to feed live shots onto the NBC broadcast of Clemson’s first return to South Bend since the Irish upset the No. 1 Tigers in double overtime in 2020.

“We love to represent where local South Bend residents and loyal Notre Dame fans come together to watch and celebrate their favorite college football team,” Mark Monahan of the ‘Backer said. “We are excited to see the response of the community to come out and enjoy another incredible football Saturday.”

On the off-chance some Irish fans are knocking around South Carolina on Nov. 5, they should feel welcome at Backstreets, even if most folks there will assuredly be wearing orange.

“We are all college football fans,” Backstreets owner Pete Matsko said. “There is something that brings us together, even though we root for different teams. It’s the love for the game. It’s watching young men ages 18 to 25, most of whom will never play professionally, play their hearts out.

“It’s watching a five-star recruit throw a national-championship winning pass with five seconds left in the game to a walk-on. It’s having the Rose Bowl, South Bend and Michigan on your bucket list of stadiums to visit. It’s playing at night in a torrential downpour to a packed house, and it all comes down to the last drive.”

Matsko may or may not have been directly referencing Notre Dame’s last trip to Clemson, with its next scheduled for 2023.

He, however, will not be pouring drinks next Saturday, not unless the Linebacker lets him make a cameo behind the bar. Matsko is checking a trip off his own bucket list.

The Linebacker and Backstreets were chosen for these watch parties via fan vote.

Things To Learn: Notre Dame’s swing game focuses on stopping Sean Tucker at all costs

By Oct 28, 2022, 3:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

It’s not a phrase usually applied to a football game, but when Mike Golic Jr. described Notre Dame’s trip to Syracuse as the “swing state” game among the remaining Irish challenges, he pinpointed exactly what is at stake for Notre Dame and Marcus Freeman in western New York this weekend.

The Irish (4-3) should have little trouble against Navy and Boston College to reach bowl eligibility in mid-November. And they will be overmatched against No. 5 Clemson and No. 10 USC to bookend the month, condemning any lofty hopes of a late-season surge.

Which leaves Syracuse (12 ET; ABC). If Notre Dame upsets the No. 16 Orange, it may end the season with wins against two ranked opponents, both on the road, an encouraging enough fact to build a touch of momentum this offseason. If not, then a likely 6-6 season will wrap up with nothing but mediocrity as its claim.

If only the Syracuse moniker was Purple, then Golic’s swing-state thought would be too good an analogy to stray from.

To top the Orange, the Irish will need to do one thing more than any other: Sean Tucker must die. (Figuratively speaking, of course’ the movie title was just too close to the reality to not lean into.) Plenty of credit should be given to Syracuse senior quarterback Garrett Shrader and new offensive coordinator Robert Anae (who directed Virginia’s explosive offense last season), but Tucker is the straw that stirs the Orange drink.

More accurately, Tucker is the straw, the glass and the champagne. Maybe the cocktail napkin, too.

“He’s talented,” Freeman said this week. “He is a home run-type running back. He can also be a threat in the pass game. I think you saw him catch a couple balls vs. Clemson.

“He is a talented running back, tough. I’ve seen him just run through guys.”

Freeman did see Tucker catch five passes when he studied last week’s film, but if Freeman watched that game linearly, he did not see much of Tucker in the second half. Four of his 10 total touches came on Syracuse’s first drive. The fifth, a 12-yard touchdown catch, ended the first-quarter drive that tied the game, the first of the Orange’s 21 unanswered points.

Then Tucker touched the ball only five more times, six if wanting to count an incomplete pass. Syracuse went away from its most consistent, most productive and most reliable offensive piece in what ended up a 27-21 loss against a Playoff contender.

Let’s put Tucker’s role into Irish context to underscore how surprising it was to see the Orange go away from him.

Former Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams handled a greater proportion of the Irish offense in 2021 than it did in 2020, discounting his absence from the Fiesta Bowl. In every regard, Tucker is doing more for Syracuse than Williams did for Notre Dame last season.

Notre Dame would not have gone away from Williams at any point in 2020 or 2021.

The natural reaction for the Orange now will be to double down on Tucker.

The Irish kept a few key defenders on figurative ice last week to get healthy for this challenge, of course Notre Dame did not know Tucker would be rested, as well. After playing nearly only on special teams last week, safety Brandon Joseph should be good to go this week, as will senior linebacker Jack Kiser, coming off a “pretty deep thigh bruise,” per Freeman. Freshman nickel back Jaden Mickey will also return to the lineup, though his absence a week ago may have been more reality than preemptive. The same can be said in both regards for fifth-year Tariq Bracy.

The Irish defense has not been the concern this season. While it gives up a big play or two each game, an Al Golden frustration, Notre Dame has not given up more than 21 points in competitive action this season. That disclaimer excludes two North Carolina touchdowns in the fourth quarter when the game was already decided.

Holding Tucker and Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader to that same low bar will be the most crucial step to the Irish winning this swing state over the Orange.

“The biggest thing to us is they have some very dynamic players, especially at quarterback and running back,” leading Irish tackler, captain and senior linebacker JD Bertrand said this week on the ND on NBC Podcast. “Just being able to eliminate those go-to guys, make sure they aren’t the guys winning this game, make their whole team try to have an effort and not just have these guys.”

Nore Dame’s offensive flaws are known and myriad; there is no reason to expect them to change this weekend. The Irish are not likely to outscore Syracuse in an aggressive game, not when the senior Shrader has started 20 games in his carer, compared to Irish junior Drew Pyne’s five.

If any Notre Dame offensive riddle can be solved this weekend, it is how Pyne fares in a two-minute drill. A close game against a veteran quarterback could force Pyne into that scenario for a second time in his career. It cannot go worse than his showing against Stanford.

But in order to even enjoy that worry, the Irish will need to stop Sean Tucker. It is not Notre Dame’s fault he may be looking for redemption, but it may come at an Irish expense, not just a short-term loss, but swinging Notre Dame toward a 6-6 December.

And In That Corner … No. 16 Syracuse Orange and sold out Dome host Notre Dame

By Oct 27, 2022, 6:00 AM EDT
5 Comments

Notre Dame and Syracuse have met every two years since 2014, a streak that will end after this season, suffering a one-year delay before they meet up in both 2025 and 2026. Games played every other year seem to come just short of developing enough rhythm. If there is not an excessive amount of roster and coaching staff turnover between two games, there certainly is between three games covering a five-year span.

Thus, while the Irish have won all four of these even-year meetings (by an average score of 40.5 to 18), not much of what was seen in 2020 can be applied to 2022 and absolutely none of 2018’s result should be pertinent this weekend (12 ET; ABC). To fill in those gaps, let’s chat with Emily Leiker of The Post-Standard, more commonly known in the internet age as syracuse.com.

DF: From afar, this could be a tough week for Syracuse to refocus after its unbeaten season came to an end with a fourth-quarter collapse at Clemson. In the immediate aftermath of that 27-21 defeat, what was the mood around the Orange? There are no such things as moral victories, but also, they nearly beat the best team in the ACC and perennial national title conter.

EL: You’re right about the moral victories piece – that was something Syracuse head coach Dino Babers was asked about postgame and immediately shut down. That said, I do think there were some positives the team took away from the game, the biggest being the way they responded to the loss. We heard from Babers and several players that the team had a great film session Sunday without any finger-pointing or negativity. The way that game ended, it could have been really easy, in my opinion, for a team to get down on itself for letting a win slip away due to what were mostly self-inflicted wounds. But that’s not what we’ve seen or heard out of this Syracuse program this season, which I think bodes well for how they’ll respond on the field against Notre Dame.

Syracuse built its 21-10 lead on the back of turnovers, forcing four. In its first six games this season, the Orange had forced only nine takeaways, so it is not like this is a defense thriving on interceptions and fumbles. Was there a change in scheme or approach that led to those four turnovers, or merely Clemson sloppiness? Fortunately for these purposes, either answer sheds light on Notre Dame’s next two weeks.

There weren’t any scheme changes from what I could tell or that I was told offensively. It was certainly a standout game for the defense, but I do think once Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei threw that first pick, his head was a little scrambled for the rest of time he played. He might have had a little bit of last year coming back to haunt him: He had more interceptions than he did touchdowns last season and had drastically improved that ratio in 2022. Saturday’s game was just the third time he’s thrown an interception this year, and he hadn’t thrown more than one in a single game until Syracuse picked him off twice.

From the moment that game ended, Syracuse running back Sean Tucker’s lack of usage has been a hot topic. One of the best backs in the country, he ended with five rushes for 54 yards, also catching five passes for 18 yards and a score. Clemson claimed his so few rush attempts was a result of the Tigers’ defensive intentions, encouraging Orange quarterback Garrett Shrader to keep the ball more often on zone-reads. Shrader did end up with 21 carries for 71 yards, a distinct uptick from his average of 13 rushes per game in the first six this season. I realize gauging the success or failure of such schemes is a fool’s errand, but where do you assign fault or credit for Tucker’s reduced role? Is there any version of this weekend that sees it repeated?

Tucker’s reduced role was I think mostly at the fault of the coaching staff. It’s hard to say whose call exactly it was because the only coach who speaks with media is Babers, but the head coach did admit his running back should have had more carries and said the issue was addressed. Personally, I think a little bit of blame can also be attributed to Shrader just for pulling the ball as often as he did on his reads. That said, it’s obviously not his fault that the reads were what Syracuse had schemed up and didn’t change, nor was it his fault that Clemson’s defense was getting as much pressure as it was and forcing him to make quick decisions.

With all the criticism the program received over the matter since Saturday, I don’t expect it will be something that’s repeated this weekend. I would assume we’ll see more designed runs for Tucker called or at least him getting the ball more on reads.

On the other side of the ball, Clemson had a ton of success running the ball, gaining 293 yards on 60 carries. While an extreme, that was not the first time someone ran through Syracuse’s defense this season. Virginia took 29 rushes for 149 yards, and Louisville gained 137 yards on 31 attempts. Obviously, this stands out given the one thing Notre Dame tends to do well offensively is run the ball. Have these ground gashings come as a result of Syracuse selling out to stop the pass or is this just a faulty front?

I wouldn’t call Syracuse’s defensive front faulty per se, but it is young and has been the most affected by injuries this season. So that’s definitely hurt them in defending against high-powered rushing offenses. Looking at Notre Dame’s kind of three-pronged rushing attack and what that means for how they’re able to rotate players through that position to keep them fresh, I’m definitely assuming there will be at least a couple occasions where Syracuse gets burned on the run.

Speaking of stopping the pass, Orange cornerback Duce Chestnut appeared to suffer an injury against Clemson. I know he came back in, but what is the report on that injury? If the Irish are going to have any successful downfield passing, I do not expect it to be in Chestnut’s direction. While we’re at it, are there any other injuries that Notre Dame fans should make note of?

He did go out briefly with what seemed like a knee injury in the second quarter, but returned after that and played well for the rest of the game. Babers is pretty reserved when it comes to talking about injuries, so we really don’t know anything about Chestnut or any of the other players who had minor issues against Clemson.

One player who sat out the Clemson game and could be making his return this week is Syracuse’s other star cornerback, Garrett Williams. He suffered a thigh bruise early in Syracuse’s game against North Carolina State (on Oct. 15) and has not played since. Babers did say it wasn’t a season-ender, and Williams went through all of the team’s warmups and was suited up for the game against Clemson. He looked pretty close to 100 percent to me, but as of Wednesday, we haven’t heard officially whether he’ll be on the field against Notre Dame.

Let’s turn to the more abstract for a moment. This is a 6-1 Syracuse, currently ranked No. 16, coming off a blown chance at what may have been the biggest win in program history. There are competing momentums there. The Carrier Dome—errr, this is so dumb—the JMA Wireless Dome can hold nearly 50,000 fans and when in the right spirit, can be very loud. What kind of atmosphere should Notre Dame expect this week?

The game sold out of general tickets early this week, the school announced. There are still some student tickets left and some on reseller sites, but it will be packed and it will be loud. Don’t be fooled by the seemingly small number of fans that fit in the Dome; the fact that it’s an indoor venue means the noise echoes off every surface. Syracuse also sold out its game against N.C. State, and the Wolfpack offense was clearly affected by that.

Do you agree with me that renaming a building after a different corporate entity is bafflingly dumb when the former name has become so synonymous and entrenched with the arena? JMA Wireless cannot be getting enough publicity out of this to justify what is widely thought to be more than $3.25 million per year. And my disparaging this lunacy right now cannot be helping. I’ll stop. At least, until I repeatedly refer to a running back as a “carrier” on Saturday.

Haha. I barely made it here before it switched to the JMA Wireless Dome and I still had trouble remembering it wasn’t the Carrier Dome for about a month. You’re not the first out-of-towner I’ve heard complain about the name change.

Syracuse is favored by 2.5 as of late Wednesday night, only the fourth time Notre Dame has been a regular-season underdog against an ACC opponent in the last six seasons and just the eighth time in the nine years of this scheduling arrangement. The Irish won the last three such moments, including once this year and once last year. What are you expecting to see Saturday?

I think it will be a close game for sure. That said, I do think Syracuse will cover the spread handily with the home-field advantage and a drive for its offense to prove that it actually is good against a top-tier defense. Should be a good matchup either way.

Notre Dame Opponents: Syracuse letdown at Clemson only sets up Orange this week

By Oct 26, 2022, 2:00 PM EDT
3 Comments

The first rankings that have any meaning are still a week away, but looking at the AP Top 25, Notre Dame may have the toughest remaining schedule in the country, facing three top-16 teams. Without going through every team’s schedule, only a pair of Pac-12 teams can match the Irish in that claim.

Cal hosts No. 8 Oregon this weekend before heading to No. 10 USC and ending the season against No. 12 UCLA. Arizona also must face USC and UCLA, slipping in No. 14 Utah between them, quite a gauntlet for the Wildcats’ next three weeks.

There is an obvious irony to these toughest Novembers (and Halloween weekends) coming from an independent and the supposed weakest among the Power Five conferences, but that is a conversation for a different day and would require a hefty disclaimer about both the size and the selective nature of this sample. For now, the focus should simply be on Notre Dame’s next two weeks, the second consecutive regular season the Irish have faced back-to-back top-20 foes (No. 18 Wisconsin followed by No. 7 Cincinnati last year) and fourth time since 2017.

No. 16 Syracuse (6-1): Coming off a deflating 27-21 fall-from-ahead defeat at Clemson, the Orange has to rebound quickly. If it does so, it could still conceivably find its way to a New Year’s Six bowl, but one more loss may doom that hope. This thought presumes the Tigers will reach the College Football Playoff, at which point, the next highest-ranked ACC team would head to the Orange Bowl. Syracuse is currently trailing only No. 10 Wake Forest in that regard, but they face each other the weekend before Thanksgiving.

A loss, though, could knock the Orange behind No. 21 North Carolina, the current clear frontrunner to win the final ACC Coastal title to then lose to Clemson in the conference title game. An 11-2 North Carolina would finish ranked higher than a 10-2 Syracuse.

In other words, Syracuse may have blown a chance last week, but another one remains distinctly in front of Dino Babers’ team, beginning this week against Notre Dame (12 ET; ABC) as 2.5-point favorites, as of midday Wednesday, with a combined points total Over/Under of 47.5.

No. 5 Clemson (8-0): The Tigers get to enjoy a week off after that comeback against Syracuse, a later idle week than most teams enjoy in a season. It will be filled with drama.

Clemson coughed up four turnovers against the Orange, leading to DJ Uiagalelei getting benched for freshman Cade Klubnik. Both of them relied on sophomore running back Will Shipley, who totaled 172 rushing yards on 27 carries, more than making up for a fumble that led to a Syracuse scoop-and-score.

A game-changer a la South Florida at Notre Dame in 2011, USC at Notre Dame in 2011 and Virginia Tech at Notre Dame in 2019, Irish fans should be well aware how that one play can skew the game flow despite one team performing far better than the score suggests.

Clemson outgained Syracuse 450 yards to 291. It converted 7-of-15 third- and fourth-down combinations, compared to 3-of-11 for the Orange.

Now, Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney has to toe the delicate line of a quarterback controversy for two weeks before pulling into South Bend.

RELATED READING: Cade Klubnik’s cool, Shipley’s carries among 5 takeaways from Clemson’s win over Syracuse
Syracuse stood toe-to-toe with Clemson. Then came a haunting meltdown, with no late-game heroics

Navy (2-5): The Midshipmen were hardly competitive against Houston, falling 38-20, giving up 441 yards on 6.9 yards per play. For this week, Navy’s problem was its defense more than the offense, which gained 201 yards on 50 rushes.

Temple should not threaten the Midshipmen defense (3:30 ET; CBSSN), not with Navy favored by 13.5 points.

Boston College (2-5): Oh how the Eagles continue to fall. What is more humbling, losing 43-15 to Wake Forest while getting outgained 428 yards to 315, or now heading to Connecticut (12 ET; CBSSN) as only 7.5-point favorites?

No. 10 USC (6-1): The Trojans enjoyed a week off after their last-minute loss at Utah, and now they may as well enjoy a second week off at Arizona (7 ET; Pac-12 Network). Favored by 15.5 points, fully expect USC’s offense to run it up early and often.

No. 2 Ohio State (7-0): Star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has yet to cut loose since his week one injury against Notre Dame, but he took 22 snaps this week in the Buckeyes’ 54-10 win against Iowa, a step toward cruise control for Ohio State. All due respect to No. 13 Penn State (12 ET; FOX), but it is difficult to imagine the Nittany Lions keeping the Buckeyes in check, especially as 15.5-point underdogs.

Marshall (4-3): The Herd upset James Madison, 26-12, and is now favored against Coastal Carolina (7 ET; NFL Network), a bit of a tide-turning stretch for Marshall after its valley following that upset in South Bend.

Cal (3-4): Cal did as Cal does under Justin Wilcox, covered as an underdog in a 28-21 loss to Washington, and now it will get the chance to do so again against No. 8 Oregon (3:30 ET; FS1), though now a daunting 17-point underdog.

No. 21 North Carolina (6-1): The lowest-ranked, one-loss Power-Five team, the Heels took a week off and can now begin moving up the polls with a win against Pitt (8 ET; ACCN), though favored by only a field goal.

BYU (4-4): The Cougars have fallen apart quickly, thoroughly embarrassed in a 41-14 loss at Liberty. They may remain field-goal favorites against East Carolina (8 ET on Friday; ESPN2) this week, but a bold soul could see value in the Pirates winning outright.

Stanford (3-4): The Cardinal held off Arizona State in a 15-14 win. Take a guess how many touchdowns Stanford scored. As many as you did.

It will need much greater success to keep up with No. 12 UCLA (10:30 ET; ESPN) as a 16.5-point underdog.

UNLV (4-4): Enjoy a week off, Rebels.

Friday at 8 ET — East Carolina at BYU (ESPN2)
12 ET — Notre Dame at Syracuse (ABC); Ohio State at Penn State (FOX); Boston College at UConn (CBSSN)
3:30 ET — Temple at Navy (CBSSN); Oregon at Cal (FS1)
7 ET — USC at Arizona (Pac-12 Network); Coastal Carolina at Marshall (NFL Network)
8 ET — Pittsburgh at North Carolina (ACCN)
10:30 ET — Stanford at UCLA (ESPN)

Favorites: Syracuse (-2.5) vs. Notre Dame; Navy (-13.5) vs. Temple; Boston College (-7.5) at UConn; USC (-15.5) at Arizona; Ohio State (-15.5) at Penn State; Marshall (-2.5) vs. Coastal Carolina; North Carolina (-3) vs. Pittsburgh; BYU (-3) vs. East Carolina.
Underdogs: Cal (+17) vs. Oregon; Stanford (+16.5) at UCLA.

Things We Learned: Notre Dame offense, QB Drew Pyne look to ‘tailor’ approach despite limitations

By Oct 24, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT
32 Comments

Backup quarterbacks are often referred to as the most popular players on a team. Fans so quickly assume the backup can play better than the starter as the passer in front of them misses passes or makes mistakes. True at Notre Dame in most any season, including this one when sophomore Tyler Buchner struggled for most of the day against Marshall in the second Irish loss of this wayward fall.

Perhaps there should be an addendum to that typical phrasing of “most popular player on the team.” Maybe it should then be followed by a long pause and “until he isn’t.”

Such is the fate for Notre Dame’s now-starting quarterback Drew Pyne, through five games in that leading role and suddenly devoid of any forward momentum, despite his second and third starts featuring six touchdowns and only one interception.

He is no longer the Irish fan base’s favorite player, no longer the subject of retroactive claims that he should have started all along, no longer the engine to a developing Notre Dame offense. Though, to be clear, Pyne will remain the Irish starter this season as long as he is healthy.

“Playing quarterback, I know some guys may make it look effortless, but it’s really difficult,” head coach Marcus Freeman said Monday. “It takes a lot of people on a football team and our coaching staff to help a quarterback have success.

“Drew Pyne is a warrior, and he’s done a really good job. He takes a lot of heat, and he gets a lot of praise. That comes with the position. When things go well, the quarterback is gonna get a lot of praise. When things don’t go so well, the quarterback is gonna take a lot of heat.”

Things went only alright for Notre Dame (4-3) in its 44-21 win against UNLV on Saturday. Pyne completed just half his 28 pass attempts for 205 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, the completion rate and yardage boosted by glorified handoffs on jet sweeps. And once again, just as was the case with Buchner before he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury, there is a fanbase murmur calling for freshman Steve Angeli to take over for Pyne. The new most popular player on the team … until he won’t be.

They overlook the fact that the starter is starting for a reason, and coaches’ livelihoods depend on making that decision. There is too much at stake for them to play a favorite. There is no quicker way to poison an entire locker room than to develop for the future at the expense of wins now.

Pyne has won four of five games as the Irish starter. He has played well more often than not, but his last two games of 360 yards and three touchdowns with one interception on a 49.1 percent completion rate will not be enough for Notre Dame in the coming weeks, particularly concerning when realizing the last two opponents both featured defenses comparable to Gene Chizik’s disastrous operation at North Carolina. (The most-recent SP+ rankings slot the Heels’ defense in at No. 105 in the country, 10 spots ahead of UNLV’s, but trailing Stanford’s No. 81 ranking.)

While he largely avoids turnovers, the most critical aspect of the position in Freeman’s opinion, Pyne’s inability to connect downfield with receivers has shown why the Irish named Buchner the starter after just one week of preseason practices. At the time, Freeman praised Buchner’s ability to also make plays with his legs, something that some took as a knock on his passing abilities, but Buchner was better than Pyne in throwing downfield, as well. Even when Buchner missed receivers in that Marshall game, it was by inches, not yards.

“Our offense was different with Tyler Buchner than it is right now with Drew Pyne, why? Because of some of his strengths,” Freeman said. “… You have to tailor what you’re doing around your players.”

Notre Dame thus tailors its offense to junior tight end Michael Mayer and a trio of running backs, though perhaps that trio may increasingly become a duo if sophomore Audric Estimé continues to lose fumbles.

“Right now the best player on offense, and not to single him out, but we all know it’s Michael Mayer. You’re going to find ways to get Mayer the ball,” Freeman said. “We got an offensive line that’s playing at a high level and three running backs that are playing at a high level.”

The offense changed when Buchner went down. He was the Irish starter for a reason, and Pyne’s strong performances against North Carolina and BYU should not have glossed over that. Then again, his shoddy showings against Stanford and UNLV also should not condemn the rest of his season. No player or team is as bad or good as the most recent game.

Pyne may need to remember that, as well.

“I know Drew pretty well,” Mayer said after Saturday’s win which featured him tying the all-time touchdowns mark for a Notre Dame tight end career. “I know when he’s down, I know when he’s up, I know when he’s in the middle. I know when he needs a slap on the butt to say, ‘Let’s go, we’re still in this thing, let’s drive down the field, let’s go score.’

“It’s important because he does get down sometimes, and I think he does need some people to lift him up sometimes.”

That is human nature, not something to have an existential crisis about when discussing the Irish starting quarterback. It is human nature that Freeman neglected to buoy when he went into Saturday afternoon hoping to kick some field goals to boost kicker Blake Grupe’s confidence. Pyne also needs that boost, and a couple extra chances at putting up points against the Rebels may have helped.

But Freeman knows he has to tailor his offense to its current abilities, and with two tough defenses en route (No. 31 defense for Syracuse, No. 14 for Clemson), points will be at a premium and some field goals could be pivotal.

Pyne’s limitations are a reality, not something that can be corrected on the fly in the season, and they are why Buchner was always the clear choice for Notre Dame as the starting quarterback. They will set a ceiling on the Irish season, especially with those two Orange defenses looming and a shootout at USC set to end the year.

Angeli will not be the answer, either. If Pyne is injured, as was nearly the case in Saturday’s second quarter, Angeli will take over and the offense will again adjust.

“We’re not going to ask him to do everything we ask Drew Pyne to do,” Freeman said of the true freshman with one career snap. “But we have to give him enough that he has a chance to be successful, but also make sure it’s small enough that we’re not asking him to be confused and do things that he’s not capable of doing.”

This is where Freeman’s comment about playing quarterback should be emphasized.

“I know some guys may make it look effortless, but it’s really difficult.”

Clemson just had to bench one of the most-celebrated quarterback recruits of the last decade, in his second season as a starter, to pull off a comeback win against Syracuse. Oklahoma’s season took a turn from bad to worse when its starting quarterback missed action. Penn State just wiped the floor with Minnesota when sixth-year Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan was sidelined.

North Carolina State went from ACC contender to ACC doormat when Devin Leary‘s season ended. Then-No. 13 Kentucky could not manage even 300 yards in a home game against South Carolina because star quarterback Will Levis was sidelined. Alabama fans live in fear of Heisman-winner Bryce Young missing another game.

And those examples are just off the top of the head, absolutely no digging necessary. There likely could be another three paragraphs with three examples each.

Backup quarterbacks are, at least 90 percent of the time, the backup for a reason.

That has once again become clear in South Bend, no matter the position’s popularity.